For days, Silvy Ochoa stood atop an electric scissor lift as she stroked her brush against a brick wall.
Shame and misery as Pakistan floods leave many without toilets
Pakistan:
The stench of decay hangs over a makeshift camp in southern Pakistan where hundreds of residents have sought refuge from devastating monsoon floods that plunged nearly a third of the country under water.
In Punjab province, dozens of tents are perched in the area around a small rural railway station – the only dry land on a horizon of water, accessible only by a stretch of road.
The smell is a heady mix of decaying vegetation from drowned crops, leftover food and garbage, and the accumulated excrement of the hundreds of people and livestock that gathered there.
“There is no place to shower or go to the toilet,” said Zebunnisa Bibi, who was forced to flee with her family two weeks ago when floodwaters inundated her village.
Similar tent camps have sprung up in the south and west of the country. The worst floods in the country’s history covered an area the size of the UK and affected 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis.
The lack of functional toilets in these camps is one of the biggest problems – posing a health risk for everyone, but misery especially for women and girls.
Rural Pakistan is home to extremely conservative Muslim communities, and many displaced women have to live near men who are not first-time parents.
“We used to live behind the veil, but God took it away from us,” Zebunnisa said, referring to the strict gender segregation that is practiced in rural Pakistan.
“Deeply shameful”
She said she was “deeply ashamed” of having to relieve herself out in the open, especially after she caught a man staring at her as she lowered her shalwar kameez behind a tree.
Shameen Bibi expressed similar sentiments.
“Where can I send my daughters alone? When we squat to relieve ourselves, we are afraid that a man will come.
Swarms of flies and mosquitoes add to the misery, creating an environment conducive to an outbreak of disease and infection.
Some women have stopped venturing into floodwaters for relief after numerous rashes.
Ehsan Ayaz, a volunteer doctor who arrived at the Fazilpur campsite during the AFP visit, said the lack of toilets was “the main reason” for the rise in cases of skin infections and stomach flu he looked after.
Shameen and her daughters now drink as little water as possible during the day, preferring to spend hours in discomfort rather than having to relieve themselves where they can be seen.
When the sun sets and darkness descends on the camp, the women seek a secluded spot away from the flickering campfires.
They take turns to stand guard and warn any invading men.
“I don’t even know what we can do if someone decides to come and take advantage of us,” Shameen said.
There is also another threat.
At night, Shameen says, “snakes and scorpions come out of the water.”
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Chelsea join Tottenham and West Ham in falling victim to Mislav Orsic as forward delivers shock win to Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League clash
Chelsea fell into the same trap as Tottenham and West Ham with Dinamo Zagreb striker Mislav Orsic scoring against the Blues.
Orsic gave the Croatia side a shock lead in their Champions League clash against Chelsea, flicking the ball delicately past Kepa Arrizabalaga after latching onto a header from a long ball.
A number of Zagreb players may not have been well known to Chelsea, but Thomas Tuchel’s men can’t claim they were unaware of Orsic’s threat.
That’s because he’s had success against Premier League sides before. Orsic scored a hat-trick against Tottenham as Zagreb knocked them out of the Europa League in the 2020/21 season.
And last season he picked up the winner in a Europa League group stage clash at West Ham.
However, Orsic’s powers don’t seem to extend to Manchester clubs who failed to score in two games against Manchester City when Pep Guardiola’s men met Zagreb in the League group stage. 2019/20 champions.
Orsic’s strike proved to be the difference in the Group E clash as Zagreb ran out 1-0 winners.
Chelsea had a flurry of late chances with Reece James hitting the post, while Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech were denied by a brilliant goalkeeper in Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic.
