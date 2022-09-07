Before Kansas voters weighed in last month, there had been just one poll gauging support for the state’s proposed constitutional amendment allowing new restrictions on abortion. This poll showed a close result, maybe a handful of points. And then Kansas voters voted him down by nearly 20.
Nitin Gadkari after the Cyrus Mistry crash
New Delhi:
Those who sit in the back of a car and do not wear seat belts will soon be fined, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday, two days after Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident. near Mumbai.
Mr Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, was sitting in the back seat and not wearing a seatbelt when his speeding Mercedes crashed into a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday.
“Already, it is compulsory to wear the seat belt in the back but people do not follow it. There will be a siren if the people in the back do not wear belts like for the front seats. And if they don’t wear belts, there will be a fine,” Mr. Gadkari said in an exclusive interview with NDTV, emphasizing that “with every loss, lives must be saved.”
Taking fines is not the motive, but raising awareness is, Mr Gadkari said on the mandatory use of seat belts for those in the back seat. He said that by 2024 the goal was to reduce the number of road deaths by 50%.
Responding to a direct question on what the fine would be for not wearing a rear seat belt, the Minister said: ‘The minimum fine is Rs 1000.’
When asked if applying a fine would be problematic since state governments have a say in the matter, the Minister replied: “No. I don’t think so. They always support us.”
“There are cameras and everywhere people who don’t follow can be easily caught,” Mr Gadkari said.
When asked if the mandatory installation of airbags in the rear seat would drive up costs, the Minister stressed that it was vital to save lives.
“The cost of one airbag is 1,000, for 6 it’s 6,000. With more production, the cost will be reduced. The cost is not important, people’s lives are,” a- he pointed out.
As per regulations, airbags are mandatory for front passenger and driver in India. Since January 2022, the government has made it mandatory to fit 6 airbags in every passenger car with a passenger limit of up to 8.
Celebrities are campaigning for road safety, the minister said, adding that he was seeking cooperation from the media.
“I’m so sorry and I feel bad. We should learn from it and learn from it,” Mr Gadkari said of Cyrus Mistry’s death in a car crash.
More than 59,000 people have died and 80,000 seriously injured in road accidents in Maharashtra in less than five years, data released by the Highway Police revealed today.
According to the report titled “Road Accidents in India – 2020”, more than 11% of deaths and injuries are due to failure to wear seat belts, while 30.1% of deaths and 26% of injuries are due to to not wearing a helmet in 2020.
ndtv
There’s a ‘good chance’ mobile sports betting comes to Maryland before the end of 2022
By the end of this year, Maryland gamblers may be able to place mobile sports bets.
The arrival of online sports gambling has been more than two years in the making, but as recently as last month, a 2022 launch didn’t seem likely. At that time, a Maryland state gaming control agency official said it was “everybody’s hope” that mobile sports betting could take place in the state before the Super Bowl in February.
However, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission began accepting applications Tuesday from mobile sports betting businesses and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin predicted that mobile wagering could start before the end of 2022.
“We’ve been doing everything we can to have it launch before the end of the year, and now we have a good chance to make that happen,” he said in a statement.
The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports gambling in 2018 and Maryland voters approved legalized sports betting in 2020. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill into law allowing in-person and mobile sports betting in 2021. Later that year, wagering at select locations, such as Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino, began.
Mobile sports betting, however, has not yet launched.
More than 20 states have legalized online sports wagering, but Maryland’s implementation has taken months longer than most.
Launching has been a comprehensive process as Maryland officials have sought, in accordance with state law, to promote diversity in “race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, religion, disability status, and veteran status.”
Each prospective mobile licensee, which has until Oct. 21 to apply, must submit a “Diversity Plan” and make a “good faith effort” to follow its guidelines. According to the application, the plan should contain steps the applicant will take to “promote meaningful diversity among its owners, investors, managers, employees, and contractors and to promote equality of opportunity.”
Hogan has been among those who have urged gambling regulators to hasten the launch of mobile sports betting; he called in June for it to be available by the beginning of the 2022 football season, which starts with Thursday’s Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills game. The Ravens start their season Sunday at the New York Jets.
“After having to overcome numerous bureaucratic hurdles from the legislature’s commission, we’re finally seeing some progress on mobile betting,” Hogan tweeted Tuesday. “I am going to keep holding everyone’s feet to the fire until this is up and running. Marylanders have waited long enough.”
