U.s. International Trade Balance For July -70.7 Billion Vs. Estimate Of -70.3 Billion

Teachers’ aperitif and grand opening

Ziggi’s cafe is preparing two big gifts in September. On September 7, all school district educators and employees – teachers, principals, bus drivers, custodians, and anyone else who has a valid school/optional ID card or other proof of school district employment – ​​can take advantage of a complimentary 16-ounce drink of their choice. The offer is available on all sites. Next, Ziggi’s is celebrating the opening of its new Colorado location in West Arvada at 18168 W. 92nd Lane by offering a free 16-ounce drink from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17. ziggiscoffee.com

Water World Bow Wow Beach Dog Day

Water World offers a rare opportunity for furry kids to have fun with its annual event Bow Wow Beach Dog Day September 10. Pooches must be at least one year old, on a leash when entering and leaving the park, and accompanied by a responsible owner 18 years of age or older. Proof of current rabies vaccination and waivers must be signed prior to entry. Pet parents are also wagging their tails as admission is only $9.99 per dog. (Pet parents enter free.) Each timed entry session at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon lasts one hour and 45 minutes. Tickets are only available online. Attractions are closed and owners are not allowed to swim. Don’t forget to bring plenty of towels and dog treats for the wet car ride back. waterworldcolorado.com

seltzerland

By popular demand, the hard seltzer-fest seltzerland returns to Denver this fall for more sparkling fun at Overland Park Golf Course (1801 S. Huron St.) on September 10. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees will enjoy an afternoon of tasting over 100 unique seltzers. While sipping on the bubbly, there will be tons of entertainment. Play seltzer pong, lemonade ladder golf and cornhole with your team, with a DJ playing a live soundtrack in the background. Plus, snap fun photos inside the inflatable bubble booth and go home with lots of seltzer swag. General admission and VIP tickets are available from $35. Save 20% on tickets with promo code MILEHIGH. seltzerland.com

Electronic recycling event

Do you have old electronics cluttering up your home? If it can be plugged in or run on batteries, there is a simple option to recycle it cheaply. Denver 7 and AAA host a Electronic recycling event September 10 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (6000 Victory Way) in Commerce City. The drive-thru event in parking lot H runs from 7 a.m. to noon. The cost is $5 per car, with no limit on the number of items to deposit. Anything electronic (including small appliances) is welcome. However, additional charges apply for certain items, including televisions or CRT monitors. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. thedenverchannel.com

The 2022 Urban Farm Festival

The urban farm (10200 Smith Road) in Denver opens its doors to everyone free of charge for Farm Party 2022 September 10. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the farm will be open to the public for self-guided tours. Take a walk in the park and explore the chicken coop, the goat and sheep enclosure and the rabbit hutch with the farm’s educators. Learn about farm animals and meet lots of furry and feathered friends. Plus, there will be crafts and games for kids, face painting, storybooks, food trucks and live music. A waiver must be completed prior to your visit, which can be completed online to save time. theurbanfarm.org

Denver Oktoberfest

The directory Denver Oktoberfest is so big that it spans two weekends. This tribute to Bavarian heritage features authentic German food and beer, crafts, music, dancing, oom-pah-pah entertainment and more. It takes place in the Ballpark district from September 16-18 and again from September 23-25. Raise your glass because there’s big news for 2022: admission is free and no tickets are required. Highlights of the event include mug-lifting challenges, keg bowling, and the ever-popular Long Dog Derby, where sausage dogs show off their racing skills. Plus, in addition to beer, enjoy bratwurst, turkey legs, sausages, sauerkraut, potato salad, hot pretzels and more. The opening hours of the festival are from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. thedenveroktoberfest.com

Dunkin’s $3 Pumpkin Drink Special

For many restaurants, fall is the time to “spice up” their menus with seasonal treats and beverages. To dunking‘, customers can enjoy the heat of the season with many returning favorites, plus two new seasonal beverages: Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee. For pumpkin spice fans on a budget, the donut shop serves up a medium pumpkin custard cold brew or signature pumpkin spice latte for just $3. The cheap drinks are available until September 13. dunkindonuts.com

Superior Chili and Beer Festival

Here’s an event that’s sure to be hot, hot, hot! The Superior Chili and Beer Festival features two live bands, an oversized kids’ area, and, of course, lots of chili. The festival will take place on September 17 from 2-6 p.m. at Superior Community Park (1350 Coalton Road). Complimentary chili samples are generously provided by cooks (including catering professionals and amateur chefs) and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Arrive early, as samples go fast. For a nominal fee, purchase a reusable chili tasting cup with an attached spoon; eat all the chili you want and walk away with the commemorative cup. Food trucks will be on hand for less spicy (as well as kid-friendly) dining options. superiorcolorado.gov

Smithsonian Museum Day

On September 17, Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day offers free access to hundreds of museums across the country, including 13 in Colorado. Each pass is good for free general admission for two. (Pass does not include special exhibits, IMAX film screening, parking, or other select events.) Participating metro area museums include American Mountaineering Museum (Golden), Center for Colorado Women’s History (Denver), History Colorado Center (Denver), and Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art (Denver.) Museum hours vary, so plan accordingly. There is a limit of one Admission-two pass per email address. smithsonianmag.com

Meow Wolf’s first anniversary

Convergence Station, meow wolf immersive art installation, celebrates one year since opening its doors in Denver on September 17, 2021. To celebrate this milestone, the otherworldly exhibit is hosting Convergiversary Party on September 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a celebration for all ages with discounted Convergence station tickets, access to an artists’ village and spectacular surprises spilling out into the parking lot. Tickets are just $15, which is nearly 60% off regular admission for Colorado residents. meowwolf.com

Smashburger’s $5 Chicken Sandwich Special

Smashburger may be known for its juicy burgers, crispy fries and fresh shakes, but it also serves tasty chicken sandwiches. Until September 30, the restaurant is bringing back its Scorchin Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich for a limited time and at a reduced price of $5 (usually $8). The offer is available in restaurants and online via the chain’s website or app. No promotional code or coupon needed. Limit of four discounted sandwiches per transaction. smashburger.com

Denver Film Membership

Calling all movie buffs, film buffs and cinephiles. As Colorado’s only nonprofit theater, denver movie is dedicated to engaging both its members and the general public in a long-term relationship with film. There’s no better way to support an important local arts organization than by becoming a member. However, paying the annual fee up front can be prohibitively expensive for many moviegoers. Fortunately, Denver Film is now making the budget “less dramatic” by offering monthly payments starting at $5.50. Members are treated like a star, getting discounted tickets and all-day happy hour at the Sie FilmCenter, plus advance reservations and admission to the Denver Film Festival. denverfilm.org