GOOSE BUMPS
Celtic fans welcome Real Madrid with stunning display but it’s not enough
UCL
Dinamo v Chelsea LIVE REACTION: Orsic stuns Blues as Aubameyang has debut to forget
Mr. Brobbey
Man United could sign another Ajax player as striker admits Ten Hag contact
opinion
Leicester title winner explains what he believes was the catalyst for the club’s downfall
GREAT COST
Costa work permit rejected to let wolves move in the balance
NIGHTMARE
Murphy praises ‘destroyer’ McTominay after Man United’s form improves
WOW
‘Liverpool’s Haaland’ set to break England’s Champions League youth record against Walcott
shocking
Chesterfield player believed to be behind Oldham player’s ‘vicious’ assault
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the ball in the net on his Chelsea debut, however, the goal was not allowed as Ben Chilwell was offside earlier in the move.
Dan Lin won’t be taking on the role of DC’s film and TV boss at Warner Bros. Discovery
Producer Dan Lin attends the premiere of Warner Bros.’ ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’. Pictures at the Regency Village Theater on February 4, 2017 in Westwood, California.
Todd Williamson | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Film producer Dan Lin, who was in talks to become head of the DC Comics film and television unit at Warner Bros. Discovery won’t take the job, after all, according to people familiar with the matter.
The two sides ended negotiations without reaching an agreement.
The news comes at a tumultuous time for the new Warner Bros. Discovery. CEO David Zaslav attempted to remake WarnerMedia after merging it with Discovery in April, including layoffs and eliminations of content from the HBO Max streaming service. Shares are down about 50% since the merger closed.
After discussing a potential offer from Warner Bros., Lin decided to stay at Rideback, the film and TV company he founded and runs, said the people, who asked not to be named because discussions were private. He produced films such as “The Lego Movie” and the two-part big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s “It.”
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery declined to comment. Lin could not immediately be reached for comment.
The 49-year-old film producer was a favorite to take on the role, with hopes that Lin would report directly to Zaslav and bypass HBO and HBO Max division chiefs Warner Bros. TV and Warner Bros. Pictures. Contract talks ran into complications due to Lin’s ownership of Rideback and the way Warner Bros. Discovery would compensate him for this, two of the people said.
The two sides exchanged term sheets and Lin wanted Rideback to remain operational with a stake held by WBD, one of the people said. Both sides decided to move on after negotiations stalled, one of the people said.
Zaslav was looking for someone to stabilize the ship at DC’s film division, home to superheroes such as Wonder Woman and Superman, while Warner Bros. Discovery aims to capture the kind of consistent success enjoyed by Disney’s Marvel Studios.
Warner Bros. recently moved its ‘Aquaman’ sequel, which was slated for a March 2023 release, to December 2023. ‘The Flash’, also slated for release next year, is facing controversy due to its star, Ezra Miller faces several allegations, including child grooming. Zaslav removed the nearly complete “Batgirl” from its HBO Max release slate, allowing the company to take a tax deduction.
In April, it was reported that Zaslav approached Emma Watts, a former senior film executive at 20th Century Studios and Paramount, to take over, but that Watts did not accept the position. Warner Bros. Discovery is talking to several other candidates for the job, one of the people said. Zaslav personally met Lin in his attempt to convince him to take the job, another person said.
Zaslav recently discussed his desire to build a “much stronger, sustainable, long-term sustainable growth business out of DC” that is focused on quality. The exec is considering a DC Cinematic Universe reset that would set in place a 10-year plan for the franchise.
Zaslav tapped Hollywood producer Alan Horn in July to play a consulting role to help the CEO navigate the film industry. Horn, a respected Disney executive and veteran, was with the Walt Disney Company when it began shaping its Marvel Cinematic Universe and reviving the Star Wars film franchise.
He also helped bring the “Hobbit” films to the big screen as well as the eight-film Harry Potter franchise and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.
Former MLB pitcher Mark Littell dies at 69
Royals and Cardinals pitcher Mark Littell, who spent nine major league seasons, died earlier in the week at age 69 following heart surgery.
Littell is best remembered for giving up a home run to Chris Chambliss to end Game 5 of the 1976 ALCS, which gave the Yankees their first American League pennant in 12 years.
But it was Littell’s throw that helped the Royals edge past the A’s for the AL West title in the first place, going 8-4 with a 2.08 ERA out of the bullpen and even winning MVP votes.
