When former President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time in April, he was greeted as a hero by Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kissed Obama’s hand. White House staffers rushed to take photos. And Democrats celebrated the Affordable Care Act, the former president’s landmark domestic policy achievement.
Obamas back at the White House for the unveiling of his portrait
After more than a decade of hiatus, an American presidential tradition returns as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama to the White House to unveil their portraits officials on Wednesday.
The White House displays presidential portraits in different rooms, starting with George Washington, the first American president, who was purchased by Congress. Other portraits of past presidents were added to the collection as gifts. Since 1965, the portraits have been funded by the White House Historical Association, a private non-profit association, beginning with Lyndon Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson, as well as John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy.
“Recent presidents and first ladies typically select their respective artists before leaving the White House and approve the portraits before they are officially presented to the public and inducted into the collection,” the association said in a statement. “Portraitists aim to capture each unique appearance and personality, piecing together our presidential history through these individual works of art.”
The official portraits of the Obamas have been kept secret and the public will only learn about the artists who painted them when the paintings are unveiled.
This will be Barack Obama’s second visit to the White House after leaving office, following his visit in April to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, the health care law known as Obamacare that he signed in 2010. This will be Michelle Obama’s first visit. since the end of her husband’s term in January 2017.
Break with tradition
Regardless of his partisan affiliation, the incumbent president generally welcomes and unveils the portrait of his immediate predecessor. Obama did it for George W. Bush, Bush for Bill Clinton, and Clinton for George HW Bush.
The tradition broke under President Donald Trump, but it’s unclear whether this was due to objections from Trump or Obama, or external circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was probably a mutual feeling that didn’t even need to be expressed from the Obamas or the Trumps,” said Barbara A. Perry, director of presidential studies at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia. .
Trump had promoted the so-called birther movement based on the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and had no claim to the presidency.
“I would have understood why President Obama and Mrs. Obama would not have wanted to come,” Perry told VOA. “It would have just seemed inappropriate on both sides to have two people who were obviously not on civil terms, at least on Trump’s side, to come to the White House.”
There’s no doubt that Obama would much rather see his former vice president unveil his likeness than the man who disowned his presidency, said Thomas Schwartz, presidential historian and professor of political science at Vanderbilt University.
Biden’s presidency is seen in many ways as Obama’s third term, Schwartz told VOA. “President Obama has the opportunity to have his portrait unveiled by the man who truly owes him everything.”
While presidents and first ladies typically start discussions about their official portraits before they even leave the White House, it’s unlikely that Trump did. So far, he insists he, not Biden, won the 2020 election and is reluctant to participate in events that former presidents typically undertake upon leaving office, such as establishing his library. presidential.
“Trump doesn’t want to do these legacy-type programs or actions because it makes him a former president in the minds of the American people,” Perry said. “He wants to be the next Grover Cleveland, meaning a two-term, non-consecutive president.”
The White House did not respond to VOA’s question about whether it had started discussions on a portrait of Trump.
The former president has hinted that he could run again in 2024. He is currently embroiled in several controversies, including an investigation into his involvement in the January 6 Capitol storming by his supporters, and an investigation of the Ministry of Justice on a possible violation of the law. Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act, for bringing classified documents to his home in Florida after leaving office.
Obama after office
Obama, now 61, is very young for a former president, Schwartz said. “He could become a bit like Jimmy Carter in the sense of being a very active ex-president compared to, say, Ronald Reagan, who was much, much older when he gave up the presidency.”
Since leaving office, the Obamas have written memoirs, given highly paid speaking engagements, and worked at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago’s Jackson Park. They are involved with the Obama Foundation and My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, the organization Obama founded in 2014 to provide opportunities for boys and young men of color.
In 2018, the Obamas signed a deal with Netflix for their production company to produce documentaries for the streaming service. Earlier this month, Obama won an Emmy Award for narrating the documentary “Our Great National Parks,” adding to the two previous Grammy awards for audio versions of his memoir. Michelle Obama won a Grammy in 2020 for reading her audiobook.
While Barack Obama campaigned for the Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections and for Biden after becoming the official Democratic nominee for president in 2020, he has largely stayed away from politics. He honored the unwritten tradition that former presidents refrained from passing judgment on his successor, until 2020, when he criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the killing of black man George Floyd. , by a white Minneapolis police officer who sparked nationwide protests against systemic attacks. racism and police brutality towards African Americans.
With the unveiling of their portraits, the Obamas – the first black residents of a White House built by slaves – will join the other presidents and first ladies of the United States whose faces adorn the halls of the highest office in the country, pointed out Perry outside.
“And that’s one of the most iconic visions of our democracy and our republic at home and around the world,” she said.
Sacramento Republic Files Lawsuit Against Alleged Orlando City Spy
The Sacramento Republic has filed a complaint with the US Soccer Federation alleging an Orlando City SC staff member was spying on their training session ahead of Wednesday’s US Open Cup final, multiple sources said. at ESPN.
ESPN television analyst Taylor Twellman was the first to report news of the staff member’s presence at Sacramento training and that the United States Soccer Federation, which is hosting the tournament, is aware of the situation.
A USSF spokesperson added that the Federation was “investigating the matter” and confirmed that a USSF camera crew had footage of the incident.
Orlando said in a statement that “the club has been made aware of the matter regarding the Sacramento training session and is cooperating with US Soccer.”
The Orlando staffer, who sources tell ESPN has acknowledged by a Republic equipment manager as having a connection to Orlando manager Oscar Pareja, has been repeatedly asked to leave the over a period of 30 to 45 minutes. The staff member insisted he was there to meet a friend who was coaching at a nearby pitch. Republic personnel even went so far as to park two vans in front of the individual to obscure his view of the training, only to have him moved to another location before eventually leaving.
A source from the Orlando club confirmed the staff member was present, but said there was ‘no coordinated effort’ for the individual to observe practice and the staff member provided no no information.
The incident happened Monday at Central Winds Park, a public park in the suburb of Winter Springs, Florida. In an effort to gain some privacy, Republic had opted out of training at the Orlando Training Center, but then had difficulty finding another location to train, and so was forced to train in the park.
Even if the presence of the Orlando staff member and his motivation to attend the Sacramento practice session is confirmed, it is unclear what sanctions the USSF may impose. The USSF Open Cup Open Division Handbook does not strictly prohibit what happened on Monday, but there is an Arbitration and Discipline Committee that handles protests and general discipline.
Section 306 of the manual states: “Anyone may file a complaint with the Panel about an action or inaction of a team, individual, group or organization of the Open Cup participating in the Open Cup competition The Panel will determine whether the conduct complained of is or would be contrary to the good of the game. involved in the complaint, as provided in paragraph (c) of this section.
The handbook adds: “Except for voiding the results of a match or forcing a replay of a match, the Panel may take any action it deems appropriate, including suspension or fine, or both, for any matter the Panel may only consider requiring a replay of a match or advancing a losing team if a protest has been filed. where a team submits a protest to the commissioner after the deadline has expired in the event that the circumstances regarding the availability of information after the deadline justify such discretion.”
The two teams are each aiming for their first USOC crown, with Sacramento, which plays in the second-tier USL Championship, aiming to become the first non-MLS team to win the trophy since 1999, when the then-A Rochester Rhinos -league, won the title over the Colorado Rapids.
On the eve of Obama’s visit to the White House, Obama-Biden tensions persist
Then Obama began his remarks by saying, “Thank you, Vice President Biden.”
President Biden laughed and waved, and Obama walked away from the podium and gave Biden a hug, swearing he was just kidding. “Everything was set up,” he said.
But for some longtime Biden staffers, the zinger stung the festive mood. They saw the joke, intentional or not, as part of a pattern of Obama’s arrogance and a reminder of the disrespect many felt from Obama’s aides cadre toward Biden.
None of this is expected to be presented to the public on Wednesday when Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama return to the White House for a ceremony to unveil their official White House portraits. Instead, the atmosphere should be similar to a family reunion, filled with stories, jokes, and affection.
Beneath this jovial atmosphere, however, there is a long-simmering tension, and even a degree of jealousy, between the circles around Obama and Biden – the two Democratic presidents of the past 15 years and those who have bracketed this which Democrats see as Donald Trump’s disastrous tenure. .
Some Biden loyalists are irritated that Obama did not support Biden’s presidential aspirations, complaining that even now the Obama team does not fully respect Biden. Obama loyalists are frustrated that Biden aides routinely brag about avoiding Obama White House mistakes, such as not bragging enough about the president’s accomplishments.
