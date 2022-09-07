News
‘Who is he?’ Why Himanta Biswa joked with Jairam Ramesh-Politics News, Firstpost
A war of words has erupted between Assam’s Chief Minister and Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh over Sarma’s remarks on where Rahul Gandhi should have started the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in a throwback to the score .
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam. ANI
New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sharply criticized Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday, saying he had never been close to a man with such a name when he was in Congress. .
Sarma was responding to Jairam Ramesh’s statement in which he called Assam’s chief minister ‘boyish and immature’ for his comments that Congress should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
“First of all, tell me who Jairam Ramesh is?” Is someone living in Assam? Who is he? I have no idea. Who will remember the name of a Congress leader? I was never very close to a man with such a name when I was in Congress. I don’t even know who he is,” Sarma said.
First tell me who is Jairam Ramesh? Is someone living in Assam? Who is he? I have no idea. Who will remember the name of a Congress leader? I was never very close to a man with such a name when I was in Congress. I don’t even know who he is: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/MsVacGzyqJ
— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022
Sarma had mocked Congress’ “Bharat Jodo Yatra” on Tuesday saying the party should lead this campaign in Pakistan while stressing that “India is connected and united”.
The Chief Minister said that India was divided in 1947 and there was no benefit in starting ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in India.
“India was divided in 1947 in Congress. If they want to start ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ then Rahul Gandhi should do it in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this yatra in India? India is connected and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra
program in Pakistan,” Sarma said.
The statement was not well received by Congress leaders, who lambasted Sarma for making comments solely to prove his loyalty to his new masters.
“I think Assam CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is childish, immature and he only makes statements to prove his loyalty to his new masters,” Ramesh said.
I think the Assam CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is childish, immature and he makes statements only to prove his loyalty to his new masters: Congress General Secy in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, on the remark of Assam CM stating “Congress should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’” pic.twitter.com/eDQCUybE8N
— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022
Referring to Sarma’s remarks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said such opportunists should not be taken seriously.
“Such opportunists should not be taken seriously. It is another matter that he became chief minister,” he added.
Kanniyakumari, TN | Such opportunists (referring to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) should not be taken seriously. It’s another matter that he became Chief Minister: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Assam CM remark – “Congress should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’” CnihVeBCj5 pic.twitter.com/rN5CILPwdo
— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has slammed Assam’s Chief Minister for spitting venom.
“He spits venom. He must have visited the RSS office and seen the map of Akhand Bharat. BJP says Muslims should be sent to Pakistan and in the same breath says it should be merged for ‘Akhand Bharat’. What does it mean to send them and merge them later? ” He asked.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For Orioles pitcher DL Hall, a teal-and-orange glove is a reminder of how far he’s come
Looking back now, there are many ways DL Hall wishes he could alter his major league debut. The performance, for one. The mindset he held going into that outing against the Tampa Bay Rays last month, for another.
And also the glove he wore, a light brown model he used when he first got into professional baseball.
“I was like, for my debut, I’m gonna go back to the old faithful,” Hall said. “But now I wish I wouldn’t have. There’s a lot of things that I wish I would’ve remained myself.”
The Orioles left-hander realizes now that when he took the mound with that understated glove, he lost a part of himself. When he second-guessed his ability in his first start, the 23-year-old prospect only dented his own confidence, leading to five runs against him in 3 2/3 innings before he was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk to learn how to become a reliever for Baltimore’s playoff push.
When he returned to the Orioles last week, it was with a determination to not lose himself. And a part of that meant sporting the bright teal glove that is more meaningful to him than purely a fashion choice. With each glance at his teal-and-orange glove — or his black-teal-and-orange version — Hall is reminded of his upbringing in Valdosta, Georgia.
He used to dream of gloves such as those. Now he has them.
“I don’t come from a big town, I don’t come from a wealthy family or anything like that,” Hall said. “For me, the flashy stuff is a way that I remind myself that I am who I think I am. I try to create that mindset for myself. That’s why I wear my big gold chain. It’s all a reminder of where I came from and how far I’ve gotten.”
The practice began in high school, after he met the owner of WebGem Custom Gloves at a baseball tournament. With that introduction, Hall’s world opened to custom designs, and he created a black and gold one to wear while playing with the Valdosta Wildcats, his high school team. When Hall made All-American teams in high school, he pulled out a red and blue version.
With each one, there was a feeling he’d get: He belonged. And while his first foray into professional baseball after the Orioles selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft featured primarily that light brown glove, he discovered the teal color from Rawlings in 2020. He’s never gone back.
“I like it loud. I like the loud look of it,” Hall said. “But I tell myself every time I use it, I’m like, ‘If I’m gonna use the teal, I’ve gotta throw hard.’ You can’t go out there with a bright color like that and not throw hard.”
In the locker next to Hall’s in the home clubhouse at Camden Yards on Sunday, right-hander Beau Sulser looked over at the two bright gloves in Hall’s hands.
“That’s why I wear an all-black glove,” Sulser quipped. “90, 92 [mph] with sink. I need a plain glove.”
Since entering professional baseball, Hall has accumulated as many as 20 custom gloves. The two main ones he uses with the Orioles are the teal-and-orange edition and the black-teal-and-orange version, with the former matched with white or orange uniforms while the latter is reserved for black jerseys.
The start of Hall’s major league career has been up-and-down. Adjusting to a relief role, Hall struck out two of the three batters he faced Saturday before allowing three runs in his next appearance Monday. It’s an adjustment, but he doesn’t want to turn away from who he is, or what got him here.
So he glances at his teal glove again.
“Just to remind myself, like: ‘Look, you’ve done it. You’ve made it this far. You can go even farther,’” Hall said. “I could never have any of that stuff. Now that I can, I want to be able to remind myself that I did this.”
BLUE [email protected]
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Sue Bird’s final round of WNBA championship ends with Storm losing to Aces
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The Las Vegas Aces ended the Seattle Storm and Sue Bird’s pursuit of a WNBA championship on Tuesday night with a 97-92 win in Game 4 of their semifinal.
Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, as the Aces closed the series in Game 4. She scored 12 of the Aces’ last 20 points.
“When Chelsea are moving and rolling, my biggest thing is just getting by,” As striker A’ja Wilson said after the game. “At the end of the day, you just have to step aside and let people rock.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
On the minds of many after the game was Bird. The basketball legend announced in June that the 2022 season would be his last. The 13-time All-Star finished with eight points and eight assists in 36 minutes.
“A little weird. Absolutely surreal. I think at the beginning…I felt sad about the season and the game. And then I think when the emotions started to come to the surface, that was also what I knew deep down it was my last game,” Bird said after the loss.
Fans chanted “Thank you, Sue!” at the end of the game, leaving the Storm star emotional.
“I also wanted to have one last moment to say thank you, to soak it all up because in a way it’s a happy thing. I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved here,” he said. -she adds.
STATE DEPARTMENT TAKES CLEAR STANCE ON DENNIS RODMAN’S RUSSIA TRIP
Aces coach Becky Hammon called the moment “bittersweet”.
“It’s kind of like the girl who beat Serena (Williams). It’s bittersweet,” Hammon said. “I know that myself and our staff, our team and our organization have so much respect for Sue. She had a fairy tale career, a career that children dream of. She has to live it.”
Bird would end her career as one of the most decorated players in women’s basketball history. She is a four-time WNBA champion, two-time NCAA champion and a five-time Olympic gold medalist.
This will be the Aces’ third WNBA Finals appearance in franchise history. The team, formerly known as the Utah Starzz, San Antonio Silver Stars and San Antonio Stars, made it to the Finals in 2008 but lost to the Detroit Shock in three games.
The Aces reached the final in 2020 but then lost to the Storm.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Since arriving in Las Vegas in 2018, the Aces have been in the playoffs for four of their first five seasons. The team reached at least the semi-finals each of those four times.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Ravens film study: What could QB Lamar Jackson and the 2022 offense look like? We asked the experts.
If the most polarizing question in Baltimore sports is about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s value to the Ravens, the most consequential one could be about the 2022 offense he’ll lead.
As the Ravens prepare to face the New York Jets in Sunday’s season opener, the narratives are as inextricable as they are divisive. From week to week, Jackson’s apparent worthiness of a record-breaking deal will rise and fall within the structure of coordinator Greg Roman’s attack. There’s no consensus on how much money Jackson deserves in his next contract extension, just as there’s no consensus on how much the Ravens’ scheme will help or hurt his bid for more.
Not even former NFL quarterbacks can agree. Last month, ESPN analyst Steve Young said Jackson “keeps getting held back by the Ravens year after year because they keep doubling down on this [rushing] thing.” Two weeks later, NBC analyst Chris Simms said Roman is a “phenomenal” coordinator and called criticism of Jackson and the Ravens “over the top.”
The debates will evolve in step with the Ravens’ offense, which could be arriving at a handful of pivot points in the Jackson-Roman partnership. The Baltimore Sun spoke recently with two analysts, ESPN’s Matt Bowen and Football Outsiders’ Derrik Klassen, about what could (and should) be next.
Running in a new direction
In Roman’s three years as offensive coordinator, the Ravens have started two undrafted players and a sixth-round pick at center and still rolled over run defenses. With Matt Skura, Patrick Mekari and Bradley Bozeman in the middle, and Jackson serving as conductor, the team’s ground game has finished first, third and 11th in rushing efficiency over the past three years, according to Football Outsiders.
Injuries could again weigh on the 2022 group’s effectiveness, especially early. The early-season availability of running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is unclear, and running back Gus Edwards (knee) has not yet returned to practice. But Simms called Roman “one of the run-game master designers in all of the NFL,” and Tyler Linderbaum, one of the best center prospects in years, should add even more dimensions.
The first-round pick’s influence will be most obvious on the Ravens’ zone schemes. As the Ravens’ play-caller, Roman has typically preferred gap, or power, schemes, in which blockers wall off defenders from the ball carrier’s path and pulling linemen climb upfield to take on linebackers and safeties.
Zone schemes, which ask blockers to move in unison and block either an area or the first defender to arrive in their gap, have been less prominent and less effective in Baltimore. Last year, when the Ravens ran read-option plays, which make defenses account for Jackson as a potential runner, Devonta Freeman had a team-high 14 attempts for 137 yards on zone schemes, according to Sports Info Solutions. No other Ravens running back had more than four carries.
Linderbaum thrived as a zone blocker at Iowa, and his comfort with the concepts should bolster the Ravens’ rushing attack. With more zone-read looks from the pistol and shotgun formations, Roman could also diversify the Ravens’ menu of run-pass-option plays, exploiting overeager defenses with quick hitters.
“Linderbaum is great for this offense because he can play in zone and gap schemes,” Bowen said. “He is incredibly, incredibly talented as a mover, a positional blocker that can cut off defenders on the back side, reach defenders on the front side, play in space and fit up on linebackers. I thought it was an excellent pick. It kind of fits their offensive profile, in terms of the versatility they have on the call sheet and the versatility they have up front.”
Linderbaum doesn’t have the girth of a typical Ravens lineman — at the NFL scouting combine, he measured in at just 6 feet 2, 296 pounds — but his mobility has invited comparisons to Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce. In Philadelphia, the similarly sized Kelce has been used on “pin and pull” concepts that get him out in space, almost as a lead blocker.
“[Linderbaum] is such a smart player, he’s so insane athletically, that when you put those second-level players in a bind, if he can climb up there,” Klassen said, “he’s going to clear those dudes out pretty well.”
Blitz bounce-back
Jackson’s most surprising reversal in fortune last season came against man-to-man coverage and the blitz. Over his first three years in Baltimore, Jackson’s elusiveness and improvisational ability were maybe the NFL’s best deterrents against “Cover 1″ (man-to-man coverage, with one safety in the middle of the field) and “Cover 0″ (man-to-man coverage, with no safety help) schemes. One wrong angle was all Jackson needed to burst free into the open field.
Last year, though, the offense’s struggles seemed to embolden defenses. Because the Ravens’ patchwork line couldn’t hold off edge rushers for long, because their wide receivers’ route-running occasionally faltered, because Roman often found himself facing third-and-long, because Jackson struggled at times to trust what he was seeing, opponents came after him.
And to great effect. Against five or more pass rushers, Jackson completed just 59.4% of his passes for a meager 6.3 yards per attempt, according to SIS. He was also sacked 19 times and pressured 69 times on those 128 drop-backs. Against the all-out blitzes of Cover 0 looks, he was 6-for-18 for 41 yards. Against man coverage, including scrambles, Jackson’s expected points added per drop-back — a measure of relative efficiency that accounts for situational factors — was the worst in the NFL over the past three seasons among passers with at least 300 attempts.
Bowen said Jackson would have to settle for more quick-hitting, first-level throws, and pointed to the Ravens’ Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who flustered him with the blitz.
“Pittsburgh really dialed up the pressure against Lamar, right?” he said. “And they got sacks on him. They made him rush some throws. But there were still some throws to be made on that tape. And that’s just really a thing of trusting your offensive line, seeing it fast in the pocket and getting the ball out. Because even if you blitz every time, there are still going to be throws that are available underneath. You throw the quick game, you throw hot [against an overwhelming number of pass rushers], you throw the crosser, you throw the slants. …
“If you’re going to pressure Lamar, you have to contain him. Because if you miss and he gets outside, it’s a touchdown. But if you do contain him, and you force him to throw the ball, it’s just seeing those throws and taking the throws that are available.”
Jackson’s struggles against heavy-pressure looks, according to the analysts, aren’t worrisome over the long term. But Klassen said the Ravens would need to be better prepared for curveballs like the Miami Dolphins’ hair-on-fire approach in their Week 10 upset last season.
Jackson faced 24 defensive back blitzes in that 22-10 loss, according to ESPN — the most any quarterback has faced since 2015 — and he struggled to adjust. Against one of the NFL’s lowest-rated defenses, the Ravens made just two red-zone trips. Klassen said Roman needed better answers in pass protection.
“They just wouldn’t go to any other answer but throwing those quick wide receiver screens,” he said. “And that’s just not a really good way to handle that. It’s a nice way if that’s one of your four or five options to handle it. If that’s the only thing you’re doing, it really sucks. So I’m kind of hoping they just find more protection answers against stuff like that. Because I do think, if Lamar has a fair chance against stuff like Cover 0 and man coverage, just athletically, he’s unbelievable. And I still think he commands the pocket really well and I do think he’s a smart passer. So to me, it’s just a blip, and you hope that Greg Roman learned a lesson.”
Heavy-duty approach
Before the draft, the Ravens’ personnel seemed to be trending toward normalcy. In Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay, they had a trio of talented, complementary wide receivers who could grow with Jackson. In Mark Andrews, they had one of the league’s best tight ends. There were still unique pieces in place — fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Nick Boyle — but the Ravens’ talent allocation looked less like it did in 2019 and more like the rest of the NFL’s.
Then the Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round pick, didn’t draft a replacement wideout and, in fourth-round pick Isaiah Likely, found a potential instant-impact tight end. Suddenly, 2019 didn’t seem too far removed.
In that record-breaking year, the Ravens stressed defenses with more size than speed. They were ruthlessly efficient through the air and on the ground in both “12″ personnel (one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers) and “13″ personnel (one running back, three tight ends and one wide receiver). Another 15% of Roman’s play calls relied on “22″ personnel packages (two running backs, two tight ends and one wide receiver) that featured Ricard, though their passing and running effectiveness waned with the grouping.
This group of Ravens tight ends might not have the depth of blocking talent that the 2019 team did, especially if Boyle can’t recapture his pre-injury form. But Andrews and Ricard have developed as both blockers and receivers in the years since. Likely, meanwhile, could offer more as a downfield target than Hayden Hurst did, thanks in part to his presnap versatility as a receiver.
“When someone says three-tight-end personnel, everyone thinks you’re going to run the ball downhill, right?” Bowen said. “And there is a run-game element to that. But when you draft someone like Isaiah Likely, what we’ve seen him do in the preseason … that gives you multiplicity on offense.
“When you add Likely to Mark Andrews, who’s a top-tier tight end, to someone like a Nick Boyle, now you can go three tight ends and say, ‘What are you going to do defensively to us? Are you going to go big to stop the run game? But with these three tight ends, we can line up and spread. We can line up in any formation you want because they’re versatile players.’ And that gives you a tactical advantage to be able to counter whatever the defense produces on the field.”
Jackson has pushed back on the notion that he’s most dangerous when surrounded by tight ends, but the Ravens could have the NFL’s best collection of them. Andrews broke the Ravens’ single-season receiving record last season. Ricard is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. Likely got Pro Football Focus’ best-ever preseason receiving grade for a tight end. And Boyle remade his body this offseason to better withstand the pounding of the position.
“I do think the Lamar offense is at its best when it does get heavier, it operates out of pistol, it really leans on the running game,” Klassen said. “Because Lamar is truly, in that sense, a one-of-a-kind player. And I think when you have a player like that, you kind of need to lean into the idea of ‘Styles make a fight.’ And there’s just nobody like Lamar, and there’s nobody that can run this kind of offense. So I think you kind of lean into it.”
Week 1
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Shelling continues near Ukrainian nuclear power plant, despite risks – The Denver Post
By Yuras Karmanau
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has renewed its bombardments in the area of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a local official said Wednesday, a day after the UN’s atomic watchdog lobbied for the warring parties create a safety zone there to protect themselves against a possible disaster.
The town of Nikopol, located on the opposite bank of the Dnieper to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, was targeted by rocket and heavy artillery fire, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
Reports of nearby shelling, which could not be independently verified, caused international alarm. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, warned the UN Security Council on Tuesday that “something very, very catastrophic could happen” in Zaporizhzhia.
“There are fires, power outages and other things at (the plant) that require us to prepare the local population for the consequences of nuclear danger,” Reznichenko said.
The potential peril has led the UN’s atomic watchdog to urge Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear protection and safety zone” around the plant.
It is feared that the fighting could trigger a catastrophe on the scale of the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. The plant was built during Soviet times and is one of the 10 largest in the world.
Neither Moscow nor Kyiv officials would immediately commit to the idea of a safe zone, saying more details on the proposal were needed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has defied pressure to stop the war, saying Wednesday that Moscow will continue its military offensive in Ukraine until it achieves its goals. He also mocked Western attempts to stop Russia with sanctions.
The eastern city of Sloviansk came under Russian fire on Wednesday morning, damaging a school and another building, according to city administration chief Vadym Lyakh.
City firefighters dug deep into the still-smoldering rubble of a building and pulled out at least one body bag.
Pieces of brick, masonry and concrete lay among the torn branches of nearby trees, mixed with broken glass and tiles. The metal doors, deformed by the force of the explosion, hung from their hinges.
The strike took place around 4 a.m., said Raisa Smelkova, a 75-year-old resident who lives in another part of the building. She and her husband are unharmed.
Smelkova and her husband lived through the previous war in Ukraine in 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea region. But this time, she says, things are much worse.
“What’s happening now isn’t just scary, it’s horrific,” she said. “There is more destruction. Everything is worse. Just everything.
Three civilians were killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk region, Ukraine’s presidential office said. The city of Kharkiv was hit by rockets twice overnight.
But Ukrainian forces have taken control of an unknown number of towns in the Kherson region, according to Nataliya Humenyuk, spokesman for the Southern Military Command. She said details would come later from the military leadership.
The UK Ministry of Defense said there had been heavy fighting on three fronts: in the north, near Kharkiv; to the east in the Donbass; and to the south in Kherson Oblast.
Amid a Ukrainian counterattack in the east, “multiple simultaneous threats spread over 500 kilometers (310 miles) will test Russia’s ability to coordinate operational design and reallocate resources among multiple groups of forces,” the ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian military has held large-scale military exercises that began last week and ended Wednesday in the east of the country, involving Chinese forces. It was seen as another manifestation of increasingly close ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over military action in Ukraine.
___
Elena Becatoros from Sloviansk contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP coverage of the war at
denverpost
Paul Krugman: The nightmare after Gorbachev
Most articles on the death of Mikhail Gorbachev dwell on the political failure of his reform project. The Russian Federation, the main successor state to the Soviet Union, has not, to say the least, become a democratic, open society. Ukraine may finally have gotten there, but that very success is probably one major reason the country is now fighting for its life against Russian invasion.
What I’ve been reading has placed less stress on the economic failures of post-Gorbachev Russia. Yet those failures were spectacular and surely helped pave the way for Putinism. So let’s talk about how badly things went wrong in the 1990s.
First, some background: Nowadays everyone views the old Soviet Union, with its centrally planned economy, as an abject failure. But it didn’t always look that way. Indeed, in the 1950s and even into the 1960s, many people around the world saw Soviet economic development as a success story; a backward nation had transformed itself into a major world power (killing millions in the process, but who’s counting?). As late as 1970, the Soviet Union’s success in converging toward Western levels of wealth seemed second only to Japan’s.
Nor was this a statistical mirage. If nothing else, Soviet performance during World War II demonstrated that its industrial growth under Josef Stalin had been very real.
After 1970, however, the Soviet growth story fell apart, and by some measures, technological progress came to a standstill.
Economic stagnation may not fully explain the rise of Gorbachev. But the increasingly obvious failure of centrally planned economics surely helped set the stage for reform. The Soviet Union crumbled; Russia turned away from socialism and toward a market economy.
And the results were disastrous.
I don’t know if it’s widely appreciated just how poorly the Russian economy performed during the Boris Yeltsin years. But the numbers are sobering. Real gross domestic product per capita fell more than 40% That’s substantially worse than America’s decline during the worst of the Great Depression.
In the early 1990s, Russia also suffered from extreme inflation, reaching a peak of more than 2,000% at an annual rate. No, I didn’t accidentally add extra zeros.
I’ve seen some suggestions that the economic plunge in Russia and other formerly planned economies wasn’t as bad as the numbers say, because statistics from the Communist era, when the economy may have been producing a lot of stuff nobody actually wanted, may have inflated the true level of output. But there’s plenty of other evidence for a collapse in living standards. Among other things, there was a plunge in life expectancy.
Nor can we say that these short-run costs were an inevitable consequence of the transition from socialism to capitalism. As a 2001 International Monetary Fund paper pointed out, Russia’s performance after liberalization was far worse than that of other “transition” economies.
So what went wrong? There were intense debates about that issue in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which as far as I can tell never reached a consensus; then everyone moved on to other issues. But there were a few plausible stories, not mutually exclusive. They include the following:
- At first, Russia only moved partially to a market economy, and the partial privatization wasn’t systematic. The result was an awkward mix of government and private enterprise that was the worst of both worlds.
- Where it did privatize, Russia did so without the institutions — things like security regulation, rules against predatory behavior and general rule of law — a market economy needs to function.
- Haphazard privatization created a proliferation of monopolies, whose efforts to extract as much as possible from everyone else turned them into the modern equivalent of robber barons — the old barons, not Gilded Age industrialists — who hobbled commerce across the board.
- Chaotic privatization also created a class of oligarchs: men with vast, unearned wealth. “Property is theft!” declared anarchist Pierre-Joseph Proudhon; well, in Yeltsin’s Russia, much of it really was. And the power of the oligarchs surely distorted economic policy.
How much did each of these factors contribute to the post-Gorbachev economic disaster? I don’t know, and I suspect few, if any, other people do either. But Russia in the 1990s clearly offers a lesson in how not to transition to a market economy.
The problems of the 1990s culminated in a financial crisis in 1998. After that, the Russian economy finally stabilized and resumed growth; unfortunately, it did so under the leadership of a guy named Vladimir Putin. It’s doubtful whether economic recovery required the fall of democracy, but that’s how it worked out.
This story may not be over. (Are such stories ever over?) I hope, of course, that Ukraine will defeat this invasion; if it does, one large part of the former Soviet Union may finally have achieved a durable democracy. And it’s possible to imagine a democratic Ukraine growing increasingly integrated with the European economy, showing a way to combine democracy with prosperity.
