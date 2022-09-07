Connect with us

Oil and mining companies Sitio and Brigham to merge in $4 billion combination

22 seconds ago

Oil And Mining Companies Sitio And Brigham To Merge In $4 Billion Combination
Updated September 6, 2022 5:47 PM ET

Site fees Corp. and Brigham Minerals Inc. have entered into a merger agreement to form one of the largest publicly traded mining and royalty companies in the United States, valued at approximately $4 billion, the companies announced Tuesday.

The deal is one of the biggest oil tie-ups this year, coming at a time of high oil prices intensified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Giants players move on after unusual Blake Martinez release: 'We in a crazy business'

7 mins ago

September 7, 2022

Giants Players Move On After Unusual Blake Martinez Release: 'We In A Crazy Business'
Giants players felt for Blake Martinez on Tuesday, but they stayed in their lane and wouldn’t speculate on what the linebacker’s recent release meant.

“With Blake’s situation, he’s a hell of a player,” veteran edge rusher Jihad Ward said in the locker room. “We wish that it wasn’t like that, but we all know how this business stuff go[es]. We [are] in a crazy business. That’s all I can say on that one. Still love him to this day. That’s still our brother. Whatever team he goes to, I hope he’s successful.”

Quarterback Daniel Jones, whose Giants career depends on winning games this fall, steered clear of comment on the release of a two-time captain who made this team better.

“I don’t think it’s my position to comment on it,” Jones said. “I think there’s a lot going on in those situations. And that’s Blake’s business. That’s Joe Schoen’s and [Brian Daboll’s] business. So I’m not really gonna comment on it. But it’s our job to focus on the guys here and make sure, especially as leaders, that we’re ready to go. And I think we are.”

Kicker Graham Gano, 35, a captain on special teams entering his 13th season, said the NFL can almost numb you to the business’ harsh reality over time – but that doesn’t make it easy.

“The longer you play, the more normal it gets,” Gano said. “When you’re young, you don’t understand the big picture of the NFL. I don’t think it makes it easy seeing friends get released. You’re thankful for the friends you made. Unfortunately the game doesn’t last forever.”

It still doesn’t feel like the full story of Martinez’s release has been told yet, though. The timing and logic of it were not normal.

NFL teams don’t often cut good players unless there is some mitigating factor, such as major salary cap savings for the team or off-field issues. But Martinez got $2 million guaranteed from the Giants to take a pay cut to stay in the spring, and his release saved negligible money.

Martinez made the roster through cutdown day. He was excused from the next day’s practice due to personal reasons. Then he practiced and was cut last Thursday afternoon, hours after GM Joe Schoen had said “we like the guys that are here, the 53 players that are on the roster.”

If it truly was a mutual separation, where both Martinez and the Giants agreed it wasn’t a fit, why didn’t coach Brian Daboll just confirm that when asked about the move on Monday?

That would have made for a cleaner — albeit still unusually timed — break.

“I’m not going to get into why release, why we didn’t release, where he’s at,” Daboll said on a Zoom call. “That’s how we’re going to handle our stuff here in terms of our releases. Wish Blake the best and looking forward to moving on to this week.”

Ward, 28, who is on his fifth team in seven seasons, said that “in this culture, we don’t really control what’s going on upstairs. We just enjoy the moments that we have.”

“We control what’s going on in this locker room,” Ward said. “This is a team sport. So whenever they made a decision, they made their decision. I can’t go upstairs and say, ‘Nah, we need Blake back!’ I can’t do that. I gotta do what I gotta do to make the team win. But we will see him soon and whatever team he goes to, he will be successful.”

Journeyman Austin Calitro, 28, who had two interceptions in an impressive preseason, is now listed as a starting inside linebacker alongside Tae Crowder on the Giants’ Week 1 depth chart.

Defensive coordinator Don Martindale is scheduled to speak on Wednesday. The Giants have to stop Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry in Sunday’s season opener in Nashville. Martinez could have helped them do that.

“One play can change your life, or certain seasons can change your life,” Ward said. “With that being said, we’ll see him soon, and he’s gonna remember some good times. And we’re not gonna leave this league with regret. We’re gonna keep living. So

“I been bounced around plenty of times,” Ward added. “”I already know how that stuff feels. All I can say is enjoy this shit. Enjoy every bit of it.”

THIBODEAUX, OJULARI IFFY

Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained right MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) were on the practice field, but Thibodeaux didn’t have pads on. And both seem unlikely to play in Week 1.

