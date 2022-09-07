PG&E will pay you to unplug during Flex Alerts – here’s how

NBC5 Investigates found that it’s not easy for parents to know if their children’s classrooms have enough students vaccinated against serious contagious diseases – despite state law that says these figures should be publicly available. Search our chart at the bottom of this story for the most recently reported vaccination rates for your school.

In the Covid fog, it’s easy to forget about all the other contagious diseases we’re trying to protect ourselves from, thanks to routine vaccinations against measles, mumps, whooping cough, polio and more.

Pediatrician Kristin Kan of Lurie Children’s Hospital says it’s all the more important, now that we’re learning to live with Covid-19, that children get back on track to stay up to date on all these other shots.

“Schools are a setting where children are together for the greater good of learning,” says Dr. Kan. “But we also know that it’s also an environment that can allow transmission of these particular viruses and bacteria.”

So – Covid or not – every fall, every parent must submit proof to a school that their child has all the required vaccines.

Illinois state law states that these vaccinations are so important that a child can be suspended from school until they turn in this documentation. Illinois law also states that every school must submit all of its vaccination numbers to the Illinois State Board of Education each fall — and must make the information publicly available.

The law even says the state can withhold funding for any school that doesn’t have enough children vaccinated — or doesn’t submit any numbers.

So NBC5 Investigates set out to sift through stacks of state records to find the vaccination statuses of 3,058 schools attended by more than 1.5 million children in Chicago and the suburbs — to see which schools have levels vaccinations.

It’s not the first time we’ve done this, but this time we immediately discovered a new problem: the ISBE hasn’t published recent vaccination rates since the 2020-2021 school year – there are almost two years.

A spokesperson for the ISBE points out that the council is not legally required to post these fares, although it did – for more than two decades – until recent years. The law says it’s the school’s responsibility to post these rates, but — according to the school district — they’re hard — if not impossible — to find, meaning many Chicago-area parents don’t have any clear way to ensure that their children have attended schools with safe levels of vaccination.

Dr. Kan says this data is important.

“It’s about putting enough people in a group that protects them, so you don’t have [those contagious diseases] pass it on to other people,” she says.

So NBC5 Investigates went ahead and analyzed state-released reports for 2020-2021 — the most recent available from the ISBE — for six common vaccinations, and found 152 schools, with a total of 28 488 students in the Chicago area, with vaccination levels that weren’t enough – this at a time when Covid rates were at high levels.

Perhaps more concerning: We found 736 additional schools in the Chicago area — responsible for hundreds of thousands of students — with no state-released reports: preschools, elementary and middle schools, and high schools; private schools, public schools, and parochial schools in Greater Chicago where parents have no public resources ready to determine whether their children’s schools have been sufficiently protected against rubella, diphtheria, chicken pox, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, mumps or poliomyelitis.

In total, we found that nearly 30% of all Chicago-area schools had parents in classrooms with low vaccination rates, or no access to state information, when the children first returned to school during Covid.

This includes the more than 340,000 children who attend Chicago’s 638 public schools. In fact, NBC5 Investigates can’t find any posted vaccination rates for a Chicago public school since 2018 — more than four years ago.

Remember that state law dictates that the CPS must make these vaccination levels available to the public. But when we asked the CPS for last year’s rates – submitted last fall – a CPS spokesperson told us we needed to file a public records request – not with them, but with the state. .

So, did the state withhold funding for a school because of missing reports? The state tells us no; that they prefer to work with each school to bring them to compliance levels. But the state did not answer our questions about how it seems to be missing so many vaccination reports from so many schools, for so many years.

Could it be that reports like these were left out when Covid took hold? NBC5 Investigates checked if this was also an issue for other states, but no: we found that Indiana and Wisconsin both posted up-to-date vaccinations, publicly and readily available online, on the websites of each state, for their parents.

NBC5 Investigates has therefore created a searchable table, where parents can view the most recent reports – those for the 2020-2021 school year – to see how safe their children’s schools were, at least at the time. If – or when – we can get the most recent vaccination reports sent to the state, we will update this table with those current numbers.