But that’s for the future. The sad historical truth is that Gorbachev’s political legacy was, to an important degree, poisoned by Russia’s economic failure.
“I’m a bigger and better version of him”
Tyson Fury thinks his size will be too big for Oleksandr Usyk if they meet in an undisputed title fight.
Since announcing he would return to the ring, Fury has set his sights on Usyk to prove once and for all that he is the number one heavyweight of this era.
Initially, Fury wanted the fight in December, but Usyk said he would be out of action until next year as he has to recover from various injuries and spend time with his family.
This prompted ‘The Gypsy King’ to turn his attention to fellow Brit, Anthony Joshua, and it appears the pair are in talks to fight before the end of the year, but Fury’s ultimate goal still ends with Usyk.
Although the Ukrainian looks masterful in his two fights with Joshua, Fury is clearly unimpressed and thinks he will use his size to knock Usyk down and knock him out.
“Tyson Fury does what Usyk does,” Fury told Ring Magazine, “but I’m a bigger, better version of him with punching power.
“Usyk thinks he’s a clever little mother ***** at [220 pounds] and he can box and move. I’ve boxed and moved my whole career, but now I just like knocking my mom out.
“I’ve never met anyone with more speed than me, in sparring or sparring. Usyk is a heavyweight at [220 pounds]but he is not faster than me.
“The fact that he was a middleweight means that he increases the speed. But a middleweight carrying an extra [50 or 60 pounds] won’t help their speed.
He continued, “Why is Tyson Fury going to beat him? Because Tyson Fury is a 6-foot-9, 270-pound destruction machine who won’t stop throwing combinations at a man who can’t hurt him.
“Joshua is known to have a dodgy chin. [Usyk] didn’t even look like Joshua wobbling in that second fight, and Joshua walked on everything he threw.
“Listen, we saw Derek Chisora, a torn and failed mate, give Usyk all the trouble he could handle.
“Derek is a glorified journeyman with 12 losses, and most of those losses have come in a row. He was nip and tuck with Usyk. Seven rounds to five. Usyk was two rounds ahead of an old journeyman? If he Please!
“Also, Mairis Briedis, a 5ft 10in tall man and [200lbs], nearly beat Usyk with an aggressive style. Michael Hunter couldn’t miss Usyk for the first few laps until he ran out of steam.
“It’s not like he’s a skilled southpaw. Look at his face after his fights.
“With Usyk, he doesn’t have faster feet than me at heavyweight. He may have had a middleweight or a light weight but not a heavyweight.
“I have more power, double his reach, I’m a foot taller and I have more heart.
“Why do I have more heart? Heart gets up off the floor and fights in the 12th round after being knocked out. Heart gets up twice in Round 4 to bounce a motherf***** to the canvas in Round 11. That’s what you call the beating heart.
“I will do to the little European what Riddick Bowe did to Evander Holyfield in the first and third fights. A good big man will hit a good little man. He’s a good little man, but he’s not a good big man.
“He had four fights at heavyweight: two against the bodybuilder [Joshua], which he could send 10 times a week; Chisora, the companion; and Chaz Witherspoon, where he ran out of ideas. And Chaz was landing on him, marking him and everything.
Fury then began discussing Usyk’s chances against some of the other elite fighters in the heavyweight division, including his old nemesis Deontay Wilder.
“I think Usyk would be inconvenient for Wilder for the first three or four laps, but Usyk is slowing down. We have seen it slow down. We saw Joshua land on him and hurt him,” Fury said.
“Wilder would punch him and it would be over in the fifth round.
“Maybe Usyk can send him up to 10 rounds, but in a 12 round fight you are going to get hit. I don’t care if you’re the smartest man in the world. As soon as Wilder lands on one of them, goodbye forever.
Fury went on to say, “Deontay Wilder, even though he is crap in my opinion, is still the second best heavyweight in the world. He will land the thunderclap.
Offer of the day
Sky Bet – Bet €10 Get €30 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
New customers only. First single bet and e/w with odds of 1/1 or more. 3 betting chips of £10. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets valid only on football. Free bets cannot be withdrawn. No free bet expiration. Eligibility restrictions and other terms and conditions apply.
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
