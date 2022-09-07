Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for ‘by any means necessary’ capture of robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle.
The vehicle was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it would be used to evacuate injured civilians.
The CAST think tank told Insider that it wants to provide such a system to the Russian military.
A Moscow-based think tank linked to the Russian military establishment is offering a cash reward – larger than most soldiers earn in a year – for the ‘by any means’ necessary capture of a vehicle state-of-the-art robotics used to help evacuate injured civilians in Ukraine.
Dubbed TheMIS, the remotely operated unmanned ground vehicle is made by an Estonian defense contractor, Milrem Robotics. A company spokesperson told defense publication Janes that at least one unit has already been delivered to Ukraine, where it is being used to transport medical aid and transport injured civilians.
The company says the system, which can carry up to 1,650 pounds, can also be “quickly configured to convert from transport to weaponry,” allowing it to be used in combat operations. Promotional literature emphasizes its ability to carry casualties across the battlefield, as well as mortar shells and other ammunition.
Milrem Robotics did not immediately respond to a request for comment on plans to deliver a combat version of the system to Ukraine. More than half a dozen NATO members, including France, Germany and the United States, have acquired versions of the THeMIS platform.
Russia apparently does not want to be left out.
“The conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated that modern warfare is unthinkable without the widespread use of unmanned vehicles,” Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Moscow-based Center for Strategy and Technology Analysis, said in a statement to Insider. Unfortunately, he said, in Russia “we are lagging behind.”
To catch up, the think tank is offering one million rubles, or more than $16,000, to anyone in the military or law enforcement who captures a virtually intact THeMIS robotic vehicle and delivers it to the Ministry of Defense, according to a recent CAST blog post. By comparison, someone who signs a three-year contract to serve in the Russian military earns an annual salary of just over $13,000, according to the Washington Post, and conscripts earn less than $25 a month. .
“If it is possible to get information about developments abroad, it should definitely be done, by all means,” Pushhov said. “The platform sold to Ukraine is a basic model, but even if we can study it, it will do us good.”
Jeffrey Edmonds, a former CIA analyst who now works as a Russian expert at the Center for Naval Analyses, told Insider that CAST should not be considered a direct arm of the Kremlin, although the opinions of its researchers are generally consistent with the line pushed. by Moscow.
“That being said, the head of CAST has very deep ties to the military establishment,” he noted.
In 2007, Pukhov was appointed a member of the Public Council of the Russian Defense Ministry. He told Insider his ultimate goal is to deliver better unmanned systems to the Russian military. “And under combat conditions,” he said, “capturing and studying the systems and platforms used by the enemy is one of the main ways” to achieve this.
Do you have a topical tip? Email this reporter: [email protected]
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
New Delhi:
Traffic police have made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular traffic in central Delhi where restrictions were imposed on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Kartavya Path – a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.
General traffic will be diverted to specific routes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., officials said Wednesday.
Delhi Police said arrangements have been made to facilitate pedestrian safety and ensure smooth traffic flow in the New Delhi area.
According to the traffic advisory, vehicle traffic will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (from Hexagon C to the junction of Bhagwan Dass Road), Purana Quila Road (from Hexagon C to Mathura Road), Shershah Road ( from Hex C to Mathura Road), Dr Zakir Hussain Marg (from Hex C to Subramanian Bharti Marg Junction), Pandara Road (from Hex C to Subramanian Bharti Marg Junction), Shahjahan Road (from Hex C at point Q), Akbar Road (from C-hexagon to Mansingh Road Roundabout) and Ashoka Road (from C-hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road).
Traffic will also be diverted to KG Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) and Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), the notice adds.
Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are advised to plan their journey in advance and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, he says.
Similarly, the roundabouts near Windsor Place and Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, MLNP Roundabout, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road are expected to experience heavy traffic.
The notice stated that the diversion for buses would start at Moti Bagh Junction on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Junction on Ring Road, South Foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, IP-Vikas Marg Flyover, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar , Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT-T point and Dhaula Kuan from 6 p.m. and will remain in effect until 9 p.m.
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the aforementioned roads, indicates the opinion.
