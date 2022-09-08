Blockchain
21Shares Parent Firm Becomes Switzerland’s Crypto Giant As Gets Valued At $2B
The popularity of crypto sector is climbing higher daily. More companies are diving into the industry, given its high potential for making more profits than most conventional assets. These emerging firms notably impact the system by providing unique crypto-related products and services.
For the success of most of their projects, some of these crypto service firms engage in fundraising. These processes have become one of the famous activities that occur in the crypto industry.
Such rounds usually help them generate most of the required funds to facilitate their ongoing or future projects. Other top shots in the crypto space usually facilitate and support these rounds for upcoming firms.
In a new development, 21.co, the parent company of 21Shares, disclosed its recently concluded fundraising round. According to the crypto ETF issuer, Marshall Wace pioneered the round, which generated about $25 million in the end.
This recent fundraising round marks the first of its kind for 21.co in the past two years. Besides Marshall Wace as the leading company, other firms participated in the fundraising. These include Quiet Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, Collab+Currency, and ETFS Capital.
21.co Got Increased Valuation Through Fundraising
With the realized fund from the round, 21.co got a spike in its valuation, which is currently at $2 billion. The firm maintained that it climbed a better positive ladder that will facilitate an increase in its performance. Also, through the fundraising round and rise in valuation, 21.co now stands as the largest cryptocurrency unicorn in Switzerland.
The subsidiary firm has been creating supportive moves for the activities of its parent operations. 21Shares added different tasks that would assist 21.co in its expansion goals in the Middle East and some European nations.
Also, 21Shares moved into the US market in May by launching two different private funds. Those funds are meant to bring crypto-asset exposure to accredited investors.
The Firm Focuses Towards Crypto Market Expansion
Through its announcement, 21.co disclosed its new focus based on the increased valuation. It reported that operations while focusing on its products would drive rapid and enhanced growth. Also, it promised to include the acquisition of strategic talents and key market expansions.
Additionally, the ETF issuer has drawn more plans to introduce institutional and retail investors to the asset class. The firm has decided that take regulatory compliance as its watchword. Hence, it will also follow the regulatory standards within its region of operation.
Recall that by the end of 2021, 21.co’s revenue record was at the level of billions. Also, its performance during the crypto winter was not too bad. The firm could hold on to its anchor through the storm and still recorded sustainable inflows in operations.
Featured image from BBC, chart from TradingView.com
5 Cryptos Exploding After the ETH Merge This Year
The ETH Merge is set to revolutionize the blockchain and the crypto ecosystem could benefit tremendously. We’ve identified 5 cryptos that could explode as a result of this upgrade to the blockchain.
5 Cryptos Exploding After the ETH Merge
1. Tamadoge
Ethereum’s network has been used by many NFT projects, and that’s one of the reasons that Tamadoge could directly benefit. Tamadoge is an NFT game, enabling players to earn rewards while grooming their digital pets. Pet owners that look after their pets the most climb the leaderboard and get rewarded with TAMA tokens.
Another benefit of owning the TAMA coin is that it’s a deflationary token, so the developers burn 5% of all coins spent on the platform. It’s already shown to be an exploding crypto during its presale, having raised more than $4 million in a few weeks since the launch.
But even more good news for the Tamadoge cryptocurrency is that it will be listed on LBank soon. A Uniswap listing for the TAMA coin is also in the pipeline. The exposure that it will get from being listed on centralized and decentralized exchanges will increase its demand and make it one of the cryptos with the most potential.
To get the latest news about Tamadoge’s listings and everything about the project, investors can subscribe to the Tamadoge Telegram channel (keep in mind admins don’t DM subscribers first).
2. Battle Infinity
Battle Infinity is already an explosive cryptocurrency. Its presale sold out within 24 days of launch due to high demand.
The event has already been a buzz on social media, trending on Twitter because of its launch party and celebrity attendance. Battle Infinity’s launch party will feature Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and international cricketer Irfan Pathan.
The crypto project’s founder, Suresh Joshi said, “We are creating a stir in India with our breakthrough crypto games platform, not to mention the media coverage we’ve already had around the world. People are really pumped for our PancakeSwap IBAT listing on Wednesday.”
Battle Infinity is an NFT fantasy sports game, enabling players to earn rewards while battling it out against other players in the IBAT Premier League and Battle Arena. Players also compete for the highest rewards in Battle Stake, allowing them to earn IBAT rewards by solo, duo and crates staking.
Players can monetize land and spend TAMA tokens on billboard advertising within the ecosystem. After having received rewards, players can redeem them for other currencies on Battle Swap, the game’s decentralized exchange.
Stay up to date with Battle Infinity by subscribing to the Battle Infinity Telegram channel.
Update – IBAT’s IDO took place and the price exploded around 450% from $0.0024 to $0.01, and by a higher percentage since its presale price ($0.0015).
3. Lucky Block
Lucky Block is an NFT competition platform offering token holders the ability to receive prizes and potentially benefit from bull runs by holding LBLOCK.
LBLOCK is the native token of the Lucky Block platform, and investors entering prize draws can stand a chance to win a Lamborghini, $1 million in Bitcoin and PlayStation consoles. Token holders who don’t win in the draws may benefit from capital gains.
The Lucky Block coin has gone on massive bull runs because of listings on major exchanges. So far, it’s been listed on LBank and MEXC. The latest LBLOCK listing is due in mid-September 2022 on Gate.io.
The coin’s history has shown that price pumps usually follow exchange listings. Profits aren’t guaranteed, so investors should do their due diligence on the hottest cryptocurrency.
4. Bitcoin Cash
Ethereum has created a successful fork coin, Ethereum Classic. Another successful fork was Bitcoin Cash. Bitcoin inventors saw that Bitcoin was a store of value, and they needed an exploding coin that could be used for daily transactions.
Hence the development of Bitcoin Cash. Not only is Bitcoin Cash cheaper than Bitcoin, but its fees cost several pennies. Another benefit of using Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is efficiency. Sending BCH peer-to-peer takes only a few seconds, whereas Bitcoin can take several minutes or even hours, depending on the network volume.
All of the major exchanges list BCH and even Paypal has listed it. The fundamentals for Bitcoin Cash look strong due to its use case, but the BCH network is always looking for ways to improve.
Bitcoin has been criticized for high energy consumption. But the ETH Merger is set to lower the blockchain’s carbon footprint and make it more environmentally friendly, which will make Bitcoin Cash even more appealing.
5. XRP
Ripple has launched a campaign to ensure that its native token, XRP, has a low carbon footprint. The fintech company isn’t only concerned about providing a coin offering low transaction fees and an efficient ledger. It’s also upgrading its network to ensure that it doesn’t negatively impact the environment.
The ETH Merge will boost Ripple’s efforts to enhance its network, thereby making XRP an even more attractive cryptocurrency to buy. XRP is the only coin of the major ones not to have gone on a massive rally, yet still manages to be in the top 10 coins by market capitalization.
XRP has broad community support known as the XRP army. The support coupled with major bank partnerships has positioned Ripple to take XRP to a new level.
The Verdict
All five coins have tremendous potential to explode, but we found that Tamadoge and Battle Infinity have been explosive cryptocurrencies even during their presale stages. Tamadoge is still currently in its presale, having raised more than $4 million in weeks.
And Battle Infinity’s presale was so successful that it ended in 24 days, even though it was supposed to last 90 days. The next phase for Battle Infinity is a listing on PancakeSwap on 17 August 2022 at 16:00 UTC.
But the TAMA token may also be ready to explode with its LBank and Uniswap listings. The great thing about both of these coins is that their prices are probably the lowest now that they’ll ever be.
Terra Classic Jumps Double-Digits, Is It Time To Buy?
The collapse of the original Terra network had been one of the major triggers of the current bull market. LUNA’s price had dropped from above $100 to below 0 in a matter of days, causing market panic in the market and leaving a string of losses in its wave. However, despite the collapse, crypto investors did not give up on the digital asset. In the last seven days alone, the cryptocurrency has put on double-digit gains. Here’s the reason behind it.
Why Terra Classic Is Up
Following the crash, investors in Terra Classic had seen massive losses due to losing 100% of its value in a matter of days. However, since then, there have been investors who have remained loyal to the token and have been looking at ways to return it to its past glory.
One of the proposed ways of increasing the value of LUNC tokens that has caught on is a 1.2% tax. This tax is proposed to be placed on every single LUNC transaction, down to wallet and smart contract interactions. The tokens generated from the tax will then be sent to a burn wallet. Thereby reducing the number of tokens that are in circulation.
