This country fines Apple $2.4 million for selling iPhones without chargers
Brasília:
Apple has been banned from selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil and fined more than $2 million over the case, the government announced on Tuesday, after accusing the US tech giant of ” discriminatory practices”. In an official notice, the Brazilian authorities ordered “the immediate suspension of the distribution of smartphones of the iPhone brand, regardless of the model or generation, which are not accompanied by a battery charger”.
The Department of Justice and Public Safety ordered the Californian company to pay a fine of 12.28 million reais (nearly $2.4 million).
The Department of Consumer Protection and Defense measure effectively bans the sale of all iPhone 12 and 13 models.
Apple has been under investigation in Brazil since December for “reselling an incomplete product”, “consumer discrimination” and “transferring liability to third parties” by offering iPhone 12 and newer versions without chargers for power outlets, according to an official statement.
The company has previously faced fines from Brazilian state agencies, but “took no steps to minimize the damage and has so far continued to sell cellular devices without chargers,” the statement said.
According to Brazilian authorities, Apple alleges that the decision to exclude the chargers from iPhone sales stems from an “environmental commitment”.
But the ministry determined “there is no effective demonstration of environmental protection on Brazilian soil as a result” of Apple’s policy, and accused the company of “deliberate discriminatory practices against it.” against consumers”.
“Nothing justifies an operation which, by aiming to reduce carbon emissions, leads to the introduction on the consumer market of a product whose use depends on the acquisition of another (product) also marketed by company,” the official said. review added.
Google CEO says he hopes to make company ‘20% more’ efficient, hints at potential cuts
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2020.
Fabrice COFRINI | AFP | Getty Images
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he wants to make the company 20% more efficient and that could include workforce reductions as it faces a host of economic challenges as well as years of hardship. fast hiring.
Speaking at the Code conference in Los Angeles, Pichai gave more details on how he plans to run the business more efficiently in anticipation of economic uncertainty and a broader slowdown in advertising spending, of which Google has been the biggest beneficiary to date.
“The more we try to understand macroeconomics, the more we feel very uncertain about it,” Pichai said on stage Tuesday. “Macroeconomic performance is correlated with advertising spending, consumer spending, etc.,” he added.
Although he said he considered macroeconomic factors to be beyond his control, Pichai acknowledged that the company had become “slower” after its workforce increased.
“We want to make sure that as a company, when you have fewer resources than before, you prioritize all the good things to work on and that your people are really productive that they can actually make an impact. about the things they’re working on so that’s what we spend our time on.”
Host Kara Swisher asked the CEO how he plans to make the company more efficient, citing “Simplicity Sprint”, a recent internal project launched to refocus the growing company and “get better results faster”, as CNBC first reported it in July. As revenue continues to grow, the effort came after the company reported its second consecutive quarter of weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue.
However, before that, employees at the start of the year gave the company’s executives particularly poor marks on pay, promotions and performance, citing the company’s growing bureaucracy, which executives recognized at the time.
“In everything we do, we can be slower in making decisions,” Pichai said Tuesday. “You look at it end to end and figure out how to make the business 20% more productive.”
Pichai also gave more specific examples of how he hopes to achieve this. He gave a past example of aligning YouTube Music and Google Play Music into one product.
“Sometimes there are areas to improve [where] you have three people making decisions, understanding that and reducing it to two or one improves efficiency by 20%,” he gave in another example.
Host Kara Swisher pointed to a common term associated with Google employees working at the company for a long time called “rest and vest,” which has been depicted on the six-season HBO drama.
“Silicon Valley”, which referred to a company similar to Google called Hooli.
Smiling, Pichai said he had never watched the popular show. “Too close to home,” he remarked. “You watch TV to relax.”
Pennsylvania woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling in the Bahamas
A Pennsylvania woman was snorkeling in the Bahamas when she was attacked and killed by a bull shark, officials said.
The unidentified 58-year-old woman and her family were snorkeling in Green Cay when the beast snagged.
“The family is believed to have been snorkeling in the waters and this area is known for visitors snorkeling,” police said. “It is further reported that family members observed a bull shark attacking the female.”
The woman’s family and travel agency workers rescued her from the mighty fish and brought her to the mainland of New Providence, where she succumbed to major injuries to her upper body.
The woman was a passenger on the Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise ship which left Florida on Sunday, but a spokesperson told CBS she was attacked while on an “independent shore excursion.”
The ship had docked for the day in New Providence, where the family had booked their snorkeling excursion.
The attack happened about half a mile from Rose Island, where a 21-year-old Californian woman was killed by three sharks while snorkeling with her family.
Last month, an 8-year-old British boy was attacked by three nurse sharks in the Bahamas. The boy survived but is expected to have permanent scars on his legs.
Hayden Wesneski dazzles in relief in his major-league debut. Will the Chicago Cubs give the rookie any starts down the stretch?
Hayden Wesneski scoped out his go-to visual at Wrigley Field hours before his major-league debut.
He has developed a routine for the in-game moments he needs to take a breath and collect himself when, as he put it, things go a little sideways. During his stellar performance Tuesday night, Wesneski looked at his chosen spot — the top of the left-field foul pole — when he wanted to regroup.
“OK, let’s get locked back in and go from there.”
Those situations seemed rare for the 24-year-old right-hander, who tossed five shutout innings in relief of left-hander Wade Miley. Wesneski limited the Cincinnati Reds to two hits, struck out eight and walked one to earn the win in the Chicago Cubs’ 9-3 victory.
His performance prompted a smiling Miley — who allowed three runs (two earned) in four innings in his first start off the injured list — to enter the media room for his postgame interview and wonder: “Why do you want to talk to me? Did you see what that kid just did? I was just the opener.”
In honor of Wesneski’s debut and first win, Miley had a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne waiting in the rookie’s locker stall shortly after the game.
Wesneski became the first major-league reliever since at least 1901 to debut with at least five scoreless innings while allowing two hits or fewer and tallying at least eight strikeouts. He also is the first Cubs reliever with at least five shutout innings and eight strikeouts since Tom Phoebus in 1972.
A vocal group of 15 to 20 of Wesneski’s friends and family members were situated near home plate for the series opener, though his parents weren’t able to make it because his mother is ill. He couldn’t help but notice their energetic vibe while he was on the mound.
“Today was special,” Wesneski said. “I couldn’t have planned it any better. I mean, my friends and family are here. I threw really well. I don’t know what more you can ask for.”
Wesneski admitted he gets nervous every time before he pitches, and Tuesday was no different. He knew he would replace Miley at the start of an inning, so his nerves were quelled until the third, when he began warming up in the bullpen.
“I try to make it as simple as possible,” Wesneski said. “The adrenaline’s going to come on.”
Wesneski relied on a pitch mix of a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball and cutter that kept Reds hitters off balance. He recorded eight whiffs and 12 called strikes during an efficient 61-pitch outing.
“Coming into it we knew the stuff that he has, he’s got a tremendous slider,” catcher Yan Gomes said. “But what impressed me the most was the composure and the pitch ability. He knows exactly what he wants to do, when he wants to do it. His confidence out there was definitely something that stood out.”
Wesneski was buying breakfast at a gas station Monday morning — his options scarce on Labor Day in Jacksonville, Fla. — when he got a call from Triple-A Iowa manager Marty Pevey informing him the Cubs called him up.
“Breakfast went out the window as I was trying to figure out what to do,” Wesneski said. “I teared up a little bit, I mean I’m not going to lie. I’m not going to hide it, but it was really cool.”
After receiving the call, Wesneski almost called Pevey back to double-check he was indeed joining the Cubs.
“I hadn’t gotten many texts from the big-league side, and I told my dad, ‘I think I got called up?’” Wesneski said. “I wasn’t sure, like, I haven’t got any text messages. He goes, ‘Well, I can’t tell anybody that until you figure it out for real.’”
Everything became real for Wesneski when he arrived at Wrigley Field on Tuesday and put on his home pinstripes with his name and No. 19 emblazoned on his back.
Wesneski’s arrival felt inevitable by the end of the season after the Cubs acquired the 24-year-old from the New York Yankees before the trade deadline for reliever Scott Effross. Wesneski’s eligibility to be selected in the Rule 5 draft this offseason if the Cubs did not add him to the 40-man roster, combined with his performance in his last four outings for Iowa (2.37 ERA and .143 average against in 19 innings), led to this opportunity.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Wesneski’s performance at Triple A was what the Cubs expected aside from a rough first start (eight runs in 1⅔ innings).
