Uvalde shooting victims commemorated in city murals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — California’s power grid operators are continuing a statewide call to conserve electricity during this heat wave or else we could face blackouts and energy shortages.

The call to keep is completely voluntary, but now the concern is so great that energy regulators are going beyond the simple request: they are offering to pay California residents not to use electricity during the wave. of heat, when the energy demand is highest.

“If you’re a residential consumer, you can actually get paid to unplug your appliances and save power when the grid is on, like what we’re experiencing right now,” said Sander Kushen of the California Public Interest Research Group.

California utilities now offer an energy-saving rewards program. It gives credits to residents for reducing their energy consumption on Flex Alert days.

RELATED: PG &E releases blocks that may be impacted by deployment outages

“The heat waves in California are only getting worse. This program, it’s exactly an incentive program; incentivizes people to voluntarily reduce their energy use,” Kushen said.

Here’s how it works.

PG &E will calculate the amount of energy you normally use during peak hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you consume less energy during these hours on Flex Alert days, PG &E will credit your account.

You get $2 for every kilowatt hour saved.

“That’s a lot of money for consumers to save if they’re able to reduce their energy consumption,” Kushen said.

RELATED: Tracker Shows How Close We Are To Power Grid Overload

A kilowatt hour is the electricity used to power one thousand watts for one hour.

So, for example, if you normally run your dryer for an hour, it will use up to five kilowatts.

If you avoided using it during peak hours, you could get a credit of up to $10.

As for other devices:

An electric stove also uses up to five kilowatts.

Ditto for a three-ton air conditioner.

A high-powered electric car charger uses a lot more – up to twenty kilowatts, so unplugging during a peak hour could set you back $40.

RELATED: How to Prepare for a PG &E power failure

“If you normally plug in your EV at this time or blast AC power to every room in the house or do laundry, moving those activities to another part of the day or just not not doing them is where we see the potential savings,” Kushen said.

Credits are only offered on Flex Alert days – like today – and not on “regular days”. And they won’t show up on your bill until next year.

But first you need to register. It’s free and there are no penalties if you don’t save energy – only credits if you do.

PG &E calculates your “normal” usage during peak hours based on the 10 weekdays preceding each Flex Alert day, or five weekends if the alert falls on a weekend. PG &E will send you a statement showing its calculation of your usage, so you can see if you have fallen below this level.

More information about the Powersaver program here.

California Public Utilities Commission information on energy conservation awards here.

Check out more stories and videos from Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

The 7OYS Consumer Helpline is a free mediation service for consumers in the San Francisco Bay Area. We help individuals with substance-related problems; we cannot act on business-to-business cases or cases involving family law, criminal cases, landlord and tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please see our FAQs here. As part of our support process, it is necessary that we contact the company/agency you are writing about. If you do not want us to contact them, please let us know immediately, as this will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

READY TO CONTACT 7 ON YOUR SIDE? EMAIL US AT [email protected]

Please note that the address uses the letter “O”, not zeros.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live