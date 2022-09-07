Us National Football Signs Historic Equal Pay Agreement In Washington, D.c.

Newsletter Sign-Up
Representatives of the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams signed historic collective bargaining agreements with US Soccer on Tuesday, officially ending a long and sometimes acrimonious battle over equal pay.
The federation announced in May that it had reached separate agreements with players’ unions on contracts that run until 2028.
The new contracts include identical compensation structures for tournament appearances and victories, revenue sharing and fair distribution of World Cup prize money.
A signing ceremony took place after the women’s friendly against Nigeria at Audi Field in Washington, with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh among those in attendance.
“I have to give a lot of credit to everyone involved, the women’s national team and their PA (players’ association), the men’s national team and their PA, and everyone at US Soccer. There were so many people who helped, who worked together to make it happen,” said U.S. Football President Cindy Parlow Cone, herself a former national team player. “And he wouldn’t be pushed over the line without let the men step in and be on board with equal pay.”
After years of fighting for fair pay and treatment, American women filed a federal sex discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer in 2019. The lawsuit drew international attention, prompting fans to chant “Equal Pay” when the United States won the Women’s World Cup final in France.
USA PLAYERS SETTLE SUIT AGAINST USA FOOTBALL FOR $24M
In February, the two sides settled the lawsuit, with US Soccer agreeing to pay the women $24 million. But the settlement depended on reaching new working agreements with the two teams.
The men were playing under the terms of a CBA which expired in December 2018. The women’s CBA expired at the end of March, but talks continued after the lawsuit was settled.
The sticking point in the negotiations was the World Cup prize money, which is based on a team’s progress through football’s most prestigious tournament. While American women have succeeded on the international stage with back-to-back World Cup titles, differences in FIFA prize money mean they have won significantly less than male winners. The Americans received a $110,000 bounty for winning the 2019 World Cup; the American men would have received $407,000 had they won in 2018.
The unions have agreed to pool FIFA payments for the Men’s World Cup later this year and the Women’s World Cup next year, as well as the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.
Since the men’s national team players are currently playing in the league, the CBA was signed by USNSTPA Executive Director Mark Levinstein. Players Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis have also signed, along with USWNTPA executive director Becca Roux.
FIFA WISHES TO START WORLD CUP A DAY EARLIER
Sauerbrunn addressed the crowd.
“I want to thank you all for the support, all the social media posts, the messages of support, the chants of ‘Equal Pay’ at really fun times, showing up at our games. You make the difference, and you guys are really, really the best fans in the world,” she said.
Former players Kristine Lilly, Briana Scurry and Lori Lindsey also attended the on-pitch ceremony after the USA beat Nigeria 2-1.
With the labor agreements having been accepted, a federal judge in August gave preliminary approval of the settlement. A hearing to finalize it is scheduled for December.
Policy
BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey won the Democratic primary for governor in Massachusetts on Tuesday, bringing her one step closer to becoming the first openly gay candidate and the first woman elected to the state’s highest political office – eight years after being elected the nation. first openly gay attorney general.
Healey, whose only rival for the nomination dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot, will be the heavy favorite in November against the winner of the Republican primary. Former State Rep. Geoff Diehl, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and businessman Chris Doughty, considered more moderate, are running for the GOP nomination.
The current incumbent, centrist Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, has decided not to seek a third term. He did not endorse either of the two Republican candidates.
Healey, 51, touted his efforts as the state’s top law enforcement official to protect students and homeowners from predatory lenders. Healey also sued Exxon Mobil Corp. over whether the oil giant misled investors and the public about its knowledge of climate change – a case still pending in court – and targeted OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family over allegations that they cheated. patients and physicians about the risks of opioids. In 2021, Healey announced a resolution to this case.
His most frequent target, however, was Trump. Healey led or joined dozens of lawsuits against Trump while he was president. One of his firsts challenged Trump’s travel ban, which would have barred teachers and students from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Iraq and Syria, from coming to Massachusetts, which attracts students from all over the world.
