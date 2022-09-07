News
This Millennial Couple’s Vegan Ice Cream Business Makes Six Figures A Month
When Ishpal and Serina Bajaj approached a mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to open a vegan ice cream shop, they were frowned upon.
“They pretty much laughed, like no one would eat plant-based ice cream,” Ishpal said.
“I think the whole perception was that herbal products [desserts] were based on sorbets and fruit.
But the couple managed to whip up an ice cream that was not only vegan, but “tastes like any ice cream,” Serina said.
We had people coming and [tell us] they have never eaten ice cream because there are dairy products.
Serina Bajaj
co-founder, Kind Kones
When they finally found space in another mall, Ishpal and Serina knew they were on the right track.
“The support has been great…we were making around $8,500 to $10,000 a month,” Ishpal said.
Now, the co-founders of Kind Kones said they are bringing “20 times” that, with four stores in Malaysia and Singapore.
CNBC Make It finds out how the duo, who are in their 30s, turned a pet project into a million-dollar business.
Their “first mover advantage”
When Serina had her first child in 2017, she developed a dairy intolerance, which prompted her to experiment with vegan ice cream at home.
The biggest challenge? Understand how to create a plant-based dessert, without compromising on taste.
Serina said, “Coconut is a huge ingredient for us. But how are we going to mask that coconut flavor, so it tastes as neutral as possible?”
“It was hard, mostly trial and error back then. But now we know how,” she added shyly, without divulging the secret recipe.
While Ishpal and Serina knew their ice cream tasted good, they worried whether a vegan dessert would appeal to the general public.
“Back then, veganism didn’t really exist in Malaysia…you get a pint of ice cream in the supermarket that was maybe soy-based,” Serina explained.
“And veganism was associated with bland, grassy food…we had this idea to start Kind Kones and make it a small business.”
It was a “bet” for Ishpal and Serina – who had no experience in the food industry – to invest over $140,000 in Kind Kones in its first year.
But they soon realized they had a “first-mover advantage” with plant-based ice cream made from all-natural ingredients.
The idea was that if there was traditional ice cream and us, there should be no difference. It should be sufficiently mainstream.
Serina Bajaj
Co-Founder, Kind Kones
“We had people coming and [tell us] they never ate ice cream because there is dairy in it,” Serina said.
They also realized that their dessert appealed not only to people with a plant-based lifestyle, but also to people with skin conditions such as eczema and other allergies.
“Children [are] a huge market for us…parents fed our kids our ice cream because it also catered to allergies,” she said.
Stick to their guns
Before starting her own business, Serina grew up in the fashion world in Thailand, thanks to her family retail business.
Her business background may have been an advantage, but she also realized that the food and beverage industry is “brutal.”
“When you go out shopping, you’re in a really good mood. But when you’re hungry…you expect when you pay for something, it’s perfect,” she explained.
Although the couple developed ice cream recipes that tasted just as “gourmet” as the non-vegan options, their products didn’t appeal to all palettes, Serina added.
“There are certain flavors that will never taste like conventional ice cream…for example, our strawberry ice cream uses real strawberries and we sweeten it with bananas,” she explained.
“It takes some getting used to. But I think that’s what we want to do – we try to deliver real taste.”
Another common complaint? The price. The couple admitted that their ice cream was more expensive than other brands.
“We have a price premium…everything in there is expensive. We make everything, our nut milks aren’t store bought, for example,” Serina said.
In response to inflation and rising food prices, Ishpal said they also had to deal with the “obvious and increased prices”.
“But we’ve introduced a junior scoop… so you have an option [and] it’s not too heavy on the pocket.”
You definitely need to develop thick skin and know that you can’t please everyone. You have to stick to what you are good at.
Serina Bajaj
Co-Founder, Kind Kones
Nonetheless, the couple have always chosen to stick to their guns in the face of challenges.
“You absolutely have to develop thick skin and know that you can’t please everyone. You have to stick to what you’re good at,” Serina said.
This approach appeared to pay off as Kind Kones doubled its revenue from 2020 to 2021, Ishpal said.
“This year, we are on track to double our revenue again.”
