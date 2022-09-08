One of the most effective ways to make a San Francisco resident roll their eyes is to invoke Mark Twain’s description of the city’s summer: It was the coldest winter it had. never known. Twain never really said that, which is certainly one of the reasons he finds it boring; Couple that with a true San Franciscan’s disregard for any corny, touristy aphorism and you’ve got a winner. I imagine I’ll get a number of emails from townspeople who only got the first sentence right before they got so annoyed they had to reach out.
News
After a miserable ending to 2021, Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson prepare to begin a pivotal season
It was not the ending any of them had envisioned. As the Ravens trudged off their home field on a seasonably chilly afternoon in January, they were, officially, a losing team.
Over the previous six weeks, they had plummeted from the top playoff seed in their conference to out of the postseason altogether. They were the most injury-ravaged team in the NFL over the last 20 years.
They had just finished their miserable run by letting victory slip through their fingers in overtime against the hated Steelers and hobbled quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
The 2021 Ravens had expected to vie for a Super Bowl berth behind the most exciting quarterback in the league, Lamar Jackson, and a defense stocked with elite performers.
Instead, Jackson watched from the sideline with an injured ankle, and the vaunted Ravens defense ranked last in stopping the pass. Moments after the final loss, they mustered some defiance: “Just watch how we bounce back,” safety Chuck Clark said.
But there was no way to spin the 2021 season as anything other than a setback.
Ten years have passed since the Ravens last appeared in and won the Super Bowl. They have fallen and risen and fallen again in that span. Jackson ushered in a new era of soaring expectations — so far unmet — when he replaced Joe Flacco halfway through the 2018 season.
As the Ravens prepare to begin a new season Sunday against the New York Jets, they’re preparing to play against Flacco for the first time. The presence of the former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player will remind Baltimore fans, players and coaches of the passage of time and of the ambitions they have yet to fulfill with Jackson at the helm.
“I’ve always been impatient, ever since draft night,” Jackson said, when asked if he’s feeling greater urgency to reach the Super Bowl. “But you’ve still got to take it a practice at a time, a game at a time, a week at a time. You can’t peak too soon.”
This season looms as a pivotal chapter for a team that made the playoffs every year from 2018 to 2020, led the league in victories in 2019 — and fell on its face last season.
“Every year that you have your franchise quarterback in place is pivotal,” said Hall of Fame wide receiver and CBS analyst James Lofton, who will help call Sunday’s game. “You’ve got probably a dozen teams that feel they have the quarterback to take them deep into the playoffs, and if you get there, the Super Bowl is a game away.”
With a healthier roster and a highly regarded draft class on hand to aid Jackson, the Ravens are primed to rebound, picked by most national analysts to return to the playoffs.
But Jackson will seemingly play out the fifth and final year of his first contract after he and the Ravens failed in the offseason to agree on a long-term extension. He will risk his health without the benefit of hundreds of millions of dollars in financial security. The Ravens will plow ahead without any guarantee that their most important player will be in Baltimore for years to come.
If anyone with the team is disturbed by this reality, they are not letting on. If they are growing impatient with their inability to return to the Super Bowl, they’re not showing that, either.
They cannot afford to, said coach John Harbaugh, one of the few cogs still in place from the last championship team.
“Every game, all teams bring everything they’ve got, and they’re all very talented teams,” Harbaugh said, hewing to the in-the-moment philosophy he has always espoused. “You have to be your best — and it’s not just being your best in terms of being fired up, or being emotionally ready, or being tough — you have to be at your best execution-wise. You have to be on point, you have to be sharp in order to win the game.”
In other words, if the Ravens obsess over their big picture, they just might slip up against the perpetually downtrodden Jets and put themselves in a hole to start the season.
There is first-day-of-school anticipation for the Ravens, who played so much of last season without their full team. Between that and the fact that they used few starters in the preseason this year, you could argue they have not played at anything resembling full strength in almost two years. So there is excitement and trepidation as they prepare to rip the dust cover off the 2022 edition.
“The good thing about having a bad year, as a team or as an individual, is that you’ve just got a lot to look forward to this year,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said.
