Shame and misery as Pakistan floods leave many without toilets

Floods in Pakistan: They take turns to monitor and warn any invading man.

Pakistan:

The stench of decay hangs over a makeshift camp in southern Pakistan where hundreds of residents have sought refuge from devastating monsoon floods that plunged nearly a third of the country under water.

In Punjab province, dozens of tents are perched in the area around a small rural railway station – the only dry land on a horizon of water, accessible only by a stretch of road.

The smell is a heady mix of decaying vegetation from drowned crops, leftover food and garbage, and the accumulated excrement of the hundreds of people and livestock that gathered there.

Flood-affected people walk through a flooded area with bags of relief food

“There is no place to shower or go to the toilet,” said Zebunnisa Bibi, who was forced to flee with her family two weeks ago when floodwaters inundated her village.

Similar tent camps have sprung up in the south and west of the country. The worst floods in the country’s history covered an area the size of the UK and affected 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis.

The lack of functional toilets in these camps is one of the biggest problems – posing a health risk for everyone, but misery especially for women and girls.

Rural Pakistan is home to extremely conservative Muslim communities, and many displaced women have to live near men who are not first-time parents.

“We used to live behind the veil, but God took it away from us,” Zebunnisa said, referring to the strict gender segregation that is practiced in rural Pakistan.

“Deeply shameful”

She said she was “deeply ashamed” of having to relieve herself out in the open, especially after she caught a man staring at her as she lowered her shalwar kameez behind a tree.

Shameen Bibi expressed similar sentiments.

“Where can I send my daughters alone? When we squat to relieve ourselves, we are afraid that a man will come.

Swarms of flies and mosquitoes add to the misery, creating an environment conducive to an outbreak of disease and infection.

Some women have stopped venturing into floodwaters for relief after numerous rashes.

Flood-affected people move their belongings to a safer location in Dera Allah Yar

Ehsan Ayaz, a volunteer doctor who arrived at the Fazilpur campsite during the AFP visit, said the lack of toilets was “the main reason” for the rise in cases of skin infections and stomach flu he looked after.

Shameen and her daughters now drink as little water as possible during the day, preferring to spend hours in discomfort rather than having to relieve themselves where they can be seen.

When the sun sets and darkness descends on the camp, the women seek a secluded spot away from the flickering campfires.

They take turns to stand guard and warn any invading men.

“I don’t even know what we can do if someone decides to come and take advantage of us,” Shameen said.

There is also another threat.

At night, Shameen says, “snakes and scorpions come out of the water.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)