Football season is a busy one for the gambling industry, as application review commission chair Thomas Brandt wrote in a request last month to the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review for swift approval to open the application process.
“Football season (September through the Super Bowl in February) annually generates much more activity than other times of the year. Thus, unless we move quickly, Marylanders will miss access to mobile wagering on the 2022 football season, and the state will miss out on the related revenue,” Brandt wrote.
The legislative committee approved the application process Friday, which enabled the commission to begin accepting applications.
Prospective sports wagering businesses have 45 days to apply for one of 60 licenses. On Tuesday, SWARC also opened applications for up to 30 “Class B” facilities — physical gambling locations that will be smaller than “Class A” ones like large casinos.
Following the application process, state officials will complete background checks for up to 45 days. Such a timeline could make a December launch possible, in time for the end of the 2022 college and pro football seasons.
()
Baby dies after being left in hot car in Idaho
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Southwest Idaho police say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the area approached 100 degrees.
A family in the small town of New Plymouth, about 80 miles northwest of the state capital, Boise, called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and was not breathing. not, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ARIZONA STORM CAUSES CUT OUT, LEAVING RESIDENTS VULNERABLE TO NEAR TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT WAVE
The child, aged less than a year, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The cause of death has not been confirmed, according to the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the death with the Idaho State Police.
Payette County Sheriff Andrew Creech told the Idaho statesman that law enforcement has yet to determine how long the girl was in the car.
Temperatures in southwestern Idaho approached 100 degrees Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Fox
Prosecutors charge Scandia man with felonies in weekend road-rage incident
Prosecutors charged an 18-year-old from Scandia with two felonies Tuesday after a Woodbury man said he pointed a gun at him while they were driving.
The man called 911 Saturday to report that he drove up behind a Honda Accord occupied by two males. He said the car was moving slower than other traffic in the lane, “so (he) came up behind the vehicle fairly fast” in the area of 30th Street and Manning Avenue North in West Lakeland Township, according to the criminal complaint.
Adam Joseph Jaap, the driver of the Accord, “brake-checked” the other driver, identified in the complaint as M.R.T. Jaap then rolled down his window and put his arm out while holding a handgun, the complaint said of what M.R.T. reported.
Jaap took a U-turn and began following M.R.T., stopping around the time that M.R.T. met up with Stillwater police.
Jaap later turned himself in at the Stillwater Police Department and said he’d been “involved in a road-rage type incident,” according to the complaint. “… (Jaap) stated he did not have a handgun at any time and that he was possibly holding his cellphone while making hand gestures.”
Police searched the Accord, but did not find a gun. Jaap told officers he stopped at an apartment in Stillwater prior to turning himself in.
Jaap recently applied for a permit to carry, according to the complaint, which charged him with second-degree assault and threats of violence.
Jaap made his first court appearance Tuesday. He was released from the Washington County Jail on $5,000 bail with conditions.
An attorney for Jaap was not listed in the court record.
Mets say no decision on Max Scherzer’s next departure expected until Wednesday – The Denver Post
The latest update on Max Scherzer is that there is no update.
Before Tuesday’s game, Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters the team would make a decision on Scherzer on Wednesday. The options are either Scherzer kicks off Friday’s game in Miami, pushes his start to a few days after that, or skips his turn in the rotation entirely.
Scherzer left his last start, which came Saturday against the Nationals, with fatigue in his left oblique. In May, Scherzer hit the injured list with a strain in that same oblique, which caused him to miss a month and a half of a game. After Saturday’s game — in which he retired after just five innings and 67 pitches — Scherzer made it clear that this was not a repeat of the same injury.
“I have no stumps” he told SNY in a postgame interview. “The left side was just getting tired much faster than usual.”
He also said he could have pitched the sixth inning of that game if necessary, but the risk of aggravating the injury led to his early departure.
“It was a precautionary measure given the history of the oblique here,” Scherzer added.
Since returning from that oblique injury on July 5, Scherzer has been outstanding. He threw a 2.08 ERA in 12 starts, striking out 94 and walking 12. That span includes seven shutout innings against the Yankees and Braves, as well as a seven-inning, one-run performance against the Phillies. Scherzer has recorded double-digit batting totals in four of his 12 starts since returning from injury.