Democratic leaders say they urgently need both presidents to boost party participation in future terms. Obama is revered by many in the Democratic base, while Biden retains a strong appeal to Democratic centrists and has drawing power as a sitting president.
Since Jimmy Carter invited Gerald Ford back to the White House in 1978, nearly every sitting president has held a portrait unveiling ceremony for his immediate predecessor, regardless of party, often providing an opportunity for bipartisan bonhomie. When Obama welcomed George W. Bush, Bush joked that Obama could now look at his portrait in difficult times and ask himself, “What would George do?”
Former President Donald Trump skipped that tradition, hosting Wednesday’s event, and Biden seems unlikely to host the unveiling of Trump’s portrait.
Previous paintings of the Obamas were unveiled in February 2018 by the National Portrait Gallery, including Kehinde Wiley’s striking image of the former president floating amid a sea of leaves. The portraits unveiled on Wednesday will hang in the White House itself.
For much of the Obama presidency, the relationship between him and Biden was hailed as a “bromance.” They had lunch every week. Obama presented Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and called him “the best vice president America has ever had.”
“I think they had a very rich partnership under the Obama administration,” said David Axelrod, a former senior Obama adviser who will be in attendance Wednesday. “I think it would be a mistake to suggest otherwise.”
But aides say the “bromance” has always been overdone. The two had a strong working relationship and personal friendship, but aides also noted that the men came from different generations (a 19-year age gap), from different backgrounds (Biden served 36 years in the Senate; Obama has served less than four) and have different styles (Obama is a gifted speaker and deep thinker; Biden is an accomplished retail politician who often goes off-script).
These differences erupted early in the 2008 presidential campaign, when Biden said of Obama, then his Democratic primary rival, “You have the first traditional African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a handsome guys,” a comment for which he apologized.
Yet when Obama won the nomination, he turned to Biden as his running mate, needing an experienced and serious partner – a decision that instantly made Biden a major national figure and arguably put him on the map. the way of the presidency.
And the relationship has benefited both men. Biden has taken on difficult assignments throughout Obama’s presidency. And his connection to Obama helped him secure the nomination in 2020, though Obama’s decision to delay his former partner’s endorsement until after Biden became the nominee created some awkward moments.
In June 2019, as Biden was running for the Democratic nomination, he tweeted a photo of “Joe” and “Barack” friendship bracelets, writing “Happy #BestFriendsDay to my friend, @BarackObama.” The post was widely mocked, and Axelrod tweeted at the time, “That’s a joke, right?”
Once Biden won the presidency, many Obama alumni, including some who publicly endorsed other candidates or sat on the sidelines, rushed to his side. Some longtime members of Biden’s inner circle still view these officials with caution, unsure whether they are loyal enough to the incumbent president.
In particular, there is still some resentment in the Biden camp over former Obama White House officials who saw the then vice president as a potential political liability. Many remember that some Obama aides tried to argue that Biden should be taken off the ticket in 2012. And there is bitterness toward Obama staffers who worked to keep Biden from running for the presidency in 2016 so that Hillary Clinton has a path to the nomination.
A White House official dismissed “the idea of any tension” between the two camps.
“President Biden and Dr. Biden are honored to have former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama return to the White House for the unveiling of their portraits, which will hang on the walls of the White House forever as reminders of the power of hope. and change,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
“President Obama has also described the office of the presidency as a relay race,” Eric Schultz, Obama’s spokesman, said in a statement. “And there’s no one President Obama would rather see with the baton right now than Joe Biden.”
Among former Obama administration officials expected: Rahm Emanuel, who served as Obama’s first chief of staff and is now ambassador to Japan; Jack Lew, former Chief of Staff and former Treasury Secretary; Eric Holder, former Attorney General; Tim Geithner, former Secretary of the Treasury; Kathleen Sebelius, former Health and Human Services Secretary; Tom Donilon, former national security adviser; Pete Rouse, former acting chief of staff; and Arne Duncan, former Education Secretary.
A host of current White House officials who served under Obama will also be in attendance. This highlights another source of tension: Some longtime Biden hands have felt pushed aside in favor of those closer to Obama.
