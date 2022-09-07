Connect with us

Blockchain

Public Bitcoin Mining Firms Are Nearly Out Of Coins To Sell

Bitcoin Miners
Public bitcoin mining firms have been caught between a rock and a hard place with the decline in bitcoin prices. As their cash flow had declined significantly, they had turned to sell BTC to be able to keep up with the costs of their operations. The massive stash of BTC that these public miners had stacked up during the incredible year of 2021 is now making its way to the market. But they are quickly running out of coins to sell.

Bitcoin Miners Dump Coins

Over the last three months, there have been reports of Bitcoin miners dumping thousands of BTC. The volume of BTC being sold was alarming because they were more than the miners were producing in a month.

On September 2nd, blockchain data aggregation firm CryptoQuant revealed that bitcoin miners had sold about 4,586 BTC in 3 days. At the time, bitcoin’s price was trending just above $20,000, bringing the dollar value of the sale to more than $93 million at the time.

In the month of July, public bitcoin miners had sold off a collective 5,700 BTC. The trend would continue into the month of August as miners continued to offload more questions. By the third week of August, they had dumped more than 6,000 BTC.

By selling their stash of BTC, public bitcoin miners have been able to keep bankruptcy at bay. However, their stash of BTC is not bottomless, and they are running out of coins to sell.

Miners’ Balances Run Low

Public bitcoin miners have now sold a healthy part of their balance sheets at this point. The sales have been understandable given the state of the market, but miners are now facing another problem, and that is the fact that they are running out of BTC to sell.

Since they have been selling more BTC than they have been producing, their balances have taken a hit. The companies which have suffered the most have been Marathon Digital and Hut 8. At the end of March 31st, before they started selling BTC, both of these miners had massive balances. In the last three months, Marathon Digital has sold over 60% of its BTC holdings, along with Stronghold. Hut 8 has sold around 40% of its holdings, while Core Scientific has sold around 33%.

Bitcoin Miners

Miners running out of BTC to sell | Source: Arcane Research

However, not all miners have followed this trend. In fact, some miners have taken this time to increase their holdings. Riot Blockchain is an example of a public bitcoin miner that grew its holding in the last 3 months by almost 100%. Cleanspark also recorded about a 15% increase in its BTC balances.

Despite these miners having to sell large quantities of BTC, the majority continue to do well financially. The only one on the list seeing deep financial struggles is Stronghold, and this has to do with the fact that the company did not have much in the way of a large BTC balance, to begin with.

Featured image from Vecteezy, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

NEAR Price Could Drop To $3 If This Bearish Pattern Continues

Near
Since its launch in October 2020, the NEAR token has endured adversity. With the current market at one of its lowest point in history, NEAR could become a bit flaky.

A number of analysts forecast an entirely bearish future for the token. The coin has oscillated near the $3.75 support line and even attempted to escape the bearish market.

The coin attempted to break out of its more recent low of $4.16 with a rally to $4.51, according to data from Coingecko. This upswing is one of the most recent bullish attempts to overcome the $4.44 resistance.

NEAR Price Hounded By Massive Sell-Off

A $4.4 long-rejection candle supports the completion of the previously described bearish pattern. With continued selling, the NEAR price will fall 7% to breach the $3.75 support level.

The price of NEAR token has decreased by almost 90 percent from its recent high of $4.51 to its current price of $4.02.

Also, the coin experienced a massive liquidation between $4.18 and $4.02. This can be interpreted as Wednesday’s sudden surge in trading volume.

Even though the market has been extremely bearish recently, the coin’s future may still be favorable.

Contrarily, if the NEAR price recovers from the $3.75 level, that could indicate buyers are active at this price and the market is setting up for another attempt to break through the $4.75 resistance.

Crypto Can Still Break Impasse

In light of the fact that the coin’s value has recently increased, this interpretation may be correct.

The market’s reaction seemed counterintuitive to the developing situation. The coin is still oscillating in the $4.11 spectrum, far above the support line at $3.75.

The current sell pressure in the market may be partially counteracted by the recent surge in trading volume and subsequent price stability. Recent trader behavior suggests that NEAR’s full potential is still within reach.

Meanwhile, bearish market sentiment will give NEAR’s investors and traders another chance to try and break the impasse at some point in the future.

NEAR total market cap at $3.09 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Telegaon, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Defi Protocol Curve Finance to Launch ‘Crvusd’ Stablecoin

Defi Protocol Curve Finance To Launch ‘Crvusd’ Stablecoin
  • The stablecoins code was released into GitHub by its developers.
  • Over-collateralization ensures the new currency will maintain its $1 peg in the market.

With the DeFi protocol Curve Finance, a new dollar-pegged stablecoin may soon be available. On Tuesday, the stablecoins code was released into GitHub by its developers. The new code demonstrates numerous smart contract features for the new over-collateralized stablecoin, however, details are still few.

Michael Egerov, the protocol’s founder, verified the existence of the Curve dollar (crvUSD) during a Web3 event in July. Curve’s greenback will be supported by a cryptocurrency treasury. It easily exceeds the entire value of the crvUSD tokens in circulation. Especially In contrast to centralized stablecoins like Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT, which are backed by physical cash and assets. Over-collateralization ensures that the new currency will maintain its $1 peg in the market.

Multiple Stablecoin Coming Ahead

The Maker DAI is one of the most recognized over-collateralized stablecoins. Aave recently announced the launch of its new stablecoin, dubbed GHO.