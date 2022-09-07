BANGKOK — An Irrawaddy dolphin who was rescued and cared for around the clock for weeks by vets and volunteers after being rescued from a tidal pool on Thailand’s coast has died despite their best efforts, officials said Wednesday. who were providing emergency care to the animal.
Saudi Arabia, GCC warn streaming giant against violating ‘Islamic values’
The Gulf Arab states have demanded that Netflix remove any content deemed contrary to “Islamic and societal values and principles”, Saudi media report.
Recent materials, including those intended for children, violated regulations, Saudi and Gulf Cooperation Council authorities warned in a statement.
He did not provide further details.
But Saudi state television showed hazy clips of the animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, in which two teenage girls confess they love and kiss.
Footage from the controversial French film Cuties also featured in Al Ekhbariya TV’s report, along with a caption accusing Netflix of being “cinematic cover for immoral messages that threaten the proper education of children”.
Another video on the Al Ekhbariya website alleged that the streaming service “promoted homosexuality by focusing excessively on gay people”.
The channel also interviewed several public figures who made similar accusations and called on the authorities to take immediate action.
“[Netflix] has been contacted to remove such content, including content directed to children, and to ensure compliance with laws,” the joint statement from the Saudi General Commission for Broadcast Media and the GCC Electronic Media Officers Committee read.
Authorities would monitor compliance with the guidelines, and “in the event that infringing content continues to be disseminated, the necessary legal measures will be taken”, they warned.
There was no immediate response to Netflix’s accusations.
Although Saudi Arabia, ruled by Sunni Muslims, has no laws regarding sexual orientation or gender identity, sex outside marriage, including same-sex relationships, is strictly prohibited.
According to the country’s interpretation of Islamic law, consensual same-sex sexual relations are punishable by death or flogging, depending on the perceived seriousness of the matter.
In April, cinemas in Saudi Arabia did not show the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Disney refused a request from Saudi authorities to cut what they called “LGBTQ references”.
And the animated film Lightyear, which featured a gay kiss, was reportedly banned in the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates in June.
YouTube meanwhile was accused last month by Saudi authorities of allowing “inappropriate ads” that violate Islamic values.
Dolphin rescued from Irrawaddy dies despite weeks of treatment
“We were quite shocked because it happened so quickly. Paradon has come a long way since we found it,” said Oranee Jongkolpath, a veterinarian at the center.
“He started falling ill again on August 31, having difficulty breathing and suffering from diarrhoea. He deteriorated so quickly and he died that night.
Oranee, along with his colleagues and volunteers, had provided 24-hour surveillance on the injured calf.
The team caring for Paradon said an initial examination revealed an infection in his lungs, but are awaiting full lab results to determine the exact cause of death.
“Although we couldn’t save Paradon’s life, we learned a lot. Few people have cared for Irrawaddy dolphins, let alone a calf. Everything we have done in a month of caring for him are lessons learned for us, from his behavior, his food intake and even his illness,” Oranee said.
Irrawaddy dolphins, considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, are found in the shallow coastal waters of South and Southeast Asia and in three rivers in Myanmar, in Cambodia and Indonesia. Their survival is threatened by habitat loss, pollution and fishing, when dolphins are unwittingly caught with other species.
Marine research center officials estimate that there are around 400 Irrawaddy dolphins left along the country’s east coast on the border with Cambodia.
Extreme heat exacerbates Fairview Fire in Southern California
ESG cannot reconcile fiduciary duty
By and
September 6, 2022 6:31 PM ET
Nineteen state attorneys general wrote a letter last month to black rock CEO Laurence D. Fink. They warned that BlackRock’s environmental, social and governance investment policies appear to involve “widespread violations” of the single interest rule, a well-established legal principle. The single interest rule requires that investment trustees act to maximize financial returns, not to promote social or political goals. Last week, the attorneys general Jeff Landry and Todd Rokita Louisiana and Indiana, respectively, went further. Each has issued a letter warning its state pension board that ESG investing is likely a breach of fiduciary duty.
The Louisiana and Indiana opinions did not make headlines but have seismic implications: They suggest that state pension fund board members, investment staff and investment advisers could be held liable if they continue to allocate funds to ESG-promoting asset managers such as BlackRock.
Can you mix and match your COVID booster dose? – NBC Chicago
For those considering getting the COVID shot, will they need to get the same vaccine as their primary series or can they mix and match?
The answer depends.
People 18 and older are eligible to receive the updated COVID booster from Pfizer or Moderna at least two months after receiving their last booster dose or after completing their primary vaccine series, U.S. officials said. health.
While those under 18 are eligible for the new COVID booster, they are not eligible for the Moderna dose. Only Pfizer booster doses can be given to people between the ages of 12 and 17.
