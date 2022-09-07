News
Shelling continues near Ukrainian nuclear power plant, despite risks – The Denver Post
By Yuras Karmanau
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has renewed its bombardments in the area of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a local official said Wednesday, a day after the UN’s atomic watchdog lobbied for the warring parties create a safety zone there to protect themselves against a possible disaster.
The town of Nikopol, located on the opposite bank of the Dnieper to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, was targeted by rocket and heavy artillery fire, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
Reports of nearby shelling, which could not be independently verified, caused international alarm. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, warned the UN Security Council on Tuesday that “something very, very catastrophic could happen” in Zaporizhzhia.
“There are fires, power outages and other things at (the plant) that require us to prepare the local population for the consequences of nuclear danger,” Reznichenko said.
The potential peril has led the UN’s atomic watchdog to urge Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear protection and safety zone” around the plant.
It is feared that the fighting could trigger a catastrophe on the scale of the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. The plant was built during Soviet times and is one of the 10 largest in the world.
Neither Moscow nor Kyiv officials would immediately commit to the idea of a safe zone, saying more details on the proposal were needed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has defied pressure to stop the war, saying Wednesday that Moscow will continue its military offensive in Ukraine until it achieves its goals. He also mocked Western attempts to stop Russia with sanctions.
The eastern city of Sloviansk came under Russian fire on Wednesday morning, damaging a school and another building, according to city administration chief Vadym Lyakh.
City firefighters dug deep into the still-smoldering rubble of a building and pulled out at least one body bag.
Pieces of brick, masonry and concrete lay among the torn branches of nearby trees, mixed with broken glass and tiles. The metal doors, deformed by the force of the explosion, hung from their hinges.
The strike took place around 4 a.m., said Raisa Smelkova, a 75-year-old resident who lives in another part of the building. She and her husband are unharmed.
Smelkova and her husband lived through the previous war in Ukraine in 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea region. But this time, she says, things are much worse.
“What’s happening now isn’t just scary, it’s horrific,” she said. “There is more destruction. Everything is worse. Just everything.
Three civilians were killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk region, Ukraine’s presidential office said. The city of Kharkiv was hit by rockets twice overnight.
But Ukrainian forces have taken control of an unknown number of towns in the Kherson region, according to Nataliya Humenyuk, spokesman for the Southern Military Command. She said details would come later from the military leadership.
The UK Ministry of Defense said there had been heavy fighting on three fronts: in the north, near Kharkiv; to the east in the Donbass; and to the south in Kherson Oblast.
Amid a Ukrainian counterattack in the east, “multiple simultaneous threats spread over 500 kilometers (310 miles) will test Russia’s ability to coordinate operational design and reallocate resources among multiple groups of forces,” the ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian military has held large-scale military exercises that began last week and ended Wednesday in the east of the country, involving Chinese forces. It was seen as another manifestation of increasingly close ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over military action in Ukraine.
Elena Becatoros from Sloviansk contributed to this report.
Follow AP coverage of the war at
Paul Krugman: The nightmare after Gorbachev
Most articles on the death of Mikhail Gorbachev dwell on the political failure of his reform project. The Russian Federation, the main successor state to the Soviet Union, has not, to say the least, become a democratic, open society. Ukraine may finally have gotten there, but that very success is probably one major reason the country is now fighting for its life against Russian invasion.
What I’ve been reading has placed less stress on the economic failures of post-Gorbachev Russia. Yet those failures were spectacular and surely helped pave the way for Putinism. So let’s talk about how badly things went wrong in the 1990s.
First, some background: Nowadays everyone views the old Soviet Union, with its centrally planned economy, as an abject failure. But it didn’t always look that way. Indeed, in the 1950s and even into the 1960s, many people around the world saw Soviet economic development as a success story; a backward nation had transformed itself into a major world power (killing millions in the process, but who’s counting?). As late as 1970, the Soviet Union’s success in converging toward Western levels of wealth seemed second only to Japan’s.
Nor was this a statistical mirage. If nothing else, Soviet performance during World War II demonstrated that its industrial growth under Josef Stalin had been very real.
After 1970, however, the Soviet growth story fell apart, and by some measures, technological progress came to a standstill.
Economic stagnation may not fully explain the rise of Gorbachev. But the increasingly obvious failure of centrally planned economics surely helped set the stage for reform. The Soviet Union crumbled; Russia turned away from socialism and toward a market economy.
And the results were disastrous.
