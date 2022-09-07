The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde and David Furones take a look at the Miami Dolphins’ offense and discuss how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will fare this season.
With Russell Wilson in orange and blue, the Broncos are once again one of the most expensive tickets in the NFL.
The average secondary market ticket price for a Broncos home game last year was $210, which ranked it 14th in the league, according to TickPick. But with Wilson bringing playoff expectations back to Empower Field, the average ticket price as of Sept. 1 rose to $339, a 61% increase that made the Broncos the sixth most expensive ticket in the NFL.
“As soon as Russell Wilson was traded, we saw demand increase,” said TickPick brand manager Kyle Zorn. “Especially when the schedule was announced and their first game was in Seattle, the average ticket price only went up.”
The Broncos’ season-opening showdown against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football on Sept. 12 is the most expensive ticket on Denver’s schedule. This game has a floor price of $200 and an average buy price of $559 to enter Lumen Field for Wilson’s Denver debut against Seattle. Those prices can clearly be attributed to Wilson’s return, as it’s the Seahawks’ most expensive home game of all time, according to TickPick.
In Denver, the days of getting a cheap ticket to see the Broncos — as has often been the case during the team’s six-year playoff drought — are over. Last December, as the Vic Fangio era drew to a close, Denver’s last three home games saw tickets as cheap as $40 against the Lions, $52 against the Bengals and $59 against the Chiefs, by TickPick.
“I would be shocked if a Broncos game was this affordable this year,” Zorn said. “Winning is always a big variable, so if the Broncos start off on the right foot, you’re definitely going to see the average entry price go up for later games.”
This year, the average secondary market ticket price for the home opener against the Texans on September 18 is $273, while the Broncos-Jets game on October 23 currently has the best value with an average of $265. Meanwhile, Denver’s Sunday Night Football showdown against San Francisco on Sept. 25 is the most expensive home game on the schedule, with an average buyout price of $422.
Denver’s high aftermarket prices are compounded by the fact that the majority of Empower Field’s 76,125 seats are reserved for season ticket holders. There are approximately 90,000 people on the waiting list for subscriptions. So the past six years of home games highlighted by thousands of no-shows and, therefore, lower secondary market ticket prices, has been an aberration.
“Historically, the Broncos have always been among the best (in the NFL secondary market) in terms of average ticket price,” Zorn said.
Ticketing is not the only commercial area affected by the “Russ effect”. His #3 Broncos jersey is also a bestseller. Per NFL Shop, Wilson had the No. 1 selling jersey in the NFL for the first six months of 2022, despite being with the Seahawks for the first 10 weeks of the year.
The Chicago White Sox’s scheduled trips to Seattle and Oakland, Calif., this week brought to mind some special moments for Kendall Graveman.
The reliever spent four years with the Athletics (2015-18) and parts of two seasons with the Mariners (2020-21).
“Some good memories,” Graveman told the Tribune Monday. “Part of the journey.”
The Sox go to Oakland to begin a four-game series Thursday after wrapping up their three-game series against the Mariners at T-Mobile Field.
“Thankful for the time at both places and thankful both places presented the opportunity to be able to play and experience the big-league level,” Graveman said. “Thankful for this (Sox) organization continuing to believe in a player that grew up in a small town in Alabama and is still playing the game of baseball.
“Definitely special. Reminisce a little (and) see some people I haven’t seen in a while.”
Graveman entered Tuesday with a 2.54 ERA in 56 relief appearances during his first season with the Sox. A valuable member of the bullpen, Graveman, 31, is third in the American League with 23 holds. He has six saves, 57 strikeouts and 22 walks in 56⅔ innings.
The right-hander made his major-league debut in 2014, pitching just five relief outings with the Blue Jays before being traded to the A’s that offseason in a deal that sent Josh Donaldson to Toronto.
Graveman went 23-29 with a 4.38 in 78 starts while with the A’s.
“Those were some big learning curves for me when I was in Oakland,” Graveman said. “Taking that step and having to expedite it, time in the minor leagues and then the big leagues and then Oakland allowing me to fail really bad sometimes and succeed sometimes.
“And the growth process. That’s one thing I’ll remember from that place. Four years of learning and really learned how to pitch at the big-league level.”
Graveman underwent Tommy John surgery in late July 2018. He signed with the Cubs that offseason but spent all of 2019 recovering.
He signed with the Mariners that November and went 5-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 10 saves in 41 appearances (two starts) before being traded to the Houston Astros close to the 2021 deadline.
Graveman made two starts in the 2020-pandemic shortened season before going on the injured list with neck spasms. His final nine appearances after returning were as a reliever.
“As a COVID season, it was strange, the first season (with Seattle) was,” Graveman said. “Obviously with the path that my career went (from) starting to relieving — I truly believe, and front office could probably speak more to this, but I believe I was about to go on a 60-day IL and be done for that season but thankfully they allowed me to try to be a reliever and I’m thankful for that.”
Graveman excelled as a reliever last season, posting a 0.82 ERA with 10 saves in 30 appearances with the Mariners before being dealt to the Astros.
Graveman faced one of the other players included in the trade during Monday’s series opener, striking out Abraham Toro to begin the eighth inning. Graveman was the first reliever used after seven strong innings by Lance Lynn, and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning to help the Sox to the 3-2 victory.
“The second year (with the Mariners), the trade deadline, I walked right into this (visiting) clubhouse,” Graveman said. “That was an experience and memory that’s kind of ingrained in coming to this place. But that team over there (the Mariners), they were good to me. I’ll remember the good times.”
Graveman’s memories of Seattle and Oakland extend beyond the times on the mound.
“I hope I always leave a place better than I found it,” Graveman said. “Hopefully that’s the impression that was left. And hopefully that will be the same story written here (with the Sox). Try to succeed on the field, but you’re never promised success. The one thing you can do is try to show up and be the same person every day and lead by example and lead individually among pitchers and also caring and loving for the people I’m around.
“That’s the biggest thing, building those relationships and community of people you’re around, people that don’t get noticed in the world of baseball as far as the fans see, such as clubbies and kitchen staff and the people that do all the work that makes this thing happen. Maybe that’s the most I want to be remembered for in any of those places.”
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his Chelsea debut to be forgotten as the Blues suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Mislav Orsic’s fine finish in the first half proved to be the difference as the Croatian side won the upset result.
Chelsea were far from their best in a game that saw Aubameyang fail to make any real impact, after inflating his lines with a few half chances in the first half.
He put the ball in the net early in the second half, but the goal was not allowed as provider Ben Chilwell was offside earlier in the move.
The Premier League side had a flurry of chances at the end with Reece James hitting the post, while Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic produced a brilliant double save to deny Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech.
The game also saw Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel receive a yellow card for dissent in what was a terribly frustrating night for Chelsea.
“The balance isn’t quite there, the combinations aren’t quite working at the moment,” former Chelsea player Andy Townsend said in commentary for talkSPORT 2.
“Tuchel looks like he’s struggling with the team at the moment and doesn’t really know what the best way forward is.”
After the game, Tuchel told BT Sport: “It’s an underperformance from us. It’s the same story as always. We had a good start but we don’t finish our half chances.
“You don’t feel it when the game is already there to be put to bed in the first 15 or 20 minutes, then you concede a counter-attack which is far too easy and from there you struggle.”
“We are clearly not where we need to be and where we can be. It’s on me, it’s on us. We must find a solution.
“At the moment, everything is missing.”
For the first time, the Chicago Bears confirmed Tuesday that the stadium the team is considering building in Arlington Heights would be domed — but the team also called for taxpayer funding of a portion of the project, and noted the plan was still tentative.
The Bears’ released illustrations of the proposed project, and a statement that was the most detailed yet on its proposal to buy Arlington International Racecourse. It said the stadium would be a “best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four.”
The 326-acre development would also include restaurants, office spaces, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces.
The team estimated that construction of the proposed project would create 48,000 jobs, a $9.4 billion economic impact for Chicagoland, and $1.4 billion in annual economic impact. The team would not seek taxpayer help to build the stadium, but given the economic impact, would seek public funding for the rest of the project.
“We remain under contract to purchase the property, but there are conditions that must be met in order to be in a position to close,” the team wrote in the statement. “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The illustrations released Tuesday show a map that indicates that the stadium would be along Route 53 and the Metra commuter tracks. A mixed-used district would be southeast of the stadium.
Two other illustrations show aerial images of the complex, which would include several buildings along with the stadium.
The team has played at Soldier Field in Chicago for half a century, and pays about $6.5 million a year in rent. Its lease runs through 2033, but the team could break the lease for $84 million as of 2026. In July, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed options to build a dome over Soldier Field for $2.2 billion, without specifying how it would be paid.
In September of 2021, the Bears signed a preliminary agreement to buy the Arlington site from track owner Churchill Downs Inc., which shut down the racetrack last year.
“We remain under contract to purchase the property, but there are conditions that must be met if we are to be in a position to close,” the Bears stated, but did not specify those conditions.
“While under contract with the seller of Arlington Park, we will not be discussing or exploring any other alternative stadium sites or other opportunities, including renovations of Soldier Field,” the team stated.
“If the team does proceed with the purchase of the Arlington property, and if the Bears organization then chooses to proceed with the development of the property, the project will be one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history.”
Team projected that construction would generate $3.9 billion in labor income to workers, with more than 9,750 long-term jobs, and $601 million in annual worker income.
As for tax revenue, the Bears estimated the deal would generate $16 million annually for Arlington Heights, $9.8 million for Cook County, and $51.3 million for the state of Illinois.
The team did not provide specifics on how such projections were made. Economists have have questioned such “promotional” studies, finding that consumer spending on sports often simply replaces other types of entertainment spending.
The study concluded that new sports facilities have a minimal effect on economic activity and employment, but didn’t address the impact of a multiuse district like what the Bears are proposing.
“We are taking serious steps to evaluate the opportunity presented to us,” the team said. “The Bears remain committed to Soldier Field and will honor the terms of its lease… there is much work to be done before we can close on the property, and then whether we will develop it.
“We look forward to working with key partners and stakeholders across the Chicagoland community and State of Illinois in the months ahead.”
The Bears will hold a community meeting Thursday night at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights to talk about the plan.
Check back for updates.
Chicago Tribune’s A.D. Quig contributed.
A new international study estimates that from January 1, 2020 to May 1, 2022, nearly 8 million children aged 18 and under lost a parent or primary caregiver to a pandemic-related cause. When researchers included the deaths of secondary caregivers like grandparents or other older relatives, the number of children affected rose to 10.5 million.
That’s a big jump from the previous estimate of 5.2 million children who lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic through October 31, 2021.
The findings are “heartbreaking and disturbing,” says Susan Hillis, lead author of the new study and co-chair of the Global Reference Group on Children Affected by COVID-19 and the Crisis, an international team that tracks the indirect toll. of the pandemic on children.
Some countries are beginning to address these catastrophic losses with new programs that offer support to bereaved families — though the United States is lagging behind in this effort.
When asked why the numbers are so much higher than previously thought, Hillis replies: “Part of the increases are because we just have more accurate death data to model our estimates on. And of course, the other aspect of the increases is that the deaths have continued.”
The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, also found that the greatest number of children affected by these losses were in Africa and Southeast Asia. India has suffered the most, with 3.5 million children mourning the loss of a parent or primary/secondary caregiver. However, Bolivia and Peru have the highest rates of affected children, with 1 in 50 children in both countries losing caregivers during the pandemic.
These children face potentially devastating consequences. The emotional toll may be what people think of first, but the impact touches many areas of a child’s life.
“This huge bereavement is an economic loss,” says Lorraine Sherr, a psychologist at University College London and a member of the Global Reference Group, who did not participate in the latest estimates.
This is especially true when the parent or primary caregiver who died was the primary breadwinner in the family. A family’s loss of income can put children at increased risk of food and housing insecurity.
If a child moves to a new community or family because of the death of a parent, “that’s a separation,” she says. “And then there’s disengagement at school, and then there’s disengagement with friendships, with things that made them happy or helped them learn. So you have this kind of huge waterfall of losses.”
Grief is a leading predictor of poor school performance, says psychologist Julie Kaplow, executive vice president of trauma and bereavement programs at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.
Studies also point to the lasting mental and physical health effects of losing a parent or caregiver.
“This increases the risk of mental health problems, suicide, prolonged complications of grief, sexual exploitation and abuse, and even physical abuse of children,” Hillis says.
Many countries and organizations are finally recognizing the urgent need to help children and families cope with this loss, Sherr says.
“Some efforts are being put in place, notably in South Africa, Eswatini, Kenya and Botswana,” says Joel-Pascal Ntwali N’konzi, co-author of the new study and researcher at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences. from Kigali, Rwanda. In South Africa and Eswatini, 1 in 100 children have lost a parent or caregiver.
Sometimes the solution comes in the form of cash assistance.
Providing cash payments to these families can ensure that families can afford school fees in countries where education comes at a price. N’konzi and his co-authors hope that other countries will join these efforts.
The World Bank is also considering providing countries with funding for the “money plus care initiative,” Sherr said.
“That means you give the family a stipend or a small cash injection, but you couple that with care – a kind of social support services, school and education related.”
These types of support programs would also connect bereaved families with grassroots organizations or non-profit organizations that can provide mental health care and psychological support to the children and surviving parent or caregivers.
Previous research on children orphaned by the HIV-AIDS epidemic shows that such efforts can cushion the impact of trauma on children, says Sherr, who has researched this topic.
“We looked at education risks, things like missing school, dropping grades for the school year,” she explains. “We looked at emotional outcomes such as depression, stress, identity, anxiety, trauma. We also looked at positive outcomes such as coping and resilience.”
She says projects that included cash transfers and connection to community supports and services improved these outcomes for bereaved children.
However, there has been no federal effort to address the crisis here in the United States, notes Rachel Kidman, a social epidemiologist who has studied the long-term impacts of the HIV-AIDS epidemic on children. The new study found that more than 250,000 American children had lost a parent or caregiver due to the pandemic as of May 1, 2022.
And yet, says Kidman, who was not involved in the new research, “I don’t see any concerted effort or even initiative from the federal government” to address the needs of these children.
NPR News
South Florida Sun Sentinel columnist Chris Perkins is joined by Dave Hyde and David Furones to go head-to-head over the ups and downs of the Miami Dolphins in their live show, now available as a free podcast. Shows include game analysis, predictions, player moves, rumors and more.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde and David Furones take a look at the Miami Dolphins’ offense and discuss how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will fare this season.