For ages 12+ who have never received a booster before, the updated “dual” booster is now the only option.
So which booster shot should you take if you have a choice?
Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend mixing products for your primary series doses, boosters can be mixed.
Here’s the CDC’s advice on mixing and matching boosters, based on the shots you’ve already received.
- People 18 and older can get a different product for a booster than they got for their main series, as long as it’s from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.
- Teens ages 12-17 can get a different product for a booster than they got for their main series, as long as it’s Pfizer-BioNTech.
- Children 5-11 years old who received a Pfizer-BioNTech primary series should also get Pfizer-BioNTech for a booster.
- Individuals 12 years and older can only receive the updated (bivalent) mRNA booster (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna). They can no longer get an original (monovalent) mRNA recall.
- Novavax is not cleared for use as a booster dose at this time.
Where can you get them?
Chicago-area pharmacies have already started appointments for updated booster shots, many of which are increasing this week.
CVS announced Friday, a day after the CDC released its recommendation for the new vaccine, that some locations were already offering revamped booster doses from Moderna and Pfizer. Appointments have been opened and many continue to be available for this week.
Walgreens locations are also now booking appointments for newly approved COVID booster shots that specifically target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, the pharmacy said in a statement Friday.
“This season, we encourage everyone to stay protected by getting vaccinated with this updated, more targeted COVID-19 booster in addition to receiving their flu shot or other routine vaccinations in one visit,” said said Dr. Anita Patel, Vice President of Walgreens’ Pharmacy. Development of Services, said in the release.
According to an announcement Friday from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state expects to receive 580,000 doses of the new booster. And that’s on top of the 150,000 doses Chicago is ready to receive, IDPH said.
Illinois health officials also urged people on Friday to start getting their doses this week.
“Once the updated booster shots become available next week, I urge everyone in Illinois who is eligible to take advantage of the opportunity to be fully protected before entering the fall season,” IDPH director Dr Sameer Vohra said in a statement on Friday. “These new bivalent vaccines are designed to provide additional protection against the omicron variants which are now the dominant strain of the virus. Getting up to date now is especially important for those at risk of serious consequences, as updated vaccines provide protection against hospitalization and even death.
Obamas back at the White House for the unveiling of his portrait
After more than a decade of hiatus, an American presidential tradition returns as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama to the White House to unveil their portraits officials on Wednesday.
The White House displays presidential portraits in different rooms, starting with George Washington, the first American president, who was purchased by Congress. Other portraits of past presidents were added to the collection as gifts. Since 1965, the portraits have been funded by the White House Historical Association, a private non-profit association, beginning with Lyndon Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson, as well as John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy.
“Recent presidents and first ladies typically select their respective artists before leaving the White House and approve the portraits before they are officially presented to the public and inducted into the collection,” the association said in a statement. “Portraitists aim to capture each unique appearance and personality, piecing together our presidential history through these individual works of art.”
The official portraits of the Obamas have been kept secret and the public will only learn about the artists who painted them when the paintings are unveiled.
This will be Barack Obama’s second visit to the White House after leaving office, following his visit in April to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, the health care law known as Obamacare that he signed in 2010. This will be Michelle Obama’s first visit. since the end of her husband’s term in January 2017.
Break with tradition
Regardless of his partisan affiliation, the incumbent president generally welcomes and unveils the portrait of his immediate predecessor. Obama did it for George W. Bush, Bush for Bill Clinton, and Clinton for George HW Bush.
The tradition broke under President Donald Trump, but it’s unclear whether this was due to objections from Trump or Obama, or external circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was probably a mutual feeling that didn’t even need to be expressed from the Obamas or the Trumps,” said Barbara A. Perry, director of presidential studies at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia. .
Trump had promoted the so-called birther movement based on the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and had no claim to the presidency.
“I would have understood why President Obama and Mrs. Obama would not have wanted to come,” Perry told VOA. “It would have just seemed inappropriate on both sides to have two people who were obviously not on civil terms, at least on Trump’s side, to come to the White House.”
There’s no doubt that Obama would much rather see his former vice president unveil his likeness than the man who disowned his presidency, said Thomas Schwartz, presidential historian and professor of political science at Vanderbilt University.
Biden’s presidency is seen in many ways as Obama’s third term, Schwartz told VOA. “President Obama has the opportunity to have his portrait unveiled by the man who truly owes him everything.”
While presidents and first ladies typically start discussions about their official portraits before they even leave the White House, it’s unlikely that Trump did. So far, he insists he, not Biden, won the 2020 election and is reluctant to participate in events that former presidents typically undertake upon leaving office, such as establishing his library. presidential.
