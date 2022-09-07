Thomas Tuchel ‘under huge pressure’ after shock Champions League defeat as Jason Cundy slams Chelsea ‘substandard and uninspiring’ despite £270m summer spend

Thomas Tuchel is under big pressure in the Chelsea dugout after their terrible start to the season continued with a shock defeat in the Champions League opener.

A stale Blues side were beaten 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night in Croatia, in a performance that intensified the spotlight on their boss.

Getty Tuchel has cut a frustrated figure in the Chelsea hotseat this season

Tuchel admitted his players lacked ‘everything’ as the 2021 European champions failed to respond to Mislav Orsic’s opening goal.

It’s the latest in a series of terrible results for the Blues, who are under pressure to deliver this season after a huge summer outlay of £273million – a record for a Premier League transfer window.

The defeat in Croatia was Chelsea’s third consecutive defeat on the road – the first time it has happened under Tuchel – while they have also failed to keep a clean sheet for six consecutive games.

And former Blues defender Cundy didn’t hold back when reacting to their display on talkSPORT.

“Unsatisfactory, nowhere near good enough,” said the Sports Bar host.

“They were a mile away from everything on the pitch and the goal we conceded was really appalling.

AFP Pierre-Americk Aubameyang failed to make his mark on his Blues arc but it was a poor performance by the whole Chelsea squad

Getty Croatia striker Orsic has added Chelsea to his list of Premier League scalps, after helping Tottenham and West Ham in Europe

“Chelsea could have been on the pitch for hours and they still wouldn’t score. No creativity, lack of conviction and genuine ideas. It was boring, uninspired, it was a really, really tough watch.

“It’s hard to see this talented group of players underperform. It’s not the Chelsea I’m used to seeing. A big part of that team won the Champions League under that manager.

Even though performances have been poor this season, Cundy insists Tuchel needs more time to get it right after the club’s spendthrift summer.

“I don’t want to see Tuchel leave. There has been too much money spent and he needs to be given time to get this team to play.

“But this season our performance has been poor, there’s no escaping that. We managed to get a win against Everton but really they deserved something from this game, but we were beaten well at Leeds, beaten well at Southampton and came out of jail against West Ham.

“These are not the performances and results that Chelsea expect.

“When you spend so much money in the transfer window, the results have to improve. There’s still time, but there can’t be too much of this performance.

Getty Things aren’t going to plan for Tuchel after Chelsea’s huge summer spending

Gabby Agbonlahor added his verdict to talkSPORT Breakfast and said he was bored watching this Chelsea side compared to their Premier League rivals who all play more exciting football.

And he thinks Tuchel’s job will be seriously compromised if things don’t change soon.

“Thomas Tuchel is under a lot of pressure,” said the former Aston Villa captain.

“I’ve been saying this since last season – Chelsea are boring to watch. Last night it was just possession, possession, possession, no chances. It’s boring.

“With Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal now, Tottenham, it’s exciting, there’s an end product with those teams and the way they play, but Chelsea are playing boring football and that’s coming from the manager.

“He can’t go out and hammer the players, it’s the manager’s job to get more out of the players he chooses.

“I wouldn’t fire him now, but I watch Chelsea and I’m bored. I don’t see a style of play.

“But if it’s given this season and Chelsea don’t improve, they don’t finish in the top four and they don’t have a good run in the Champions League, the hands of those new owners will surely be forced.”