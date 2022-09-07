The Weeknd says his voice is recovering and will reschedule LA concert

toggle caption Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The 2022 Venice Film Festival kicked off just over a week ago, and one film dominated much of the conversation — not because of its cinematography, editing, or script, but because of some reported behind-the-scenes drama that stole the show.

don’t worry darling is director Olivia Wilde’s second feature, following her 2019 debut, Library. The film, which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Wilde herself, premiered Monday at the festival and is set for a wide release on September 23.

The film is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, in the fictional town of Victory, California. Pugh and Styles play Alice and Jack, a married couple who live in the town, which was built by the company Jack works for. As Alice tries to learn more about her community, tensions begin to arise between her and her new neighbors.

Apparently, the film’s production had also been filled with tension, and the interactions between the stars in Venice left the internet to wildly speculate.

“Some aspects of the unfolding interpersonal drama definitely come across as a cumbersome mess,” Nicholas Baer, ​​assistant professor of media, arts and society at Utrecht University, told NPR. “So while it’s always hard to gauge intentionality, I imagine it’s a combination of ‘genuine’ drama and shrewd image manipulation.”

Memes start at the Venice Film Festival

Monday morning before the premiere, Wilde and the film’s stars took part in a press conference – most of them, of course. Absent from the panel was Pugh, who flew to Italy from Budapest where she filmed the sequel Dunes. Festival officials said Variety that his absence was due to the fact that his flight to Italy would not land until after the presser.

Pugh didn’t talk much about the film on social media or to the press since filming wrapped, leading to speculation that she didn’t enjoy her time on set.

The press asked Wilde numerous questions regarding her working relationship with Pugh, and in response the director praised the actress for her work. “I can’t say how honored I am to have her as my lead. She’s amazing.”

Asked about working on the film, Harry Styles – who is dating Wilde – gave an answer the internet is still trying to figure out: “What I love about the film is that it feels like a movie. .” Chris Pine’s reaction to this moment spawned memes that would pave the way for many more to come.

Florence Pugh toasts the internet

Pugh then arrived at the festival in time for the film’s red carpet premiere. In a video originally posted to Instagram, Pugh was seen toasting the camera while wearing an Aperol Spritz in a purple Valentino ensemble – a carefree look that garnered even more buzz.

Through the big divide on the red carpet

The night of the film’s premiere started relatively lightheartedly, with Chris Pine snapping photos of Florence Pugh on the red carpet.

But then, as the cast began to prepare for a group photo on the red carpet, it emerged that Pugh, Wilde and Styles were strategically separated by fellow actors Pine, Chan, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll.

Could this all be a publicity stunt? Experts weigh

The internet speculation didn’t stop once the cast entered the theater. The actors were placed in a seating arrangement closely resembling the cast photo, and Chris Pine again continued his run to the top of the meme chart by putting on his sunglasses as the lights went out in the theater .

This brings us to a very controversial moment between Harry Styles and Chris Pine. In a video shared on social media, Styles approached his seat next to Pine and appeared to lean slightly, his lips moving in a frowning motion, then, a moment when Pine stopped clapping, looked down in his lap and laughed. The suspicious movement around Styles’ mouth got some thinking: Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?

Although Pine’s publicist said People that such claims are a “complete fabrication”, the video still sent the internet into an outcry of jokes, take and in slow motion video. Analyzing #Spittake videos, as some users have said, has become Twitter’s Zapruder movie.

The film was generally not well received by critics, and there is still strong speculation online that all this press was put forward to help build buzz for the film.

“As a communications specialist, my gut reaction to this sort of thing when it’s on the international stage is that it’s all about getting attention,” says film historian and film historian Chris Yogerst. medias. “Of course, we learned there was more to the story with the notorious Oscar slap. That may be the case here too, but since there were a lot of smiles all around, I guess This is a PR move or an inside joke of some sort.”

Much speculation and confusion surrounds what actually happens behind the scenes in the film, which goes hand-in-hand with the themes seen in the film, Baer said — “an emphasis on tidy appearances and cracks in attractive facades.”