Current top officials such as Domestic Policy Chief Susan Rice, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, for example, have held senior positions under Obama but are not had never worked directly for Biden before joining his administration.
“Suddenly the people who were untraceable for Biden in 2015 and 2016 found themselves at the front of the line when he crossed the finish line in 2020,” a Biden administration official said. expressing about the condition. anonymity to speak frankly.
A White House official countered that Ted Kaufman, Biden’s longtime Senate chief of staff, set up the transition, and many of Biden’s closest advisers — Ron Klain, Mike Donilon, Bruce Reed, Steve Ricchetti, Antony Blinken, Kate Bedingfield — worked for the president for years or, in some cases, decades.
Meanwhile, some in Obama’s orbit have been angered by claims by Biden officials that they were avoiding the mistakes of the Obama years. In particular, many Democrats felt that the Obama team passed too small a stimulus package and then did too little to tout the then president’s accomplishments.
When Biden’s own relief package was passed, the president and his aides promised to be much more aggressive in selling it. Biden said in March 2021 that Obama had been “so modest” about taking a “victory lap” after signing the 2009 bailout and that Democrats “paid a price” in the midterm election. term of 2010.
Months later, some Obama aides say that despite these remarks, there is little evidence that the public appreciates, or even knows about, Biden’s US bailout.
But Obama and Biden aides say the friendship between the two presidents is genuine, and Obama aides say the former president will campaign for Democratic candidates before the midterms.
Obama also has three fundraisers scheduled for this month. He will appear in New York with Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) to raise funds for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, in San Diego with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and in San Francisco for the Democratic National Committee.
Obama and Biden stayed in touch throughout Biden’s presidency. Obama advisers say the former president has been pleased to see Biden’s recent string of legislative successes, which he sees in some ways as self-contained. The two men last spoke when Obama called Biden to congratulate him on passing the Cut Inflation Act, an Obama aide said.
“It’s a BFD,” Obama wrote on Twitter after Biden signed the law, in a nod to Biden’s hot comment at the 2010 signing ceremony for the Affordable Care Act.
Yet the rivalry between supporters of the two top Democratic leaders of the past 15 years has already spilled over into the arena of presidential legacy. Early debates are about which president has a more historic domestic policy achievement — Obama’s health care law or Biden’s climate and health bill.
Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Eastern Economic Forum – RT in French
08:10 CET
“Western countries are constantly breaking their own rules, adapting them to their circumstances,” says Vladimir Putin.
The Russian president also denounces the “sanctions fever” and the new economic crises that have arisen after the Covid pandemic.
“The epidemic has been replaced by other global challenges that threaten the whole world. I mean the sanctions fever of the West, its undisguised and aggressive attempts to impose models of behavior on other countries, to deprive them of their sovereignty and to submit them to their will”, underlines Vladimir Putin.
Denouncing the “elusive dominance” of the United States in the world economy and politics, the head of state continues: “Recently, irreversible and tectonic changes have occurred throughout the system of international relations.”
DiZoglio scores victory over Dempsey for Democratic state auditor nomination
Policy
Dempsey was the favorite to win heading into the primary on Tuesday.
Despite former Deputy Transportation Secretary Chris Dempsey’s significant lead in the polls leading up to the state primary, State Senator Diana DiZoglio took the lead on Tuesday night to secure the Democratic nomination as auditor of the state of Massachusetts.
By 12:30 p.m. Wednesday night, DiZoglio had won 54 percent of the vote to Dempsey’s 46 percent, with more than 80 percent of the vote, and The Associated Press declared her the winner of the race.
During the campaign, DiZoglio made promises such as a vow to audit the MBTA, the auditor’s office itself, and the Massachusetts legislature, despite disagreeing over whether the auditor’s state has the power to do so.
Meanwhile, Dempsey was tormented by being a Massachusetts Department of Transportation leader in the years leading up to the unprecedented safety issues the MBTA faced this year, and by his record of support. to a gas tax increase of 25 cents.
Ultimately, it looks like Dempsey’s stringent plan to use the Auditor’s Office to help fight climate change, along with the endorsement of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, The Boston Globethe current state auditor, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, could not save him.
