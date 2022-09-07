For days, Silvy Ochoa stood atop an electric scissor lift as she stroked her brush against a brick wall.
Uvalde shooting victims commemorated in city murals
Makenna was among 21 people killed by a gunman at Robb Primary School in Uvalde in May.
Every detail mattered, Ochoa told The Washington Post. Her hazel eyes must be the exact shade — a shade almost no camera could capture correctly — her mother told Ochoa. The golden retriever, her chicken, her horse, and the rest of the animals that lived with the girl on her family’s ranch should be included. The handwriting of a note that the young girl had left to her mother must be faithfully reproduced.
On Tuesday, those who experienced the shooting returned to another building for another academic year.
But those who did not survive the May 24 rampage still live on the city walls. Makenna’s portrait is one of 21 murals – one each depicting the 19 children and two teachers killed – that 50 Texas artists painted over the course of three months.
“You can’t get over it,” said Cristina Noriega, the artist who painted the mural of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza. “But maybe honoring who they were in these portraits – they’re all over Uvalde now – brings some comfort.”
In Uvalde, a 9-year-old child anxiously prepares to return to school
The idea was born a day after the tragedy, when Abel Ortiz, the artist who organized the project, was watching the news and kept wondering what was the best way to help the city recover from a shooting. at school. his own children attended once.
All of the lead artists and their assistants volunteered their time, said Ortiz, who also painted a mural. The wall space was also gifted. The paint and supplies were covered by donations and funds raised at an art auction.
“The only thing in my power was art, and art heals,” Ortiz told the Post.
So Ortiz got to work and within weeks secured 21 walls, including one outside his art gallery where he painted 9-year-old Ellie Garcia.
But before any painting can begin, the families of the victims, who Ortiz said were not to be contacted until after the final funeral, must give their consent. After each victim was officially mourned, Monica Maldonado, founder of MAS Cultura, an Austin-based nonprofit organization and leader of the project, reached out to families to get to know the victims before pairing them with an entertainer.
Once she had more details about the victim, Maldonado sent the artists a form that the families had filled out with information such as the victim’s color, favorite food and activity, an unforgettable memory, etc. . Based on that information, she matched the families with the performers who had some sort of connection to the victim, whether it was personality, hobby, profession or life experience, Maldonado told the Post.
This is how Ochoa was chosen to paint Makenna’s mural. “I was a happy little girl like Makenna,” Ochoa told the Post. “We both love nature. She kissed trees. I kiss the trees too!” Makenna was known for leaving hidden notes for those she loved; Ochoa does the same.
Once Maldonado contacted Ochoa to pair him with Makenna, the artist began drawing the design for the mural. His portrait would be the focal point of the canvas. Because Makenna lived on a ranch with her family, Ochoa wanted to create a more traditional design, she told the Post.
“Each item has a meaning that connects her to her family and tells her story,” Ochoa said. “I didn’t want to make a collage but tell his story.”
The four trees to the left of the mural represent Makenna and her three siblings – those with pink flowers for the three girls and the one without for her brother.
The bluebonnets under the trees were the girl’s favorite flowers. The river with rocks with small spots of paint to the girl’s right depicts one of her favorite hobbies, painting rocks. Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterflies fly above his portrait.
After Makenna died, an eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly tried to sneak into his father’s car for about 10 minutes, his father shared with Ochoa, who chose this type of butterfly as a symbol of enduring presence. by Makenna. Before her father shared this anecdote, butterflies were purple, her favorite color. The rainbow on Makenna’s shirt was painted by his family, Ochoa said.
The day Ochoa finished painting the eyes, Makenna’s mother came to see how the mural was going. His first reaction was to cover his mouth with both hands. Then she start crying.
It wasn’t until Ochoa was about to finish the mural, visible from a main street, that Makenna’s mother realized she would see the mural almost every day. He stands on his way to work.
On her way to work, her daughter’s face appears on the reflection of the shops in front of the mural. On the way home, Ochoa said, Makenna’s hazel eyes seemed to stare into her mother’s.
washingtonpost
Google Maps Expands Eco-Navigation Feature to 40 More Countries • TechCrunch
Google announced today that it is expanding its eco-routing options on Google Maps to 40 more countries in Europe. Eco-Friendly Routes, first introduced to US-based users last year, offers to display more fuel-efficient routes instead of faster ones. Users can see the ecological route marked with a leaf-shaped label.
To adjust settings for eco-friendly routes, users can tap on their profile picture on Google Maps, head to Settings > Navigation Settings, then scroll down to Route Options. Users can tap the “Prefer fuel-efficient routes” option to enable or disable fuel-efficient routes.
The company is also launching a new feature allowing car owners to choose their vehicle’s engine type to get personalized suggestions of fuel-efficient routes best suited to the engine. In the coming weeks, users will be able to access the settings mentioned above and select the type of engine – gasoline or gas, diesel, hybrid or electric vehicle (EV) – for navigation.
“This technology is made possible by knowledge from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and data from the European Environment Agency. By combining this information with driving trends from Google Maps, we were able to develop advanced machine learning models trained on the most popular engine types in a given region,” the company said in a blog post.
Google claimed that after introducing eco-friendly routes in the United States and Canada, it was able to save carbon emissions equivalent to 100,000 cars.
Over the years, Google has tried to encourage people to adopt more eco-friendly navigation options by introducing new features to Google Maps. In 2018, the company introduced information about electric vehicle charging stations into the app for the first time. In July, the company rolled out bike navigation features with details like the amount of car traffic and the types of roads along the route.
techcrunch
Lea Michele exits the guttah broadway show
Different people who need people have finally come to “Funny Girl” on Broadway.
The trouble-ridden revival of Jule Styne and Isobel Lennart’s 1964 musical welcomed its new Fanny Brice, Lea Michele, on Tuesday night, with Tovah Feldshuh as her Brooklynite mother.
And the crowd goes “mazel tov!”
Michele arrives with confidence and a splendid voice amid an onslaught of flat stories about the early departure of her predecessor, Beanie Feldstein. Indeed, no Broadway switcheroo has been this dramatic since Andrew Lloyd Webber unceremoniously ousted Patti LuPone from “Sunset Boulevard” and hired Glenn Close instead.
In an attempt to give the change some breathing room, the production is officially inviting critics to review the show in three weeks. So The Post bought its own ticket Tuesday for the best seat in the house – Rear Mezzanine Row Q.
Either way, the delay is unnecessary. Michele is ready to leave. She gets carried away and plays like she’s been singing “Don’t Rain On My Parade” in the shower every day for 10 years. Hell, she probably did! With the titanic Feldshuh, the “Glee” star elevates this missing production into something much more palatable than it was in the spring. (Many existing issues remain, however.) This time, I really enjoyed it.
Michele brings real singing power to the table as Fanny – the role made famous by Barbra Streisand – who was sorely lacking in the revival and is beyond vital. If you know the show, you know you don’t come for the gripping scenes. It’s all about the songs. ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’, ‘People’ and ‘The Greatest Star of All’ now all sound smooth, loud and satisfying.
Michele’s best number, however, is “The Music That Makes Me Dance” – a thoughtful tune sung after his family life crumbled as his fame skyrocketed. Michele hasn’t been on Broadway since leaving “Spring Awakening” in 2009, and her soul-searching and vulnerability in the years that followed are evident. As Wendla in “Awakening,” she was an inexperienced child – on stage and off. His Fanny, on the other hand, is tough, hurt and defensive from the start. She’s not always adorable, but that’s the right take for this actress.
There was, admittedly, a time or two when I missed Feldstein and his candor. When Nicky Arnstein (Ramin Karimloo) woos her with a beef tenderloin in a hotel suite during “You Are Woman, I Am Man,” the experience doesn’t look fresh. Laughter does not flow freely. Elsewhere, however, Michele has a knack for a set-up-knock-em-down punchline.
Yet, miraculously, the funniest girl in the August Wilson Theater is not the main character, but the great Feldshuh. In a role that’s harder to pull off than a beige accent wall, the seasoned actress has the crowd laughing with almost every line.
And she never, ever exaggerates a single word. His often-subdued Mrs. Brice is grounded in reality — and hilariously hilarious about it. She takes the pieces of Henry Street, Brice’s Brooklyn nabe, and elevates them from functional transitions to treasured moments. It is a wonder.
However, a strong cast can only help a lot. A lot of pressure was put on Michele (and Feldstein, for that matter) to carry an inherently flawed musical that never really worked. Act 1, with iconic Styne songs, a “Star Is Born” storyline, and plenty of sexy romance has you hooked more than ever. But, as edited by Harvey Fierstein, Act 2 remains a lazy wannabe “Gypsy” on the perils of fame. As her gambling-addicted husband loses money, we lose interest. Michele and Feldshuh can’t do anything about it. Director Michael Mayer’s staging is still a horror.
What the pair manage to do — alongside the ever-wonderful Jared Grimes — is bring our favorite songs to life and make us laugh. It’s not the best night of all, but it’ll be okay.
New York Post
PG&E will pay you to unplug during Flex Alerts – here’s how
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — California’s power grid operators are continuing a statewide call to conserve electricity during this heat wave or else we could face blackouts and energy shortages.
The call to keep is completely voluntary, but now the concern is so great that energy regulators are going beyond the simple request: they are offering to pay California residents not to use electricity during the wave. of heat, when the energy demand is highest.
“If you’re a residential consumer, you can actually get paid to unplug your appliances and save power when the grid is on, like what we’re experiencing right now,” said Sander Kushen of the California Public Interest Research Group.
California utilities now offer an energy-saving rewards program. It gives credits to residents for reducing their energy consumption on Flex Alert days.
RELATED: PG&E releases blocks that may be impacted by deployment outages
“The heat waves in California are only getting worse. This program, it’s exactly an incentive program; incentivizes people to voluntarily reduce their energy use,” Kushen said.
Here’s how it works.
PG&E will calculate the amount of energy you normally use during peak hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
If you consume less energy during these hours on Flex Alert days, PG&E will credit your account.
You get $2 for every kilowatt hour saved.
“That’s a lot of money for consumers to save if they’re able to reduce their energy consumption,” Kushen said.
RELATED: Tracker Shows How Close We Are To Power Grid Overload
A kilowatt hour is the electricity used to power one thousand watts for one hour.
So, for example, if you normally run your dryer for an hour, it will use up to five kilowatts.
If you avoided using it during peak hours, you could get a credit of up to $10.
As for other devices:
An electric stove also uses up to five kilowatts.
Ditto for a three-ton air conditioner.
A high-powered electric car charger uses a lot more – up to twenty kilowatts, so unplugging during a peak hour could set you back $40.
RELATED: How to Prepare for a PG&E power failure
“If you normally plug in your EV at this time or blast AC power to every room in the house or do laundry, moving those activities to another part of the day or just not not doing them is where we see the potential savings,” Kushen said.
Credits are only offered on Flex Alert days – like today – and not on “regular days”. And they won’t show up on your bill until next year.
But first you need to register. It’s free and there are no penalties if you don’t save energy – only credits if you do.
PG&E calculates your “normal” usage during peak hours based on the 10 weekdays preceding each Flex Alert day, or five weekends if the alert falls on a weekend. PG&E will send you a statement showing its calculation of your usage, so you can see if you have fallen below this level.
More information about the Powersaver program here.
California Public Utilities Commission information on energy conservation awards here.
Aggressive bullpen moves pay off for Orioles in 9-6 win over Blue Jays; benches clear in 7th
With two on and one out early in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde brought in rookie Nick Vespi over any of his high-leverage relief trio of Dillon Tate, Cionel Pérez and Félix Bautista. Vespi surrendered a three-run home run, while each of the three late-inning options went unused as the Toronto Blue Jays won both of the day’s games to balloon Baltimore’s distance from a playoff spot.
“Obviously, in a game like that,” Hyde explained a day later, “I don’t want to use those three guys in the third inning.”
The fourth inning, though, seemingly changes the calculus. Beginning with calling on Tate in that frame, Hyde deployed his bullpen as aggressively as he has all season in pursuit of a much-needed win Tuesday. With Pérez and Bautista also entering earlier than usual, he got it, with the Orioles beating the Blue Jays, 9-6, to move within 3 1/2 games of an American League wild-card spot and give themselves a chance at a series split Wednesday.
Of the six innings of relief Hyde asked for from his bullpen, the only one provided by someone other than Tate, Pérez or Bautista was Bryan Baker’s seventh. He allowed a run but ended it with a strikeout of Matt Chapman before his jawing with the Toronto dugout caused the benches to clear. Orioles infielders Jorge Mateo and Rougned Odor tried to play peacemakers throughout, with little more than words exchanged between the clubs as Mateo at one point held back Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernández by their waistbands.
Bautista took over from there, recording the final six outs for the longest save of his nascent career. The Orioles’ lead, which hovered around one run until a late outburst, might not have reached him without Hyde’s aggressiveness.
With the Orioles coming off a five-run frame that alone represented their biggest offensive output against a winning team in two weeks, rookie starter Kyle Bradish allowed the first two batters of the fourth to reach. Tate replaced him, making his earliest appearance of the season, and retired the next three Blue Jays in order to strand the inherited runners.
In their first 111 appearances this season, Tate and Pérez had entered before the sixth inning three times between them, but both did so Tuesday. A pair of doubles off Tate in the fifth prompted Hyde to turn to Pérez, whose fourth out came on a deep drive to center that both he and Guerrero thought were gone before it landed in Cedric Mullins’ glove at the wall.
The catch retained a lead built in the bottom of the third. With the Orioles facing a 3-0 deficit largely thanks to Bo Bichette’s fourth home run in two games, walks to Odor and Mateo preceded Mullins being hit by a pitch. Adley Rutschman smacked a double down the left field line to score two, with Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Gunnar Henderson also driving in runs.
