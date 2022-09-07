News
This headphone cleaning pen with 8,700 5-star reviews is on sale for $9
Wondering what real Amazon shoppers think? See the following reviews.
“Love this stuff! I’ve cleaned my Apple AirPods before and the metal stylus tip was able to dig out the stubborn bits stuck in them. Just be gentle, it’s pretty sharp.”
“I love this little gadget. I cleaned my AirPods today, and while I always try to keep them clean, it’s hard to get into the tight little edges near the mesh. This product solved that and more! My biggest pet peeve was the grime on the mesh, which is nearly impossible to clean 100% With the soft brush, my AirPods look like new! I just ordered a pair for my Husband, would definitely recommend.
“I thought my left AirPod was definitely gone because almost no sound was coming out, but it turns out it just needed a little cleaning! The little pick and brush did a really good job of removing all the grime. An amazing cleaning tool.”
“I’ve used it to clean AirPods Pro and it works great, but found it’s great for cleaning other things in tight spaces. I need 10 more for all the other uses that I have discovered.”
“I saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and I’m glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal for cleaning the small grills on the speakers of my phone and AirPods. There is a picker you can use to extract large pieces of earwax from your earbuds and the long, skinny wand go down in my charging case and get all the junk out of it. It’s a win-win!”
“I didn’t expect my AirPods to be so clean with the brushes. I mainly bought the product for the end of the pick. After using the three, the pick and the two brushes, my AirPods have the Look almost brand new! Didn’t have to use anything else to clean them and as a bonus the long brush cleans the case. Highly recommend for a safe, quick and effective cleaning tool for your AirPods.
The Weeknd says his voice is recovering and will reschedule LA concert
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The Weeknd said on Tuesday his voice was recovering, just days after having to cancel his performance at a concert near Los Angeles halfway through the show, and was working to reschedule the event.
Saturday’s concert at So-Fi Stadium included two songs when the singer began to lose his voice and was forced to cut the show short.
“Doc says my voice is safe and with rest I’ll be strong and able to bring the show my Toronto fans have been waiting for,” he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “Los Angeles date is being worked on soon. Thank you so much for all the love and understanding that is coming to me. I love you all so much.”
The Weeknd broke the news to fans on-site from the stage on Saturday.
JENNETTE MCCURDY REMEMBERS HER MOTHER SAID SHE WAS ‘ALL EXHAUSTED’: WHAT HAPPENED TO MY BABY DAUGHTER?
He told the crowd at the sold-out show, “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”
“I’m going to make sure everyone’s okay – you’ll get your money back – I’ll be doing a show for you guys very soon,” he said. “But I wanted to come out and personally apologize. You know how much this kills me, I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you so much.”
JUSTIN BIEBER CANCEL JUSTICE WORLD TOUR: ‘I HAVE TO MAKE MY HEALTH THE PRIORITY’
The singer released a statement on Twitter after the concert was cancelled, saying his voice “cut off during the first song and I’m devastated. catch up with you on a new date.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Weeknd had performed as scheduled on Friday night to a sold-out crowd at the same stadium.
Hdfc Securities prefers Acc to Ambuja Cements as the sector sees input costs fall
Cement stocks like ACC, Ambuja Cement and Shree Cement rallied on Wednesday after price increases in an otherwise weak market. The recent price hike comes after cement prices fell by around Rs 40-60 per bag since May 2022.
The sector is seeing lower input costs and brokerages Emkay and Jeffries believe this will lead to a better second half of this fiscal year.
Stocks like Shree Cement and UltraTech Cement have seen a strong correction from recent highs, but ACC and Ambuja Cement are trending higher.
Aditya Saraogi, CFO of Birla Corporation and Rajesh Ravi, Institutional Research Analyst at HDFC Securities discussed the general outlook for the sector.
“Among the two stocks, ACC and Ambuja, the valuation is very comfortable in the case of ACC, while Ambuja – on a stand-alone basis – is trading north of $180-190. So obviously we think ACC is more comfortable in valuation as a stand-alone entity.The stock is trading under $120 a tonne today.So we find the ACC more comfortable and we find there is more advantages in case of ACC compared to Ambuja,” Ravi said.
Adani Enterprises in August launched an open offer worth Rs 31,000 crore to acquire 26% stakes each in the two listed Indian entities of Swiss company Holcim, Ambuja Cements and ACC from public shareholders recently .
Birla Corporation’s Aditya Saraogi estimates that cement volumes are expected to grow nearly 15% in FY23 despite the industry having had a few quiet months this year.
“The monsoon is usually a weak season from a demand point of view. And this year, due to slightly higher monsoons, demand has been lukewarm. But thanks to the good monsoon in the coming months, we expect demand to pick up significantly,” he said.
Krishna Kumar Karwa, managing director of Emkay Global, believes that the cement industry is consolidating and will continue to consolidate. “It’s best to stick with the bigger names in this industry and maybe some of these large mid-cap companies, which have all the presence in India and the ability to participate in the consolidation.”
He thinks the second half of the year should do much better for these companies, as the pressure to enter decreases and the realization also increases.
For the whole discussion, watch the attached video
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First post: 07 Sep 2022, 15:00 STI
Mike Preston: Healthy JK Dobbins would cure Ravens running game
In three preseason games, the Ravens haven’t produced a dominant runner. That doesn’t bode well for a run-game-centric offense, and it only adds to the intrigue of JK Dobbins’ return to the starting lineup.
The problem? No one knows exactly when he will return. Coach John Harbaugh has kept Dobbins’ knee injury and recovery from a torn ACL a secret over the past year. Still, I’d be surprised if he didn’t leave Sunday in the season opener against the New York Jets.
The Ravens’ rushing offense needs a boost. It’s not business as usual since 2020, and in the preseason — sans Dobbins — Baltimore ran for 226 yards on 71 carries, or 3.18 yards per carry. It’s not sufficient.
Dobbins’ return is matched only by the return of Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, which would provide much-needed stability to the offensive line. Stanley, who is recovering from multiple ankle surgeries after his initial injury in November 2020, resumed full squad practices on Monday.
“It just depends on how he’s doing,” Harbaugh said of Stanley on Monday before giving an overall assessment of the injured players’ recovery after a three-day hiatus from training. “It has a lot to do with how he feels and if he’s ready to go. If he feels strong, if he moves and feels he can pull it off, and if we see what we need to see Same with JK, [cornerback] Mark [Peters] or one of those guys.
One thing is certain: it will be difficult for the Ravens to win without one or the other.
“JK has looked better every day, he looks good,” Harbaugh said after practice last Wednesday. “His speed is kind of back.”
Type of? This sounds the alarm. Years ago, knee injuries essentially took two years to heal, but recent advances in surgery, technology, and rehabilitation have closed the window to one.
However, some players heal faster than others, and the extent of Dobbins’ injury is unknown. Until he plays a game, there is still a degree of uncertainty about whether he will come back to himself and handle the wear and tear of an NFL season.
The games are brutal for all NFL players, but especially for running backs because of the constant body shots and hard cuts they make to get past defenders.
That’s why the Ravens have been so patient with Dobbins. They can’t afford to take their 2020 second-round pick out of the roster for another season. Last year, when Dobbins and backup Gus Edwards (knee) suffered season-ending injuries before Week 1, the Ravens brought in veterans Devonta Freeman (133 carries for 576 yards) and Latavius Murray ( 119 carries for 501 yards). They were serviceable substitutes, but they couldn’t deliver big plays.
As insurance, the Ravens added veterans Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake this season, but Dobbins has a combination of speed and power they just don’t possess. He’s not a home run hitter, but he can produce the occasional big win. There’s a suddenness to his play that provides the Ravens with another outside threat alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson.
In a run-of-the-ball centric attack, Jackson and Dobbins are the bread and butter.
As a 2020 rookie, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards on 134 carries and scored nine touchdowns. He was expected to become one of the best running backs in the league last season once he improved as a receiver out of the backfield.
But injury in the preseason finale against Washington delayed that rise to stardom. Now Dobbins looks set to take the plunge. During training camp, Dobbins was clearly agitated at being kept out of practices, but he performed well in drills.
If he takes the field against the Jets, it will be a major step in his comeback. Another will have three or four good games in a row. If he can develop as a wide receiver, he will be a better player than he was before the knee injury.
But there are a lot of ifs, which makes Dobbins so intriguing. If he plays as well as he did as a rookie, Dobbins will have healed both himself and the Ravens’ running game.
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will meet next week in Uzbekistan
Moscow:
Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next week at a regional summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian diplomat said on Wednesday, as the Chinese leader makes his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic.
“In less than 10 days, our leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit” in Samarkand, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told Russian news agencies.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ casting turmoil was on display at the Venice Film Festival: NPR
Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
The 2022 Venice Film Festival kicked off just over a week ago, and one film dominated much of the conversation — not because of its cinematography, editing, or script, but because of some reported behind-the-scenes drama that stole the show.
don’t worry darling is director Olivia Wilde’s second feature, following her 2019 debut, Library. The film, which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Wilde herself, premiered Monday at the festival and is set for a wide release on September 23.
The film is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, in the fictional town of Victory, California. Pugh and Styles play Alice and Jack, a married couple who live in the town, which was built by the company Jack works for. As Alice tries to learn more about her community, tensions begin to arise between her and her new neighbors.
Apparently, the film’s production had also been filled with tension, and the interactions between the stars in Venice left the internet to wildly speculate.
“Some aspects of the unfolding interpersonal drama definitely come across as a cumbersome mess,” Nicholas Baer, assistant professor of media, arts and society at Utrecht University, told NPR. “So while it’s always hard to gauge intentionality, I imagine it’s a combination of ‘genuine’ drama and shrewd image manipulation.”
Memes start at the Venice Film Festival
Monday morning before the premiere, Wilde and the film’s stars took part in a press conference – most of them, of course. Absent from the panel was Pugh, who flew to Italy from Budapest where she filmed the sequel Dunes. Festival officials said Variety that his absence was due to the fact that his flight to Italy would not land until after the presser.
Pugh didn’t talk much about the film on social media or to the press since filming wrapped, leading to speculation that she didn’t enjoy her time on set.
The press asked Wilde numerous questions regarding her working relationship with Pugh, and in response the director praised the actress for her work. “I can’t say how honored I am to have her as my lead. She’s amazing.”
Asked about working on the film, Harry Styles – who is dating Wilde – gave an answer the internet is still trying to figure out: “What I love about the film is that it feels like a movie. .” Chris Pine’s reaction to this moment spawned memes that would pave the way for many more to come.
Florence Pugh toasts the internet
Pugh then arrived at the festival in time for the film’s red carpet premiere. In a video originally posted to Instagram, Pugh was seen toasting the camera while wearing an Aperol Spritz in a purple Valentino ensemble – a carefree look that garnered even more buzz.
Florence Pugh skips the lecture and her drama at the Venice Film Festival and enjoys a spritz. that’s what i call iconic behavior, no one does it like her pic.twitter.com/G7iPdXp45N
— eng🍂🫧 | #1 connor kit protector (@goldenheartvhes) September 5, 2022
Through the big divide on the red carpet
The night of the film’s premiere started relatively lightheartedly, with Chris Pine snapping photos of Florence Pugh on the red carpet.
But then, as the cast began to prepare for a group photo on the red carpet, it emerged that Pugh, Wilde and Styles were strategically separated by fellow actors Pine, Chan, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll.
Could this all be a publicity stunt? Experts weigh
The internet speculation didn’t stop once the cast entered the theater. The actors were placed in a seating arrangement closely resembling the cast photo, and Chris Pine again continued his run to the top of the meme chart by putting on his sunglasses as the lights went out in the theater .
This brings us to a very controversial moment between Harry Styles and Chris Pine. In a video shared on social media, Styles approached his seat next to Pine and appeared to lean slightly, his lips moving in a frowning motion, then, a moment when Pine stopped clapping, looked down in his lap and laughed. The suspicious movement around Styles’ mouth got some thinking: Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?
Although Pine’s publicist said People that such claims are a “complete fabrication”, the video still sent the internet into an outcry of jokes, take and in slow motion video. Analyzing #Spittake videos, as some users have said, has become Twitter’s Zapruder movie.
Analyze this video of Harry Styles and Chris Pine as if it were the movie zapruder
— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) September 6, 2022
The film was generally not well received by critics, and there is still strong speculation online that all this press was put forward to help build buzz for the film.
Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is currently getting poor reviews, with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles receiving praise for their performance. pic.twitter.com/OQETYES6vd
—Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 5, 2022
“As a communications specialist, my gut reaction to this sort of thing when it’s on the international stage is that it’s all about getting attention,” says film historian and film historian Chris Yogerst. medias. “Of course, we learned there was more to the story with the notorious Oscar slap. That may be the case here too, but since there were a lot of smiles all around, I guess This is a PR move or an inside joke of some sort.”
Much speculation and confusion surrounds what actually happens behind the scenes in the film, which goes hand-in-hand with the themes seen in the film, Baer said — “an emphasis on tidy appearances and cracks in attractive facades.”
