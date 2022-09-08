Connect with us

9/11 Survivor Says He Escaped From 81st Floor Of World Trade Center: ‘Don’t Look, Just Run’

Twenty-one years after the 9/11 terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, a man who witnessed the atrocity and survived tells Fox News Digital his story of going to work on the 81st floor of the World Trade Center on the morning of September 9. 11, 2001.

David Paventi worked for a large bank based in Charlotte, North Carolina. As he sat in a meeting on the 81st floor of the World Trade Center’s North Tower 21 years ago in a windowless room, he felt the room shake, causing everyone in the room to stare at each other. .

“At first I thought it was an earthquake because the building moved to one side and then the other, then it started shaking,” Paventi told Fox News Digital. “I started going under the table because I didn’t want the light to fall on me, but everyone quickly started to run out of the room.”

Paventi says the next thing he remembers is someone shouting, “A plane hit the building!” as people headed for the stairs.

The World Trade Center is in flames after being hit by two planes on September 11, 2001 in New York.
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“In the stairwell, there weren’t many people coming from above,” Paventi said. “Tells you what was going on a few flights up.”

When Paventi descended to the 70th floor, he says the narrow stairwell was blocked, and he recalls few people talking and the atmosphere being “eerily quiet”.

On his two-way pager which he used to get stock market news and updates, Paventi says he learned that an airliner had slammed into the tower and was soon informed that a second plane had slammed into the tower. south in what was believed to be a terrorist attack.

The Family Of David Paventi

The family of David Paventi
(David Paventi)

“Many times we sat there and looked at each other thinking, should we try another stairwell?” Paventi spoke of the thought process he and his colleague had while waiting to escape the building, knowing an attack was taking place. “But then it started to move. So we ended up staying in the same stairwell.”

Paventi continued: “There was a time when everyone came in so the firefighters could run. Here we were all trying to get out and all these guys were coming in full gear, carrying hoses. I couldn’t imagine running. until that fire, run upstairs and know you still have 40-50 flights left.”

Paventi says one of the firefighters who stopped for a break during the climb to the top told him, “I can do all this for 35,000 a year.”

The 9/11 Cases Of David Paventi.

The 9/11 cases of David Paventi.
(David Paventi)

“He tells me that,” Paventi said. “It’s stuck with me all these years.”

Paventi explained that when he finally got to the lobby, all the lights were out, the emergency lights had come on, and there was water on the floor.

“Looking out, it looked like a scene from ‘Die Hard’,” Paventi said. “The windows were blown out, there was glass everywhere.”

Paventi then came out into the yard and heard people shouting at him to run.

“Don’t look, run, they said,” Paventi explained. “We started running up town, and I remember looking up and seeing the first tower fall on itself. My co-worker had just got his hands on his wife and the last thing she had heard from him was, ‘My God s– you’, before the phone cut off.”

Paventi says he barely avoided the cloud of debris from collapsing buildings after turning a corner, but saw many people covered in thick dust from the collapse.

Paventi and his colleague decided to get off the island as quickly as possible and decided to cross the Queensboro Bridge and hitchhike to his colleague’s brother’s house on Long Island.

As Paventi and his colleague crossed the bridge, it began to shake violently.

“I look at the horizon line and the other tower starts to blend into the horizon line,” Paventi said. “Literally gone. We look at each other and start running. I remember a fighter jet flying over the bridge and wondering, ‘Is this one of ours, a good plane?’ “

David Paventi's Wtc Visitor's Badge From September 11, 2001.

David Paventi’s WTC visitor’s badge from September 11, 2001.

Paventi was able to hitchhike to safety and secure a rental car on his way back to North Carolina the next day, but he told Fox News Digital he received a phone call from the New York Police Department a few years later which he did not expect.

“The person said, ‘We have your briefcase,’” Paventi recounted. “I was like, ‘What are you talking about, I have my briefcase right next to me.’ He says, ‘I’m not arguing, we have a case, and it has your name on it.’”

A few months later, when Paventi was back in New York on business, the police department gave him a mangled plastic bag containing his belongings from Ground Zero.

“It was my travel wallet,” Paventi explained. “Inside was my passport, my frequent flyer card, that’s how they knew it was mine. It was burnt and covered in dust. In the case, there was had a note that said, ‘D. Paventi assumed DOA.’”

Years later, Paventi visited Ground Zero and remembered the giant fences with large banners that listed the thousands of people who lost their lives in the terrorist attack.

“That’s where my name would be,” Paventi told his wife, adding that it was “really weird to think about stuff like that.”

“How about we go to another stairwell?” said Paventi. “Things would have been different.”