Mullins followed Mateo’s two-out triple in the sixth with a single, providing an insurance run that proved vital before the seventh inning’s theatrics. With a steal in the eighth, Mullins reached 30 for the second straight season. The thievery made him and Mateo only the second pair of Orioles teammates to each steal 30 bases in a season, with Brian Roberts and Corey Patterson doing so in both 2006 and 2007. A walk from Rutschman followed and loaded the bases, then another by Santander brought in an insurance run. Mountcastle, who has thrived against Toronto in his career, delivered a two-run single, with a review determining Rutschman slid in safe on a close play at the plate.
Even with the added cushion, Hyde kept his foot on the gas and left Bautista in the game, and although Bichette’s fourth hit led to a late run, he closed out the game with a strikeout of Hernández.
Around the horn
- Because of inclement weather, the game began after a 17-minute delay. The announced attendance was 8,411, the lowest at Camden Yards since July 6.
- Before the game, the Orioles exchanged two left-handers unlikely to be available for Tuesday’s matchup for a pair of right-handers relatively new to the organization. Baltimore activated Jake Reed, claimed on waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, and recalled Yannier Cano, one of the four pitchers they acquired in last month’s trade with the Minnesota Twins for All-Star closer Jorge López, from Triple-A Norfolk, where they optioned Bruce Zimmermann and Vespi. The Orioles optioned Vespi for a fifth time this year, meaning they will have to expose him to waivers to do so again, per the league’s new collective bargaining agreement.
- Starting pitcher Jordan Lyles remains sick and away from the team with flu-like symptoms. The Orioles will skip his spot in the rotation in this weekend’s series with the Boston Red Sox and start Austin Voth, Spenser Watkins and Bradish, who will pitch on regular rest thanks to Thursday’s off-day.
- Top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez threw 40 pitches in two innings for Double-A Bowie in his second start since returning from a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain, allowing a run on a hit and two walks while striking out four.
- Infielder Jonathan Araúz, who was placed on the restricted list Monday because he was away from Triple-A Norfolk, was reinstated Tuesday, then designated for assignment.
- 2022 draftees Dylan Beavers, Max Wagner and Adam Retzbach were promoted from Low-A Delmarva to High-A Aberdeen.
BLUE [email protected]
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
US Burning Man Festival Ends With Epic 8-Hour Traffic Jam, Photos Go Viral
The end of a nine-day music and culture festival in Nevada, United States, came to an end on Monday. But those departing from the site in the Black Rock desert found themselves stuck in an eight-hour traffic jam as thousands of vehicles lined up at the same time, according to a report in New York Post said. It was the first Burning Man festival after three years of COVID-related delays. Images showing congestion after the celebrations are now going viral online.
The official Burning Man Twitter account also tweeted on Monday to say, “The Exodus wait time is currently around eight hours. Consider delaying your departure until conditions improve.”
Exodus’ waiting time is currently around 8 hours. Consider delaying your departure until conditions improve. If you must leave now, drive on L Street to avoid traffic. Drive slowly, watch for road debris, follow directions from gate staff and listen to BMIR 94.5FM.
— Burning Man Project (@burningman) September 5, 2022
At least 80,000 participants had reached the venue for the nine-day festival.
The photos were posted by those revelers and showed 15 lanes of bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles.
“People love comparing the #Burningman aesthetic to Mad Max…camp’s Exodus is the most Mad Max I’ve felt all week…5 hours later, two more until this that I reach the exit door”, one of the users said on Twittercomparing the wait time to “Mad Max,” a movie about escaping a dystopian wasteland.
Traffic during the ‘exodus’, as the exit from the festival is known as the ‘burners’, is expected but this year’s traffic jam appears to have been brutal. The ongoing heat wave and gas crisis have also added to the chaos.
For the Burning Man festival, held before Labor Day, thousands of people came from all over the world, dressed in bizarre outfits to party all week.
The festival ended with the burning of an effigy, called Burning Man. This has been the traditional way of closing the festival since its inauguration in 1989.
ndtv
Sebastian Haller watches Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League opener against FC Copenhagen from the stands after starting treatment for a testicular tumor
Sebastian Haller was all smiles as he watched Borussia Dortmund beat FC Copenhagen in their Champions League opener.
The 28-year-old striker was spotted in the stands ahead of the clash at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night.
Haller continues to recover from his diagnosis of a malignant testicular tumor.
The tumor was discovered in July after Haller complained of not feeling well during pre-season training shortly after signing for the Bundesliga outfit.
He has already undergone surgery as part of the first phase of his treatment and is expected to be out of action for several months.
Even nicer is the news of an update he gave in late August, telling ESPNNL he “feels really good.”
“I signed for Dortmund and everything was fine,” he explained.
“I think my family and everyone were quite happy with the situation. And then I don’t know. I felt something uncomfortable in my stomach. And then from there, it went really really fast.
