Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for ‘by any means necessary’ capture of robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes appeared in the south of France two weeks after faking his own arrest live on a podcast.

The Canadian writer was seen shirtless and wearing floral swim shorts while holding a bottle of beer on a boat just off the coast on Monday.

Over the weekend, the 52-year-old man was seen at a Marseille station on vacation.

It comes two weeks after a bizarre clip showed him pretending to be arrested by cops at his Bronx, New York recording studio.

He argued with supposed officers that he was live before walking away and leaving Get Off My Lawn viewers with an empty chair.

Proud Boys: The “Western chauvinists” who deny links to the far right Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes launched the all-male Proud Boys in 2016. McInnes and the Proud Boys have described the group as a politically incorrect men’s club for “western chauvinists” and deny affiliations with far-right extremist groups that openly espouse racism. and anti-Semitic opinions. The Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled the Proud Boys a hate group, saying its members often spread “outright bigotry” and “anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric” on the internet, and posted photos of themselves on social media with Holocaust deniers, white nationalists and “known neo-Nazis”. Current Proud Boys National Leader Enrique Tarrio participated in the infamous Charlottesville Unite the Right rally in 2017. The Proud Boys have been involved in a series of high-profile violent clashes at political events. In New York in October 2018, police arrested several members of the Proud Boys who got into fights with anti-fascist protesters following a speech by McInnes at a Republican club in Manhattan. Members of the Proud Boys also frequently clashed with counter-protesters at rallies in California and Oregon. Most recently, the group participated in the Capitol Siege on January 6, where some members were seen breaking into the building. In February, they were designated a terrorist group by Canada.

The new photo, shared on Monday, shows McInnes relaxing on the boat believed to be somewhere south of France.

He is said to have been vacationing there with his family after being absent from social media for two weeks following the fake arrest.

A source told LA Magazine: “I’m currently on holiday in Marseilles in the south of France and just queued up behind Gavin McInnes and his wife and children for a taxi.”

“He didn’t say much and at first I brushed him off, but I knew it was him when I saw his wife Emily Jendrisak. I was right behind him in Marseille Saint-Charles.

This is the first time we’ve seen him since the bizarre podcast where he pretended to be gassed by cops live.

In the clip, which was widely mocked, she could be heard saying, “We’re shooting a show, can we do this another time?” I didn’t let you in.

He then disappeared from view and did not return, leaving the audience to stare at an empty chair for about an hour.

His fans blasted the police for what they claimed was a law enforcement weapon against right-wing public figures.

But his former friend Owen Benjamin scolded him when he posted a series of screenshots of their posts online.

The comedian said in the posts, “So you’re just gonna pretend the FBI raided your studio?” Tons of people text me freaking out.

The Proud Boys founder replied, “I never said they did.” The final part of the exchange appears to be McInnes confronting Benjamin about his “prank” being exposed.

He wrote: ‘Did you spill the beans? Looks like you did. Had finished.’ The NYPD later confirmed that none of its officers searched his home, and the FBI declined to comment.

Prominent conservative figures getting squashed has become a trend and sometimes it happens even when they speak directly to their viewers.

Conversation between comedian Owen Benjamin and McInnes reveals Proud Boys founder framed his arrest as a ‘prank’ with no intention of telling his audience it wasn’t real

McInnes has been accused by former friends and supporters of staging the arrest to draw attention and stoke fear of law enforcement in conservative circles

Former White House strategist and Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been run over twice in the past few months, the first time while he was live.

The revelation of McInnes’ “prank” was met with anguish by fellow Censored.TV host Josh Denny, formerly of the Food Network.

He said, “Any ‘comedian’ who swallows another guy’s piece before it’s finished is just a jealous, bitter c***.”

He added: “Good comedians take risks and any comedian who puts his pride and principles above creativity and innovation is ‘serving the wrong master’.”

The Proud Boys became most notorious after the members were involved in the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol.

Last week, one of them was jailed for more than four years for storming the building and running into Chuck Schumer.

Joshua Pruitt, 40, was one of the few Capitol rioters to come face-to-face with a congressman during the Jan. 6 attack by Donald Trump supporters.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Pruitt to four years and seven months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

This image from United States Capitol Police security video and contained in the government’s sentencing memorandum for Joshua Pruitt, circled in yellow by the source, shows him entering the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021

Pruitt’s attorney, Robert Jenkins Jr., said Pruitt saw the security details but did not recognize Schumer, now the Senate Majority Leader, at the time of the meeting.