“I don’t know,” Thibodeaux said. “It could really go either way. We’re just waiting to see where it is when the time comes … You’ve got to accept however we go… [I’ll be] giving in any way I can, realizing that if I am not able to play, if I’m there, then I have to be engaged and I have to help my team – contribute to the win.”

Thibodeaux said he has spoken to Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss and is “not really worried” about the past or the low block that injured him in the preseason. He said of waving the cart off and leaving the field under his own power:  “I wasn’t gonna look crazy goin’ off. I gotta go out like a ‘G.’

SLAYTON ABSENT FROM PRACTICE

Wide receiver Darius Slayton was not at Tuesday’s practice. He was the only player on the Giants’ active roster who wasn’t on the field. The team said it was an excused absence but provided no further information or context.

That’s noteworthy because of what happened with Martinez last week: he was excused from practice last Wednesday and suddenly released after practice on Thursday.

Slayton, 25, also has been a trade candidate and possible salary cap casualty. And he was listed as the last of seven receivers on the team’s Week 1 depth chart. So this bears watching.

Another depth chart note: Ben Bredeson was charted as the top left guard.

BIG CAT GETS RESTRUCTURE

The Giants restructured defensive tackle Leonard Williams’ contract on Monday, per The Athletic. They converted $17.88 million of his base salary into a signing bonus — and added a void year at the end of his deal — to create $11.92 million in team salary cap space for this season.

Schoen wants to clean up the Giants’ salary cap, not kick more money down the road. But he had to do this to make his strapped team cap compliant before Week 1 and to free some dollars to operate his team in the early season.

THE TURNOVER CONTINUES

Over Labor Day weekend, the Giants signed corner Fabian Moreau, wideout Marcus Johnson, and receiver/returner Kalil Pimpleton to their practice squad. To make room they cut wideout Jaylon Moore, corner Harrison Hand and receiver/returner C.J. Board from the practice squad. They also waived Austrian RB Sandro Platzgummer from the active roster. The Giants have an international exemption for Platzgummer and said the move was only procedural. Pimpleton appears to be in the kick return mix with Gary Brightwell and Richie James.

Judge dismisses Tina Peters lawsuit challenging recount

12 mins ago

September 7, 2022

Judge Dismisses Tina Peters Lawsuit Challenging Recount
DENVER — A judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging a lost primary election recount by an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voter fraud in her failed bid to become the state’s top election official.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters filed a lawsuit objecting to methods used to recount ballots Aug. 3, but did not seek a halt to the recount until the next day after the end of the recount and several hours after the certification of the results of the recount. by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Judge Andrew P. McCallin ruled that the Elections Act only gives him authority to review recount challenges when a recount is in progress and his jurisdiction ends once it is complete and certified.

The recount barely changed the results of the primary election to pick a Republican candidate to challenge Griswold in the November election, with Peters garnering 13 more votes, ending up with about 29% of the vote, according to the secretary of state. Pam Anderson finished in first place with 43% of the vote.

According to McCallin’s decision, Peters said the recount could still be challenged because she claimed it was not done according to the methods outlined in the law. However, McCallin said that argument would allow a recount to be challenged long after it is completed, pointing out that the law provides ways to quickly resolve challenges so that election deadlines can be met.

“Allowing these orders to be challenged later would destabilize the election and leave it open to challenge long after the secretary of state has certified the results,” he said.

denverpost

Vikings' K.J. Osborn dubs himself NFL's best No. 3 receiver, has lofty goals for 2022

19 mins ago

September 7, 2022

Vikings' K.j. Osborn Dubs Himself Nfl's Best No. 3 Receiver, Has Lofty Goals For 2022
Justin Jefferson isn’t the only Vikings receiver not bashful about touting his abilities.

Jefferson has said he’s the NFL’s second-best receiver behind Davante Adams of Las Vegas and will be the best at the end of the season. Meanwhile, K.J. Osborn was asked this week if he considers himself the best No. 3 receiver in the NFL.

“Yes, sir,’’ Osborn said.

Osborn is Minnesota’s No. 3 receiver behind Jefferson and Adam Thielen. After catching 50 passes for 655 yards in his breakout season of 2021, he is feeling quite good about 2022.

“You should have that confidence in yourself just to go out there and play,’’ Osborn said. “At the end of the day, we’re not playing other receivers, we’re playing (defensive backs), but everybody should have that confidence in themselves.”