“Since then he really stabilized and his stuff is real,” Hoyer said Tuesday. “Velocity has ticked up. Obviously his slider’s really good. He’s been really tough on righties. He’s going to go on the 40-man roster this winter and we were talking about the right time to bring them up, so this felt like it.”
Wesneski is viewed as a big-league starter, but his first taste of the majors came out of the bullpen. He became the 15th Cubs player to make his major-league debut this season.
That follows the path the Cubs utilized for Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson last season before they transitioned back into the big-league rotation. Wesneski’s last appearance for Iowa on Aug. 31 was a five-inning relief stint.
The Cubs told Wesneski a few days ago they wanted to use him out of the bullpen to help control his innings.
“They just want to give me options,” Wesneski said. “We’ll see how it goes the rest of the year. I mean, we still have a month to get to work, but for now I’m out of the pen. That’s fine. I’ve done it before and we’ll figure it out.”
Hoyer did not commit to the Cubs wanting to look at Wesneski in a starting role at some point over the final four weeks. He cited the health of the Cubs’ other starters as a factor in that decision.
“Honestly, I could easily see that, but we’ll kind of take it game by game,” Hoyer said. “We’ll start him in the bullpen and you could easily see a scenario where that happens. But we’re not going to force that.”
Whether Miley can stay healthy, something he has struggled to maintain this year, could factor into the Cubs giving Wesneski starts. Tuesday’s start was only the fifth of the season for Miley, who was limited by left elbow inflammation at the beginning of the season and a left shoulder strain that caused him to miss the last three months.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay remains a question mark for helping the Cubs in the next four weeks. A right shoulder strain sustained before Alzolay arrived at spring training in March has prevented him from making his Cubs season debut.
The Cubs would like to get him some big-league innings to set him up better for 2023. Alzolay gave up one run in three innings during a Triple-A rehab start Tuesday, his third outing with Iowa. Asked where things stand with Alzolay’s rehab assignment, Hoyer said, “We’ll know a lot more after (Tuesday’s outing), so we can talk about that tomorrow.”
The uncertainty of Steele’s and Thompson’s availability also figures to play a part in the Wesneski decision. Both pitchers are on the 15-day injured list, Steele with a low back strain and Thompson with low back tightness. Steele landed on the IL on Monday after he still didn’t feel right when throwing a bullpen session over the weekend in St. Louis.
The Cubs won’t rush either pitcher to return before the end of the season. Steele already has pitched the most innings (119) in a season during his professional career, while Thompson, at 104⅓ innings, is 25⅔ from surpassing his career high.
Ideally, both would get in more work before the season ends Oct. 5 in Cincinnati, but the Cubs won’t force the situation. The focus remains on making sure they are completely healthy heading into the offseason. Hoyer isn’t worried about Steele’s or Thompson’s back injuries.
“I’d love to have them come back, but we’re not going to force it,” Hoyer said. “I mean, if it feels natural and easy, they can ramp back up and get back to the level they’re pitching at, we’ll do it. But we’re not going to force it if there’s any trepidation at all.
“The concern has to be getting those guys into the offseason healthy and ready to start their offseason conditioning. Both guys have real goals this offseason they want to reach.”
Please stop calling it the “glacier of the apocalypse”
Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier, the largest on the planet, is in trouble.
The glacier extends into the Southern Ocean and loses around 50 billion tons of ice per year, with that loss doubling in the past 30 years. In 2019, NASA scientists discovered a huge cavity under the glacier, about two-thirds the size of Manhattan, which could accelerate the glacier’s disappearance. This week, researchers mapped the ocean floor in front of Thwaites, showing that the glacier had retreated rapidly in the past – and suggesting that a small kick could hasten its retreat once again.
It’s worrying. If Thwaites melts, sea levels would rise about 25 inches. Its disappearance could also destabilize the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, which blocks about 10 feet of sea level rise. That kind of melting would be catastrophic.
With each new study, we learn more about Thwaites’ vulnerability. And with each new study, we see Thwaites returning to the news cycle, thanks in large part to his powerful and alarming nickname: “The Doomsday Glacier.”