The DTC has also been asked to arrange a ‘park and ride’ facility from the following pick-up points to C-hexagon – Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN Stadium, the traffic police notice added .
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Muslims make up 25% of the world’s population and Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world, yet Muslims make up only 1% of the characters featured in popular TV series in the US, UK United, Australia and New Zealand.
These are just two of the findings of a new report released Wednesday by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. Researchers surveyed 200 top-rated TV shows from 2018 and 2019 airing in these four countries, and interviewed 8,885 characters with speaking roles.
Besides the numerical deficit, the majority of Muslim characters were depicted as adults from the Middle East or North Africa. [MENA] men, despite the fact that Muslims are the most racially and ethnically diverse religious group in the world. These characters were also linked to violent acts and behavior. More than 30% of the 98 Muslim characters have been perpetrators of violence, while almost 40% have been the target of such attacks. Less than a third were portrayed as native English speakers, highlighting depictions of Muslims as “outsiders”.
Additionally, the ratio of male to female Muslim characters in these TV shows is 174 to 1; and when female and female characters appear, they are usually portrayed as “frightened and in danger”. Of nearly 9,000 characters interviewed for the study, only one identified as an LGBTQ Muslim.
“The results of this study reveal how rarely content creators think about including Muslims in popular storytelling, especially girls and women,” said Stacy L. Smith, founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in a press release issued in conjunction with the study. “As a result, viewers would have to watch hours and hours of content before seeing even a single portrayal of a Muslim character – with even more time needed to find a portrayal that is unrelated to violence or extremism.”
Entertainment
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Applause: “friends” style.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, rapper Kanye West argued that the insulting comments he apparently made about his ex Kim Kardashian weren’t actually from his account and weren’t genuine.
However, West took the opportunity to dissect other misrepresentations that appeared to come from him. He wrote, “I know you’re going to be disappointed but I didn’t write the Tweet (sic) that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had.”
In a hilarious video posted to her own Instagram account, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller Bing on the beloved sitcom for 10 seasons, can be seen reading West’s Instagram post, while listening to his song “Heartless ” background.
KIM KARDASHIAN ‘WILL NOT SUPPORT’ KANYE’S SAME INSULTANT ABOUT HIS DIVIDE WITH PETE DAVIDSON
When the actress realizes the rapper is saying, “I wish I had,” in reference to the negative comment on “Friends,” she quickly raises an eyebrow and quickly turns off her music.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
How heartless, indeed, but a perfect replica nonetheless.
The Instagram post has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
This isn’t the first time the rapper has teamed up with a “Friends” star. After announcing her 2020 presidential campaign, Jennifer Aniston shared with her platform that it was “not fun” to vote for West.
The rapper is currently in feud with the Adidas brand, which distributes its Yeezy line.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
West has yet to speak about Cox’s Instagram post.
Fox
patriots
On the eve of his second season in the NFL, Mac Jones earned yet another honor.
The Patriots named him team captain, along with five other players for that season. Head coach Bill Belichick made the announcement Wednesday before practice in South Florida.
“I think that’s really cool, I think I have a lot of work to do,” Jones said in a video posted to Twitter by Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. “I want to become an even better leader and I think we have great guys around us who make everything better. Great coaches, great organization and we just have to build.
Defensive back Devin McCourty, special teams ace Matthew Slater and offensive lineman David Andrews were once again selected as captains after playing the role last season. Jones, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley were added as new captains.
Running back James White retired last month and linebacker Dont’a Hightower is not currently on the roster. Both were captains last season.
Jones, who turned 24 earlier this week, made the Pro Bowl last year in his rookie season. The 2021 first-round pick completed 352 of 521 pass attempts for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.
Prior to joining the Patriots, Jones was a member of two national championship teams at Alabama and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting during his junior season.
Jones, who replaced Cam Newton as New England’s starting quarterback last year, was a member of the 2021 PFWA All-Rookie Squad.
“I’m going to continue to learn from older guys like I did when I got here,” Jones said Wednesday. “Hopefully some of the younger guys can come to me with issues they want to solve and issues they’re struggling with and I’ll be happy to help anyone on our team.”