On Tuesday, Republican voters in the state will be just the last to decide whether the party will embrace Trumpism more or is ready to return to the center. In recent primaries in other blue states like Maryland and Connecticut, GOP voters nominated Trump loyalists, hurting the party’s chances of winning against a Democrat in the November general election.
Diehl, the favorite among Republican Party delegates from the state of Massachusetts, has ties to Trump that extend to 2016, when he served as co-chair of Trump’s presidential campaign in the state. Trump has lost Massachusetts by nearly 30 percentage points in his two presidential campaigns. Diehl also opposed COVID-19 protocols and welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Doughty, a businessman, said he supports some of Trump’s initiatives but wants to focus on the challenges facing Massachusetts, which he says is increasingly unaffordable.
Diehl has come to terms with Trump’s false claims that he has won the 2020 election. Diehl said last year he didn’t believe it was a “stolen election,” but did later said the election was rigged, despite dozens of courts, local officials and Trump’s own attorney general saying the vote was legitimate. Doughty, meanwhile, said he believes President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.
The challenge for both is that Trump’s support may play well among the party’s conservative wing, but could be a political albatross in a state where registered Republicans make up less than 10% of the electorate, compared to around 31% for Democrats and about 57% for Independents.
Diehl faced a similar struggle when he challenged Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2018. He won a three-way Republican primary to secure just over a third of the vote in the general election.
Doughty said he would work to reduce taxes and said that although he considers himself ‘pro-life’, he accepts the state Supreme Court’s decision recognizing the right to abortion in Massachusetts .
Massachusetts has a history of electing fiscally conservative and socially moderate Republican governors, including former governors. William Weld and Mitt Romney – to control overwhelming Democratic legislative majorities. Baker, another Republican in that mold, remained popular in the state.
Healey is widely seen as a strong favorite to win the governorship, particularly if Diehl, the Trump-backed nominee, were to win. Healey said she would work to expand job training programs, make child care more affordable and modernize schools. Healey also said she would protect “access to safe and legal abortion in Massachusetts” following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
But Healey faces a strange hurdle in Massachusetts — the so-called Attorney General’s Curse. Since 1958, six former Massachusetts attorneys general have sought the governor’s office. Everything failed.
The state once had a female governor, although she was appointed to that position. Republican Jane Swift served as interim governor after Governor Paul Cellucci left in 2001 to become US ambassador to Canada.
Tuesday’s election also includes several contested Democratic primaries across the state, including for attorney general and secretary of the commonwealth.
Two Democrats are vying for the top law enforcement office: former Boston City Councilwoman Andrea Campbell and workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. A week before the election, a third candidate, former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey, announced he was suspending his campaign and endorsed Campbell; it will remain on the ballot.
Campbell would be the first black woman to hold the office in Massachusetts if elected.
The winner will face Republican Jay McMahon, an attorney who previously ran against Healey and lost.
Outgoing Democratic Commonwealth Secretary William Galvin is running for an eighth term. He takes up a challenge from fellow Democrat Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston branch of the NAACP. Sullivan would be the first black person to hold that position in the state.
The winner will face Republican Rayla Campbell in November. Campbell is also black.
There are also contested races in the Democratic primary for auditor and for the Democratic and Republican races for lieutenant governor.
None of the nine incumbent members of the U.S. Democratic House face any primary opponents. There are two disputed Republican primaries in the 8th and 9th congressional districts.
Fresh off the heels of dropping two in a row to the Nationals, the Mets got off on the wrong foot in the first game against the Pirates.
Outside of a seventh inning two run homer by Brandon Nimmo – when the Mets already trailed 4-0 – the offense appeared lifeless in their 8-2 loss. The Amazin’s put together just seven hits and were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position against a Pirates team that entered Tuesday night ranking 26th in team ERA.
“It’s a period that catches your attention because they’ve been so good for so long,” said Buck Showalter. “Our guys are frustrated right now but they know they’re capable of better.”