I don’t know if it’s widely appreciated just how poorly the Russian economy performed during the Boris Yeltsin years. But the numbers are sobering. Real gross domestic product per capita fell more than 40% That’s substantially worse than America’s decline during the worst of the Great Depression.
In the early 1990s, Russia also suffered from extreme inflation, reaching a peak of more than 2,000% at an annual rate. No, I didn’t accidentally add extra zeros.
I’ve seen some suggestions that the economic plunge in Russia and other formerly planned economies wasn’t as bad as the numbers say, because statistics from the Communist era, when the economy may have been producing a lot of stuff nobody actually wanted, may have inflated the true level of output. But there’s plenty of other evidence for a collapse in living standards. Among other things, there was a plunge in life expectancy.
Nor can we say that these short-run costs were an inevitable consequence of the transition from socialism to capitalism. As a 2001 International Monetary Fund paper pointed out, Russia’s performance after liberalization was far worse than that of other “transition” economies.
So what went wrong? There were intense debates about that issue in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which as far as I can tell never reached a consensus; then everyone moved on to other issues. But there were a few plausible stories, not mutually exclusive. They include the following:
- At first, Russia only moved partially to a market economy, and the partial privatization wasn’t systematic. The result was an awkward mix of government and private enterprise that was the worst of both worlds.
- Where it did privatize, Russia did so without the institutions — things like security regulation, rules against predatory behavior and general rule of law — a market economy needs to function.
- Haphazard privatization created a proliferation of monopolies, whose efforts to extract as much as possible from everyone else turned them into the modern equivalent of robber barons — the old barons, not Gilded Age industrialists — who hobbled commerce across the board.
- Chaotic privatization also created a class of oligarchs: men with vast, unearned wealth. “Property is theft!” declared anarchist Pierre-Joseph Proudhon; well, in Yeltsin’s Russia, much of it really was. And the power of the oligarchs surely distorted economic policy.
How much did each of these factors contribute to the post-Gorbachev economic disaster? I don’t know, and I suspect few, if any, other people do either. But Russia in the 1990s clearly offers a lesson in how not to transition to a market economy.
The problems of the 1990s culminated in a financial crisis in 1998. After that, the Russian economy finally stabilized and resumed growth; unfortunately, it did so under the leadership of a guy named Vladimir Putin. It’s doubtful whether economic recovery required the fall of democracy, but that’s how it worked out.
This story may not be over. (Are such stories ever over?) I hope, of course, that Ukraine will defeat this invasion; if it does, one large part of the former Soviet Union may finally have achieved a durable democracy. And it’s possible to imagine a democratic Ukraine growing increasingly integrated with the European economy, showing a way to combine democracy with prosperity.
But that’s for the future. The sad historical truth is that Gorbachev’s political legacy was, to an important degree, poisoned by Russia’s economic failure.
“I’m a bigger and better version of him”
Tyson Fury thinks his size will be too big for Oleksandr Usyk if they meet in an undisputed title fight.
Since announcing he would return to the ring, Fury has set his sights on Usyk to prove once and for all that he is the number one heavyweight of this era.
Initially, Fury wanted the fight in December, but Usyk said he would be out of action until next year as he has to recover from various injuries and spend time with his family.
This prompted ‘The Gypsy King’ to turn his attention to fellow Brit, Anthony Joshua, and it appears the pair are in talks to fight before the end of the year, but Fury’s ultimate goal still ends with Usyk.
Although the Ukrainian looks masterful in his two fights with Joshua, Fury is clearly unimpressed and thinks he will use his size to knock Usyk down and knock him out.
“Tyson Fury does what Usyk does,” Fury told Ring Magazine, “but I’m a bigger, better version of him with punching power.
“Usyk thinks he’s a clever little mother ***** at [220 pounds] and he can box and move. I’ve boxed and moved my whole career, but now I just like knocking my mom out.
“I’ve never met anyone with more speed than me, in sparring or sparring. Usyk is a heavyweight at [220 pounds]but he is not faster than me.
“The fact that he was a middleweight means that he increases the speed. But a middleweight carrying an extra [50 or 60 pounds] won’t help their speed.
He continued, “Why is Tyson Fury going to beat him? Because Tyson Fury is a 6-foot-9, 270-pound destruction machine who won’t stop throwing combinations at a man who can’t hurt him.
“Joshua is known to have a dodgy chin. [Usyk] didn’t even look like Joshua wobbling in that second fight, and Joshua walked on everything he threw.
“Listen, we saw Derek Chisora, a torn and failed mate, give Usyk all the trouble he could handle.
“Derek is a glorified journeyman with 12 losses, and most of those losses have come in a row. He was nip and tuck with Usyk. Seven rounds to five. Usyk was two rounds ahead of an old journeyman? If he Please!
“Also, Mairis Briedis, a 5ft 10in tall man and [200lbs], nearly beat Usyk with an aggressive style. Michael Hunter couldn’t miss Usyk for the first few laps until he ran out of steam.
“It’s not like he’s a skilled southpaw. Look at his face after his fights.
“With Usyk, he doesn’t have faster feet than me at heavyweight. He may have had a middleweight or a light weight but not a heavyweight.
“I have more power, double his reach, I’m a foot taller and I have more heart.
“Why do I have more heart? Heart gets up off the floor and fights in the 12th round after being knocked out. Heart gets up twice in Round 4 to bounce a motherf***** to the canvas in Round 11. That’s what you call the beating heart.
“I will do to the little European what Riddick Bowe did to Evander Holyfield in the first and third fights. A good big man will hit a good little man. He’s a good little man, but he’s not a good big man.
“He had four fights at heavyweight: two against the bodybuilder [Joshua], which he could send 10 times a week; Chisora, the companion; and Chaz Witherspoon, where he ran out of ideas. And Chaz was landing on him, marking him and everything.
Fury then began discussing Usyk’s chances against some of the other elite fighters in the heavyweight division, including his old nemesis Deontay Wilder.
“I think Usyk would be inconvenient for Wilder for the first three or four laps, but Usyk is slowing down. We have seen it slow down. We saw Joshua land on him and hurt him,” Fury said.
“Wilder would punch him and it would be over in the fifth round.
“Maybe Usyk can send him up to 10 rounds, but in a 12 round fight you are going to get hit. I don’t care if you’re the smartest man in the world. As soon as Wilder lands on one of them, goodbye forever.
Fury went on to say, “Deontay Wilder, even though he is crap in my opinion, is still the second best heavyweight in the world. He will land the thunderclap.
Offer of the day
NowNow raises $13M, plans to expand its financial product ecosystem across Africa • TechCrunch
In 2011, the Nigerian government launched a financial inclusion initiative and set a goal to include 80% of the country’s adult population. Although only a target of 64% was achieved by the end of the decade, one of the positives of the exercise is that achieving financial inclusion across the country remains an ongoing process which has seen fintechs participate alongside banks in recent years.
Agency banking startups are the main innovators in this space. Their branchless banking system, which includes thousands of physical agents, provides financial services to unbanked and underbanked people in rural and semi-urban areas. NowNow Digital Systems, one such platform launched in 2018, raised $13 million in a funding round that will allow the four-year-old startup to expand and expand its service offerings across the Africa.
When CEO Sahir Berry and co-founder Mahesh Nair founded NowNow in 2016, they wanted to provide solutions for financial inclusion and job creation, two of the most important issues they believed were facing in Nigeria and to the rest of the continent. According to Berry, in partnership with an overseas third-party partner, NowNow launched a mobile wallet in late 2017, but soon realized it needed to expand its technology, which set the stage for it to come to market later this year. next. “Doing this and building our proprietary IP ourselves has changed our business,” the CEO said. “So to begin with, we provided digital banking solutions for consumers and businesses. But today, we are rapidly becoming an integrated financial platform.”
NowNow claims to have built an end-to-end ecosystem of financial products for agents, individual consumers and small businesses. Its flagship product, similar to other agency banking platforms such as OPay, TeamApt and Nomba, involves over 50,000 agents across the country who provide financial services to Nigerians like sending and receiving money and paying bills. The fintech also offers a consumer-facing product where people can send and receive money, pay bills, and access value-added services like insurance and loans through a debit card and wallet in one. application. The service is available for smartphone and feature phone users; however, for the latter, they would have to visit agents to access other services, Berry said. Similar digital banking providers in this segment include Kuda, Carbon, and FairMoney.
According to Berry, NowNow wants to set itself apart from the competition with the development of NFC-enabled technology that will enable login functionality within its product ecosystem where users can use virtual or physical cards against a phone or point of sale. NFC-enabled and tap from wallet to wallet using two phones. This product has been made available to a few small businesses to test in a pilot phase. On the other hand, NowNow typically provides these SMBs with a business-in-a-box platform with value-added tools and services such as a storefront and marketplace.
“It is an end-to-end integrated platform for SMEs including logistics and we are the first company in Nigeria to provide such an end-to-end platform,” Berry said. Beyond that, because we built all this technology and own the IP, we also became a BaaS company providing our product to several fintechs in Nigeria and Africa. We also have renowned financial institutions that use our products to offer a white label solution to their customers. So that mitigates the risk as we play in the consumer and B2B space.
NowNow is targeting 5,000 SMBs with its business-in-a-box solution, including NFC-enabled technology, by the end of the year. On the consumer side, the fintech claims to serve up to 200,000 customers; he hopes to increase that number to 1 million by December. “We are on track to trade a GMV of approximately $5 billion by the end of this year across all platforms,” Berry added.
With the newly secured funds, NowNow plans to grow its platform, team, and marketing to the scale the company is “now ready to adopt.” The fintech, which was recently selected to participate in Mastercard’s Start Path Global program for seed, Series A and later startups, also wants to introduce new products to enhance its existing consumer banking, branch banking and retail banking solutions. merchant payment and grow in African countries. that fintechs from Nigeria rarely travel to: Angola and Liberia.
“We want to work in countries where we see that the infrastructure is crippled and requires fintech to step in and see what solutions can be made to resolve the situation. Angola is one of those places where we have seen that the digital payment space is quite far behind and we could be launching there in the next month. Liberia is another country where we are preparing to set up operations. »
The round has welcomed the participation of several companies, including Dubai-based venture capital firm and studio NeoVision Ventures, India-based DLF Family Office and Shadi Abdulhadi.
Texas DPS officers referred to Inspector General to investigate actions in Uvalde shooting
The Texas Inspector General’s Office will investigate five Department of Public Safety officers for their actions in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
State police announced an internal review of its officers’ actions in July after a House select committee investigating the shooting released an 80-page report that criticized law enforcement’s response . Two of the five officers who were referred to the Inspector General were suspended with pay pending the results of the investigation.
More than 370 law enforcement officers responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School, including 91 DPS officers, but it took police more than 70 minutes to break into the classroom and eliminate the shooter .
Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw wrote a letter to state police in July, reiterating that the response was an “abject failure.”
“Every agency that responded that day shares this failure, including DPS,” McCraw wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Fox News Digital. “While I remain highly critical of the decision to treat the incident as a barricaded matter by the senior Consolidated Independent School District Police official at the scene, the DPS and other agencies must also be held accountable. responsible for their actions or inactions.”
The former Uvalde School Police Chief McCraw referred to, Pete Arredondo, was fired by the Uvalde School Board last month. He testified before a Texas House committee that he did not consider himself the incident commander and was unaware that there were injured children in the classroom with the shooter.
The Austin American statesman originally reported news of the Inspector General’s investigation.
The Texas House Committee wrote in its report that it “found no ‘bad guys’ during its investigation”.
“There is no one to whom we can attribute malicious or malicious intent,” the lawmakers wrote. “Instead, we saw systemic failures and extremely poor decision-making.”
McCraw also wrote in the July letter that state police must treat anyone who opens fire at a school as an active shooter.
“DPS officers responding to an active shooter at a school will be allowed to overcome any delay to neutralize an attacker. When a subject fires a weapon in a school, they remain an active shooter until incapacitated and should not be treated as a ‘barricaded subject’,” he wrote.
“We will provide appropriate training and guidance to recognize and overcome poor command decisions in an active firing scene.”
Apple to appeal ban on selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil
Brazil’s Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reals ($2.38 million) and ordered the company to cancel sales of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspend the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a charger.
Apple said on Tuesday it would appeal a Brazilian order barring it from selling iPhones without a charger, pushing back against claims the company is providing an incomplete product to consumers.
The Justice Department fined Apple 12.275 million reals ($2.38 million) and ordered the company to cancel sales of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a charger.
In the order, published in the country’s official gazette on Tuesday, the ministry argued that the iPhone lacked an essential element in a “deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers”.
Authorities dismissed Apple’s argument that the practice was intended to reduce carbon emissions, saying there was no evidence that selling the phone without a charger offered environmental protections.
Apple said it would continue to work with Brazilian consumer protection agency Senacon to “resolve their concerns,” but said it would appeal the decision.
“We have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this issue and we are confident that our customers are aware of the different options for charging and connecting their devices,” Apple said.
The order comes a day before Apple announces its new iPhone model.