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
A libertarian political advocacy group submitted a petition to the Arlington Heights Village Board Tuesday that could bar the village from offering taxpayer-funded financial incentives to the Chicago Bears football team — which is looking to buy the Arlington Park International Racecourse for $197 million — as well as any other business that might open in the area.
Brian Costin, deputy state director of Americans for Prosperity Illinois, led the petition effort and said the organization submitted 663 signatures to the board at it’s meeting Tuesday night.
The petition, which originated from a section of the Arlington Heights municipal code that allows for resident-generated referendums, calls for the Village Board to consider an ordinance that would prevent the village from extending any kind of financial assistance to any corporation seeking to open in the village.
Village officials say such an ordinance would be disastrous for the village, while organizers from the Koch brothers-backed Americans for Prosperity call it an “anti-corporate welfare ordinance.”
In presenting the signatures to the Village Board during the public comment portion of the meeting, Costin noted that Americans for Prosperity recently ran a poll that found 72% of respondents supported the Bears’ move to the village but that 68% opposed the use of public money to bring them to Arlington Heights.
“We’ve seen stadium bills and corporate welfare projects turn sour for taxpayers across Illinois,” Costin said, citing examples in the towns of Bridgeview and Hoffman Estates.
Arlington Heights officials said passing such a measure would put the village at a major financial disadvantage to its neighbors.
Mayor Tom Hayes was absent from the board meeting last night, telling Pioneer Press in an email that he was in Canada “on a non-refundable vacation” he’d booked a year ago. But Hayes previously expressed his disapproval for the ordinance API is pushing.
“We don’t think it’s something that’s in the best interest of the village,” Hayes previously said. “If something like this is enacted, then all those businesses are going elsewhere, and how will that benefit our residents?”
Hayes previously told Pioneer Press that he would do “everything in my power to see (such an ordinance) stopped.”
Village Manager Randy Recklaus was present at the meeting Tuesday night and blasted the idea of the ordinance.
“This is a very extreme proposition,” Recklaus said. “It would literally cripple the village’s ability to engage in any economic development throughout our entire community.”
Recklaus added that major swathes of the village, like its downtown area, were redeveloped through public financing incentives like tax increment financing districts.
In fact, the Village Board considered a TIF district-related request at the meeting Tuesday for the Southpoint Shopping Center at 600 East Rand Road. The developer sought money from the TIF to help construct two commercial buildings: one for a Chipotle restaurant and the other for an AT&T retail store.
Resident Martin Bauer told Arlington Heights trustees he was opposed to the use of public money on Bears-related construction.
Bauer said he was not with Americans for Prosperity, but said he might get involved with that group or a similar one if the village continued moving forward with the project.
“No public money is needed to develop this particular site,” he said about the former racecourse property. “We’re not talking about a brownfield. We’re not talking about an eyesore that’s been sitting vacant for decades.”
Bauer said Hayes and some members of the Village Board had become “googly eyed” over the prospect of bringing the football team to the village.
“He indicated that he will do anything to make sure that the Bears come to Arlington Heights,” Bauer said of Hayes.
Recklaus responded to Bauer’s comment, in the mayor’s absence.
“I do not recall Mayor Hayes ever saying he would do anything to bring the Bears here,” Recklaus said.
The petition needed 546 signatures, or 1% of the voting population of the village, to be submitted to the Village Board as a potential ordinance. If the board then rejects that proposed ordinance, then the petition organizers may try to get 12% of the village’s voting population to sign on and force a referendum on the ballot at an upcoming election.
()
Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes appeared in the south of France two weeks after faking his own arrest live on a podcast.
The Canadian writer was seen shirtless and wearing floral swim shorts while holding a bottle of beer on a boat just off the coast on Monday.
Over the weekend, the 52-year-old man was seen at a Marseille station on vacation.
It comes two weeks after a bizarre clip showed him pretending to be arrested by cops at his Bronx, New York recording studio.
He argued with supposed officers that he was live before walking away and leaving Get Off My Lawn viewers with an empty chair.
Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes reappears in what is possibly the French Riviera after allegedly faking his own arrest on air
McInnes pictured allegedly faking an interaction with law enforcement during a live taping of his podcast
Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes launched the all-male Proud Boys in 2016. McInnes and the Proud Boys have described the group as a politically incorrect men’s club for “western chauvinists” and deny affiliations with far-right extremist groups that openly espouse racism. and anti-Semitic opinions.
The Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled the Proud Boys a hate group, saying its members often spread “outright bigotry” and “anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric” on the internet, and posted photos of themselves on social media with Holocaust deniers, white nationalists and “known neo-Nazis”.
Current Proud Boys National Leader Enrique Tarrio participated in the infamous Charlottesville Unite the Right rally in 2017. The Proud Boys have been involved in a series of high-profile violent clashes at political events.
In New York in October 2018, police arrested several members of the Proud Boys who got into fights with anti-fascist protesters following a speech by McInnes at a Republican club in Manhattan. Members of the Proud Boys also frequently clashed with counter-protesters at rallies in California and Oregon.
Most recently, the group participated in the Capitol Siege on January 6, where some members were seen breaking into the building. In February, they were designated a terrorist group by Canada.
The new photo, shared on Monday, shows McInnes relaxing on the boat believed to be somewhere south of France.
He is said to have been vacationing there with his family after being absent from social media for two weeks following the fake arrest.
A source told LA Magazine: “I’m currently on holiday in Marseilles in the south of France and just queued up behind Gavin McInnes and his wife and children for a taxi.”
“He didn’t say much and at first I brushed him off, but I knew it was him when I saw his wife Emily Jendrisak. I was right behind him in Marseille Saint-Charles.
This is the first time we’ve seen him since the bizarre podcast where he pretended to be gassed by cops live.
In the clip, which was widely mocked, she could be heard saying, “We’re shooting a show, can we do this another time?” I didn’t let you in.
He then disappeared from view and did not return, leaving the audience to stare at an empty chair for about an hour.
His fans blasted the police for what they claimed was a law enforcement weapon against right-wing public figures.
But his former friend Owen Benjamin scolded him when he posted a series of screenshots of their posts online.
The comedian said in the posts, “So you’re just gonna pretend the FBI raided your studio?” Tons of people text me freaking out.
The Proud Boys founder replied, “I never said they did.” The final part of the exchange appears to be McInnes confronting Benjamin about his “prank” being exposed.
He wrote: ‘Did you spill the beans? Looks like you did. Had finished.’ The NYPD later confirmed that none of its officers searched his home, and the FBI declined to comment.
Prominent conservative figures getting squashed has become a trend and sometimes it happens even when they speak directly to their viewers.
Conversation between comedian Owen Benjamin and McInnes reveals Proud Boys founder framed his arrest as a ‘prank’ with no intention of telling his audience it wasn’t real
McInnes has been accused by former friends and supporters of staging the arrest to draw attention and stoke fear of law enforcement in conservative circles
Former White House strategist and Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been run over twice in the past few months, the first time while he was live.
The revelation of McInnes’ “prank” was met with anguish by fellow Censored.TV host Josh Denny, formerly of the Food Network.
He said, “Any ‘comedian’ who swallows another guy’s piece before it’s finished is just a jealous, bitter c***.”
He added: “Good comedians take risks and any comedian who puts his pride and principles above creativity and innovation is ‘serving the wrong master’.”
The Proud Boys became most notorious after the members were involved in the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol.
Last week, one of them was jailed for more than four years for storming the building and running into Chuck Schumer.
Joshua Pruitt, 40, was one of the few Capitol rioters to come face-to-face with a congressman during the Jan. 6 attack by Donald Trump supporters.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Pruitt to four years and seven months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
This image from United States Capitol Police security video and contained in the government’s sentencing memorandum for Joshua Pruitt, circled in yellow by the source, shows him entering the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021
Pruitt’s attorney, Robert Jenkins Jr., said Pruitt saw the security details but did not recognize Schumer, now the Senate Majority Leader, at the time of the meeting.
Dozens of Proud Boys leaders, members and associates have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol Riots
dailymail us
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops