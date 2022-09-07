Stone Age Skeleton’s Missing Foot May Show Earliest Amputation

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
NEW YORK — The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia missing his left foot and part of his left leg reveals the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
Scientists say the amputation was performed when the person was a child – and the ‘patient’ continued to live for years as an amputee. Prehistoric surgery could show humans were making medical advances much earlier than previously thought, according to the study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.
Researchers were exploring a cave in Borneo, in a region of rainforest known for having some of the world’s earliest rock art, when they came across the tomb, said Tim Maloney, an archaeologist at Griffith University in Australia and principal investigator of the study.
Although much of the skeleton was intact, he was missing his left foot and the lower part of his left leg, he explained. After examining the remains, the researchers concluded that the foot bones were not missing from the grave, nor lost in an accident – they were carefully removed.
The remaining leg bone showed a clean, angled cut that healed, Maloney said. There were no signs of infection, as you would expect if the child had had his leg bitten by a creature like a crocodile. And there was also no sign of a crush fracture, which one would have expected if the leg had broken in an accident.
The person appears to have lived around six to nine years after losing the limb, eventually dying of unknown causes as a young adult, the researchers said.
This shows that prehistoric foragers knew enough about medicine to perform the operation without fatal blood loss or infection, the authors concluded. Researchers don’t know what type of tool was used to amputate the limb, or how infection was prevented – but they believe a sharp stone tool may have made the cut and point out that some of the plants rich in the region have medical properties.
Moreover, the community would have had to care for the child for years, as surviving the rough terrain as an amputee would not have been easy.
This early surgery “rewrites the history of human medical knowledge and development,” Maloney said during a press briefing.
Prior to this discovery, the earliest example of amputation had been in a French farmer 7,000 years ago, who had part of his forearm removed. Scientists believed that advanced medical practices developed around 10,000 years ago, when humans settled in agricultural societies, the study authors said.
But this study adds to growing evidence that humans began taking care of their health much earlier in their history, said Alecia Schrenk, an anthropologist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who was not involved in the study. study.
“It had long been assumed that health care was a newer invention,” Schrenk said in an email. “Research like this article demonstrates that prehistoric peoples were not left to fend for themselves.”
———
The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Bitcoin Tests Late June Low and Finds Falling Buyers
The most recent high on the hourly chart above from September 5 saw price move above the 100/200 hourly MAs (blue and green lines). However, break traders were unable to reach the upper channel trendline target and quickly reversed. Buyers turned to sellers. The price started its downward run.
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle.
The vehicle was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it would be used to evacuate injured civilians.
The CAST think tank told Insider that it wants to provide such a system to the Russian military.
A Moscow-based think tank linked to the Russian military establishment is offering a cash reward – larger than most soldiers earn in a year – for the ‘by any means’ necessary capture of a vehicle state-of-the-art robotics used to help evacuate injured civilians in Ukraine.
Dubbed TheMIS, the remotely operated unmanned ground vehicle is made by an Estonian defense contractor, Milrem Robotics. A company spokesperson told defense publication Janes that at least one unit has already been delivered to Ukraine, where it is being used to transport medical aid and transport injured civilians.
The company says the system, which can carry up to 1,650 pounds, can also be “quickly configured to convert from transport to weaponry,” allowing it to be used in combat operations. Promotional literature emphasizes its ability to carry casualties across the battlefield, as well as mortar shells and other ammunition.
Milrem Robotics did not immediately respond to a request for comment on plans to deliver a combat version of the system to Ukraine. More than half a dozen NATO members, including France, Germany and the United States, have acquired versions of the THeMIS platform.
Russia apparently does not want to be left out.
“The conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated that modern warfare is unthinkable without the widespread use of unmanned vehicles,” Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Moscow-based Center for Strategy and Technology Analysis, said in a statement to Insider. Unfortunately, he said, in Russia “we are lagging behind.”
To catch up, the think tank is offering one million rubles, or more than $16,000, to anyone in the military or law enforcement who captures a virtually intact THeMIS robotic vehicle and delivers it to the Ministry of Defense, according to a recent CAST blog post. By comparison, someone who signs a three-year contract to serve in the Russian military earns an annual salary of just over $13,000, according to the Washington Post, and conscripts earn less than $25 a month. .
“If it is possible to get information about developments abroad, it should definitely be done, by all means,” Pushhov said. “The platform sold to Ukraine is a basic model, but even if we can study it, it will do us good.”
Jeffrey Edmonds, a former CIA analyst who now works as a Russian expert at the Center for Naval Analyses, told Insider that CAST should not be considered a direct arm of the Kremlin, although the opinions of its researchers are generally consistent with the line pushed. by Moscow.
“That being said, the head of CAST has very deep ties to the military establishment,” he noted.
In 2007, Pukhov was appointed a member of the Public Council of the Russian Defense Ministry. He told Insider his ultimate goal is to deliver better unmanned systems to the Russian military. “And under combat conditions,” he said, “capturing and studying the systems and platforms used by the enemy is one of the main ways” to achieve this.
Do you have a topical tip? Email this reporter: [email protected]
New Delhi:
Traffic police have made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular traffic in central Delhi where restrictions were imposed on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Kartavya Path – a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.
General traffic will be diverted to specific routes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., officials said Wednesday.