Expansion plans
With fresh funds in the bag, Kind Kones has set itself the goal of putting its frozen treats on supermarket shelves in Malaysia and Singapore.
“It will also be much more easily accessible to people,” Ishpal said.
The future looks bright for the couple, who are aiming to expand to other Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Indonesia.
According to a 2021 joint report by PwC, Rabobank and Temasek, there is a growing demand for herbal products in Asia.
News
Hayden Wesneski dazzles in relief in his major-league debut. How will the Chicago Cubs use the right-hander down the stretch?
Hayden Wesneski searched for an open breakfast spot Monday morning, his options scarce on Labor Day in Jacksonville, Fla.
Wesneski and his Triple-A Iowa teammates had the day off, and with everywhere seemingly closed for the holiday, he had to settle for buying breakfast in a gas station. Before he could complete the transaction, a call came through from Iowa manager Marty Pevey, who informed Wesneski the Cubs called him up.
“Breakfast went out the window as I was trying to figure out what to do,” Wesneski said Tuesday. “I teared up a little bit, I mean I’m not going to lie. I’m not going to hide it, but it was really cool.”
After receiving the call, Wesneski almost called Pevey back to double-check he was indeed joining the Cubs.
“I hadn’t gotten many texts from the big-league side, and I told my dad, ‘I think I got called up?’” Wesneski said. “I wasn’t sure, like, I haven’t got any text messages. He goes, ‘Well, I can’t tell anybody that until you figure it out for real.’”
Everything became real for Wesneski on Tuesday when he arrived at Wrigley Field and put on his home pinstripes with his name and No. 19 emblazoned on his back. He expected to have 15 to 20 people at the ballpark for the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, though his parents weren’t able to make it because his mother is ill.
Wesneski’s arrival felt inevitable by the end of the season after the Cubs acquired the 24-year-old from the New York Yankees before the trade deadline for reliever Scott Effross. Wesneski’s eligibility to be selected in the Rule 5 draft this offseason if the Cubs did not add him to the 40-man roster, combined with his performance in his last four outings for Iowa (2.37 ERA and .143 average against in 19 innings), led to this opportunity.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Wesneski’s performance at Triple A was what the Cubs expected aside from a rough first start (eight runs in 1⅔ innings).
“Since then he really stabilized and his stuff is real,” Hoyer said Tuesday. “Velocity has ticked up. Obviously his slider’s really good. He’s been really tough on righties. He’s going to go on the 40-man roster this winter and we were talking about the right time to bring them up, so this felt like it.”
Wesneski is viewed as a big-league starter, but his first taste of the majors came out of the bullpen. He was the Cubs’ bulk relief choice Tuesday in a 9-3 win over the Reds after left-hander Wade Miley allowed three runs (two earned) in four innings in his first start since June 10.
Wesneski — the 15th Cubs player to make his major-league debut this season — impressed in five scoreless innings, striking out eight of the 18 batters he faced and allowing only two hits and a walk.
Coming out of the bullpen follows the path the Cubs utilized for Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson last season before they transitioned back into the big-league rotation. Wesneski’s last appearance for Iowa on Aug. 31 was a five-inning relief stint.
The Cubs told Wesneski a few days ago they wanted to use him out of the bullpen to help control his innings.
“They just want to give me options,” Wesneski said. “We’ll see how it goes the rest of the year. I mean, we still have a month to get to work, but for now I’m out of the pen. That’s fine. I’ve done it before and we’ll figure it out.”
Hoyer did not commit to the Cubs wanting to look at Wesneski in a starting role at some point over the final four weeks. He cited the health of the Cubs’ other starters as a factor in that decision.
“Honestly, I could easily see that, but we’ll kind of take it game by game,” Hoyer said. “We’ll start him in the bullpen and you could easily see a scenario where that happens. But we’re not going to force that.”
Whether Miley can stay healthy, something he has struggled to maintain this year, could factor into the Cubs giving Wesneski starts. Tuesday’s start was only the fifth of the season for Miley, who was limited by left elbow inflammation at the beginning of the season and a left shoulder strain that caused him to miss the last three months.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay remains a question mark for helping the Cubs in the next four weeks. A right shoulder strain sustained before Alzolay arrived at spring training in March has prevented him from making his Cubs season debut.