The Mets’ offense has been abysmal as of late. They haven’t scored more than three runs in seven out of their last eight games. In the midst of a division race, the prospect of your offense – who entered Tuesday’s game seventh in MLB in runs scored – is not ideal. Especially with the possibility of waking up in a tie for first place with the Braves having a late night game on the West Coast.
“We’ve done some things that are uncharacteristic in a couple of spots,” Showalter said. “We just haven’t been able to mount much offensively. We’ve been getting some people out there we just haven’t been able to get that big blow.”
Taijuan Walker continued to pile onto his second half woes. The right-hander allowed four runs over just five innings striking out three batters. The big blow being Rodolfo Castro’s two run homer in the bottom of the third. Walker’s ERA is up to 6.25 since the All-Star break.
As previously mentioned, the Pirates are bad. The Buccos ranked 28th in both total runs and team OPS entering Tuesday. However, there may have been some reasoning behind Walker’s struggles in Pittsburgh regardless of his opponent.
“He had a developing blister there,” said Showalter. “I think it really kept it from finishing his pitches. It was pretty ugly. I checked him after the fifth inning and decided not to run him back out there so that hopefully it doesn’t turn into something worse. We’ve had a lot of challenges today.”
“It’s on my index finger,” Walker said. “Right where my splitter comes off. Definitely not making any excuses, I had the slider that I left up for the homer. For the most part, I got ground balls and got some weak contact.”
Buck Showalter called on Bryce Montes de Oca in a 4-2 game in the bottom of the seventh, who was charged three runs on three hits in his short work. Tommy Hunter came in to put the icing on the cake in the bottom of the eight serving up a solo homer to highly touted Pirates’ shortstop O’Neil Cruz, which all but ensured the Pirates would take the first game of this series by a score of 8-2.
Starling Marte was hit by a pitch on his hand in the top of the first inning. Marte remained the game initially, however, he was replaced by Tyler Naquin in the bottom of the second.
“We dodged things like this all year,” said Showalter. “That one stung him pretty good and he had trouble gripping the baseball. So we hope we get lucky again, we hope we can get something [X-ray results] tomorrow. So far so good but we’ll see.”
A video of a Chinese Harvard student explaining why she decided to “stop trying to learn English” has gone viral on Bilibili.
In the video uploaded Thursday, Tatala, 24, explained why she no longer wish learning English. The video was submitted as an assignment for a language and equity class at Harvard.
Tatala explains that she was always a good student when studying English; however, she never felt satisfied and her confidence wavered throughout the language learning journey. She gives several examples of times when she felt that English had affected her confidence in school.
More from NextShark: Negative views of China around the world are higher than ever, new Pew survey reveals
According to Tatala, during elementary school, her American teacher gave her the English name “Wency”, which she often struggled to pronounce due to her northern Chinese dialect. She pronounced ‘Wency’ as ‘Vency’ despite her teacher correcting Tatala repeatedly.
“So I said ‘Yes sir, thank you for your instructions’ and went home practicing Wency a hundred times,” says Tatala.
Tatala, however, expressed disappointment that her teacher never attempted to call her by her Chinese name.
More from NextShark: Beauty guru Michelle Phan is being racially harassed over coronavirus fears
“But he never realized I wasn’t even Wency. I have my name, in my language, which you didn’t even try to speak,” Tatala says in the video.
Tatala says she continued to receive good grades while studying English, and in college she traveled abroad to the UK where her friend asked her if she preferred ham or turkey. When Tatala asked about the difference between the two, her friend and her mother both laughed as they explained how a pig says “oink oink” while a turkey says “clunk clunk”.
“I just didn’t know the vocabulary. It’s not that I’m too stupid to recognize animals,” says Tatala.
More from NextShark: Asian gay man who fell into a coma after a brutal attack is making ‘huge progress’ in his recovery
Tatala recognized that English was affecting her life when she realized she would blame everything on the language, although several factors affected the daily challenges she faced, including her confidence and communication skills.
