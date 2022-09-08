News
12 key numbers to consider as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1
The Chicago Bears open the season Sunday, welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to Soldier Field in a game that pits a pair of second-year starting quarterbacks against one another.
But the Justin Fields vs. Trey Lance battle won’t be the only thing worth tracking this weekend. Here are a handful of eye-catching facts and figures.
15
Rookies currently on the Bears 53-man roster, clear evidence of the roster overhaul new general manager Ryan Poles has been overseeing since January. Only 19 players on the roster were with the organization when Poles arrived. Seven players have joined the team just this month. In addition, 42% of the current 53-man roster consists of players who are either in their first or second seasons in the league.
11
Projected Week 1 starters for the Bears who are playing under their rookie contracts. That includes linebacker Roquan Smith and running back David Montgomery, who are both entering contract seasons and uncertain what their future with the organization holds beyond this season. It also includes safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Kyler Gordon and left tackle Braxton Jones, three rookies who won roles as Week 1 starters.
81
Regular-season victories by Lovie Smith in his nine seasons as Bears coach. Smith is the only Bears coach in the post-Mike Ditka era to have won at least 50 games with the organization. He is also the only one to win multiple playoff contests.
61
Regular-season victories combined by Marc Trestman, John Fox and Matt Nagy over the last nine seasons. New coach Matt Eberflus replaced Nagy in January and will coach his first game Sunday.
83
The length in yards of Deebo Samuel’s longest reception in 2021 for the 49ers. That catch came on third-and-20 against the Bears last October, a momentum-changing play in the second half that helped the 49ers rally from nine points down for a 33-22 victory. Samuel finished the season with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns and last month signed a three-year, $71.6 million extension.
88.9
Robbie Gould’s field goal percentage since being cut just before the 2016 season began. The Bears’ all-time leading scorer made 85.4% of his kicks during his 11 seasons in Chicago. He kicked for the New York Giants in 2017 and is now entering his sixth season with the 49ers. Gould has kicked against the Bears three times previously, making all nine of his field-goal attempts. That includes a 5-for-5 effort in Week 13 of 2017, including the game-winning 24-yard kick in the final seconds to lift the 49ers to a 15-14 victory.
15.5
Sacks last season by 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, a career high and second best in the NFC, behind only Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn (18.5). Bosa will match up Sunday against Jones, a fifth-round pick out of Southern Utah. That could prove to be one of the afternoon’s most interesting matchups.
1,686
Receiving yards by Darnell Mooney in his first two NFL seasons. In Bears history, only two wide receivers have had more yardage over their first two years — Harlon Hill with 1,913 yards in 1954-55 and Alshon Jeffery (1,788 in 2012-13).
24
Bears rank in total offense last season with an average of 307.4 yards per game. That marked the 17th time in the last 20 seasons the team has finished outside the top 20 in total offense. The Bears also averaged 4.86 yards per play in 2021, ranking 27th in that category.
29
Touchdown passes thrown by Bears quarterback Erik Kramer in 1995, setting a single-season franchise record that still stands. Since Kramer’s big year, only one Bears quarterback has topped 25 touchdown passes in a season. Jay Cutler did it twice, with 27 in 2009 and 28 in 2014.
30
NFL quarterbacks who have thrown at least 30 touchdown passes in a season over the last 10 seasons, including 17 who have done it more than once. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees have thrown at least 30 TD passes six times in the last 10 seasons.
7
Touchdown passes by Fields in his rookie year. Fields made 10 starts and played in 12 games last season, but he had only one game in which he threw multiple TD passes (a 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 14).
Stock futures wobble ahead of ECB meeting, Fed comments
U.S. stock futures swung between gains and losses as investors awaited a policy meeting by the European Central Bank and a public appearance by the chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.
S&P 500 futures were flat, a day after the index closed higher, ending a two-day losing streak. Futures on the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average and tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 futures were also little changed.
Column: Matt Eberflus’ defense was the NFL’s toughest on 3rd down last year, one scout says. How will the Chicago Bears reflect that?
In a casual conversation with a scout a few weeks back, he said the most difficult defense to prepare for last season was the Vic Fangio-led Denver Broncos — no surprise considering the complexities the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator is known for.
In the next breath, the scout said the defense that was most problematic on third down was the Indianapolis Colts under Matt Eberflus.
The Colts?
Eberflus had some fine players to work with, including tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Shaquille Leonard and nickel cornerback Kenny Moore, but the Colts probably weren’t on anyone’s short list of the most imposing defenses in 2021.
So what made them so challenging on third down — the money down — and could that be a sign of things to come for the Bears as they prepare for Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field?
The answer takes you into the weeds a little in terms of defenses and coverages and disguises and more. Suffice to say that Eberflus — who learned the NFL game from Lovie Smith and champions the Tampa-2 scheme that was such a big part of the Bears’ success under Smith — has a lot more tricks in the bag, especially when the defense has a chance to get off the field on third down.
Eberflus has given play-calling responsibilities to defensive coordinator Alan Williams, but they worked together in Indianapolis so it’s fair to assume Williams will have much the same in mind.
While the Colts leaned heavily on split-safety looks on first and second down last season, on third down they were in man free coverage 46.9% of the time, the fourth-highest figure in the league. That’s a zone-based team turning to man coverage. They also blitzed 34.7% of the time on third down, the eighth-highest figure in the league.
“For me, last year was my first year in the system, it was a little surprise for me,” Bears cornerbacks coach James Rowe said when I asked him about the depth of the options the Colts had on third down in 2021. “But they say when you go back and really look at those teams from the past, (Cover-2) wasn’t always the call. They just probably did it more than everybody else.”
Said middle linebacker Nicholas Morrow: “You’ve got to throw different looks at offenses. Even if you run the same coverage, maybe use different personnel or have different people doing different responsibilities in that coverage. Do that and on offense, they don’t know who is playing what role.
“To affect the quarterback, you can do it with pressure and you can also do it with your pre-snap alignment and personnel. I think that helps you and takes away from you having to use a five- or six-man pressure when you affect the quarterback with so many different coverages.”
What Eberflus and Williams decide to do with new personnel remains to be seen and could be matchup-dependent from week to week. But if they draw on their combined experience in Indianapolis, the Bears will rely heavily on split safeties on first and second down and then be more aggressive going after the quarterback on third down.
What would follow — again, if the Bears piggyback off what the Colts did in 2021 — is a mixture of zone and man pressure with a lot of late rotation by defensive backs and even linebackers.
Every defense in the league uses some version of Cover-2, and it never will go out of style because it puts the defense in position to take away the deep ball while forcing quarterbacks to be patient and work underneath throwing windows.
Smith bet on his defense in that scheme, counting on offenses having difficulty driving the length of the field by taking the short stuff without making errors. The Bears had star talent at the key positions, too, starting with Tommie Harris at defensive tackle, Brian Urlacher at middle linebacker, Lance Briggs at weak-side linebacker and Mike Brown at free safety. They added top edge rushers such as Adewale Ogunleye and later Julius Peppers.
Defenses turned to Cover-2 variations to slow Patrick Mahomes last year, and he was flustered for a while before coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs adjusted, turning to more of a quick game that looked for catch-and-run opportunities as explosive shots downfield were limited.
It will be fascinating to see how the Bears defense takes root — how veterans Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith and Eddie Jackson settle in and how rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon fare. Much of the focus will be on quarterback Justin Fields as the Bears try to establish an identity on offense, but there’s much to be learned about a defense that goes far beyond a static Cover-2 shell.
“It’s not just different coverages but how you can make man look like zone or zone look like man, different disguises,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. “It’s just how you want to match up.”
The first clues arrive Sunday. With any luck, maybe opponents will consider the Bears a handful on third down in the near future.
Look for Rams to avoid Super Bowl hangover against Bills – The Denver Post
INVOICES at RAMS
8:20 p.m., Bills by 2 ½, 53 ½
HANK’S HONEY: It’s not often that a defending Super Bowl champion ends up a Week 1 underdog. It’s only happened three times since 2000. In 2003, the Bucs were three-point dogs in Philadelphia and covered. In 2013, the Ravens, having lost eight starters from their championship team, were eight-point dogs and blown away by the Broncos. In 2016, the Broncos covered as three-point dogs against Carolina. Notably, however, only the Broncos without Peyton Manning were playing at home. Since 2000, all defending champions are 14-7-1 ATS in opening games. The Rams were 3-0 and ATS as an underdog last season and 7-3 SU and ATS in those roles since 2020.
It is believed that the motivation is on the side of the visitors. As the Rams try to shake off a Super Bowl hangover, the Bills know they could have played the Rams in February. It’s the perfect statement game and it’s why the public has been hoarding tickets to presumptive Super Bowl favorite Buffalo all summer. Still, the underdog role could be just enough to fuel the Rams and the smart money agrees.
While Von Miller took his Super Bowl ring to Buffalo, the Rams pass rush still has the NFL’s best defensive player in Aaron Donald. This unit will face what many see as a demoted Bills offensive line, especially on the inside, where Donald reigns supreme. Josh Allen is terrific under pressure, but that might be more than he can handle the whole game. The Bills drafted James Cook in the second round to bolster a lackluster backfield, but he’s not a tough back and could allow LA to plot almost exclusively against Allen with Jalen Ramsey capable of defending against Stefon Diggs. Also, watch how free agent Bobby Wagner bolsters the Rams’ run defense.
We’ll also have to assess how Buffalo’s offense works without Brian Daboll, who is now the Giants’ head coach, calling plays and making adjustments. Most likely, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will need time to get comfortable with his new headphones.
Matthew Stafford’s elbow tendonitis was a concern early in the preseason, but he’s been absent from the entire show schedule and shouldn’t be a problem until the schedule is over. Tre’Davious White, the Bills’ top cornerback, is out, forcing Kaiir Elam or Christian Benford – both rookies – to play extended snaps. They could be rudely welcomed into the NFL by Cooper Kupp and the acquisition of free agent Allen Robinson.
Either way, there’s just too much explosiveness on the pitch not to favor the most. In addition, the Bills had the best defense in the league last year while the Rams have been in the top 10 in this category two seasons in a row.
IF I WERE A BETTER: Rams and more.
* * *
LAST SEASON:
Globally: 143-137-4
More less: 156-126-1
Best bets: 13-8
()
NFL Week 1 Thursday Bettors Guide: Look for Rams to avoid the Super Bowl hangover vs. Bills
BILLS at RAMS
8:20 p.m., Bills by 2 ½, 53 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s not often that a defending Super Bowl champ has found itself a Week 1 underdog. It’s happened only three times since 2000. In 2003, the Bucs were three-point dogs at Philly and covered. In 2013, the Ravens, having lost eight starters from their championship team, were eight-point dogs and blown away by the Broncos. In 2016, the Broncos covered as three-point dogs vs. Carolina. Notably, though, only the Peyton Manning-less Broncos were playing at home. Since 2000, all defending champs are 14-7-1 against the spread in openers. The Rams were 3-0 straight up and ATS as an underdog last season and 7-3 SU and ATS in those roles since 2020.
Motivation is thought to be on the visitors’ side. While the Rams try to shake off a Super Bowl hangover, the Bills know they could have been playing against the Rams in February. It’s the perfect statement game and it’s why the public has been heaping tickets on Buffalo, the presumptive Super Bowl favorite, all summer long. Still, the underdog role could be just what it takes to stoke the Rams and the smart money agrees.
While Von Miller took his Super Bowl ring to Buffalo, the Rams’ pass rush still has the NFL’s best defensive player in Aaron Donald. That unit will be up against what many feel is a downgraded Bills offensive line, particularly in the interior, where Donald reigns supreme. Josh Allen is terrific under pressure but this could be more than he can handle all game. The Bills drafted James Cook in the second round to bolster a lackluster backfield but he’s not a heavy-duty back and that could allow L.A. to scheme almost exclusively against Allen with Jalen Ramsey capable of holding his own against Stefon Diggs. Also, look for how free agent Bobby Wagner bolsters the Rams’ run defense.
We’ll also have to assess how the Buffalo offense operates without Brian Daboll, who is now the Giants head coach, calling plays and making adjustments. Most likely, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is going to need some time before he gets a real feel for his new headphones.
Matthew Stafford’s elbow tendinitis was a concern going into the preseason but he sat out the entire exhibition schedule and it shouldn’t be an issue until further down the schedule. Tre’Davious White, the Bills’ best cornerback, is out, which forces Kaiir Elam or Christian Benford — both rookies — to play extended snaps. They could be rudely welcomed to the NFL by Cooper Kupp and free agent acquisition Allen Robinson.
Either way, there is just too much explosiveness on the field not to favor the over. In addition, the Bills had the top scoring defense in the league last year while the Rams have been top 10 in that category two seasons in a row.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Rams and the over.
* * *
LAST SEASON:
Overall: 143-137-4
Over/under: 156-126-1
Best Bets: 13-8
The beautiful reason behind new Manchester United star Antony’s ‘L’ celebration explained after his debut goal against Arsenal
Antony made the start of his dream life as a Manchester United player by scoring the opener in their win over Arsenal at Old Trafford last weekend.
The Brazilian joined the Red Devils for £82million in the summer transfer window and was pitched straight from Erik ten Hag.
He took his goal well after Marcus Rashford found him inside the box and he wrapped an early effort around Aaron Ramsdale and into the corner.
He was substituted early in the second half after missing a few games for Ajax as he tried to force the Dutch giants away.
But early signs suggest Antony could become a hugely popular player at Old Trafford.
However, fans weren’t able to see his famous ‘L’ celebration which has become very common in the Netherlands.
But why does he do it? Find out below.
Why does Antoine use the “L” celebration?
The 22-year-old son’s name is Lisandro, so this particular celebration is a tribute to him.
But that’s not the only person he honors.
There is also a seven-year-old girl named Larissa.
Antony met Larissa in 2019 in Sau Paulo and she is currently recovering from cancer.
He shaved his head in solidarity with her and said, “Larissa will always be in my heart, she is a huge inspiration to me.”
Certainly, judging by his first demonstration, we will probably see this celebration very soon.
United boss Ten Hag said: “You can see his full potential.
“He will be a threat in the Premier League. We were missing a player on the right wing. [Jadon] Sancho and [Marcus] Rashford can play there but they prefer the left so now we have the missing link who can play well on the right.
“We needed that on the right wing with his pace, dribbling and expression. It (the Premier League) is going to be a challenge for him, but we have seen his potential.
The 2022 NFL season begins tonight. From the Chicago Bears’ projected win total to changes in the broadcast booths, here’s what to expect.
What are oddsmakers saying about the 2022 Chicago Bears? Who are the Super Bowl favorites? What were the changes in the broadcast booths? Here’s a primer for the 2022 NFL season.
Opening weekend
The 272-game regular-season schedule begins Thursday when the defending champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (7:20 p.m., NBC-5).
The Bears open Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field (noon, Fox-32). In the NFC North, the Detroit Lions host the Philadelphia Eagles, and the defending division champion Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.
Teams will play a 17-game schedule for the second straight year. NFC teams will host nine games this season after playing nine road games in 2021.
Oddsmakers say …
The Bears finished 6-11 last season, leading to the firings of general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy. Enter Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.
Vegas isn’t sold on the new regime.
At Bovada, the Bears are 15-1 to win the NFC North — the worst odds in the division. The Packers are 10-19, the Vikings 13-5 and the Lions 10-1. The Bears win total is set at 6½.
For player props, Bovada has the over/under for Justin Fields touchdown passes at 17½ and passing yards at 3,250½. The over/under for David Montgomery’s rushing yards is 870½, while his rushing touchdowns is 6½. Darnell Mooney’s over/under on receptions is 75½, receiving yards 950½ and receiving touchdowns 5½.
Super Bowl favorites
The Bills, at 11-2, are Bovada’s favorites to win the title, followed by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 15-2, the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs at 10-1 and the Rams at 12-1.
The Bears, meanwhile, are 150-1, tied for the third-worst odds in the league with the Seattle Seahawks. The Atlanta Falcons are 31st at 200-1 and the Houston Texans last at 250-1.
Broadcast booth changes
After spending 20 years as the No. 1 broadcast team for Fox Sports, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN. They’ll make their debut for the network Monday, calling the Seahawks-Denver Broncos game. The duo replaced Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese on “Monday Night Football.”
On NBC, Mike Tirico took over for Al Michaels as play-by-play man for “Sunday Night Football,” pairing with analyst Cris Collinsworth, who is returning for his 14th season in that role. Melissa Stark takes over for Michelle Tafoya as sideline reporter.
Michaels, meanwhile, jumped to Amazon Prime and will be paired with longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit for “Thursday Night Football.” Herbstreit will continue working college games for ESPN.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo remained CBS Sports’ No. 1 pairing.
And for you ManningCast fans, the Peyton and Eli Manning simulcast returns for 10 “Monday Night Football” games this season on ESPN2. The Bears’ Oct. 24 game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., is on the Mannings’ schedule.
Rule changes
The main change worth noting is the overtime rule for playoff games.
After the Bills lost to the Chiefs 42-36 in the AFC divisional round last season without getting an overtime possession, league owners voted to guarantee each team an overtime possession — but only in the postseason.
Under the new rule, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession. In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game.
That second possession of overtime would extend beyond the initial 15-minute period if needed. Should that team tie the game, it then would become sudden death.
Of note: Eight players per team will be permitted to return from reserve lists, an increase from the original number that was set at three for the 2020 season. A player is eligible to return from injured reserve twice in a season, but he would count against the allotment of eight each time.
Ex-Bears factor
Several former Bears players are making their mark across the league, including:
- Edge rusher Khalil Mack, who was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers for second- and third-round picks.
- Quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who is in line to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was named a team captain.
- Wide receiver Allen Robinson, who signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams in March with $30.25 guaranteed.
- Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who joined Brady and the Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth $6.5 million, plus another $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses. He could earn $8 million if he plays a full season, plus another $2 million in bonuses, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
- Punter Pat O’Donnell, who spent his first eight seasons in Chicago before signing a two-year, $4 million contract with the Packers. ESPN reported the deal included a $950,000 roster bonus and total guarantee of $1.6 million.
Changes of address
The offseason saw some big names move around, including one deal with an impact on the Bears-Packers rivalry:
- QB Russell Wilson, whom the Broncos acquired in a massive deal with the Seahawks that included six picks and three players between the teams.
- WR Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for 2022 first- and second-round picks after spending eight seasons with the Packers.
- WR Tyreek Hill, whom the Miami Dolphins acquired from the Chiefs for a boatload of picks: a 2022 first-rounder, 2022 second-rounder, 2022 and 2023 fourth-round picks and a 2023 six-round pick.
- QB Deshaun Watson, who will begin the year suspended after the Cleveland Browns acquired him from the Texans for several draft picks. Watson is suspended 11 games as part of a settlement with the NFL after accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women.
- QB Matt Ryan, whom the Falcons traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick. Ryan will be backed up by former Bears QB Nick Foles.