The Royals observed a minute’s silence for Littell ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Guardians.
The right-hander pitched with the Royals in 1973 and from 1975 to 1977 and with the Cardinals from 1978 to 1982. He appeared in 16 games for the 1982 Cardinals team that won the world title and returned to St. Louis in August for the team’s 40th anniversary celebration.
Littell was 32-31 with 56 saves and a 3.32 ERA in a career cut short by bone spurs.
He appeared in another game, with the Stockton Ports, a minor league affiliate of the Brewers in 1994.
Littell, the team’s pitching coach, was forced into the ER and pitched a blank inning, even earning the win when the team rallied in the bottom of the ninth.
Littell, who has written three books, also invented the NuttyBuddy protective athletic fit, even doing demonstrations.
Littell is survived by his wife, Sanna.
The Chinese yuan extends its slide towards 7.00 on the dollar
This decision has been clearly communicated by Chinese officials since last week as they began to draw the line on yuan weakness and even decided to cut the foreign exchange reserve ratio to try to shore up the yuan a bit as was trading closer to 6.90 on the dollar. . But the daily fixing gives it away and the lack of firm intervention, i.e. public banks selling the dollar during the day, indicates that the hardline is nearing 7.00 rather than 6.90 for the moment.
This is precisely what we are getting with USD/CNY trading near 6.98 while the offshore yuan even hit 6.99 earlier in the day against the dollar. While this continues to happen, it is a difficult development for emerging markets as well as risk currencies
Currencies
Currencies are generally a widely circulated form of money, being the primary medium of exchange when it comes to buying and selling goods and services. These are often issued by a specific government or set of governments, in the form of paper notes and coins. Other forms of currencies include previous metals such as gold and silver, and digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Currencies serve as the backbone of the economy of the country or countries, due to the perception of value held by the people who use that currency. For example, the US dollar (symbol $, code USD) or the British pound sterling, (symbol £, code GBP), also called fiat money, because they are not tied to any specific asset, such as gold or silver. These metals were traditionally used as the primary means of payment, as they had real and real value. Even after the introduction of paper banknotes, many countries maintained a gold standard for much of the 20th century, meaning that one unit of currency could be exchanged for a fixed amount of gold. How to exchange currencies? The modern world, with the invention of electronic networks, computers and the Internet, has allowed the transfer of money to occur almost instantaneously. It also spawned a new era in currencies, including digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Not backed by any government, but based on a complex set of mathematical software algorithms, the ubiquity of the internet has sparked interest and adoption in digital currencies, while offering relative anonymity. Digital currencies can now also be traded online, through exchanges and brokers, similar to foreign currency trading, known as the forex market. Forex is the largest market in the world, with a turnover of more than 5 trillion dollars per day, where floating fiat currencies are bought and sold against other currencies, such as the euro against the dollar (EUR/USD) and the pound against the Japanese yen (GBP/JPY).
and the antipodes have also suffered somewhat. I pointed out three weeks ago how this will be a key trigger for the next leg higher in the dollar and it certainly has been.
Rockies stage spectacular rally to beat Brewers 10-7 in 10 innings
Coors Field, on an unusually hot and dry September night, looked like a volcano ready to erupt.
And never did.
With a temperature of 95 degrees on the first pitch — the hottest on record for a Rockies home game in September — the Rockies and Brewers combined for six homers in Colorado’s thrilling 10-7, 10 innings victory.
They won it on Randal Grichuk’s three-point home run against southpaw Taylor Rogers. Grichuk’s second circuit of the night traveled 457 feet.
And, oh yes, earlier in the night, Christian Yelich of the Brewers threw the longest home run by a left-handed hitter in Coors Field history.
More on that in a moment.
The Rockies, who trailed most of the night, tied the game, 6-6, with a five-run eighth inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Yonathan Daza (just off from the injured list) and a solo shot by Grichuk. Daza threw his home run off Luis Perdomo. Grichuk came out of Peter Strzelecki.
