Abortion, inflation collide as top midterm election issues: NPR

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have traveled to Scotland amid reports of the Queen’s deteriorating health.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were due to attend the Wellchild Awards in London tonight, but they have been confirmed to have canceled their appearance.

The prince was due to deliver a speech at tonight’s awards ceremony, which honors the brave actions of seriously ill children.

Prince Charles flew to Balmoral by helicopter from his Scottish home Birkall with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and is now with the Queen, along with his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

It is also said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Royal Highlands estate.

A royal spokesperson said: “Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remains under medical supervision.” The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Düsseldorf Town Hall yesterday

Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards ceremony in 2018

Any statements about the Queen’s health are considered rare and suggest the situation is serious. It is also significant that all of her immediate family are with her or on the way.

Concerned Britons have already gathered outside the gates of Balmoral to pray for and pay their respects to Her Majesty.

Minutes before the statement, new Prime Minister Liz Truss received a memo in the House of Commons informing her of the development as she revealed plans to cap energy bills for the next two years.

The Prime Minister, who was sworn in at Balmoral on Tuesday, tweeted: ‘The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our UK – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer said: “Like the rest of the country, I am deeply concerned at the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the UK to hope for his recovery.

The Queen waits in the drawing room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience in Balmoral, Scotland on Tuesday. Today she is under the watch of doctors amid concerns over her health

A statement about the Queen’s health is exceptionally rare and raises serious concerns

A sign indicating the cancellation of today’s changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

People gather outside Balmoral Castle after Buckingham Palace’s statement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not expected to visit the Queen on their European tour this month.

They were in Dusseldorf, Germany, yesterday to mark a year to go to the next Invictus Games, where they were greeted by a delighted crowd of royalist enthusiasts, as today’s program was intended to focus on the Wellchild Awards.

The Duke has been the boss of Wellchild since 2007.

The couple’s tour has been the subject of growing speculation over whether they will see other members of the Royal Family, in particular Harry’s father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

A royal insider said the two brothers had only seen each other twice in 12 months.

Heir to the throne Charles is said to have made regular morning visits to see his mother later in the summer as she continued to struggle with her mobility, with unscheduled visits considered highly unusual.

The Queen missed the annual Highland Games Braemar Gathering, which she usually attends, last weekend.

During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen has only visited Buckingham Palace twice, first for her Trooping the Color balcony appearance and then for a post-contest finale.

The Queen (pictured) recently received ‘unusual’ morning visits from the Prince of Wales

Royal experts say unscheduled visits between Prince Charles (pictured) and his mother are unusual and are usually arranged by household staff

The Queen has been staying at Balmoral since July 21, when she traveled to her highland estate for her summer vacation

She secretly spent a night in hospital for tests in October and was ordered by doctors to rest for the next three months, missing the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service and the Cop26 climate change talks.

The Queen caught Covid in February.

After experiencing mild cold symptoms, she said the virus left her “very tired and exhausted”.

The Queen is the only British monarch to have celebrated a Platinum Jubilee.

His rule spanned the post-war years into a new millennium and a radically altered 21st century.

In her twilight era, she got her house in order, using her Jubilee message to endorse her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, once a royal mistress, as the future queen to be crowned alongside the Prince of Wales . when he becomes king.

She also faced a series of royal issues during her jubilee year.

She stripped her son, the Duke of York, of his military roles, with Andrew ditching his HRH style before agreeing to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case.

Her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, to whom she was married for 73 years, died in April 2021.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan have been approached by MailOnline for comment, as has the Wellchild Awards.