Osborn previously has said that the Vikings have “the best” group of receivers in the NFL.

Osborn has made great strides since being a fifth-round pick in 2020 and not playing a single snap from scrimmage as a rookie. He is a planning on catching a lot more than 50 balls in 2022, but didn’t want to be precise when asked to identify his goals.

“I have all types of goals,’’ he said. “I’ve got them written up on my mirror (at home). I keep them to myself. They’re all there, but they’re lofty. I can’t publicize them, but obviously my expectations for myself are bigger than what any player or coach (has for me).”

Osborn said he will decide after the season whether to reveal what individual goals he set. But he had no problem identifying his top team goal.

“My number one goal is to win the Super Bowl,’’ he said.

DEPTH CHART UPDATES

A week after the Vikings waived two players listed first on the depth chart, they provided an updated chart on Tuesday heading into Sunday’s opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As expected, Jonathan Bullard is listed as a first-team defensive end in place of Armon Watts and wide receiver Jalen Reagor is listed as the punt returner in place of Ihmir Smith-Marsette. After they were waived, Watts and Smith-Marsette both were claimed by Chicago. Bullard previously had been second string on the depth chart and Reagor was acquired last week from Philadelphia.

Also, Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round pick, is listed ahead of fellow rookie Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round selection, to be the primary backup outside cornerback.

PHILLIPS VS. RODGERS

Vikings nose tackle Harrison Phillips will face Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday for the second time. The first time he ran into Rodgers, it wasn’t pretty.

In the fourth game of Phillips’ rookie season with Buffalo, the Bills played at Lambeau Field. Rodgers completed 22 of 40 passes for 298 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and the Packers won 22-0.

At least Phillips can laugh about one moment from that game. It involved Phillips having played at Stanford and Rodgers at archrival California.

“It was actually one of my welcome-to-the-NFL moments was playing against Aaron Rodgers,’’ said Phillips, who played for Buffalo from 2018-21. “We had a funny altercation. He made a jab about Stanford, I said something about Cal. He tried to get us to jump offsides, and I knew it.”

Q&A: What to know about the White House unveiling of Barack and Michelle Obama's portraits

24 mins ago

September 7, 2022

Q&Amp;A: What To Know About The White House Unveiling Of Barack And Michelle Obama'S Portraits
correction

A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Lyndon B. Johnson made remarks during the unveiling of his portrait. He does not have. The quip was made by former President Gerald R. Ford during the unveiling of Ford’s portrait. The article has been corrected.

Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, in a ceremony in the East Room hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president for two terms, and the two men formed a close partnership “through the ups and downs of work and life,” the House press secretary said Tuesday. Blanche, Karine Jean-Pierre.

“President Biden and Dr. Biden are honored to have former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama return to the White House for the unveiling of their portraits, which will hang on the walls of the White House forever as reminders of the power of hope. and change,” she said.

The event will also mark the return of the long tradition of sitting presidents welcoming their predecessors – regardless of party – to the White House to unveil their official portraits. During his tenure, Donald Trump held no White House events for Obama, whom he accused – without evidence – of spying on him during the 2016 campaign.

Here’s what to know about this White House tradition and what to expect at Wednesday’s ceremony.

Don’t the Obamas already have their official portraits?

The presidential portraits in the White House are distinct from those in the “America’s Presidents” exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. The Smithsonian portraits of the Obamas, painted by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, were unveiled at the museum in 2018 – about 13 months after Obama’s departure – and caused a stir for their distinctive styles and bold colors. These paintings are on a national tour and are expected to return to Washington in November.

In the past, portrait unveilings have been an opportunity for former presidents and their wives to reunite with members of their administration and White House staff, some of whom may not have been seen for years. years.

Barack Obama has only visited the White House once — in April for an Affordable Care Act event — since leaving office in January 2017. It will be the first time Michelle Obama has returned to the White House since their family moved out.

Some former Obama administration officials who will attend include former chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, now US ambassador to Japan; former senior adviser David Axelrod; Kathleen Sebelius, former Secretary of Health and Human Services; and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Past Disclosures: Who Was There and What Happened?

The White House began its policy of trying to obtain portraits of the lives of presidents and first ladies beginning in the 1960s, under then-first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, according to Betty Monkman, who began working at the White House in the curator’s office in 1967 and served as chief curator from 1997 to 2002.

Kennedy’s own portraits were unveiled in 1971. Portraits of former President Richard M. Nixon and his wife, Pat, were unveiled in 1981 “without much fanfare”.

The unveiling ceremonies have generally been warm, bipartisan affairs, peppered with good-natured jokes. When former President Gerald Ford’s portrait was unveiled at a White House ceremony in 1978, he joked: “Considering this [artist] Ray Kinstler had to work with it, he did very well.

In 1989, President George HW Bush hosted Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, for the official unveiling of their portrait at the White House. Bush, who served as Reagan’s vice president for eight years, joked, “For years our adversaries hoped to see President Reagan’s back to the wall here at the White House. I don’t think that’s exactly what they had in mind when they talked about it.

In 1995, President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, glanced at the portrait of Bush, whom he defeated three years earlier, and before unveiling it, said, “If I’m half as handsome than you when I leave office, I will be a happy man.

In 2004, President George W. Bush, a Republican, welcomed Clinton and his wife, Hillary, to the White House for the unveiling of their portraits.

“As you may know, my dad and I decided to call each other by numbers,” Bush told Clinton in his remarks at the time. “He’s 41, I’m 43. It’s a great honor – it’s a great pleasure to honor number 42. We’re glad you’re here, 42.”

In 2012, the Obamas hosted George W. Bush and Laura Bush to unveil their official portraits and thanked the Bushes for their guidance during the transition.

“George, I will always remember the gathering you organized for all the living former presidents before I took office, your kind words of encouragement. Plus, you also left me a very nice bouquet of TV sports. I uses it,” Obama said then, laughing. “Laura, you reminded us that the most rewarding thing about living in this house isn’t the title or the power, but the chance to shine a spotlight on the issues. the most importants.”

It’s unclear why the unveiling of Obama’s White House portrait is taking place now, more than five years after his second term ended. During his tenure, Trump held no White House events for Obama, whom he had bitterly attacked for years, including leading the “birther” movement that groundlessly accused Obama of not being born in the United States. United. It was perhaps an unsurprising break from tradition for a president who broke dozens of other longstanding norms. Trump, who has long spread baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, also did not attend Biden’s inauguration last January.

A Trump representative did not respond to questions emailed Tuesday.

When will the Trump White House portraits be unveiled?

It’s unclear when Donald and Melania’s White House portraits will be completed and unveiled, although NBC News reported last year that the former president had “begun to go through the usual process” of having a portrait done. .

Jean-Pierre postponed questions on Tuesday about whether the Bidens would welcome the Trumps to the White House if their official portraits were completed while Biden is still in office.

“We report these questions to the White House Historical Association, which in effect … leads the process on official portraits of presidents and their wives,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The Smithsonian Institution confirmed last month that a $650,000 donation from a Trump-controlled political action committee will almost entirely fund portraits of the former president and former first lady Melania Trump for the National Portrait. Gallery – the first time in recent memory that a political organization has funded a portrait of a former president for the museum.

Two artists were commissioned for the paintings of Donald and Melania Trump from the Smithsonian Institution, but the names of the artists have not been released.

Peggy McGlone contributed to this report.

washingtonpost

UN Atomic Agency details damage to Zaporizhzhia nuclear site, calls for safe zone

37 mins ago

September 7, 2022

Un Atomic Agency Details Damage To Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Site, Calls For Safe Zone
The United Nations atomic agency detailed damage to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and warned of the high-stress environment for personnel in a report on Tuesday that highlighted the dangers posed by Russia’s occupation of the site.

The report precedes a discussion in the UN Security Council on the situation at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. It follows a long-awaited visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, by a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency last week.

wsj

Watch: Gophers men's basketball awards scholarship to Will Ramberg

44 mins ago

September 7, 2022

Watch: Gophers Men's Basketball Awards Scholarship To Will Ramberg
The Gophers men’s basketball program called on the university’s top official to award its newest scholarship on Tuesday.

In a video posted on social media, head coach Ben Johnson introduced University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel, who then asked Will Ramberg to read a statement.

In front of teammates, Ramberg read an introduction to the new season and then read he was being put on scholarship. Fellow Gophers shouted and mobbed Ramberg in congratulations. Gable got a follow-up hug.

Ramberg, a junior from Grand Marais, Minn., appeared in 13 games last season, averaging 3.7 minutes per game. He totaled five points and four rebounds.

“From Day 1, there was no expectations and he just kept grinding and grinding and grinding and is a big part of what we are doing,” head coach Ben Johnson said in the video.