Rather than abandon the language, Tatala explains that she no longer wishes to pursue the cultural identity behind English. She adds that language can cause people to judge personality, background and intent since language is considered part of identity.
“Even if I’m not perfect in English, so what? It’s my second language. It’s the lingua franca that I was pushed to learn. It doesn’t matter if I speak English well or badly, I will have my voice. Ethnic minority, Chinese, Asian, I will have my snake tongue, my female voice, my international student voice, my influencer voice. I will overcome the tradition of silence,” Tatala says in the video.
More from NextShark: Overworked elephant rips its Thai owner in half
The video has garnered 420,000 views and 33,000 likes since it was uploaded.
The Dakota County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to build a new $11.3 million public library in South St. Paul.
The 16,000-square-foot facility will be built by Shoreview-based Donlar Construction on land donated by the city and paid for with funds from the American Rescue Plan, the 2021 federal stimulus package.
Officials initially earmarked about $4.7 million in county funds for the project, but that estimate anticipated additional funding from the Minnesota Legislature, which fell through when lawmakers failed to pass a bonding bill during the 2022 session. Officials noted the total price tag had also increased due to inflation.
Before the 4-2 vote to move forward with the project, Commissioner Laurie Halverson touted the importance of the diverse offerings of modern libraries, including employment services, internet access and small-business resources.
“Libraries are bigger than books,” she said, before voting in favor of the resolution. “The things that we’re trying to build in Dakota County, our libraries are a really integral part of how we are able to meet those goals.”
The decision to pay for the library with ARP funds drew protests from commissioners who opposed the resolution. The county had planned to use the ARP dollars to build a new recycling facility and make improvements to its law enforcement center.
“We’re killing two projects that benefitted the entire county,” said Commissioner Liz Workman, who voted against the resolution. “One having to do with public safety and the other having to do with the environment.”
South St. Paul’s existing library is one of only four city-owned and -operated libraries in the Twin Cities metro area, but at nearly a century old, the Colonial-style brick building is short on space and not wheelchair accessible. Once its successor is built, South St. Paul officials are planning to put the old structure to a new use.
A new report examining the impact of Apple’s privacy feature, App Tracking Transparency, says Apple’s advertising business appears to have benefited financially from the feature’s launch. Now over a year old, App Tracking Transparency, or ATT, achieved mass adoption in June 2021, enabling year-over-year benchmarking of the post-ATT mobile advertising landscape, which reveals how Apple benefited from the privacy update.
According to a review by performance analytics platform InMobi’s Appsumer, Apple’s Search Ads business has now joined the Facebook-Google advertising duopoly after increasing adoption by 4 percentage points to 94.8% year over year, while Facebook adoption fell 3% to 82.8%.
Facebook, or Meta as it is now called, has long argued that Apple’s ATT would reduce its ad revenue. He went on to inform investors of the “headwinds” ATT has on its own ability to monetize through advertising – an impact the social media company had estimated would reach $10 billion in 2022, though other analysis put that number even higher.
Appsumer’s report takes a deeper dive into mobile ad spend by looking at over 100 different consumer apps, where its customers’ median spend hovers around $354,000 per month. The total sample of annual spend examined in this report is over $500 million and focuses exclusively on advertisers in the North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regions, the company said.
Notably, the report pointed out that Apple’s Search Ads business has historically lagged Facebook and Google’s advertising business in terms of channel adoption, at around 75%. But in the post-ATT ad market, Apple’s footprint has grown significantly, allowing it to sit at the table alongside Facebook and Google.
In addition to the growing adoption of Apple’s search ads by advertisers, the report also revealed that Apple’s business increased its share of wallet by 5 percentage points, reaching a share of 15%. while Facebook’s share of wallet fell 4 percentage points, to 28%, from Q1 2021 to Q2 2022.