But that moniker, while it generated mountains of press exploring Thwaites’ plight, might actually do more harm than good. It’s a nickname that glaciologists and scientists are hesitant to use – so why is it so prevalent in the mainstream press? Should we continue to use it? And why is it important?
Doom and Gloom
On May 9, 2017, Rolling Stone published a deeply researched and brilliantly written article on Thwaites by climate writer Jeff Goodell. It had a simple and powerful title: “The glacier of the apocalypse”. It’s perfect for the story. But the nickname stuck.
Today, publications repeat the line ad nauseam every time a major new study on Thwaites comes out. Some stories suggest that Thwaites is known as the Doomsday Glacier in “science circles” because its disintegration could cause a catastrophic sea level rise of more than 3 to 10 feet. This is not quite the case.
We don’t know for sure how the Thwaites decay would change sea levels in the near term. The glacier itself blocks about 25 inches of sea level rise, but most stories use the 3-10 foot range. This actually refers to the loss of the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet.
And while extensive research shows that Thwaites is in trouble, it’s not scientists, glaciologists or polar experts who are tossing around the moniker. I spoke to a number of experts associated with glaciology and polar research who all pointed out that the fate of Thwaites is of growing concern. However, most had mixed feelings about the apocalyptic moniker, with many opposing the use of the title.
“I discourage the use of the term ‘Doomsday Glacier’ to refer to Thwaites Glacier,” said Ted Scambos, a glaciologist at the University of Colorado at Boulder and a member of the Thwaites Glacier Collaboration. Scambos suggested that “joker glacier” or “riskiest glacier” could be used instead.
One of the main reasons why scientists feel uncomfortable with this phrase is that it suggests that we are already doomed. “We’re not,” said Eric Rignot, an Earth scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The catastrophic narrative feeds the feeling that we have already passed the point of no return, that Thwaites is already lost, which can, more broadly, lead to inaction. The nickname gives us the wrong idea.
“That’s a little too alarmist,” noted Helen Fricker, a glaciologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
Rignot said we could still slow Thwaites’ retreat if we take proper climate action, but “time is running out.” It’s a little less serious than the apocalypse, of course.
Another reason “apocalypse” might not be a great nickname is because it obscures the larger problem facing frozen areas of Earth – the “cryosphere.” Human-induced climate change and the burning of fossil fuels have caused ice to recede all over the planet.
“On the one hand, it’s a wake-up call, which is to take these things seriously,” Rignot said. “On the other hand, it sums up the situation as if there is only one bad glacier there.”
Rignot explains that there are glaciers around the world – in East Antarctica and Greenland, for example – that hold much more water. Whether those were to decay and disappear, the sea level rise could be an order of magnitude greater than what we could see with Thwaites.
This week’s study in Nature Geoscience, led by British Antarctic Survey glaciologist Robert Larter, shows how precarious the situation is and how much faster Thwaites could retreat than expected. But even Larter avoids using the word “Doomsday”.
That’s not to say Thwaites isn’t important.
“Thwaites is obviously not the only glacier that matters, but it is objectively the most concerning glacier on Earth in terms of its potential to generate large amounts of sea level rise in the future,” said said Andrew Mackintosh, glaciologist at Monash University.
So should we continue to use “Doomsday Glacier”?
You can’t always get what you want
In September 2021, coronavirus cases were increasing in South Africa. Scientists began detecting a variant of the virus dubbed C.1.2, with a number of mutations, which quickly found its way to the press via preprint studies.
Although the new variant accounts for only 5% of new cases, some posts jumped on the news, describing the variant as “worse than Delta”, and calling it the Doomsday variant.
Doomsday, it seems, can be brought on by many different sources.
The coronavirus scenario is an interesting comparison. By the time the doomsday headlines started circulating, the World Health Organization was already suggesting that C.1.2 was not a variant of concern. This meant it was easy to drop the alarmist name.
For Thwaites, things are a bit different. Scientists are concerned about his future. Things are getting worse. Doomsday, in this case, helps draw attention to the plight of the glacier and may help to understand just how problematic things have become. And maybe it’s already too late to change course and rename it. Even the first line of the Thwaites Glacier Wikipedia page states that it is also known as Doomsday Glacier.
“There’s no getting ahead of the label,” Scambos said. “On the plus side, audiences now know the area because of the power of the nickname,” Scambos said.