“Trump doesn’t want to do these legacy-type programs or actions because it makes him a former president in the minds of the American people,” Perry said. “He wants to be the next Grover Cleveland, meaning a two-term, non-consecutive president.”
The White House did not respond to VOA’s question about whether it had started discussions on a portrait of Trump.
The former president has hinted that he could run again in 2024. He is currently embroiled in several controversies, including an investigation into his involvement in the January 6 Capitol storming by his supporters, and an investigation of the Ministry of Justice on a possible violation of the law. Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act, for bringing classified documents to his home in Florida after leaving office.
Obama after office
Obama, now 61, is very young for a former president, Schwartz said. “He could become a bit like Jimmy Carter in the sense of being a very active ex-president compared to, say, Ronald Reagan, who was much, much older when he gave up the presidency.”
Since leaving office, the Obamas have written memoirs, given highly paid speaking engagements, and worked at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago’s Jackson Park. They are involved with the Obama Foundation and My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, the organization Obama founded in 2014 to provide opportunities for boys and young men of color.
In 2018, the Obamas signed a deal with Netflix for their production company to produce documentaries for the streaming service. Earlier this month, Obama won an Emmy Award for narrating the documentary “Our Great National Parks,” adding to the two previous Grammy awards for audio versions of his memoir. Michelle Obama won a Grammy in 2020 for reading her audiobook.
While Barack Obama campaigned for the Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections and for Biden after becoming the official Democratic nominee for president in 2020, he has largely stayed away from politics. He honored the unwritten tradition that former presidents refrained from passing judgment on his successor, until 2020, when he criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the killing of black man George Floyd. , by a white Minneapolis police officer who sparked nationwide protests against systemic attacks. racism and police brutality towards African Americans.
With the unveiling of their portraits, the Obamas – the first black residents of a White House built by slaves – will join the other presidents and first ladies of the United States whose faces adorn the halls of the highest office in the country, pointed out Perry outside.
“And that’s one of the most iconic visions of our democracy and our republic at home and around the world,” she said.
Sacramento Republic Files Lawsuit Against Alleged Orlando City Spy
The Sacramento Republic has filed a complaint with the US Soccer Federation alleging an Orlando City SC staff member was spying on their training session ahead of Wednesday’s US Open Cup final, multiple sources said. at ESPN.
ESPN television analyst Taylor Twellman was the first to report news of the staff member’s presence at Sacramento training and that the United States Soccer Federation, which is hosting the tournament, is aware of the situation.
A USSF spokesperson added that the Federation was “investigating the matter” and confirmed that a USSF camera crew had footage of the incident.
Orlando said in a statement that “the club has been made aware of the matter regarding the Sacramento training session and is cooperating with US Soccer.”
The Orlando staffer, who sources tell ESPN has acknowledged by a Republic equipment manager as having a connection to Orlando manager Oscar Pareja, has been repeatedly asked to leave the over a period of 30 to 45 minutes. The staff member insisted he was there to meet a friend who was coaching at a nearby pitch. Republic personnel even went so far as to park two vans in front of the individual to obscure his view of the training, only to have him moved to another location before eventually leaving.
A source from the Orlando club confirmed the staff member was present, but said there was ‘no coordinated effort’ for the individual to observe practice and the staff member provided no no information.
The incident happened Monday at Central Winds Park, a public park in the suburb of Winter Springs, Florida. In an effort to gain some privacy, Republic had opted out of training at the Orlando Training Center, but then had difficulty finding another location to train, and so was forced to train in the park.
Even if the presence of the Orlando staff member and his motivation to attend the Sacramento practice session is confirmed, it is unclear what sanctions the USSF may impose. The USSF Open Cup Open Division Handbook does not strictly prohibit what happened on Monday, but there is an Arbitration and Discipline Committee that handles protests and general discipline.
Section 306 of the manual states: “Anyone may file a complaint with the Panel about an action or inaction of a team, individual, group or organization of the Open Cup participating in the Open Cup competition The Panel will determine whether the conduct complained of is or would be contrary to the good of the game. involved in the complaint, as provided in paragraph (c) of this section.
The handbook adds: “Except for voiding the results of a match or forcing a replay of a match, the Panel may take any action it deems appropriate, including suspension or fine, or both, for any matter the Panel may only consider requiring a replay of a match or advancing a losing team if a protest has been filed. where a team submits a protest to the commissioner after the deadline has expired in the event that the circumstances regarding the availability of information after the deadline justify such discretion.”
The two teams are each aiming for their first USOC crown, with Sacramento, which plays in the second-tier USL Championship, aiming to become the first non-MLS team to win the trophy since 1999, when the then-A Rochester Rhinos -league, won the title over the Colorado Rapids.
