Please stop calling it the “glacier of the apocalypse”
Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier, the largest on the planet, is in trouble.
The glacier extends into the Southern Ocean and loses around 50 billion tons of ice per year, with that loss doubling in the past 30 years. In 2019, NASA scientists discovered a huge cavity under the glacier, about two-thirds the size of Manhattan, which could accelerate the glacier’s disappearance. This week, researchers mapped the ocean floor in front of Thwaites, showing that the glacier had retreated rapidly in the past – and suggesting that a small kick could hasten its retreat once again.
It’s worrying. If Thwaites melts, sea levels would rise about 25 inches. Its disappearance could also destabilize the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, which blocks about 10 feet of sea level rise. That kind of melting would be catastrophic.
With each new study, we learn more about Thwaites’ vulnerability. And with each new study, we see Thwaites returning to the news cycle, thanks in large part to his powerful and alarming nickname: “The Doomsday Glacier.”
But that moniker, while it generated mountains of press exploring Thwaites’ plight, might actually do more harm than good. It’s a nickname that glaciologists and scientists are hesitant to use – so why is it so prevalent in the mainstream press? Should we continue to use it? And why is it important?
Doom and Gloom
On May 9, 2017, Rolling Stone published a deeply researched and brilliantly written article on Thwaites by climate writer Jeff Goodell. It had a simple and powerful title: “The glacier of the apocalypse”. It’s perfect for the story. But the nickname stuck.
Today, publications repeat the line ad nauseam every time a major new study on Thwaites comes out. Some stories suggest that Thwaites is known as the Doomsday Glacier in “science circles” because its disintegration could cause a catastrophic sea level rise of more than 3 to 10 feet. This is not quite the case.
We don’t know for sure how the Thwaites decay would change sea levels in the near term. The glacier itself blocks about 25 inches of sea level rise, but most stories use the 3-10 foot range. This actually refers to the loss of the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet.
And while extensive research shows that Thwaites is in trouble, it’s not scientists, glaciologists or polar experts who are tossing around the moniker. I spoke to a number of experts associated with glaciology and polar research who all pointed out that the fate of Thwaites is of growing concern. However, most had mixed feelings about the apocalyptic moniker, with many opposing the use of the title.
“I discourage the use of the term ‘Doomsday Glacier’ to refer to Thwaites Glacier,” said Ted Scambos, a glaciologist at the University of Colorado at Boulder and a member of the Thwaites Glacier Collaboration. Scambos suggested that “joker glacier” or “riskiest glacier” could be used instead.
One of the main reasons why scientists feel uncomfortable with this phrase is that it suggests that we are already doomed. “We’re not,” said Eric Rignot, an Earth scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The catastrophic narrative feeds the feeling that we have already passed the point of no return, that Thwaites is already lost, which can, more broadly, lead to inaction. The nickname gives us the wrong idea.
“That’s a little too alarmist,” noted Helen Fricker, a glaciologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
Rignot said we could still slow Thwaites’ retreat if we take proper climate action, but “time is running out.” It’s a little less serious than the apocalypse, of course.
Another reason “apocalypse” might not be a great nickname is because it obscures the larger problem facing frozen areas of Earth – the “cryosphere.” Human-induced climate change and the burning of fossil fuels have caused ice to recede all over the planet.
“On the one hand, it’s a wake-up call, which is to take these things seriously,” Rignot said. “On the other hand, it sums up the situation as if there is only one bad glacier there.”
Rignot explains that there are glaciers around the world – in East Antarctica and Greenland, for example – that hold much more water. Whether those were to decay and disappear, the sea level rise could be an order of magnitude greater than what we could see with Thwaites.
This week’s study in Nature Geoscience, led by British Antarctic Survey glaciologist Robert Larter, shows how precarious the situation is and how much faster Thwaites could retreat than expected. But even Larter avoids using the word “Doomsday”.
That’s not to say Thwaites isn’t important.
“Thwaites is obviously not the only glacier that matters, but it is objectively the most concerning glacier on Earth in terms of its potential to generate large amounts of sea level rise in the future,” said said Andrew Mackintosh, glaciologist at Monash University.
So should we continue to use “Doomsday Glacier”?
You can’t always get what you want
In September 2021, coronavirus cases were increasing in South Africa. Scientists began detecting a variant of the virus dubbed C.1.2, with a number of mutations, which quickly found its way to the press via preprint studies.
Although the new variant accounts for only 5% of new cases, some posts jumped on the news, describing the variant as “worse than Delta”, and calling it the Doomsday variant.
Doomsday, it seems, can be brought on by many different sources.
The coronavirus scenario is an interesting comparison. By the time the doomsday headlines started circulating, the World Health Organization was already suggesting that C.1.2 was not a variant of concern. This meant it was easy to drop the alarmist name.
For Thwaites, things are a bit different. Scientists are concerned about his future. Things are getting worse. Doomsday, in this case, helps draw attention to the plight of the glacier and may help to understand just how problematic things have become. And maybe it’s already too late to change course and rename it. Even the first line of the Thwaites Glacier Wikipedia page states that it is also known as Doomsday Glacier.
“There’s no getting ahead of the label,” Scambos said. “On the plus side, audiences now know the area because of the power of the nickname,” Scambos said.
So while scientists might not feel great about it, we might just be stuck with it. We simply cannot let this hide the fact that many glaciers are under threat and the threat is us: if we don’t wean ourselves off fossil fuels, we will continue to increase carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and to bring about the disappearance of Thwaites.
And the real doomsday won’t be Thwaites’ doom. This will be the case when we disrupt areas like East Antarctica, which locks in meters of sea level. If this sheet were lost, it would dramatically change the face of the Earth. Fricker says it’s not a future that will come to fruition any time soon, but if we start to see dramatic changes to this ice cap, that’s when we’re in for real trouble.
“It’s the apocalypse,” she said.
Shame and misery as Pakistan floods leave many without toilets
Pakistan:
The stench of decay hangs over a makeshift camp in southern Pakistan where hundreds of residents have sought refuge from devastating monsoon floods that plunged nearly a third of the country under water.
In Punjab province, dozens of tents are perched in the area around a small rural railway station – the only dry land on a horizon of water, accessible only by a stretch of road.
The smell is a heady mix of decaying vegetation from drowned crops, leftover food and garbage, and the accumulated excrement of the hundreds of people and livestock that gathered there.
“There is no place to shower or go to the toilet,” said Zebunnisa Bibi, who was forced to flee with her family two weeks ago when floodwaters inundated her village.
Similar tent camps have sprung up in the south and west of the country. The worst floods in the country’s history covered an area the size of the UK and affected 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis.
The lack of functional toilets in these camps is one of the biggest problems – posing a health risk for everyone, but misery especially for women and girls.
Rural Pakistan is home to extremely conservative Muslim communities, and many displaced women have to live near men who are not first-time parents.
“We used to live behind the veil, but God took it away from us,” Zebunnisa said, referring to the strict gender segregation that is practiced in rural Pakistan.
“Deeply shameful”
She said she was “deeply ashamed” of having to relieve herself out in the open, especially after she caught a man staring at her as she lowered her shalwar kameez behind a tree.
Shameen Bibi expressed similar sentiments.
“Where can I send my daughters alone? When we squat to relieve ourselves, we are afraid that a man will come.
Swarms of flies and mosquitoes add to the misery, creating an environment conducive to an outbreak of disease and infection.
Some women have stopped venturing into floodwaters for relief after numerous rashes.
Ehsan Ayaz, a volunteer doctor who arrived at the Fazilpur campsite during the AFP visit, said the lack of toilets was “the main reason” for the rise in cases of skin infections and stomach flu he looked after.
Shameen and her daughters now drink as little water as possible during the day, preferring to spend hours in discomfort rather than having to relieve themselves where they can be seen.
When the sun sets and darkness descends on the camp, the women seek a secluded spot away from the flickering campfires.
They take turns to stand guard and warn any invading men.
“I don’t even know what we can do if someone decides to come and take advantage of us,” Shameen said.
There is also another threat.
At night, Shameen says, “snakes and scorpions come out of the water.”
Chelsea join Tottenham and West Ham in falling victim to Mislav Orsic as forward delivers shock win to Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League clash
Chelsea fell into the same trap as Tottenham and West Ham with Dinamo Zagreb striker Mislav Orsic scoring against the Blues.
Orsic gave the Croatia side a shock lead in their Champions League clash against Chelsea, flicking the ball delicately past Kepa Arrizabalaga after latching onto a header from a long ball.
A number of Zagreb players may not have been well known to Chelsea, but Thomas Tuchel’s men can’t claim they were unaware of Orsic’s threat.
That’s because he’s had success against Premier League sides before. Orsic scored a hat-trick against Tottenham as Zagreb knocked them out of the Europa League in the 2020/21 season.
And last season he picked up the winner in a Europa League group stage clash at West Ham.
However, Orsic’s powers don’t seem to extend to Manchester clubs who failed to score in two games against Manchester City when Pep Guardiola’s men met Zagreb in the League group stage. 2019/20 champions.
Orsic’s strike proved to be the difference in the Group E clash as Zagreb ran out 1-0 winners.
Chelsea had a flurry of late chances with Reece James hitting the post, while Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech were denied by a brilliant goalkeeper in Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic.
GOOSE BUMPS
Celtic fans welcome Real Madrid with stunning display but it’s not enough
UCL
Dinamo v Chelsea LIVE REACTION: Orsic stuns Blues as Aubameyang has debut to forget
Mr. Brobbey
Man United could sign another Ajax player as striker admits Ten Hag contact
opinion
Leicester title winner explains what he believes was the catalyst for the club’s downfall
GREAT COST
Costa work permit rejected to let wolves move in the balance
NIGHTMARE
Murphy praises ‘destroyer’ McTominay after Man United’s form improves
WOW
‘Liverpool’s Haaland’ set to break England’s Champions League youth record against Walcott
shocking
Chesterfield player believed to be behind Oldham player’s ‘vicious’ assault
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the ball in the net on his Chelsea debut, however, the goal was not allowed as Ben Chilwell was offside earlier in the move.
Dan Lin won’t be taking on the role of DC’s film and TV boss at Warner Bros. Discovery
Producer Dan Lin attends the premiere of Warner Bros.’ ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’. Pictures at the Regency Village Theater on February 4, 2017 in Westwood, California.
Todd Williamson | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Film producer Dan Lin, who was in talks to become head of the DC Comics film and television unit at Warner Bros. Discovery won’t take the job, after all, according to people familiar with the matter.
The two sides ended negotiations without reaching an agreement.
The news comes at a tumultuous time for the new Warner Bros. Discovery. CEO David Zaslav attempted to remake WarnerMedia after merging it with Discovery in April, including layoffs and eliminations of content from the HBO Max streaming service. Shares are down about 50% since the merger closed.
After discussing a potential offer from Warner Bros., Lin decided to stay at Rideback, the film and TV company he founded and runs, said the people, who asked not to be named because discussions were private. He produced films such as “The Lego Movie” and the two-part big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s “It.”
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery declined to comment. Lin could not immediately be reached for comment.
The 49-year-old film producer was a favorite to take on the role, with hopes that Lin would report directly to Zaslav and bypass HBO and HBO Max division chiefs Warner Bros. TV and Warner Bros. Pictures. Contract talks ran into complications due to Lin’s ownership of Rideback and the way Warner Bros. Discovery would compensate him for this, two of the people said.
The two sides exchanged term sheets and Lin wanted Rideback to remain operational with a stake held by WBD, one of the people said. Both sides decided to move on after negotiations stalled, one of the people said.
Zaslav was looking for someone to stabilize the ship at DC’s film division, home to superheroes such as Wonder Woman and Superman, while Warner Bros. Discovery aims to capture the kind of consistent success enjoyed by Disney’s Marvel Studios.
Warner Bros. recently moved its ‘Aquaman’ sequel, which was slated for a March 2023 release, to December 2023. ‘The Flash’, also slated for release next year, is facing controversy due to its star, Ezra Miller faces several allegations, including child grooming. Zaslav removed the nearly complete “Batgirl” from its HBO Max release slate, allowing the company to take a tax deduction.
In April, it was reported that Zaslav approached Emma Watts, a former senior film executive at 20th Century Studios and Paramount, to take over, but that Watts did not accept the position. Warner Bros. Discovery is talking to several other candidates for the job, one of the people said. Zaslav personally met Lin in his attempt to convince him to take the job, another person said.
Zaslav recently discussed his desire to build a “much stronger, sustainable, long-term sustainable growth business out of DC” that is focused on quality. The exec is considering a DC Cinematic Universe reset that would set in place a 10-year plan for the franchise.
Zaslav tapped Hollywood producer Alan Horn in July to play a consulting role to help the CEO navigate the film industry. Horn, a respected Disney executive and veteran, was with the Walt Disney Company when it began shaping its Marvel Cinematic Universe and reviving the Star Wars film franchise.
He also helped bring the “Hobbit” films to the big screen as well as the eight-film Harry Potter franchise and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.
Former MLB pitcher Mark Littell dies at 69
Royals and Cardinals pitcher Mark Littell, who spent nine major league seasons, died earlier in the week at age 69 following heart surgery.
Littell is best remembered for giving up a home run to Chris Chambliss to end Game 5 of the 1976 ALCS, which gave the Yankees their first American League pennant in 12 years.
But it was Littell’s throw that helped the Royals edge past the A’s for the AL West title in the first place, going 8-4 with a 2.08 ERA out of the bullpen and even winning MVP votes.
The Royals observed a minute’s silence for Littell ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Guardians.
The right-hander pitched with the Royals in 1973 and from 1975 to 1977 and with the Cardinals from 1978 to 1982. He appeared in 16 games for the 1982 Cardinals team that won the world title and returned to St. Louis in August for the team’s 40th anniversary celebration.
Littell was 32-31 with 56 saves and a 3.32 ERA in a career cut short by bone spurs.
He appeared in another game, with the Stockton Ports, a minor league affiliate of the Brewers in 1994.
Littell, the team’s pitching coach, was forced into the ER and pitched a blank inning, even earning the win when the team rallied in the bottom of the ninth.
Littell, who has written three books, also invented the NuttyBuddy protective athletic fit, even doing demonstrations.
Littell is survived by his wife, Sanna.
The Chinese yuan extends its slide towards 7.00 on the dollar
This decision has been clearly communicated by Chinese officials since last week as they began to draw the line on yuan weakness and even decided to cut the foreign exchange reserve ratio to try to shore up the yuan a bit as was trading closer to 6.90 on the dollar. . But the daily fixing gives it away and the lack of firm intervention, i.e. public banks selling the dollar during the day, indicates that the hardline is nearing 7.00 rather than 6.90 for the moment.
This is precisely what we are getting with USD/CNY trading near 6.98 while the offshore yuan even hit 6.99 earlier in the day against the dollar. While this continues to happen, it is a difficult development for emerging markets as well as risk currencies
Currencies are generally a widely circulated form of money, being the primary medium of exchange when it comes to buying and selling goods and services. These are often issued by a specific government or set of governments, in the form of paper notes and coins. Other forms of currencies include previous metals such as gold and silver, and digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Currencies serve as the backbone of the economy of the country or countries, due to the perception of value held by the people who use that currency. For example, the US dollar (symbol $, code USD) or the British pound sterling, (symbol £, code GBP), also called fiat money, because they are not tied to any specific asset, such as gold or silver. These metals were traditionally used as the primary means of payment, as they had real and real value. Even after the introduction of paper banknotes, many countries maintained a gold standard for much of the 20th century, meaning that one unit of currency could be exchanged for a fixed amount of gold. How to exchange currencies? The modern world, with the invention of electronic networks, computers and the Internet, has allowed the transfer of money to occur almost instantaneously. It also spawned a new era in currencies, including digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Not backed by any government, but based on a complex set of mathematical software algorithms, the ubiquity of the internet has sparked interest and adoption in digital currencies, while offering relative anonymity. Digital currencies can now also be traded online, through exchanges and brokers, similar to foreign currency trading, known as the forex market. Forex is the largest market in the world, with a turnover of more than 5 trillion dollars per day, where fiat and floating currencies are bought and sold against other currencies, such as the euro against the dollar (EUR/USD) and the pound sterling against the Japanese yen (GBP/JPY).
and the antipodes have also suffered somewhat. I pointed out three weeks ago how this will be a key trigger for the next leg higher in the dollar and it certainly has been.
Rockies stage spectacular rally to beat Brewers 10-7 in 10 innings
Coors Field, on an unusually hot and dry September night, looked like a volcano ready to erupt.
And never did.
With a temperature of 95 degrees on the first pitch — the hottest on record for a Rockies home game in September — the Rockies and Brewers combined for six homers in Colorado’s thrilling 10-7, 10 innings victory.
They won it on Randal Grichuk’s three-point home run against southpaw Taylor Rogers. Grichuk’s second circuit of the night traveled 457 feet.
And, oh yes, earlier in the night, Christian Yelich of the Brewers threw the longest home run by a left-handed hitter in Coors Field history.