So while scientists might not feel great about it, we might just be stuck with it. We simply cannot let this hide the fact that many glaciers are under threat and the threat is us: if we don’t wean ourselves off fossil fuels, we will continue to increase carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and to bring about the disappearance of Thwaites.
And the real doomsday won’t be Thwaites’ doom. This will be the case when we disrupt areas like East Antarctica, which locks in meters of sea level. If this sheet were lost, it would dramatically change the face of the Earth. Fricker says it’s not a future that will come to fruition any time soon, but if we start to see dramatic changes to this ice cap, that’s when we’re in for real trouble.
“It’s the apocalypse,” she said.
Shame and misery as Pakistan floods leave many without toilets
Pakistan:
The stench of decay hangs over a makeshift camp in southern Pakistan where hundreds of residents have sought refuge from devastating monsoon floods that plunged nearly a third of the country under water.
In Punjab province, dozens of tents are perched in the area around a small rural railway station – the only dry land on a horizon of water, accessible only by a stretch of road.
The smell is a heady mix of decaying vegetation from drowned crops, leftover food and garbage, and the accumulated excrement of the hundreds of people and livestock that gathered there.
“There is no place to shower or go to the toilet,” said Zebunnisa Bibi, who was forced to flee with her family two weeks ago when floodwaters inundated her village.
Similar tent camps have sprung up in the south and west of the country. The worst floods in the country’s history covered an area the size of the UK and affected 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis.
The lack of functional toilets in these camps is one of the biggest problems – posing a health risk for everyone, but misery especially for women and girls.
Rural Pakistan is home to extremely conservative Muslim communities, and many displaced women have to live near men who are not first-time parents.
“We used to live behind the veil, but God took it away from us,” Zebunnisa said, referring to the strict gender segregation that is practiced in rural Pakistan.
“Deeply shameful”
She said she was “deeply ashamed” of having to relieve herself out in the open, especially after she caught a man staring at her as she lowered her shalwar kameez behind a tree.
Shameen Bibi expressed similar sentiments.
“Where can I send my daughters alone? When we squat to relieve ourselves, we are afraid that a man will come.
Swarms of flies and mosquitoes add to the misery, creating an environment conducive to an outbreak of disease and infection.
Some women have stopped venturing into floodwaters for relief after numerous rashes.
Ehsan Ayaz, a volunteer doctor who arrived at the Fazilpur campsite during the AFP visit, said the lack of toilets was “the main reason” for the rise in cases of skin infections and stomach flu he looked after.
Shameen and her daughters now drink as little water as possible during the day, preferring to spend hours in discomfort rather than having to relieve themselves where they can be seen.
When the sun sets and darkness descends on the camp, the women seek a secluded spot away from the flickering campfires.
They take turns to stand guard and warn any invading men.
“I don’t even know what we can do if someone decides to come and take advantage of us,” Shameen said.
There is also another threat.
At night, Shameen says, “snakes and scorpions come out of the water.”
Chelsea join Tottenham and West Ham in falling victim to Mislav Orsic as forward delivers shock win to Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League clash
Chelsea fell into the same trap as Tottenham and West Ham with Dinamo Zagreb striker Mislav Orsic scoring against the Blues.
Orsic gave the Croatia side a shock lead in their Champions League clash against Chelsea, flicking the ball delicately past Kepa Arrizabalaga after latching onto a header from a long ball.
A number of Zagreb players may not have been well known to Chelsea, but Thomas Tuchel’s men can’t claim they were unaware of Orsic’s threat.
That’s because he’s had success against Premier League sides before. Orsic scored a hat-trick against Tottenham as Zagreb knocked them out of the Europa League in the 2020/21 season.
And last season he picked up the winner in a Europa League group stage clash at West Ham.
However, Orsic’s powers don’t seem to extend to Manchester clubs who failed to score in two games against Manchester City when Pep Guardiola’s men met Zagreb in the League group stage. 2019/20 champions.
Orsic’s strike proved to be the difference in the Group E clash as Zagreb ran out 1-0 winners.
Chelsea had a flurry of late chances with Reece James hitting the post, while Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech were denied by a brilliant goalkeeper in Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the ball in the net on his Chelsea debut, however, the goal was not allowed as Ben Chilwell was offside earlier in the move.