Conversely, while Dempsey was supported by far more politicians than DiZoglio, the latter won the endorsement of many of the state’s largest unions, including the Massachusetts Teachers Association, Massachusetts Nurses Association, and Massachusetts AFL. -IOC.
Anantnag Girl Student Dies After ‘Falling from Hostel Building’ in Bangladesh
Anantnag Girl Student Dies After ‘Falling from Hostel Building’ in Bangladesh
All Efforts Being Made to Bring Back Her Mortal Remains As Soon As Possible: DC Anantnag
Srinagar, Sep 7 (GNS): A girl student from Bijbehara in Anantnag has died after purportedly falling from a building in Bangladesh – where she was pursuing her MBBS degree.
Khushboo Manzoor daughter of Manzoor Ahmad, resident of Katoo Bijbehara, as per her family fell from her hostel building at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College on Tuesday last and was subsequently moved to a hospital. After remaining in ICU for several hours, she eventually succumbed to her injuries this morning”, they told GNS.
The family has in the meantime appealed to authorities to help them bring back the body for last rites.
When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr. Basharat Qayoom told GNS that he is in constant touch with all relevant offices to ensure the mortal remains are brought back as soon as possible.
“I have talked to the offices of the Ministry of External Affairs, High Commission in Bangladesh besides Resident Commissioner Delhi pertaining to the matter”, he said adding one brother of the deceased girl – Adil Manzoor, is already at Dhaka and has been in touch with the concerned offices’.
“We are hopeful on conduct of necessary formalities the body will reach back at an earliest”, he further said. (GNS)
The post Anantnag Girl Student Dies After ‘Falling from Hostel Building’ in Bangladesh appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Hayden Wesneski dazzles with relief on his major league debut. Will the Chicago Cubs give the rookie starts down the stretch? – Denver Post
Hayden Wesneski explored his go-to visual at Wrigley Field hours before his major league debut.
He’s developed a routine for the times in the game he needs to breathe and pull himself together when, as he said, things go a little awry. During his breakout performance on Tuesday night, Wesneski looked to the spot he picked — the top of the left-field foul post — when he wanted to regroup.
“OK, let’s get back locked up and get out of here.”
Those situations seemed rare for the 24-year-old right-hander, who pitched five shutout innings in relief to left-hander Wade Miley. Wesneski limited the Cincinnati Reds to two hits, struck out eight and scored one for the Chicago Cubs 9-3 victory.
His performance prompted a smiling Miley – who allowed three runs (two earned) in four innings in his first start on the injured list – to walk into the media room for his postgame interview and wonder “Why do you want to talk to me? Did you see what that kid just did? I was only the opener.
In honor of Wesneski’s debut and first win, Miley had a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne waiting in the rookie’s locker room shortly after the game.
Wesneski became the first major league reliever since at least 1901 to debut with at least five scoreless innings while allowing two or fewer hits and totaling at least eight strikeouts. He is also the Cubs’ first reliever with at least five shutout innings and eight strikeouts since Tom Phoebus in 1972.
A vocal group of 15–20 Wesneski’s friends and family were located near home plate for the series opener, although his parents were unable to because his mother is ill. He couldn’t help but notice their energetic vibe while on the mound.
“Today was special,” Wesneski said. “I couldn’t have planned better. I mean, my friends and my family are here. I pitched really well. I don’t know what more you can ask for.
Wesneski admitted he got nervous every time before pitching, and Tuesday was no different. He knew he would replace Miley at the start of an inning, so his nerves were calmed until the third, when he started warming up in the bullpen.
“I try to make it as simple as possible,” Wesneski said. “The adrenaline will rise.”
Wesneski relied on a pitch mix of four-seam fastball, slider, curveball and cutter that threw the Reds’ hitters off balance. He recorded eight puffs and 12 strikes called on an effective 61-pitch outing.
“Coming in, we knew what he had, he’s got a terrific slider,” receiver Yan Gomes said. “But what impressed me the most was the composure and the ability to shoot. He knows exactly what he wants to do, when he wants to do it. His confidence there was definitely something that stood out.
Wesneski was buying breakfast at a gas station Monday morning — his options were scarce on Labor Day in Jacksonville, Fla. — when he got a call from Triple-A Iowa manager Marty Pevey, l ‘ informing that the Cubs had called him.
“Breakfast went out the window as I tried to figure out what to do,” Wesneski said. “I cried a little bit, I mean I’m not going to lie. I’m not going to hide it, but it was really cool.
After getting the call, Wesneski nearly called Pevey back to make sure he was joining the Cubs.
“I hadn’t gotten a lot of texts from the big league, and I said to my dad, ‘I think I got called up? ‘” Wesneski said. “I wasn’t sure, like, I don’t have any text messages. He said, “Well, I can’t tell anybody until you figure it out for real.”
It all became real for Wesneski when he arrived at Wrigley Field on Tuesday and donned his home pinstripes with his name and No. 19 emblazoned on his back.
Wesneski’s arrival seemed inevitable at the end of the season after the Cubs acquired the 24-year-old from the New York Yankees before the trade deadline for reliever Scott Effross. Wesneski’s eligibility to be selected in the Rule 5 draft this offseason if the Cubs didn’t add him to the 40-man roster, combined with his performance in his last four outings for Iowa (2, 37 ERA and .143 average against in 19 innings), led to this opportunity.
President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said Wesneski’s performance at Triple A was what the Cubs expected, other than a rocky first start (eight runs in 1⅔ innings).
“Since then he’s really stabilized and his stuff is real,” Hoyer said Tuesday. “The speed has increased. Obviously his slider is really good. He’s been really tough on right-handers. He’s going to be on the 40-man roster this winter and we were talking about the right time to bring them up, so it’s was like that.
Wesneski is considered a big league starter, but his first taste of the majors came out of the bullpen. He became the 15th Cubs player to make his major league debut this season.
This follows the path the Cubs used for Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson last season before returning to the big league rotation. Wesneski’s last appearance for Iowa on August 31 was a five-inning relief stint.
The Cubs told Wesneski a few days ago that they wanted to use him outside the bullpen to help control his innings.
“They just want to give me options,” Wesneski said. “We’ll see how it goes the rest of the year. I mean, we still have a month to get to work, but for now I’m out of the bullpen. It is very good. I’ve done it before and we’ll find out.
Hoyer hasn’t committed that the Cubs will want to watch Wesneski in a starting role at any point in the past four weeks. He cited the health of the Cubs’ other starters as a factor in that decision.
“Honestly, I could easily see it, but we’re kind of going to take it game by game,” Hoyer said. “We’re going to throw him in the bullpen and you could easily see a scenario where that happens. But we’re not going to force that.
Whether Miley can stay healthy, something he’s struggled to maintain this year, could factor into the Cubs starting Wesneski. Tuesday’s start was only the fifth of the season for Miley, who was limited by left elbow inflammation early in the season and left shoulder strain that has seen her miss the past three months.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay remains a question mark for helping the Cubs over the next four weeks. A sprained right shoulder suffered before Alzolay arrived in spring training in March prevented him from making his season debut for the Cubs.
The Cubs would like to give him major league innings to better prepare him for 2023. Alzolay gave up one run in three innings in a Triple-A start to rehab on Tuesday, his third outing with Iowa. When asked where things stand with Alzolay’s rehab mission, Hoyer replied, “We’ll know a lot more after (Tuesday’s release), so we can talk about it tomorrow.”
The uncertainty of Steele and Thompson’s availability also figures to play a part in the Wesneski decision. Both pitchers are on the 15-day disabled list, Steele with a lower back sprain and Thompson with a lower back strain. Steele landed on the IL on Monday after still not feeling well throwing a bullpen session this weekend in St. Louis.
The Cubs won’t be rushing either pitcher back before the end of the season. Steele has already pitched the most innings (119) in a season in his professional career, while Thompson, at 104⅓ innings, is 25⅔ away from surpassing his career high.
Ideally, both would have more work to do before the season ends Oct. 5 in Cincinnati, but the Cubs won’t force the situation. The objective remains to ensure that they are in perfect health before the off-season. Hoyer isn’t worried about back injuries to Steele or Thompson.
“I would love for them to come back, but we’re not going to force it,” Hoyer said. “I mean, if it feels natural and easy, they can go up and back to the level they’re throwing at, we’ll do that. But we’re not going to force it if there’s any concern.
“The concern has to be getting these guys healthy for the offseason and ready to start their offseason conditioning. Both guys have real goals this offseason that they want to achieve.
()