Delhi Police said arrangements have been made to facilitate pedestrian safety and ensure smooth traffic flow in the New Delhi area.
According to the traffic advisory, vehicle traffic will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (from Hexagon C to the junction of Bhagwan Dass Road), Purana Quila Road (from Hexagon C to Mathura Road), Shershah Road ( from Hex C to Mathura Road), Dr Zakir Hussain Marg (from Hex C to Subramanian Bharti Marg Junction), Pandara Road (from Hex C to Subramanian Bharti Marg Junction), Shahjahan Road (from Hex C at point Q), Akbar Road (from C-hexagon to Mansingh Road Roundabout) and Ashoka Road (from C-hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road).
Traffic will also be diverted to KG Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) and Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), the notice adds.
Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are advised to plan their journey in advance and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, he says.
Similarly, the roundabouts near Windsor Place and Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, MLNP Roundabout, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road are expected to experience heavy traffic.
The notice stated that the diversion for buses would start at Moti Bagh Junction on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Junction on Ring Road, South Foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, IP-Vikas Marg Flyover, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar , Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT-T point and Dhaula Kuan from 6 p.m. and will remain in effect until 9 p.m.
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the aforementioned roads, indicates the opinion.
The DTC has also been asked to arrange a ‘park and ride’ facility from the following pick-up points to C-hexagon – Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN Stadium, the traffic police notice added .
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Muslims make up 25% of the world’s population and Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world, yet Muslims make up only 1% of the characters featured in popular TV series in the US, UK United, Australia and New Zealand.
These are just two of the findings of a new report released Wednesday by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. Researchers surveyed 200 top-rated TV shows from 2018 and 2019 airing in these four countries, and interviewed 8,885 characters with speaking roles.
Besides the numerical deficit, the majority of Muslim characters were depicted as adults from the Middle East or North Africa. [MENA] men, despite the fact that Muslims are the most racially and ethnically diverse religious group in the world. These characters were also linked to violent acts and behavior. More than 30% of the 98 Muslim characters have been perpetrators of violence, while almost 40% have been the target of such attacks. Less than a third were portrayed as native English speakers, highlighting depictions of Muslims as “outsiders”.
Additionally, the ratio of male to female Muslim characters in these TV shows is 174 to 1; and when female and female characters appear, they are usually portrayed as “frightened and in danger”. Of nearly 9,000 characters interviewed for the study, only one identified as an LGBTQ Muslim.
“The results of this study reveal how rarely content creators think about including Muslims in popular storytelling, especially girls and women,” said Stacy L. Smith, founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in a press release issued in conjunction with the study. “As a result, viewers would have to watch hours and hours of content before seeing even a single portrayal of a Muslim character – with even more time needed to find a portrayal that is unrelated to violence or extremism.”
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Applause: “friends” style.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, rapper Kanye West argued that the insulting comments he apparently made about his ex Kim Kardashian weren’t actually from his account and weren’t genuine.
However, West took the opportunity to dissect other misrepresentations that appeared to come from him. He wrote, “I know you’re going to be disappointed but I didn’t write the Tweet (sic) that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had.”
In a hilarious video posted to her own Instagram account, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller Bing on the beloved sitcom for 10 seasons, can be seen reading West’s Instagram post, while listening to his song “Heartless ” background.
KIM KARDASHIAN ‘WILL NOT SUPPORT’ KANYE’S SAME INSULTANT ABOUT HIS DIVIDE WITH PETE DAVIDSON
When the actress realizes the rapper is saying, “I wish I had,” in reference to the negative comment on “Friends,” she quickly raises an eyebrow and quickly turns off her music.
How heartless, indeed, but a perfect replica nonetheless.
The Instagram post has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
This isn’t the first time the rapper has teamed up with a “Friends” star. After announcing her 2020 presidential campaign, Jennifer Aniston shared with her platform that it was “not fun” to vote for West.
The rapper is currently in feud with the Adidas brand, which distributes its Yeezy line.
West has yet to speak about Cox’s Instagram post.
On the eve of his second season in the NFL, Mac Jones earned yet another honor.
The Patriots named him team captain, along with five other players for that season. Head coach Bill Belichick made the announcement Wednesday before practice in South Florida.
“I think that’s really cool, I think I have a lot of work to do,” Jones said in a video posted to Twitter by Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. “I want to become an even better leader and I think we have great guys around us who make everything better. Great coaches, great organization and we just have to build.
Defensive back Devin McCourty, special teams ace Matthew Slater and offensive lineman David Andrews were once again selected as captains after playing the role last season. Jones, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley were added as new captains.
Running back James White retired last month and linebacker Dont’a Hightower is not currently on the roster. Both were captains last season.
Jones, who turned 24 earlier this week, made the Pro Bowl last year in his rookie season. The 2021 first-round pick completed 352 of 521 pass attempts for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.
Prior to joining the Patriots, Jones was a member of two national championship teams at Alabama and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting during his junior season.
Jones, who replaced Cam Newton as New England’s starting quarterback last year, was a member of the 2021 PFWA All-Rookie Squad.
“I’m going to continue to learn from older guys like I did when I got here,” Jones said Wednesday. “Hopefully some of the younger guys can come to me with issues they want to solve and issues they’re struggling with and I’ll be happy to help anyone on our team.”