After what Yelich did, he should be looking at a meaty endorsement deal.
The Brewers leadoff batter powered the game’s fourth pitch 499 feet and into the third deck of right-center field. The ball landed not far below the Smashburger sign.
The home run, served by Colorado right-hander Chad Kuhl, was broken, indeed. The Yelich homer fell just 5 feet from the longest overall – a 504-foot blast by Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins on August 6, 2016. The previous record for the left-handed homer at Coors came on May 30 of this year by the Marlins Jesus Sanchez on right-hander Ryan Feltner.
For Kuhl, Feltner, right-hander Jose Urena and left-hander Austin Gomber, the tries for the Rockies’ starting rotation in 2023 have become central to the club’s home stretch of a last-place season.
Kuhl’s last audition, of course, didn’t go well. After serving the historic home run at Yelich, he accompanied Willy Adames, setting the stage for Hunter Renfroe’s two-run homer and a 3-0 lead at Milwaukee.
By the time Kuhl’s 4 1/3 inning performance was over, he allowed five runs on six hits, walking two and striking out five. After 23 starts, he has a 5.38 ERA.
Since throwing a big shutout against the Dodgers at Coors Field on June 27, Kuhl is 1-4 in nine starts, posting a 9.08 ERA, allowing 15 homers in that span for an average of 3.40 home runs per nine innings.
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, manager Bud Black reiterated that Gomber – who is part of Nolan Arenado’s trade – will get his chance to start. On Tuesday night, Gomber served as middle reliever, allowing a run on a hit with two strikeouts. Gomber’s ERA is 5.56.
Meanwhile, Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff topped the Rockies for seven innings, allowing one run on two hits, two strikeouts and two walks. His only major mistake was giving up a solo homer to rookie Elehuris Montero in the third inning. It was Montero’s fifth home run in 37 games of its inaugural season.
Mile High Homers
The five longest home runs in Coors Field history:
1. 504 feet, Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins 8/6/16.
2. 499 ft, Christian Yelich, Brewers, 9/6/22
t3. 496 ft, Mike Piazza, Dodgers, 9/26/97
496 ft, Jesus Sanchez, Marlins 05/30/22
5. 495, feet, Ryan McMahon, Rockies, 08-09-22
On the bridge
LHP Brewers Eric Lauer (10-6, 3.54 MPM) at Kyle Freeland LHP Rockies (7-9, 4.75)
1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Coors Field
TV: ATTRM
Radio: KOA 850AM/94.1FM
Freeland is coming off a rough start in Cincinnati. He went a no-decision in the Rockies’ 3-2 loss to the Reds, despite allowing just one run on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He’s been battered at home recently, going 1-1 and 8.27 ERA in his last four starts at Coors Field. The southpaw has faced Milwaukee four times in his career, going 2-2 with a 2.52 ERA and holding the Brewers to a .205/.297/.341 slant line.
Like Freeland, Lauer is coming off an unfortunate outing. Last Friday in Arizona, Lauer suffered Milwaukee’s 2-1 loss to Arizona. He gave up just two earned runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and didn’t walk. Lauer went 1-4 with a 7.40 ERA in 10 career starts against Colorado. He’s 0-4 with a 14.63 ERA in five career starts at Coors Field.
Tendency : Brendan Rodgers’ 16 defensive points recorded at second base are the most in the majors and fifth among all infielders. Additionally, his 2.2 dWAR (Baseball Reference) is tied for fifth among all major league position players. (Entry into Tuesday’s game).
A tissue: Going into Tuesday’s game, the Rockies’ walk rate of 7.4 percent was second-lowest in the National League and 25th in the majors. However, their 21.0% strikeout rate was fourth-best in the NL and eighth-best in the majors.
Cast probabilities:
Thursday: Public holiday
Friday: RHP Diamondbacks Zach Davies (2-4, 3.74) vs. RHP Rockies German Marquez (8-10, 4.86), 6:40 p.m., ATTRM
Saturday: Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-3, 4.83) at Rockies RHP Jose Urena, 6:10 p.m., ATTRM
Uvalde shooting victims commemorated in city murals
Makenna was among 21 people killed by a gunman at Robb Primary School in Uvalde in May.
Every detail mattered, Ochoa told The Washington Post. Her hazel eyes must be the exact shade — a shade almost no camera could capture correctly — her mother told Ochoa. The golden retriever, her chicken, her horse, and the rest of the animals that lived with the girl on her family’s ranch should be included. The handwriting of a note that the young girl had left to her mother must be faithfully reproduced.
On Tuesday, those who experienced the shooting returned to another building for another academic year.
But those who did not survive the May 24 rampage still live on the city walls. Makenna’s portrait is one of 21 murals – one each depicting the 19 children and two teachers killed – that 50 Texas artists painted over the course of three months.
“You can’t get over it,” said Cristina Noriega, the artist who painted the mural of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza. “But maybe honoring who they were in these portraits – they’re all over Uvalde now – brings some comfort.”
In Uvalde, a 9-year-old child anxiously prepares to return to school
The idea was born a day after the tragedy, when Abel Ortiz, the artist who organized the project, was watching the news and kept wondering what was the best way to help the city recover from a shooting. at school. his own children attended once.
All of the lead artists and their assistants volunteered their time, said Ortiz, who also painted a mural. The wall space was also gifted. The paint and supplies were covered by donations and funds raised at an art auction.
“The only thing in my power was art, and art heals,” Ortiz told the Post.
So Ortiz got to work and within weeks secured 21 walls, including one outside his art gallery where he painted 9-year-old Ellie Garcia.
But before any painting can begin, the families of the victims, who Ortiz said were not to be contacted until after the final funeral, must give their consent. After each victim was officially mourned, Monica Maldonado, founder of MAS Cultura, an Austin-based nonprofit organization and leader of the project, reached out to families to get to know the victims before pairing them with an entertainer.
Once she had more details about the victim, Maldonado sent the artists a form that the families had filled out with information such as the victim’s color, favorite food and activity, an unforgettable memory, etc. . Based on that information, she matched the families with the performers who had some sort of connection to the victim, whether it was personality, hobby, profession or life experience, Maldonado told the Post.
This is how Ochoa was chosen to paint Makenna’s mural. “I was a happy little girl like Makenna,” Ochoa told the Post. “We both love nature. She kissed trees. I kiss the trees too!” Makenna was known for leaving hidden notes for those she loved; Ochoa does the same.
Once Maldonado contacted Ochoa to pair him with Makenna, the artist began drawing the design for the mural. His portrait would be the focal point of the canvas. Because Makenna lived on a ranch with her family, Ochoa wanted to create a more traditional design, she told the Post.
“Each item has a meaning that connects her to her family and tells her story,” Ochoa said. “I didn’t want to make a collage but tell his story.”
The four trees to the left of the mural represent Makenna and her three siblings – those with pink flowers for the three girls and the one without for her brother.
The bluebonnets under the trees were the girl’s favorite flowers. The river with rocks with small spots of paint to the girl’s right depicts one of her favorite hobbies, painting rocks. Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterflies fly above his portrait.
After Makenna died, an eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly tried to sneak into his father’s car for about 10 minutes, his father shared with Ochoa, who chose this type of butterfly as a symbol of enduring presence. by Makenna. Before her father shared this anecdote, butterflies were purple, her favorite color. The rainbow on Makenna’s shirt was painted by his family, Ochoa said.
The day Ochoa finished painting the eyes, Makenna’s mother came to see how the mural was going. His first reaction was to cover his mouth with both hands. Then she start crying.
It wasn’t until Ochoa was about to finish the mural, visible from a main street, that Makenna’s mother realized she would see the mural almost every day. He stands on his way to work.
On her way to work, her daughter’s face appears on the reflection of the shops in front of the mural. On the way home, Ochoa said, Makenna’s hazel eyes seemed to stare into her mother’s.
