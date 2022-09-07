Connect with us

Q&A: What to know about the White House unveiling of Barack and Michelle Obama's portraits

Q&A: What To Know About The White House Unveiling Of Barack And Michelle Obama's Portraits

A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Lyndon B. Johnson made remarks during the unveiling of his portrait. He does not have. The quip was made by former President Gerald R. Ford during the unveiling of Ford’s portrait. The article has been corrected.

Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, in a ceremony in the East Room hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president for two terms, and the two men formed a close partnership “through the ups and downs of work and life,” the House press secretary said Tuesday. Blanche, Karine Jean-Pierre.

“President Biden and Dr. Biden are honored to have former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama return to the White House for the unveiling of their portraits, which will hang on the walls of the White House forever as reminders of the power of hope. and change,” she said.

The event will also mark the return of the long tradition of sitting presidents welcoming their predecessors – regardless of party – to the White House to unveil their official portraits. During his tenure, Donald Trump held no White House events for Obama, whom he accused – without evidence – of spying on him during the 2016 campaign.

Here’s what to know about this White House tradition and what to expect at Wednesday’s ceremony.

Don’t the Obamas already have their official portraits?

The presidential portraits in the White House are distinct from those in the “America’s Presidents” exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. The Smithsonian portraits of the Obamas, painted by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, were unveiled at the museum in 2018 – about 13 months after Obama’s departure – and caused a stir for their distinctive styles and bold colors. These paintings are on a national tour and are expected to return to Washington in November.

In the past, portrait unveilings have been an opportunity for former presidents and their wives to reunite with members of their administration and White House staff, some of whom may not have been seen for years. years.

Barack Obama has only visited the White House once — in April for an Affordable Care Act event — since leaving office in January 2017. It will be the first time Michelle Obama has returned to the White House since their family moved out.

Some former Obama administration officials who will attend include former chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, now US ambassador to Japan; former senior adviser David Axelrod; Kathleen Sebelius, former Secretary of Health and Human Services; and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Past Disclosures: Who Was There and What Happened?

The White House began its policy of trying to obtain portraits of the lives of presidents and first ladies beginning in the 1960s, under then-first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, according to Betty Monkman, who began working at the White House in the curator’s office in 1967 and served as chief curator from 1997 to 2002.

Kennedy’s own portraits were unveiled in 1971. Portraits of former President Richard M. Nixon and his wife, Pat, were unveiled in 1981 “without much fanfare”.

The unveiling ceremonies have generally been warm, bipartisan affairs, peppered with good-natured jokes. When former President Gerald Ford’s portrait was unveiled at a White House ceremony in 1978, he joked: “Considering this [artist] Ray Kinstler had to work with it, he did very well.

In 1989, President George HW Bush hosted Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, for the official unveiling of their portrait at the White House. Bush, who served as Reagan’s vice president for eight years, joked, “For years our adversaries hoped to see President Reagan’s back to the wall here at the White House. I don’t think that’s exactly what they had in mind when they talked about it.

In 1995, President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, glanced at the portrait of Bush, whom he defeated three years earlier, and before unveiling it, said, “If I’m half as handsome than you when I leave office, I will be a happy man.

In 2004, President George W. Bush, a Republican, welcomed Clinton and his wife, Hillary, to the White House for the unveiling of their portraits.

“As you may know, my dad and I decided to call each other by numbers,” Bush told Clinton in his remarks at the time. “He’s 41, I’m 43. It’s a great honor – it’s a great pleasure to honor number 42. We’re glad you’re here, 42.”

In 2012, the Obamas hosted George W. Bush and Laura Bush to unveil their official portraits and thanked the Bushes for their guidance during the transition.

“George, I will always remember the gathering you organized for all the living former presidents before I took office, your kind words of encouragement. Plus, you also left me a very nice bouquet of TV sports. I uses it,” Obama said then, laughing. “Laura, you reminded us that the most rewarding thing about living in this house isn’t the title or the power, but the chance to shine a spotlight on the issues. the most importants.”

It’s unclear why the unveiling of Obama’s White House portrait is taking place now, more than five years after his second term ended. During his tenure, Trump held no White House events for Obama, whom he had bitterly attacked for years, including leading the “birther” movement that groundlessly accused Obama of not being born in the United States. United. It was perhaps an unsurprising break from tradition for a president who broke dozens of other longstanding norms. Trump, who has long spread baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, also did not attend Biden’s inauguration last January.

A Trump representative did not respond to questions emailed Tuesday.

When will the Trump White House portraits be unveiled?

It’s unclear when Donald and Melania’s White House portraits will be completed and unveiled, although NBC News reported last year that the former president had “begun to go through the usual process” of having a portrait done. .

Jean-Pierre postponed questions on Tuesday about whether the Bidens would welcome the Trumps to the White House if their official portraits were completed while Biden is still in office.

“We report these questions to the White House Historical Association, which in effect … leads the process on official portraits of presidents and their wives,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The Smithsonian Institution confirmed last month that a $650,000 donation from a Trump-controlled political action committee will almost entirely fund portraits of the former president and former first lady Melania Trump for the National Portrait. Gallery – the first time in recent memory that a political organization has funded a portrait of a former president for the museum.

Two artists were commissioned for the paintings of Donald and Melania Trump from the Smithsonian Institution, but the names of the artists have not been released.

Peggy McGlone contributed to this report.

Trending