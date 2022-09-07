Nitin Gadkari after the Cyrus Mistry crash

Celebrities are campaigning for road safety, says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi:

Those who sit in the back of a car and do not wear seat belts will soon be fined, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday, two days after Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident. near Mumbai.

Mr Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, was sitting in the back seat and not wearing a seatbelt when his speeding Mercedes crashed into a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday.

“Already, it is compulsory to wear the seat belt in the back but people do not follow it. There will be a siren if the people in the back do not wear belts like for the front seats. And if they don’t wear belts, there will be a fine,” Mr. Gadkari said in an exclusive interview with NDTV, emphasizing that “with every loss, lives must be saved.”

Taking fines is not the motive, but raising awareness is, Mr Gadkari said on the mandatory use of seat belts for those in the back seat. He said that by 2024 the goal was to reduce the number of road deaths by 50%.

Responding to a direct question on what the fine would be for not wearing a rear seat belt, the Minister said: ‘The minimum fine is Rs 1000.’

When asked if applying a fine would be problematic since state governments have a say in the matter, the Minister replied: “No. I don’t think so. They always support us.”

“There are cameras and everywhere people who don’t follow can be easily caught,” Mr Gadkari said.

When asked if the mandatory installation of airbags in the rear seat would drive up costs, the Minister stressed that it was vital to save lives.

“The cost of one airbag is 1,000, for 6 it’s 6,000. With more production, the cost will be reduced. The cost is not important, people’s lives are,” a- he pointed out.

As per regulations, airbags are mandatory for front passenger and driver in India. Since January 2022, the government has made it mandatory to fit 6 airbags in every passenger car with a passenger limit of up to 8.

Celebrities are campaigning for road safety, the minister said, adding that he was seeking cooperation from the media.

“I’m so sorry and I feel bad. We should learn from it and learn from it,” Mr Gadkari said of Cyrus Mistry’s death in a car crash.

More than 59,000 people have died and 80,000 seriously injured in road accidents in Maharashtra in less than five years, data released by the Highway Police revealed today.

According to the report titled “Road Accidents in India – 2020”, more than 11% of deaths and injuries are due to failure to wear seat belts, while 30.1% of deaths and 26% of injuries are due to to not wearing a helmet in 2020.