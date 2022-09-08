79-year-old man scammed out of $13,500 in another grandparenting scam

Crime

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motor vehicle driver in connection with a grandparenting scam that took place in the Longwood Avenue area on Tuesday.

A 79-year-old man was allegedly scammed out of $13,500 after someone called him claiming to be his grandson in need of bail, Boston police said in a statement.

The person claiming to be his grandson said he was in jail after being involved in an accident in which a 35-year-old woman was seriously injured, police said. A second person, who claimed to be a public defender, allegedly joined the call and told the victim that bail was set at $13,500 and that a surety could meet with the grandparent to collect the money.

The victim told callers he needed to take a family member to a hospital in the Longwood area, so he could meet the bail bondsman there.

At around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the victim allegedly met an unknown black man, who was driving a white Nissan four-door sedan, in the Brookline Avenue area outside Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and handed over the money, according to the police. .

The victim then received another call from an alleged lawyer, who said the woman involved in the crash was pregnant and had lost the baby, police said. Because of this, the alleged attorney said bail was increased by $15,000.

The victim became suspicious at this point and quickly confirmed that her grandson was in fact safe at school, police said.

Anyone with information about this scam in the Longwood area is asked to contact Area B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Boston police are already investigating another August 2 grandparenting scam incident that took place in downtown Boston.

Anyone who receives a call like this should immediately contact the police and write down the phone number the call or text is from. Authorities also recommend that people always ask specific information from callers about the whereabouts of the family member and what the family member looks like to help confirm or disprove the claim. People should also try to contact the family member to confirm their well-being, police said.

“We really want people to be aware of what’s going on and not be surprised or shocked when it happens, and report it to the police so we can investigate,” said Sgt. Det. Boston Police Department chief spokesman John Boyle said The Boston Globe. “Contact your relatives or anyone you think may have been kidnapped or arrested, and don’t meet anyone.

“When you get one of these calls, slow it down and don’t let your emotions take over,” Boyle added to the World.

In addition to filing a report with the Boston Police Department, victims are also encouraged to report any telephone and/or Internet fraud to the Federal Trade Commission. Victims can call the FTC at 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357) or TTY 1-866-653-4261 or visit www.consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts.