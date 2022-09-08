79-year-old man scammed out of $13,500 in another grandparenting scam

Newsletter Sign-Up
Crime
Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motor vehicle driver in connection with a grandparenting scam that took place in the Longwood Avenue area on Tuesday.
A 79-year-old man was allegedly scammed out of $13,500 after someone called him claiming to be his grandson in need of bail, Boston police said in a statement.
The person claiming to be his grandson said he was in jail after being involved in an accident in which a 35-year-old woman was seriously injured, police said. A second person, who claimed to be a public defender, allegedly joined the call and told the victim that bail was set at $13,500 and that a surety could meet with the grandparent to collect the money.
The victim told callers he needed to take a family member to a hospital in the Longwood area, so he could meet the bail bondsman there.
At around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the victim allegedly met an unknown black man, who was driving a white Nissan four-door sedan, in the Brookline Avenue area outside Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and handed over the money, according to the police. .
The victim then received another call from an alleged lawyer, who said the woman involved in the crash was pregnant and had lost the baby, police said. Because of this, the alleged attorney said bail was increased by $15,000.
The victim became suspicious at this point and quickly confirmed that her grandson was in fact safe at school, police said.
Anyone with information about this scam in the Longwood area is asked to contact Area B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.
Boston police are already investigating another August 2 grandparenting scam incident that took place in downtown Boston.
Anyone who receives a call like this should immediately contact the police and write down the phone number the call or text is from. Authorities also recommend that people always ask specific information from callers about the whereabouts of the family member and what the family member looks like to help confirm or disprove the claim. People should also try to contact the family member to confirm their well-being, police said.
“We really want people to be aware of what’s going on and not be surprised or shocked when it happens, and report it to the police so we can investigate,” said Sgt. Det. Boston Police Department chief spokesman John Boyle said The Boston Globe. “Contact your relatives or anyone you think may have been kidnapped or arrested, and don’t meet anyone.
“When you get one of these calls, slow it down and don’t let your emotions take over,” Boyle added to the World.
In addition to filing a report with the Boston Police Department, victims are also encouraged to report any telephone and/or Internet fraud to the Federal Trade Commission. Victims can call the FTC at 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357) or TTY 1-866-653-4261 or visit www.consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts.
Boston
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 65 degrees, partly cloudy, 7 mph south wind
Betting favorite: Minnesota, -37.5
Records: Gophers are 1-0 after a 38-0 dismantling of Jerry Kill-coached New Mexico State on Sept. 1. The Leathernecks are 0-1 after a 42-25 loss to Tennessee Martin, which is ranked 14th in the FCS Top 25 poll. Fleck is 15-1 in nonconference games, with the one loss coming to Bowling Green a year ago, while Myers Hendrickson is 0-1 overall as head coach at Western Illinois.
History: Minnesota is 1-0 all time against Western Illinois. In 2013, the Leathernecks led 12-7 before Minnesota strung together three rushing touchdowns to pull away and win 29-12.
Key matchup: Terell Smith vs. Naseim Brantley. The 6-foot-1 cornerback is brimming with confidence after his strong preseason camp and interception against NMSU. He’ll be tested by the 6-4 receiver coming off a career game against UT-Martin.
Gophers offense vs. Western Illinois defense: Minnesota put up 485 yards against NMSU, while Western Illinois gave up an enormous 577 to UT-Martin. RBs Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts combined for 221 yards and three touchdowns in their return from season-ending injuries a year ago. Western Illinois struggled against 220-pound UT-Martin tailback Zak Wallace last week (139 yards and three TDs). … The Gophers had 23 passing targets, with six (26 percent) going to tight ends in Week 1. The U had 10 total pass catchers, and WR Daniel Jackson is expected to return to lineup “very soon,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. … QB Tanner Morgan and backups Athan Kaliakmanis and Cole Kramer completed 69.5 percent of passes last week. They didn’t attempt a throw over 20 yards. … The Gophers’ remade offensive line didn’t give up a sack last week, while the Leathernecks defense didn’t register a sack. … LG Axel Ruschmeyer appeared to injure his left leg in the third quarter last week. Fleck said Ruschmeyer is “fine.” … Quinn Carroll won the starting job at right tackle due to his experience in three seasons at Notre Dame. … C John Michael Schmitz, a candidate for the Rimington Award, which goes to the nation’s best center, was Minnesota’s highest-graded lineman (86.5), per Pro Football Focus College. EDGE: Gophers
Gophers defense vs. Western Illinois offense: Minnesota limited New Mexico State to 33 offensive plays, which broke the program record for fewest in a game by seven snaps. While a lack of quality opponent must be factored in, it showed the U can again have a stifling defense after a top-10 finish a year ago. … Leathernecks QB Nick Davenport completed only 47 percent of his passes last week and was also the team’s leading rusher (62 yards). He entered the game in the third quarter after QB Henry Ogala competed 63 percent of his throws and added 23 yards on the ground. … Minnesota allowed only one explosive plays against New Mexico State. Western Illinois had six vs. UT Martin, and Gophers DC Joe Rossi said limiting big gains remains a point of emphasis. A discipled pass rush will help thwart the Leathernecks’ big-play threat, Rossi said. … The U played 11 D-linemen in the opener. It might not be that many most weeks this season, but they want to be fresh in fourth quarters. They had two sacks (Thomas Rush, Danny Striggow). … The Leathernecks passing game went through Brantley in Week 1. The grad transfer from Sacred Heart had six receptions for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns. “He’s got length,” Rossi said. “He’s got ball skills, he’s got soft hands. He goes up to get it.” No other Western Illinois pass-catcher had more than 34 yards against UT-Martin. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: Western Illinois K Mason Laramie had a field goal blocked last week. Minnesota K Matthew Trickett made his only attempt (26-yarder). U kickoff specialist Dragan Kesich had seven touchbacks. Brantley doubles as Western’s punt returner. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: With a rebuilding FCS-level program in town, the Gophers will be competing against their own standard to get to 2-0. Oh, and they also remember the Bowling Green debacle. Gophers, 42-3
STORY: They are heading for Balmoral Castle, about an hour’s drive from Aberdeen Airport where they landed. at the end of last year. “Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remains under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement.
yahoo
When Jonathan Bullard played at the University of Florida, he would hang out at the home of Gators defensive line coach Chris Rumph and defeat his son in Madden NFL video games. Now, he’s back with Rumph as a member of the Vikings.
Rumph was named Minnesota’s defensive line coach in February under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell, and he played a role in the Vikings signing Bullard as a free agent. Now, the seventh-year defensive end is in line to be in the starting lineup for Sunday’s opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We were real cool, me and coach Rumph,” Bullard said of spending his senior season at Florida in 2015 with Rumph as his position coach. “Throughout the years, he’s always checked in with me, and it was like walking back to college when I walked back into the (Vikings defensive line room). … In college, he would have us over, and I got to know his family. I definitely beat his son in Madden.”
Chris Rumph II was in high school at the time, but things have turned out just fine for him in football. Rumph II, now 23, is entering his second season as a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers.
When Bullard signed a one-year contract with the Vikings on June 2 for the minimum of $1.035 million, not much was expected of him. But he turned heads in training camp and during the preseason, and that played a role in Minnesota’s decision to waive first-string defensive end Armon Watts on Aug. 30. Watts was picked up the next day by Chicago.
The Vikings also acquired defensive end Ross Blacklock from Houston on Aug. 30, and he perhaps eventually could move into the starting lineup after he learns the playbook. But for now, Bullard is listed as first string, has been working all week with the first team, and expects to start Sunday.
“I’m excited,” Bullard said. “I had a pretty good camp. (Starting) means that coaches put trust in me. They’ve seen something they like, and I just want to continue to do what I was doing.”
Bullard is a journeyman who has ample experience in the 3-4 scheme, which the Vikings now play under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. After being a third-round draft pick by Chicago in 2016, Bullard has been with the Bears from 2016-18, Arizona in 2019, Seattle in 2020 and Atlanta last season.
He has started just 15 of the 70 NFL games he has played. But he did start four of the first eight games he played last season for the Falcons before he was bogged down by injuries and got into just one more 2021 game as a reserve.
“I went to Atlanta, and it was the same thing,” Bullard said. “People didn’t expect much, and I ended up starting. … I know what I’m capable of. I think I showed (the Vikings) what I’m capable of.”
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Bullard is known as a run stopper, one reason why he’s being looked as a starter. But he figures to be replaced on passing downs.
“He brings a tremendous amount of experience,” said Dalvin Tomlinson, Minnesota’s other first-string defensive end. “He’s a superstar in the run game. I’m looking forward to seeing him produce this weekend.”
Bullard is hoping to stick around Minnesota for awhile. But if he runs into Rumph II again and he wants to get revenge in Madden, perhaps the results might be different.
“He might beat me now because I don’t play as much as I used to,” Bullard admitted.
While Hurricane Kay is expected to slow down and move away from Southern California, the very first effects of this storm could arrive in Los Angeles as early as Thursday.
At present, Kay is a formidable Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds reaching speeds of 105 mph. It triggered a hurricane warning for the western portion of central Baja California, tropical storm warnings for the entire east coast of Baja California, and a tropical storm watch from northern Baja California to the US-Mexico border.
A hurricane is not expected to remain as it approaches Southern California. In fact, it is expected to slow down and turn left toward the Pacific Ocean as it rounds its initial approach. However, the positioning of the storm may place Southern California in the right front quadrant which typically sees heavy rainfall and brings potential for severe weather.
Heavy rain brings the possibility of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County and parts of the Inland Empire.
The beaches between Orange County and the Palos Verdes Peninsula can have 5-6 foot waves which can create dangerous rip currents making swimming in these areas especially dangerous.
While Kay is expected to arrive Thursday, the bulk of the system will occur Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings the possibility of more rounds of cloud, showers and thunderstorms. The storm is expected to subside around Monday creating a chance to usher in fall weather with cooler and calmer conditions.
At this time, Kay is not expected to make landfall in Southern California as a tropical storm. The last tropical storm to directly hit California was on September 25, 1939. During that month, four tropical storms affected southern California.
A huge heat wave, which scorched Southern California for days, led to the onslaught of tropical storms.
“Hockeyland,” a documentary feature that follows two northern Minnesota high school hockey teams through the 2019-20 season, will open in Minnesota movie theaters Friday, Sept. 9.
The film had premiere screenings in February and has been featured in several national film festivals.
Here are metro-area theaters with confirmed bookings starting Friday, in alphabetical order by city, according to distributor Greenwich Entertainment:
“Hockeyland” was directed by Tommy Haines, who co-produced the film with JT Haines (his brother) and Andrew Sherburne. Their company, Northland Films, is billing “Hockeyland” as the third feature in a trilogy of hockey movies including a 2008 pond hockey feature and a 2010 film about the U.S. hockey team that won gold in the 1960 Winter Olympics. Tommy and JT Haines grew up playing hockey in Mountain Iron.