More on that in a moment.
The Rockies, who trailed most of the night, tied the game, 6-6, with a five-run eighth inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Yonathan Daza (just off from the injured list) and a solo shot by Grichuk. Daza threw his home run off Luis Perdomo. Grichuk came out of Peter Strzelecki.
After what Yelich did, he should be looking at a meaty endorsement deal.
The Brewers leadoff batter powered the game’s fourth pitch 499 feet and into the third deck of right-center field. The ball landed not far below the Smashburger sign.
The home run, served by Colorado right-hander Chad Kuhl, was broken, indeed. The Yelich homer fell just 5 feet from the longest overall – a 504-foot blast by Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins on August 6, 2016. The previous record for the left-handed homer at Coors came on May 30 of this year by the Marlins Jesus Sanchez on right-hander Ryan Feltner.
For Kuhl, Feltner, right-hander Jose Urena and left-hander Austin Gomber, the tries for the Rockies’ starting rotation in 2023 have become central to the club’s home stretch of a last-place season.
Kuhl’s last audition, of course, didn’t go well. After serving the historic home run at Yelich, he accompanied Willy Adames, setting the stage for Hunter Renfroe’s two-run homer and a 3-0 lead at Milwaukee.
By the time Kuhl’s 4 1/3 inning performance was over, he allowed five runs on six hits, walking two and striking out five. After 23 starts, he has a 5.38 ERA.
Since throwing a big shutout against the Dodgers at Coors Field on June 27, Kuhl is 1-4 in nine starts, posting a 9.08 ERA, allowing 15 homers in that span for an average of 3.40 home runs per nine innings.
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, manager Bud Black reiterated that Gomber – who is part of Nolan Arenado’s trade – will get his chance to start. On Tuesday night, Gomber served as middle reliever, allowing a run on a hit with two strikeouts. Gomber’s ERA is 5.56.
Meanwhile, Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff topped the Rockies for seven innings, allowing one run on two hits, two strikeouts and two walks. His only major mistake was giving up a solo homer to rookie Elehuris Montero in the third inning. It was Montero’s fifth home run in 37 games of its inaugural season.
Mile High Homers
The five longest home runs in Coors Field history:
1. 504 feet, Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins 8/6/16.
2. 499 ft, Christian Yelich, Brewers, 9/6/22
t3. 496 ft, Mike Piazza, Dodgers, 9/26/97
496 ft, Jesus Sanchez, Marlins 05/30/22
5. 495, feet, Ryan McMahon, Rockies, 08-09-22
On the bridge
LHP Brewers Eric Lauer (10-6, 3.54 MPM) at Kyle Freeland LHP Rockies (7-9, 4.75)
1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Coors Field
TV: ATTRM
Radio: KOA 850AM/94.1FM
Freeland is coming off a rough start in Cincinnati. He went a no-decision in the Rockies’ 3-2 loss to the Reds, despite allowing just one run on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He’s been battered at home recently, going 1-1 and 8.27 ERA in his last four starts at Coors Field. The southpaw has faced Milwaukee four times in his career, going 2-2 with a 2.52 ERA and holding the Brewers to a .205/.297/.341 slant line.
Like Freeland, Lauer is coming off an unfortunate outing. Last Friday in Arizona, Lauer suffered Milwaukee’s 2-1 loss to Arizona. He gave up just two earned runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and didn’t walk. Lauer went 1-4 with a 7.40 ERA in 10 career starts against Colorado. He’s 0-4 with a 14.63 ERA in five career starts at Coors Field.
Tendency : Brendan Rodgers’ 16 defensive points recorded at second base are the most in the majors and fifth among all infielders. Additionally, his 2.2 dWAR (Baseball Reference) is tied for fifth among all major league position players. (Entry into Tuesday’s game).
A tissue: Going into Tuesday’s game, the Rockies’ walk rate of 7.4 percent was second-lowest in the National League and 25th in the majors. However, their 21.0% strikeout rate was fourth-best in the NL and eighth-best in the majors.
Cast probabilities:
Thursday: Public holiday
Friday: RHP Diamondbacks Zach Davies (2-4, 3.74) vs. RHP Rockies German Marquez (8-10, 4.86), 6:40 p.m., ATTRM
Saturday: Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-3, 4.83) at Rockies RHP Jose Urena, 6:10 p.m., ATTRM
