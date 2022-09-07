News
The biggest storylines and predictions for the Jets’ 2022 season
The Jets are just days away from kicking off their 2022 season against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11.
While the Jets went 3-0 during the preseason, many questions remain. Will coach Robert Saleh improve from his 4-13 record a year ago? What about the growth of quarterback Zach Wilson?
If the Jets are to snap their 11-season playoff drought — the longest in the NFL — they will need to answer these questions, along with a few others.
WHAT DO THEY HAVE IN ZACH?
The quarterback is the most critical position in football and on the Jets’ roster. Wilson had a pedestrian rookie campaign where he passed for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Gang Green needs to see growth from Wilson in Year 2 if the team is going to take that next step from one of the worst teams in football to possibly a playoff team. Too often last season, Wilson felt like he had to carry the team on his back, resulting in interceptions and staring down receivers.
If Wilson can cut down on the interceptions and rely more on the players around him, the Jets could improve in the AFC East standings as soon as this year. If not, the Jets may have to assess where Wilson is and determine if they need to select a quarterback in next April’s draft.
HOW MUCH WILL THE D IMPROVE?
The Jets’ defense can’t get any worse than it was in 2021. Really it can’t, as Gang Green finished dead last in yards allowed (397.6 per game) and points allowed (29.6).
To help improve the defense, the Jets signed cornerback D.J. Reed, safety Jordan Whitehead and drafted cornerback Sauce Gardner and pass rusher Jermaine Johnson in the first round. The Jets don’t have to become the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, who won a Super Bowl with their stellar defense, to have success this year. However, they will need to at least become an average defense if the Jets are going to turn things around.
DUANE AND THE O-LINE
The Jets signed Duane Brown on Aug. 15 after the season-ending knee injury to Mekhi Becton. On paper, Gang Green should be a better unit with veteran Brown at left tackle, George Fant at right tackle and the addition of Laken Tomlinson at left guard to go alongside guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and center Connor McGovern.
But the five players haven’t had a lot of practice time together leading up to the season because it took Brown a few weeks to get acclimated to training camp and live football action after signing late. Also, Fant moved to right tackle after he began training camp as the team’s left tackle.
OFFENSIVE MVP: WR ELIJAH MOORE
Choosing a player who recorded 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns last season to be the Jets’ offensive MVP might be surprising to some. However, after an impressive training camp, it seems Moore is ready to take the step and possibly become Gang Green’s best offensive player.
He has everything you want in a receiver, minus his size (listed at 5-10). Moore is a precision route runner who can separate from defenders.
Quarterback Joe Flacco compared Moore to former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens receiver Steve Smith. If Moore is anything like the future Hall of Famer in his second year, 75 receptions for 1,200 yards and 10 TDs in 2022 could be in the cards.
DEFENSIVE MVP: DE CARL LAWSON
Lawson was supposed to be the Jets’ big free agent splash in 2021, but he tore his Achilles and missed the entire season. A year later, Lawson could be poised to not only be a candidate for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award but the Jets’ defensive MVP.
Throughout training camp, Lawson was unstoppable, no matter if he was going against the Jets offensive line or the Atlanta Falcons and the Giants during joint practices. The most sacks Lawson has registered in a season is 8.5 during his rookie year with the Bengals. He could potentially reach double-digits for the first time in his career.
SEASON PREDICTION
The Jets have improved on both sides of the ball and went out and got Wilson more toys offensively than he had a season ago. But a brutal early schedule and questions with Wilson and the team’s defense will likely prevent them from being a playoff team in 2022.
The Jets begin their season against the entire AFC North and then they play the Dolphins, Packers and Broncos. If the Jets can come out of that stretch 4-3 or 3-4, then maybe playoffs could be in the cards for Saleh’s team.
Right now, it seems the Jets are a year away from contending in a loaded AFC. But Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas appear to have the team headed in the right direction.
Prediction: 7-10 (tied for third place in the AFC East)
()
News
The ‘proud science nerd’ is rising to prominence on TikTok
New York — Meet Justin Colon, a student at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan whose alter ego, “The Justonian,” is a TikToker whose videos on topics ranging from fossils to physics have gone viral.
“Everyone has an interest in science, so I think everyone should at least have the opportunity to learn it and have fun with it,” he says. “Because science is fun! And I feel like not many people remember that.”
After months of success on social media, the self-proclaimed ‘proud science nerd’ recently received the email of his life: an invitation from NASA for a front row seat in history at the rocket launch. Artemis 1.
