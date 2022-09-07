Who is Suella Braverman, minister of Indian origin and new British Home Secretary?

Suella Braverman served as attorney general in Boris Johnson’s government and was a strong Brexit advocate. She was appointed Brexit Minister in 2018 by Theresa May

Conservative Party leader Suella Braverman has been named Britain’s new home secretary after Priti Patel resigned.

Like Patel, Braverman is of Indian descent.

The 42-year-old MP for Fareham in south-east England served as attorney general in the Boris Johnson-led government until she was appointed Home Secretary by new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Let’s take a look at the political career of Suella Braverman:

Early history and education

Suella Braverman was born in Harrow in London.

She is the daughter of Uma and Christie Fernandes, a couple of Hindu Tamil and Christian background from Goa who came to England in the 1960s from Kenya and Mauritius.

While her father worked for a housing association in the UK, her mother was appointed by the National Health Service and worked as a nurse for almost 45 years. Braverman’s interest in the estate stems from his parents’ association with local politics.

Uma was a councilor for 16 years and Christie campaigned for the locals.

After attending a local state school, Suella went to private school Heathfield in London where she won a scholarship. From there, she went on to study law at Queen’s College, University of Cambridge, then earned a master’s degree in European and French law at the Panthéon-Sorbonne in Paris before qualifying as a lawyer in New York State.

According to a report by The GuardianBraverman showed ambition to become an MP at a very young age and attended Conservative events in Harrow.

Before being elected to Fareham in 2015, she had fought for several seats dominated by Labor and the Liberal Democrats.

In 2018, she married Rael Braverman, manager at Mercedes. They have two children.

Suella was appointed Brexit minister in 2018 by then Prime Minister Theresa May, her first cabinet post.

However, her role as Brexit minister was short-lived as she quickly resigned after then-Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned over a disagreement with the deal. of divorce proposed by May with the European Union.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson brought her back into the fold by appointing her Attorney General in 2020.

Attack on the “culture of rights”

As attorney general, Suella attacked what she described as a “culture of rights” that did not exist in Britain before 1998, a year after Tony Blair became the country’s prime minister.

According to a report by Mirror United Kingdomthe Brexiteer claimed that many institutions are ‘misinterpreting’ the Equality Act.

“We now have a ‘culture of rights’ in a way that didn’t exist before 1998,” she said while giving a speech to the think tank called Policy Exchange in 2022.

She added that schools in England do not need to allow transgender students to change uniforms or use a child’s favorite pronouns.

“It is therefore wrong for schools to suggest that they have legal obligations which mean that they must address children by their pronouns, preferred names or admit them to toilets, sports teams or dormitories of the opposite sex. The right to be free from discrimination based on gender reassignment is not the same as a right to access facilities provided for the opposite sex,” Braverman added.

Congratulations @trussliz upon his appointment as Prime Minister. You bring a delivery record, a plan for our current challenges, and an optimistic vision for our country’s future. — MP Suella Braverman (@SuellaBraverman) September 6, 2022

She said that true diversity and equality diminish in a society when everyone is divided into distinct groups. She added, “That’s not the goal of democracy and that’s not what the law requires.”

Join the PM Race

The leader of the Conservative Party was among the first to announce her candidacy to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister.

Before making his announcement, Braverman called on Boris Johnson to step down after the ‘Partygate scandal’, according to a report by The quintet.

She expected to win support from the pro-Brexit wing of the party.

She said: “I am running because I believe the 2019 manifesto is fit for purpose, presents a bold and inspiring vision for our country and I want to deliver on the promises contained in this manifesto. I want to integrate the opportunities of Brexit, fix the outstanding issues and reduce taxes.

However, according to Sky NewsBraverman was knocked out of the race in July after receiving just 27 votes in the second round of the contest.

Following the loss, Suella decided to support Liz Truss and said she was “impressed” with Truss’ stances on tackling illegal immigration and lowering taxes.

A long list of things to do

Braverman has a lot to do.

According to a report by IndependentBraverman must quickly tackle controversial issues such as immigration, crime, security and policing.

The task of coping with the growing number of immigrants crossing the English Channel is high on his to-do list.

His predecessor, Patel, failed to deliver on his promise to make the crossing “unviable” for immigrants.

In April 2022, the Johnson government signed an agreement with Rwanda to return some of the asylum seekers to the East African country.

According to an article on Indian ExpressJohnson said the decision would “save countless lives”.

However, the legality of the policy is currently being challenged in court.

Braverman will also have to quell violent attacks and shootings in England and Wales where the crime rate is rising.

It must also find solutions to make the country safe for women and girls.

Among other things, Braverman is also tasked with restoring public confidence in Britain’s police force after a series of scandals.

It must also keep its promise to hire 20,000 new police officers by next year.

With contributions from agencies

