Public Bitcoin Mining Firms Are Nearly Out Of Coins To Sell

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce that its real world Metaverse spatial mapping platform, "ARway" will be featured at the upcoming Future Festival by TrendHunter.com, taking place in Toronto Canada from September 27-29, 2022. With 20,000,000 monthly views, TrendHunter.com is the world's largest, most popular trend community and leading trend research firm with their research and workshops helping over 900 brands, billionaires, and CEOs.

Watch a video previewing the Future Festival – click here

ARway is an all-in-one metaverse creation and AR wayfinding toolkit. With ARway, anyone can spatially map real-world locations and enhance them with interactive 3D content, AR wayfinding, audio, images, human holograms and more.

At the event, Nextech AR will be showcasing the Company’s products and technologies to industry leaders and attendees at Trend Hunter’s Future Party at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto. ARway, Nextech’s real world Metaverse spatial mapping platform, will be featured with enhanced augmented reality indoor wayfinding, augmented reality experiences for marketing activations, and more immersive 3D and AR experiences for the exhibition showfloor.

AR wayfinding is a major potential revenue driver for Nextech AR. Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market (2020 to 2025) is projected to grow to $23.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27.9%.- with major investments from Google, Qualcomm & Microsoft according to ResearchAndMarkets.com

ARway’s technology is being used in the events space as the Restaurants Canada RC Show 2022 – Canada’s leading foodservice and hospitality event, which took place May 9-11, 2022. As an official partner of the event, Nextech AR had its ARway 3D/AR and spatial technology and AR wayfinding on full display to the entire food, beverage and restaurant industry.

Watch a video of the RC Show with these exciting technologies in action – click here.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway opens Nextech’s 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

The ARway Suite Includes:

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides ‘advanced’ authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse. Occlusion, depth sensing and segmentation are also available. Users can share their metaverse with others, creating a new level of immersive interactivity for social, branding, advertising, gaming and more metaverse experiences.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs – click here

Google Play Store – click here

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway technology. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app. To request early access to the ARwayKit SDK – click here

Spin-Out of ARway

As previously announced ARway is being spun out as a stand alone public company, marking what Nextech AR believes will be the first publicly traded “pure play” spatial computing platform. Nextech shareholders of record will receive a total of 4million new shares in ARway on a pro-rata basis. It is anticipated that ARway will begin trading in October of 2022.

About Trend Hunter

TrendHunter.com is the world’s largest, most popular trend community. They leverage big data, human researchers and AI to identify consumer insights and deep dive opportunities for the world’s most innovative companies, with their research and workshops helping over 900 brands, billionaires, and CEOs to date.

Trend Hunter is a source of inspiration for industry professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and the insatiably curious. They are currently studying more than 450,000 cutting edge ideas using over 3 billion choices from 235,000,000 people. Each day, Trend Hunter features a daily dose of innovative ideas, viral news, and pop culture, filtered into clusters of inspiration for our custom trend reports, helping brands and businesses every day to create the future.

To learn more about Trend Hunter, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit their website: https://www.trendhunter.com/

About Future Festival

Future Festival is an immersive 3 day innovation conference and multi-city event series hosted by Trend Hunter, the world’s leading trend research firm. The event brings together the world’s top thinkers and innovators in one space, giving attendees the chance to prototype their future while getting inspired by award-winning speakers like Jeremy Gutsche and his team of Futurists.

Those attending will experience an exciting lineup of forward-thinking trend and innovation keynotes, a day of individual or team workshops, and get the chance to leave home with 5 to 10 actionable ideas to prototype their future.

To learn more about Future Festival, please follow on Instagram, Twitter, or visit their website at https://www.futurefestival.com/

About Nextech AR Solutions

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech’s e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech’s leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

To learn more about Nextech AR, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