This tax proposal is yet to be accepted, but ever since it was made public, the price of the digital asset has responded positively to it. In the last 24 hours, the price of LUNC has been up 63.71%, bringing its present value to $0.00567. On a wider timeframe, the performance of the cryptocurrency is even more impressive, with 93.32% and 476.11% gains in the last 7 days and 30 days, respectively.
LUNC is not the only Terra token that is benefitting from the newfound interest following the tax proposal. Terra Classic USD (USTC) is also up double digits in the last 24 hours. The ‘stablecoin,’ which had lost its peg to the US dollar, is currently trading at $0.04754 at the time of this writing.
Is It Time To Buy LUNC?
Terra Classic’s high volatility has made it an attractive token for investors who are looking to try their luck and make some money in the short term. Since it remains incredibly popular and its price is still so low, as well as having a very high circulating supply, swings in price are usually wide, leading to the kind of gains being recorded over the last month.
LUNC trading at $0.0005 | Source: LUNCUSD on TradingView.com
While this volatility makes for an attractive investment, buying LUNC has been described as being akin to gambling. David Gokhshtein, the founder of Gokhshtein Media, said on Twitter that gamblers are the only ones who are investing in the cryptocurrency. Basically, when it comes to investing in digital assets such as LUNC, the chances of losing are high, making it a high-risk investment.
Nevertheless, the crypto community has not given up on LUNC. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, announced early on Thursday that it would be carrying out wallet maintenance for Terra Classic’s LUNC.
Terra Classic’s LUNC also continues to maintain a higher market cap than the airdropped Terra LUNA. The former is sitting at $3.48 billion, while the latter has a market cap of $263 million. Additionally, USTC’s current market cap is $465.78 million.
Featured image from BTCC, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Bitcoin Price Trades Below $19,500 While Chainlink Surpasses The $7 Mark
The bearish trend for Bitcoin keeps rolling on consecutive days. BTC has lost its anchor on the $20,000 region. Its trading activities have gotten below this level, with no sustainable hope for a positive price reversal.
Events and activities in the broader crypto market for August have not been encouraging. Prices of almost all the major crypto tokens have continued dropping. This trend has affected the overall crypto market cap keeping it below the $1 trillion level.
During the trading hours of August 26, the price of BTC seemed to reclaim slightly in its performance. It positively surged to $22,000 and hovered around that region with grace. But its gain was short-lived with the presence of the bears after the Feds meeting.
Bitcoin Performance Gets Beneath $20K
Bitcoin dipped lower to hit the $20,000 mark. This was after the token lost almost $2,000 from its value. With much difficulty, BTC tried to sustain the new level of $20K, but the ground was becoming quite unbearable. The end of August has BTC trading at around the $20,000 region despite all odds.
A southern pull finally dragged the leading cryptocurrency below the $20K level. The major factors that have affected the BTC price are the lack of significant trading volumes and extreme volatility. There have not been many recorded activities on the network. This means that trading transactions drastically dropped from the beginning of September.
With the trend of activities for Bitcoin, its market cap currently fall below $380 billion. Also, BTC now records a dominance below 39% over the altcoins. BTC’s price has reached about $19,177 and could move higher, given the slight gains.
Altcoins Gaining Momentum With LINK At The Lead
For the altcoins, their performance over the 24 hours depicts slight stability in trading prices. This was after they suffered several days of losses in value due to the bearish trend.
Ethereum dropped below the $1,500 level. However, it received a sudden spike regaining more value. The price of ETH is currently trading at above $1,600 at the time of the press.
LINK, the native token of Chainlink, a decentralized finance protocol, is taking the lead in positive performance. LINK is trading around the $7 region after gaining about 4% in value in the past 24 hours.
Some crypto assets such as Polkadot (DOT), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are indicating green lights of increase.
Featured image fromPixabay, chart from TradingView.com
B2Broker & Its Innovative White Label cTrader Solution: What’s New?
B2Broker, a market leader in providing liquidity and technological solutions for the Forex and crypto industry, is proud to announce the release of its new White Label cTrader platform. The new solution was developed with the intention of giving brokers access to one of the most well-liked multi-asset trading platforms currently available on the market. cTrader provides an intuitive and comfortable interface that will make online trading accessible to everyone. With this new platform, B2Broker is committed to providing the best possible experience for its clients.
The cTrader platform is ideal for professional traders who want cutting-edge capabilities and complex trading tools. Brokerage businesses may now provide their consumers with a comprehensive cTrader trading environment thanks to B2Broker’s White Label solution. As a result, cTrader is the obvious choice for anyone seeking first-rate trading experience.
Description of White Label cTrader Solution By B2Broker
Do you want to start your own Forex, cryptocurrency, or multi-asset brokerage? Are you looking to scale your existing brokerage to increase your reach and attract more customers? B2Broker’s White Label cTrader solution makes it simple to do so. Institutional and retail organizations may brand the platform in whatever design style they choose thanks to its powerful user interface, making it simple to provide tailored services to their clients.
“cTrader is a well-known platform with a proven track record of success, and it is used by all the market’s top brokers. A quick search on the Appstore for cTrader will reveal all the major companies that use this platform.
We believe that in today’s ultra competitive markets, every broker must offer a wide variety of trading platforms to its clients. Otherwise, the broker would lose clients who wish to trade on the cTrader platform. In addition to the traditional trading capabilities provided by the MT platform, cTrader will almost certainly attract a new category of traders and investors.
When it comes to managing your crypto brokerage, and its algo capabilities, cTrader is one of the top solutions on the market.
Since 2021, we have been seeing a growing demand for cTrader among cryptocurrency brokers. Since many cTrader brokers use our liquidity offering, we decided to open a whole new world for brokers that want to grow more sophisticated and cater to traders’ needs, rather than requiring them to use a single platform,” B2Broker CEO Arthur Azizov.
The White Label cTrader platform is ideal for brokerages who want all of cTrader’s features and capabilities without the headache of setting up and maintaining their own server. The White Label cTrader platform eliminates the need to purchase a license, set up a backup system, or pay people to run the server, and it includes everything you need to start from scratch.
Unique Functionality
- This solution includes the entire ecosystem, with solutions from trading platforms, trader’s room, payment systems to IB programs and liquidity solutions. Combining cTrader’s sophisticated trading features with B2Broker’s aggregated liquidity pool and constant customer support creates a compelling offering for your business. With full environment integration, the White Label cTrader is the perfect solution for your brokerage firm.
- Your brokerage team will be given a thorough overview of the user interface and functionality of WL cTrader and cBroker. The training session will include an introduction to the cTrader platform as well as an overview of the functions and features accessible to traders. With cTrader, you’ll have everything you need to take your trading to the next level.
- You’ll have access to Tier 1 banks’ and other significant financial institutions’ liquidity. This means you may offer your clients narrow spreads with minimal latency and fast execution. All of this contributes to a more smooth and pleasurable experience for all parties involved.
- B2Broker’s customer support assistance is dependable and quick, with multilingual services available at all times. So, whatever occurs, your problem will be resolved swiftly! With B2Broker, you can always expect prompt and helpful assistance when you need it.
- If you’re looking for a C#-based algorithmic trading solution that is both simple to use and customizable, B2Broker has you covered with the White Label cTrader. With this platform, you can easily offer your clients the ability to trade using custom indicators and bots – all without having to worry about any technical complexities.
- As a business, it’s important to have all the correct licenses and permits in order to keep everything running smoothly. That’s why B2broker took care of all the legal necessities during setup, so you can focus on what’s important – growing your brokerage. This way, you can have peace of mind knowing that everything is taken care of and you can simply focus on running your business.
- Aside from a demo environment, you’ll also get access to third-party integrations, STP, straightforward pricing, a contemporary UI, and more, as well as proxy servers placed all over the world for a consistent connection with nearly no time delay.
Finally
White Label cTrader from B2Broker is the ideal solution for brokers wishing to provide their clients with a world-class trading experience. Your clients may trade successfully and confidently with access to all the required features and tools. Furthermore, with B2Broker’s customer support assistance available around the clock, you can be confident that any issues will be remedied swiftly and efficiently. So, if you’re seeking a dependable and complete trading solution for your brokerage, B2Broker’s White Label cTrader is the way to go!
Naoris Protocol Funding Climbs To $31 Million As It Endeavors To Scale Decentralized Cybersecurity
Following a successful fundraising campaign that attracted industry heavyweights like Tim Draper’s Draper Associates, BPMT Trading Ltd, and the Holdun Family Office, blockchain-powered cybersecurity startup Naoris Protocol closed an additional round, bringing the total capital raised to date to $31 million.
Both BPMT Trading Ltd and Holdun Family Office have increased their investment in the Portugal-based startup, taking their total investment to $22 million. With the Naoris team preparing for the upcoming minimum viable product (MVP) launch, the newly allocated capital will be directed to scaling up its cybersecurity solution to meet the growing needs of both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems.
The Holdun Family Office led the earlier investment round for Naoris Protocol and has played a role in attracting other investors to back Naoris’ decentralized cybersecurity infrastructure. The Holdun team is credited with introducing Canadian financier and investor Marc Wade, institutional investor BPMT Trading Ltd, ATP tennis star Milos Raonic, and others, helping raise the startup’s profile and capitalitalization.
According to Marc Wade, “Investors don’t throw $20 million across two rounds into a startup project. The reason, we believe, is that multiple exchanges will upload and support Naoris Protocol, because the utility is the star of the show. It’s not every day a true blockchain use case comes along, and this is one of them. We feel Naoris Protocol will make a big splash, and we want to support the technology directly.”
A Decentralized Approach To Cybersecurity
Naoris Protocol is transforming the existing cybersecurity paradigm that relies extensively on centralization, leading to numerous single points of failure. The platform employs blockchain technology alongside AI-powered risk management and a Distributed Proof-of-Security (DPoSec) consensus mechanism for its CyberSecurity Mesh HyperStructure.
The shortcomings of existing cybersecurity solutions stem from relying extensively on a network of interconnected devices. However, these devices often act as individual silos that operate independently. This creates situations whereby each participating device becomes an entry point for cyberattacks. As a result, a single point of failure can spark problems across the entire network.
Instead of building a network of standalone devices that operate individually to mitigate risks, Naoris introduces a highly interoperable and scalable identity-based security mechanism where all participating network devices are transformed into trusted validator nodes. This helps overcome the existing problem of a single point of failure without compromising on decentralization or any other blockchain-based features.
The protocol’s infrastructure is designed to mitigate cyber threats in real time. The platform currently exhibits a blocktime of less than a second, which stands in stark contrast to the slow process that centralized cybersecurity models have grown accustomed. Naoris also leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), more specifically distributed Swarm AI, to create a self-healing network that will continue to grow stronger as more participants join the network.
Most importantly, Naoris’ solution is designed to be used by everyone. The decentralized cybersecurity solution delivers high throughput and low fees, alongside seamless integration capabilities across both Web2 and Web3 infrastructure.
As Naoris Protocol CEO David Carvalho concludes, “The current centralized status-quo where the hacking of a single device could compromise a whole network is categorically broken and unacceptable. Our complimentary, non-competing solution operates at a new decentralized layer, unlocking a new cybersecurity and trust enforcement world for applications, systems and hardware.”
Will DOT Succumb To Sharp Sell-off In Next Few Days?
The native token of Polkadot has dropped significantly in the last few days. The fate of DOT rests in the hands of its traders and investors as the correction period in crypto markets drags on.
Based on recent price actions, some are predicting that DOT coin prices will fall to the $6 per coin support level.
Some analysts believe sellers have the upper hand as the 20-day exponential moving average ($7.38) is curving down and the relative strength index (RSI) is in the negative zone.
The key support for the DOT/USDT pair is at $6 if the bears lose their grip, and the price drops below $6.79.
Interestingly, as of this writing, Polkadot (DOT) is trading at $7.11, up 1.3% in the last seven days, data from CoinMarketCap show.
Polkadot Bulls Try To Stand Their Ground
It is expected that the bulls will defend this territory vigorously, according to market experts.
After reaching its apex earlier this year, the market has been steadily declining ever since. However, current market data suggests that the bulls have been engaged in a grueling struggle.
Some of the top 100 coins have had a good week in the market, according to Coingecko’s most recent data.
DOT is one of these coins with an excellent seven-day performance of 3.4%. This has been a pivotal moment in the recent market activity of the crypto.
The coin’s 1-day price movement has been robust, but this may be a temporary reprieve for DOT. Recent coin analysis has demonstrated that the market is currently bearish.
Polkadot Aims To Create New Support Line
Other price analysis indicates that a potential price bump may be a better selling point for investors than an indication that the market is recovering.
With updated market data, however, this may no longer be the case. DOT bulls have maintained a tenacious defense near the $7.3 resistance zone.
Since the price broke through the lower range of resistance at $7.11, Polkadot has maintained its position and is attempting to establish a new support line at $7.11.
This could become a battlefront for bulls and bears. Recent price appreciation may indicate a strengthening bullish position. But as doubt hovers on the horizon, the battle between bears and bulls persists.
DOT total market cap at $8 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from VOI.id, chart from TradingView.com