The Cubs would like to get him some big-league innings to set him up better for 2023. Alzolay gave up one run in three innings during a Triple-A rehab start Tuesday, his third outing with Iowa. Asked where things stand with Alzolay’s rehab assignment, Hoyer said, “We’ll know a lot more after (Tuesday’s outing), so we can talk about that tomorrow.”
The uncertainty of Steele’s and Thompson’s availability also figures to play a part in the Wesneski decision. Both pitchers are on the 15-day injured list, Steele with a low back strain and Thompson with low back tightness. Steele landed on the IL on Monday after he still didn’t feel right when throwing a bullpen session over the weekend in St. Louis.
The Cubs won’t rush either pitcher to return before the end of the season. Steele already has pitched the most innings (119) in a season during his professional career, while Thompson, at 104⅓ innings, is 25⅔ from surpassing his career high.
Ideally, both would get in more work before the season ends Oct. 5 in Cincinnati, but the Cubs won’t force the situation. The focus remains on making sure they are completely healthy heading into the offseason. Hoyer isn’t worried about Steele’s or Thompson’s back injuries.
“I’d love to have them come back, but we’re not going to force it,” Hoyer said. “I mean, if it feels natural and easy, they can ramp back up and get back to the level they’re pitching at, we’ll do it. But we’re not going to force it if there’s any trepidation at all.
“The concern has to be getting those guys into the offseason healthy and ready to start their offseason conditioning. Both guys have real goals this offseason they want to reach.”
()
News
Hundreds of area schools show low vaccination rates — or none at all — NBC Chicago
NBC5 Investigates found that it’s not easy for parents to know if their children’s classrooms have enough students vaccinated against serious contagious diseases – despite state law that says these figures should be publicly available. Search our chart at the bottom of this story for the most recently reported vaccination rates for your school.
In the Covid fog, it’s easy to forget about all the other contagious diseases we’re trying to protect ourselves from, thanks to routine vaccinations against measles, mumps, whooping cough, polio and more.
Pediatrician Kristin Kan of Lurie Children’s Hospital says it’s all the more important, now that we’re learning to live with Covid-19, that children get back on track to stay up to date on all these other shots.
“Schools are a setting where children are together for the greater good of learning,” says Dr. Kan. “But we also know that it’s also an environment that can allow transmission of these particular viruses and bacteria.”
So – Covid or not – every fall, every parent must submit proof to a school that their child has all the required vaccines.
Illinois state law states that these vaccinations are so important that a child can be suspended from school until they turn in this documentation. Illinois law also states that every school must submit all of its vaccination numbers to the Illinois State Board of Education each fall — and must make the information publicly available.
The law even says the state can withhold funding for any school that doesn’t have enough children vaccinated — or doesn’t submit any numbers.
So NBC5 Investigates set out to sift through stacks of state records to find the vaccination statuses of 3,058 schools attended by more than 1.5 million children in Chicago and the suburbs — to see which schools have levels vaccinations.
It’s not the first time we’ve done this, but this time we immediately discovered a new problem: the ISBE hasn’t published recent vaccination rates since the 2020-2021 school year – there are almost two years.
A spokesperson for the ISBE points out that the council is not legally required to post these fares, although it did – for more than two decades – until recent years. The law says it’s the school’s responsibility to post these rates, but — according to the school district — they’re hard — if not impossible — to find, meaning many Chicago-area parents don’t have any clear way to ensure that their children have attended schools with safe levels of vaccination.
Dr. Kan says this data is important.
“It’s about putting enough people in a group that protects them, so you don’t have [those contagious diseases] pass it on to other people,” she says.
So NBC5 Investigates went ahead and analyzed state-released reports for 2020-2021 — the most recent available from the ISBE — for six common vaccinations, and found 152 schools, with a total of 28 488 students in the Chicago area, with vaccination levels that weren’t enough – this at a time when Covid rates were at high levels.