Last season, while pitching for the Dodgers, Scherzer blamed the pitch limit the Dodgers imposed on him as the main reason for his “dead arm” in the 2021 National League Championship Series. from that, don’t expect the Mets to treat Scherzer with kid gloves.
When the right-handed veteran is ready to throw, he will throw. We don’t yet know exactly when that will be.
()
denverpost
What we don’t know about the effect of abortion on the midterm elections
The storyline here makes sense. The pieces click. But a new question immediately emerges: Is this story of energetic women voting specific to Kansas, or is it more broadly a story about the midterm elections?
Let’s start with a relatively conservative assessment.
Tom Bonier, CEO of Democratic data company TargetSmart, began pointing out the increased density of women registering to vote after Dobbs a few weeks after the announcement of the decision. It should be noted that The Washington Post attempted to match its results without being able to do so universally (which may be a function of incomplete data on the Post’s side).
Bonier’s assessment, offered in a New York Times essay over the weekend, is that there is a “clear trend” showing increases in the percentage of women among new enrollments in a number of states, although none correspond to Kansas. The fact that Kansas held a special election focused specifically on abortion is, of course, an important consideration for this whole discussion: the state was voting explicitly on what Dobbs addressed.
Our data shows a blurry picture: increases in states like Pennsylvania, but not in places like New Mexico. The increase in Pennsylvania, meanwhile, didn’t just happen afterDobbs. There was a period in February, for example, when women made up an equally disproportionate percentage of new entrants. Maine is another state that many point to where women have recently seen an increase in new enrollees. La Poste can confirm this post-Dobbs increase, but the state also saw similar surges of women representing up to 65% of new enrollees in the past two years, long before the ruling.
There is no doubt that Democrats have seen an improvement in the polls since Dobbs. The YouGov company tracks responses to a generic voting question – asking people if they plan to vote Democrat or Republican on their House ballot – and has seen support for Democrats jump several points since early July. . (Due to a methodological issue, YouGov does not have a generic ballot poll for the duration of the period between the leaking of a draft notice in Dobbs and the final decision.) It is thanks to the increase in support of the two women and men in recent weeks.
(The lines on the graph above show the average of the three most recent polls.)
Note, however, that Democrats had roughly the same level of support from women earlier this year as they do today. If we choose three months – January, April and July – we can see that the average female support fell in April before rebounding.
Does this mean that Dobbs (and/or leaked opinion) flipped a slide? That the spring was an aberration? Is there still something missing from the survey?
If we look at the generic ballot margin – i.e. the gap between Democrats and Republicans – the advantage among Democrats among women in the aftermath of Dobbs was actually lower than at the start of the year. (The most recent YouGov survey shows a wide gap, but that’s a poll.)
Interestingly, while the number of people expressing uncertainty about their vote has fallen (which tends to happen closer to elections), the decline has been much steeper among men. In other words, men are more likely to report newly more certainty about their vote.
We could read this as Dobbs not having a robust effect in women. Or we could read it another way: that polls don’t capture enthusiasm, just like that poll in Kansas was off the mark.
After all, consider that the imbalance in voter registration among women in Kansas dropped the electorate from 52.2% women to 52.4% in mid-July, a change of 0.2%. . This is not enough to result in a loss of 18 points for the constitutional amendment. But even if it’s not causal, it could be an indicator of enthusiasm, which can be harder to measure.
In the YouGov poll, enthusiasm for voting among men and women was about the same just before Dobbs as it is now, with men expressing more interest in voting. But perhaps the polls just aren’t capturing the opinions of newly motivated women to vote, just as polls have repeatedly heavily undercounted Republican voters in 2016 and 2020 in particular. These polling shortcomings have been the subject of a tremendous amount of analysis (almost all inconclusive), but it is not entirely implausible that women newly entering politics afterDobbs could escape the attention of pollsters.
There are other assumptions we could question, of course. The gap between men and women on the legality of abortion has long been much narrower than that between Democrats and Republicans, for example, which means there may be new energy among liberal men also.
Much of it is frustrating and vaporous. Particularly for fervent advocates of access to abortion, it seems obvious that American women would be outraged and flood the polls in November. They can. In which case, as the old warnings say, the most useful evaluation of the effect of Dobbs can be summed up as participation.
Lenny Bronner and Emily Guskin contributed to this report.
washingtonpost