Over the time period analyzed, Apple’s search ads saw steady gains in wallet share, peaking at 16% in Q4 2021 before being squeezed again in H1 2022 as Facebook was restoring. Overall, Apple gained 5 percentage points during this period. Facebook’s share of wallet was much more volatile, however, starting at 32%, dropping to 24% in Q4 2021, then increasing to 28% in Q2 2022 – an indication of Facebook’s struggle with the ATT rollout.
Google’s share of wallet has remained more stable as it sees less impact from ATT, the report notes, given that the majority of its spending is on the Android platform.
The new report also looked at ATT’s impact on other tech companies, like Snap (Snapchat) and TikTok.
He revealed that TikTok is ahead of Snap in both advertiser adoption and wallet share, although in the past it has lagged Snap on these fronts. However, TikTok’s adoption by advertisers fell almost 7 percentage points year-over-year to 43.2%, while its wallet share remained stable at around 3%. Adoption of Snap by advertisers, meanwhile, fell three percentage points year-over-year to 32.7%, after rebounding from a low of 25.4% in the first quarter. 2022. Its share of wallet, meanwhile, was halved, from 4% to 2%, during this period.
Snap last week announced layoffs, cutting 20% of staff following an internal announcement that it would miss revenue targets for the second quarter of 2022.
Additionally, the report notes that TikTok’s advertising business is still new and sees many advertisers testing the platform to see if it meets their needs. Only some succeed, so far.
The report comes amid rumors that Apple may be considering launching its own demand-side platform (DSP), which would allow it to further increase the wallet share of its search ads by leveraging its first-party data. for targeting and measurement. . The company also recently expanded its App Store ads from search to also include the listing on the Today tab as well as individual app pages, giving it more ad space to sell.
PITTSBURGH — This schedule against last-place teams isn’t working for the Mets, so maybe they have to face the Old Timers who showed up at Citi Field recently.
Other than a Brandon Nimmo swing in the seventh inning Tuesday night, the Mets were an ugly sight to behold offensively, continuing their slump in their streak against the Nationals over the weekend. It led to a third consecutive defeat, 8-2 against the Pirates at PNC Park.
The Mets saw their NL East lead over Atlanta reduced to half a game as the Braves prepared to play in Oakland later that night. The Braves were trying to reach first place for the first time this season.
Already trailing 4-2 in the eighth, the Mets dug deeper into the hole when the Pirates beat Bryce Montes de Oca, in his second major league appearance, and Tommy Hunter for four runs. Hunter came in with two outs in the inning and gave up a two-run outburst to Oneil Cruz that hit the Allegheny River.
The Mets’ offensive sluggishness included Pete Alonso on two double plays and an 0-for-5 team performance with runners in scoring position.
The latest injury concern is Starling Marte, who left the game one inning after being pierced in the right hand by a Mitch Keller fastball. Marte will undergo hand imaging and be assessed in more detail on Wednesday.
After Keller shut out the Mets for six innings, Nimmo broke a two-run homer in the seventh against Robert Stephenson that cut the Pirates’ lead to 4-2. James McCann delivered a two-out single — a second hit of the game for the offensively challenged catcher — before Nimmo went wide for the No. 13 homer this season.
Taijuan Walker had a second consecutive below-average start, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. This follows a performance against the Dodgers last week in which he gave up three earned runs in 5 ¹/₃ innings without a decision (the Mets lost).
In his five starts in August, Walker threw a 6.98 ERA, which included an outing against the Braves that ended after just one inning and eight runs allowed.
Walker hooked a breaking ball in the third inning and watched Rodolfo Castro smash it from the right-field foul post for a two-run homer that sent the Mets down a 3-0 hole. The outburst was Castro’s fourth in 11 at bats against the Mets.
In the fifth, Cruz hit a one-out double and scored on Bryan Reynolds’ next single. The Pirates had four hard-hit balls in the inning, including Ben Gamel’s line strike that Alonso caught for the third out.
Walker also allowed a run in the second inning on Michael Chavis’ sacrifice fly after back-to-back singles from Kevin Newman and Jack Suwinski.