Perhaps more concerning: We found 736 additional schools in the Chicago area — responsible for hundreds of thousands of students — with no state-released reports: preschools, elementary and middle schools, and high schools; private schools, public schools, and parochial schools in Greater Chicago where parents have no public resources ready to determine whether their children’s schools have been sufficiently protected against rubella, diphtheria, chicken pox, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, mumps or poliomyelitis.
In total, we found that nearly 30% of all Chicago-area schools had parents in classrooms with low vaccination rates, or no access to state information, when the children first returned to school during Covid.
This includes the more than 340,000 children who attend Chicago’s 638 public schools. In fact, NBC5 Investigates can’t find any posted vaccination rates for a Chicago public school since 2018 — more than four years ago.
Remember that state law dictates that the CPS must make these vaccination levels available to the public. But when we asked the CPS for last year’s rates – submitted last fall – a CPS spokesperson told us we needed to file a public records request – not with them, but with the state. .
So, did the state withhold funding for a school because of missing reports? The state tells us no; that they prefer to work with each school to bring them to compliance levels. But the state did not answer our questions about how it seems to be missing so many vaccination reports from so many schools, for so many years.
Could it be that reports like these were left out when Covid took hold? NBC5 Investigates checked if this was also an issue for other states, but no: we found that Indiana and Wisconsin both posted up-to-date vaccinations, publicly and readily available online, on the websites of each state, for their parents.
NBC5 Investigates has therefore created a searchable table, where parents can view the most recent reports – those for the 2020-2021 school year – to see how safe their children’s schools were, at least at the time. If – or when – we can get the most recent vaccination reports sent to the state, we will update this table with those current numbers.
News
Altered image spreads online of Dr Oz’s campaign sign rotated to read ‘NO’
The allegation: Image shows Dr Oz posed for a photo with a rotated sign reading ‘NO’
With the Senate evenly split between Republicans and Democrats (a caucus that includes two independents), future terms provide an opportunity for one party to take control.
This has led to heightened social media scrutiny for contests like the Pennsylvania Senate race between Republican celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, current Pennsylvania lieutenant governor.
A The August 28 Facebook post, a screenshot of a tweet, shows an alleged photo of Oz and several servers at a campaign stop. Pictured is a server holding a “Dr. Oz US Senate” sign rotated vertically so that the word “Oz” appears to say “NO” instead.
The alleged picture too post widely on Twitter and Instagram, racking up tens of thousands of interactions. An Instagram post from August 29 racked up more than 400 likes in the two days before it was deleted.
Many commenters on social media thought the photo was real.
“That smile shows she knew what she was doing,” one Instagram user commented., referring to the woman holding the sign.
But the image is corrupted. Oz posted the same image with the sign rotated correctly to read “Oz” to its social media accounts earlier in August.
USA TODAY has reached out to the user who shared the image for comment.
Image has been digitally altered
The original photo of Oz was taken on August 12 during a campaign stop at the Capitol Diner in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The photo was later posted on the Twitter and Facebook accounts for his campaign.
In the original photo, Oz posed with restaurant workers while one employee held a horizontal Dr. Oz sign.
Fact check: An edited image of Dr Oz kissing Trump’s Hollywood star spreads online
Local media released more footage showing Oz’s visit to the restaurant in central Pennsylvania.
Our opinion: Modified
Based on our research, we’re rating ALTERED an image purporting to show Oz posed for a photo with a rotated sign reading “NO.” A photo of Oz taken at an Aug. 12 campaign stop in Harrisburg has been edited to rotate a sign that was originally held horizontally and read “Oz.”
Our fact-checking sources:
-
Dr. Oz, August 12, Facebook post
-
Dr. Oz, August 12, Tweeter
-
PennLive, Aug. 12, Dr. Mehmet Oz makes a campaign stop at central restaurant Pa.
-
USA TODAY, May 11, Who is Dr. Oz? What to know about the former Trump-endorsed TV host running for Pennsylvania Senate
-
USA TODAY, May 13, Who is John Fetterman? The Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate
-
USA TODAY, Aug. 26, Primary Fallout: Trump Candidates Do Well in August; how are they going to do in november?
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Edited image of Dr. Oz with campaign sign spreads online
News
2 killed in plane crash in Wisconsin after departing from Rochester
BAY CITY, Wis. — Two people were killed in a plane crash near Red Wing Regional Airport just across the Minnesota border in Wisconsin after leaving Rochester International Airport at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The plane crashed in a field about half a mile from the Red Wing Regional Airport, according to media reports. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident around 1:40 p.m.
The Glasair Super 2 plane was scheduled as a training flight.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
News
Inside Lea Michele’s Funny Girl Opening Night on Broadway
Lea Michele is the biggest star of her funny girl opening night.
The Joy alum wowed audiences on September 6 as she donned the skin of Fanny Brice for the first time after replacing Feldstein Beaniewho left the Broadway show earlier than expected in July.
Many big stars showed up to see Michele’s debut. A witness tells E! news that Joy co-creator ryan murphy and Drew Barrymore were present and that Lea received four standing ovations during the first act.
The eyewitness added, “The applause and cheers haven’t stopped since Lea took the stage.”
Variety journalist Rebecca Rubin noted that Joy actor Jonathan Groff and Zachary Quinto were also in the crowd. The journalist shared a video on Twitter of Ryan and Jonathan hugging during the show’s intermission.
Rubin downloaded an overview of Lea’s bio on the show’s poster, where it was written that the Wretched the interpreter “is delighted to return to Broadway”.
The eyewitness to E! said it was “phenomenal” to see Michele work her magic “in such an iconic and perfectly fitting role”.
Another witness tells E! News that the energy in the room “was insane,” adding, “The audience was losing their minds about pretty much everything Lea was doing.”
News
US National Football Signs Historic Equal Pay Agreement in Washington, D.C.
Representatives of the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams signed historic collective bargaining agreements with US Soccer on Tuesday, officially ending a long and sometimes acrimonious battle over equal pay.
The federation announced in May that it had reached separate agreements with players’ unions on contracts that run until 2028.
The new contracts include identical compensation structures for tournament appearances and victories, revenue sharing and fair distribution of World Cup prize money.
A signing ceremony took place after the women’s friendly against Nigeria at Audi Field in Washington, with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh among those in attendance.
“I have to give a lot of credit to everyone involved, the women’s national team and their PA (players’ association), the men’s national team and their PA, and everyone at US Soccer. There were so many people who helped, who worked together to make it happen,” said U.S. Football President Cindy Parlow Cone, herself a former national team player. “And he wouldn’t be pushed over the line without let the men step in and be on board with equal pay.”
After years of fighting for fair pay and treatment, American women filed a federal sex discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer in 2019. The lawsuit drew international attention, prompting fans to chant “Equal Pay” when the United States won the Women’s World Cup final in France.
USA PLAYERS SETTLE SUIT AGAINST USA FOOTBALL FOR $24M
In February, the two sides settled the lawsuit, with US Soccer agreeing to pay the women $24 million. But the settlement depended on reaching new working agreements with the two teams.
The men were playing under the terms of a CBA which expired in December 2018. The women’s CBA expired at the end of March, but talks continued after the lawsuit was settled.
The sticking point in the negotiations was the World Cup prize money, which is based on a team’s progress through football’s most prestigious tournament. While American women have succeeded on the international stage with back-to-back World Cup titles, differences in FIFA prize money mean they have won significantly less than male winners. The Americans received a $110,000 bounty for winning the 2019 World Cup; the American men would have received $407,000 had they won in 2018.
The unions have agreed to pool FIFA payments for the Men’s World Cup later this year and the Women’s World Cup next year, as well as the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.
Since the men’s national team players are currently playing in the league, the CBA was signed by USNSTPA Executive Director Mark Levinstein. Players Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis have also signed, along with USWNTPA executive director Becca Roux.
Sauerbrunn addressed the crowd.
“I want to thank you all for the support, all the social media posts, the messages of support, the chants of ‘Equal Pay’ at really fun times, showing up at our games. You make the difference, and you guys are really, really the best fans in the world,” she said.
Former players Kristine Lilly, Briana Scurry and Lori Lindsey also attended the on-pitch ceremony after the USA beat Nigeria 2-1.
With the labor agreements having been accepted, a federal judge in August gave preliminary approval of the settlement. A hearing to finalize it is scheduled for December.