The mission is described as an important first step towards NASA’s ultimate goal of returning astronauts, including the first woman and the first American of color, to the moon.
“To see the actual launch, which feels like a once in a lifetime thing to me…it’s so historic,” Colon said. “To say I’m here and to be able to film with NASA’s permission to be there is mind-boggling to me.”
Back here on Earth, Colon’s physics professor, Daniel Yaverbaum, says the sky’s the limit for this young scientist.
“His rocket, so to speak, was launched long before I knew him,” Yaverbaum said.
Colon, originally from New York, is a senior at John Jay.
He studies forensic science and has a knack for teaching subjects that seem daunting to most.
He uses TikTok as a way to reach those who would otherwise not gravitate towards this field of study.
“Whether it’s physics homework, reading comics or writing comics, he’s so genuinely joyful about what he’s studying,” Professor Yaverbaum said. “So that’s what stands out, and that’s why he bursts out sharing with everyone. And that’s what I think you can’t teach or fake.”
And teaching is exactly what Colon wants to do, using his talent to create an atmosphere of inclusiveness that inspires the next generation of great scientists.
“If I can give them that little spark of passion that could ignite a whole new love for them, that seems perfect,” he said. “It’s a dream job.”
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Zach Wilson likely won’t be available until at least Week 4 vs. Steelers, Robert Saleh reveals
The Jets are rolling with veteran Joe Flacco to start the season. And for more than just the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Head coach Robert Saleh revealed Wednesday morning that Zach Wilson just wasn’t ready to get back on the field after preseason knee surgery and said the earliest the second-year quarterback will likely start is Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Saleh said he wanted to make sure Wilson is 100% before putting him out there. He said it wasn’t worth the risk with his young QB.
He did say that Wilson has not suffered any setbacks and that ideally he would have a complete week of practice before starting.
Developing story, check back for details.
()
News
European leaders say Putin’s gas power is weakening
In Germany and elsewhere, leaders are increasingly convinced that months of work stockpiling and aligning alternative energy sources can help them mitigate the militarization of Russia’s exports.
nytimes Eur
News
Jets QB Joe Flacco will start vs. Ravens, setting up unlikely Week 1 reunion
Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will start for the New York Jets in their Week 1 matchup against Baltimore, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday.
Zach Wilson, who underwent arthroscopic injury last month after suffering a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his knee, was ruled out of Sunday’s game. Flacco has led the Jets’ first-team offense since Wilson, the team’s No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, went down in their Aug. 12 preseason opener.
“We’re rolling with Joe,” Saleh said.
Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium will mark the Ravens’ first against Flacco, who led the team to a Super Bowl XLVII title and set franchise records for passing yards, touchdowns and interceptions in his 11 years as a starter in Baltimore. He was traded after the 2018 season, having lost his starting job to then-rookie Lamar Jackson.
Flacco, 37, struggled in his lone preseason appearance last month, going 7-for-12 for 76 yards and throwing an interception that the New York Giants returned for a touchdown. But he impressed teammates and coaches during training camp with his command of the offense and passing ability.
“We’ll prepare,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last month of facing Flacco, whom the team drafted No. 18 overall in 2008, his first season in Baltimore. “We’ll prepare for the Jets. We’ll prepare for all the quarterbacks. Obviously, we have great respect for all their guys, but Joe we know, and he’s a Raven. Once a Raven, always a Raven. So we’ve got a lot of respect for Joe. … But at this point in time, we’re preparing for the players on the Jets and the schemes and the things that they do, and that will be part of it.”
Flacco, who started for the Jets in a Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins last season while Wilson recovered from another knee injury, re-signed with the team this offseason. In his three seasons since leaving Baltimore, he’s also played for the Denver Broncos (2019) and Philadelphia Eagles (2021). He first signed with the Jets in 2020, when he signed a one-year deal to back up then-starter Sam Darnold.
This story will be updated.
()
News
New York ends mask mandate for subways, buses and other public transport
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) logo is displayed on the side of a subway train in Manhattan, New York, June 2, 2021.
Ed Jones | AFP | Getty Images
New Yorkers are no longer required to wear masks on public transit, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.
Hochul said the decision to lift the mandate is based on declining infections, hospitalizations and the availability of new boosters that target the dominant omicron BA.5 subvariant.
“We think we’re in a good place right now, especially if New Yorkers take advantage of this reminder. That’s how we get back to not just a new normal, but a normal normal, and that’s what we are what we strive for,” Hochul said at a press conference.
New York instituted mask mandates on public transit more than two years ago when the city was the epicenter of Covid in the United States. Many New Yorkers began ignoring the mandate in the spring after near-universal compliance early in the pandemic.
Masks are still needed in nursing homes and hospitals, Hochul said.
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said omicron boosters should offer better protection against infections since the injections now match the dominant variant, although there is no no data yet on the effectiveness of the injections.
Covd hospitalizations in New York have fallen by more than 80% since the peak of the omicron surge in January.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
cnbc
News
As Gophers navigate nonconference schedule, Bowling Green loss still sticks with players
Tanner Morgan didn’t have to say the school by name on Tuesday. It’s easy to recall, given how the loss ended up effectively tattooed on the forehead of 2021 Gophers football team.
“I think everybody in here knows a game last year where we lost to a team we were highly favored over,” the Gophers quarterback told a room of reporters on the U campus.
That, of course, was Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10 at Huntington Bank Stadium on Sept. 25. The U was a 31-point favorite against the struggling Mid-American Conference school, which finished 4-8 last season.
Minnesota is another big favorite Saturday. Coming off a 38-0 season-opening win as a 36.5-point favorite against New Mexico State on Sept. 1, the Gophers are a 37.5-point home favorite against Western Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“We don’t really look into that stuff,” Gophers safety Jordan Howden said about betting lines. “We just go week by week. It doesn’t matter if it’s Alabama or Bowling Green. We take it the same. Just be us, play as one and do what we got to do.”
Western Illinois was 2-9 last season and had a coaching change to Myers Hendrickson, who came from NAIA school Kansas Wesleyan. In his first game Sept. 1, the Leathernecks gave up 577 yards in a 42-25 loss to fellow FCS-level school Tennessee Martin.
A couple of FCS schools pushed Big Ten programs in games last weekend, with North Dakota within a touchdown of Nebraska going into the fourth quarter of an eventual 38-17 loss. South Dakota State fell 7-3 to Iowa, which needed two safeties and a field goal to win at home.
But more likely, the big boys exerted their will in Week 1: Wisconsin beat Illinois State (and U transfer quarterback Zack Annexstad) 38-0, Kansas State blanked South Dakota 34-0, and Air Force topped Northern Iowa 48-17.
Western Illinois tested the Gophers in their one previous matchup in 2013. The Leathernecks took a 12-7 lead over Minnesota in the third quarter before the U strung together three rushing touchdowns to pull away and win 29-12.
This Western Illinois team is expected to take a page out of Bowling Green’s recipe for success against Minnesota by taking risks defensively, mixing up its looks and possibly putting two players in the same gap to disrupt the U offense.
“Different fronts and different blitzes and challenging looks here and there,” U center John Michael Schmitz said. “Definitely can put us in a bad situation, so that is why we need to be on point.”
Yet it wasn’t just Bowling Green last year. Illinois came to Minnesota as a 14-point underdog and beat the Gophers 14-6 on Nov. 6. That Big Ten loss wounded the Gophers’ goal of winning the West Division.
“We are not taking anyone lightly,” Schmitz said. “You talk about last season, with the games we’ve had and came up a little short. There is no error for that. We are looking to go 1-0 in every single week. That is what our main focus is on.”
That Bowling Green loss was 50 weeks ago, but those three Gophers players, as well as linebacker Braelen Oliver, say it still sticks with them.
“It definitely does,” Schmitz said. “It’s in there, but you got to move on from it. Learn from your past to create your future, so nothing like that happens again.”
The biggest storylines and predictions for the Jets’ 2022 season
SEBA Bank Offers Ethereum Staking To Institutional Investors
The ‘proud science nerd’ is rising to prominence on TikTok
Zach Wilson likely won’t be available until at least Week 4 vs. Steelers, Robert Saleh reveals
European leaders say Putin’s gas power is weakening
Jets QB Joe Flacco will start vs. Ravens, setting up unlikely Week 1 reunion
New York ends mask mandate for subways, buses and other public transport
As Gophers navigate nonconference schedule, Bowling Green loss still sticks with players
India asks Amazon to stop selling devices with seatbelt alarm blockers as part of road safety
Bitcoin Breaks Key Support Of $19,000 As Bulls Sweats, What Is Next?
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops