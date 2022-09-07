Twitter expands fact-checking program ahead of US midterm elections

On the heels of a report detailing how Twitter accidentally allowed a conspiracy theorist into its invite-only fact-checking program known as Birdwatch, the company is today announcing the program will expand to users across the United States – with some changes. The rollout will add 1,000 additional contributors to this program each week, ahead of the US midterm elections. But Birdwatch won’t work like it used to, says Twitter.

Previously, Birdwatch contributors could immediately add their fact checks to provide additional context to tweets. Now, this privilege will have to be earned.

To become a Birdwatch Contributor able to write “notes” or annotations on tweets that provide additional context, a person must first demonstrate their ability to identify helpful notes written by others.

To determine this, Twitter will assign each potential contributor a “rating impact” score. This score starts at zero and must reach a “5” for someone to become a Birdwatch contributor – a metric that’s likely achievable after a week of work, Twitter said. Users earn these points by reviewing Birdwatch ratings which allow the rating to achieve “Useful” or “Useless” status. They lose points when their grade ends up contrasting with the grade’s final status.

Once someone has unlocked the ability to write their own Birdwatch notes, they can start adding contributions and fact checks. But the quality of their work could cause them to lose their contributor status again.

Twitter will first push the user whose ratings are marked “Not Helpful” to improve – by responding better to a tweet’s complaints or correcting typos, for example. But if they still don’t improve, their writing ability will be locked. They will then need to improve their rating impact score to become a contributor again.

Another key aspect is how Birdwatch’s upgraded system involves the use of what the company calls its “bridging algorithm”.

It works differently than many social media algorithms, Twitter said. Often, internet algorithms will determine which content to rate higher or approve based on whether or not there is a majority consensus – like how a post that gets more upvotes on Reddit ends up at the top of the page. , for example. Or a platform may consider posts that meet certain engagement thresholds — a factor that Facebook takes into account, among other things, when determining which posts enter your feed.

Twitter’s bridging algorithm, on the other hand, will instead seek to find consensus between groups where there are usually differing viewpoints before highlighting crowd fact checks to other users on its platform. -form.

“To be displayed on a tweet, a note must actually be found useful by people who have always disagreed with their notes,” Twitter vice president of product Keith Coleman explained during a briefing with people. journalists. The idea, he says, is that if people who tend to disagree about ratings both end up in agreement that a particular rating is useful, it increases the chance that others also agree on the importance of the note.

“It’s a novel approach. We don’t know of any other areas where this has been done before,” Coleman said.

Twitter, however, did not invent this idea. Rather, the concept arose from academic research on internet polarization, where the idea of ​​a bridging algorithm, or ranking based on bridging, is seen as a potential approach to creating better consensus. in a world where several truths sometimes seem to coexist. . Today, each side argues that only their “truth” is true, and the other is a lie, which has made it difficult to find an agreement. The bridging algorithm looks for areas where both parties agree. Ideally, platforms would then reward behaviors that “bridge the divide” rather than posts that create further division.

In the case of Birdwatch ratings, Twitter says it has already seen an impact since switching to this new rating system during pilot testing.

It found that people were on average 20-40% less likely to agree with the content of a potentially misleading tweet after reading the note about it.

This, Coleman said, is “really significant from the point of view of changing the understanding of a subject.”

Moreover, the system works to find an agreement between the parties, claims Twitter. He said there were “no statistically significant differences” on this measure between Democrats, independents and Republicans.

Of course, this begs the question of how many Birdwatch notes will actually appear in the wild if they rely on cross-aisle tuning.

After all, there are not two truths. There are the truth and what the other side wants to present as the truth. And there are a number of people on both sides of that equation, each armed with information that like-minded others will vote up and down (or useful or not useful, as in the case of Birdwatch). This is the problem posed by the Internet – that of a system where expertise and experience are reduced in favor of a crowd where the loudest voices on the digital platforms attract the most attention.

Birdwatch believes that people will come to an agreement on some of the points raised by its outsourced fact checkers as they find common ground in the fact base, but it’s ultimately the same promise that organizations fact-checkers, like Politifact or Snopes, had promised. But when the facts they uncovered didn’t align with the narrative one party espoused, members of the losing team simply pointed out that the system as a whole was corrupt.

It’s unclear how long Birdwatch will escape a similar fate.

But Twitter says it’s not rolling out Birdwatch more broadly to help counter election misinformation. He simply believes that the system is now ready to evolve.

Additionally, the company notes that Birdwatch can be used to combat all kinds of misleading content or misinformation outside of politics – including areas like health, sports, entertainment and other random curiosities that appear on Internet – as if someone is coming or not tweeted a picture of a human-sized batfor example.

Also during its pilot phase, Twitter found that people are 15-35% less likely to like or retweet a tweet when a Birdwatch rating is attached to it, reducing further amplification of potentially misleading content by general.

“It’s a really encouraging sign that, in addition to informing understanding, these Birdwatch ratings are also informing people’s sharing behavior,” Coleman pointed out.

This isn’t the first time Twitter has changed its Birdwatch system. Since launching its tests, it has added prompts that encouraged contributors to cite their sources when leaving notes and allowed users to contribute notes under an alias to minimize potential harassment and abuse. It also added notifications to let users know how many people have read their notes.

And while this allows Twitter users to now rate ratings, those ratings don’t change the rating’s availability outcome – only Birdwatch contributor ratings do.

The company’s partners, including AP and Reuters, will help Twitter verify the accuracy of the ratings, but it won’t determine what appears in Birdwatch. It is a distributed consensus system, not a top-down effort. However, Twitter says that in the 18 months it piloted this project, notes marked “Helpful” were generally those that partners also deemed accurate.

Additionally, the Birdwatch algorithm and all contributions to the system are publicly available and open source on GitHub for anyone to access.

Twitter says it piloted Birdwatch with around 15,000 backers, but will now start scaling the program by adding around 1,000 more backers each week going forward. Anyone in the United States can qualify, but additions will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Notes can be written in both English and Spanish, but so far most have chosen to write in the former.

To combat potential bots, Birdwatch contributors will also need to have a verified phone number with a mobile carrier, not a virtual number. Accounts must not have recent rule violations and must be at least six months old.

About half of the US user base will also start seeing Birdwatch ratings that have reached “Helpful” status, starting today.

Twitter said the new system is not intended to replace its own fact-checking labels or misinformation policies, but rather to work in tandem.

Today, the company’s misinformation policies cover a range of topics, from civic integrity to COVID and health misinformation to manipulated media, and more.

“Beyond those, there’s still a lot of potentially misleading content out there,” Coleman said. A tweet could be factually true but could leave out a detail that provides additional context and impact on how someone understood the topic, he suggested. “There’s no policy against that — and it’s really hard to make policy in those gray areas,” Coleman continued.

“One of the powers of Birdwatch is that it can cover any tweet, it can cover any gray area. And ultimately it’s up to people to decide whether the context is useful enough to be added,” he said.