However, the Ravens are still not at full strength. Former All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, Jackson’s chief protector, is practicing again, but might not play in the opener after missing 28 of the team’s last 29 games with an ankle injury that required multiple surgeries. Do-everything linebacker Tyus Bowser and hard-charging running back Gus Edwards won’t be available until at least the fifth game of the season as they recover from serious injuries. Promising rookie pass rusher David Ojabo probably won’t play until the second half of the season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon.
Still, they’re not reeling from a fresh batch of catastrophic injuries, as they were at this point last year. The pass defense expects to be back at full strength, with former All-Pros Humphrey and Marcus Peters at the corners, new addition Marcus Williams patrolling the back line and rapidly improving linebacker Odafe Oweh rushing off the edge. On offense, they fortified their line with first-round draft pick Tyler Linderbaum and durable right tackle Morgan Moses. They expect 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman to step forward as a No. 1 wide receiver. Rookie Isaiah Likely, a breakout star in the preseason, should form a deadly tight end duo with All-Pro Mark Andrews. Running back J.K. Dobbins, who missed last season with a torn knee ligament, has moved more quickly by the day as he readies for the opener.
So much comes back to Jackson, the alpha and omega of the Ravens since he led them to the playoffs as a rookie in 2018. His unmatched creativity gives them a chance to score on any play or win any game. But he grew increasingly skittish last year behind a patchwork offensive line that failed to protect him. His season was headed in the wrong direction even before it ended with the ankle injury he suffered in Cleveland in December.
“He needs to get back to the form he had in 2019 and 2020,” Lofton said. “That’s single-digit interceptions. You keep that number low, with their defense playing the way we expect it to play, you can win a lot of games.”
Can Jackson reverse his and the Ravens’ fortunes, even as the outside world obsesses over his contract? Is he worried that one misstep in a game could upset his financial future?
“I mean, it was a pretty big risk last season, the year before,” he said. “This season, it’s going to be the same thing. But I’m just playing football; anything can happen. … I’m keeping God first and playing ball, just like I’ve been doing.”
“The way he’s doing everything is just top notch. This is going to be a big, big year for him,” Andrews said. “But let this man live; let him live his life. He’s a good dude.”
Despite the Ravens’ dreadful finish last season, several veterans either joined or rejoined them in the offseason, believing this franchise, led by Jackson, can deliver a Super Bowl ring.
“You know the history of the Ravens, the winning streaks, the playoff runs and things like that,” said Moses, who spent the first eight years of his career with Washington and with the lowly Jets. “But I would say, in my first practice of OTAs, we covered every base that normally teams don’t cover; we covered every situation, and that’s winning football. So, when I left that first practice, I was like, ‘Dang, this is what a championship practice feels like.’”
Those familiar with Baltimore football history will recall that Flacco delivered the biggest prize in the sport at the same juncture of his career, Year 5 with a contract extension unsigned. A month after he led the Ravens to the promised land, he agreed to the richest deal in NFL history.
Teammates foresee a similar narrative unfolding a decade later.
“We’re going to get it,” pass rusher Justin Houston said as he looked ahead to his 12th professional season. “I’m going to speak it into existence. That means everything. That’s why we’re here; that’s why you work together as one team, as one goal. The common goal is to get that ring. That’s why I’m here still playing, still chasing that ring.”
()
News
In Nice and Rennes, two people killed by the police after refusing to comply: what do we know?
A man killed in Nice, and a woman died in Rennes: in less than 24 hours, two people were killed by police fire during two refusals to comply. Following a banal roadside check in one case and an anti-drug operation in the other, giving rise to the opening of several investigations and relaunching the debate on the conditions under which the police can use of their weapons.
Controversy over traffic control in Nice
On the Côte d’Azur, it was the driver of a stolen vehicle of Tunisian nationality who lost his life after being spotted around 4:30 p.m. by a road safety brigade. The latter having seen him “zigzag dangerously” on the expressway which bypasses Nice, according to the Departmental Directorate of Public Security (DDSP).
The police signaled the driver to follow them, but the vehicle accelerated and took an exit lane. “Stuck in the flow of traffic”, the fleeing vehicle would then have turned around to find itself facing the police car, which it would have struck several times”, still according to the DDSP. One of the police officers, down on the road, then fired “once”, according to another police source. The driver, despite attempts at resuscitation, died at the scene.
The driver “is a Tunisian in his thirties, living in our region for a year,” said Anthony Borré, first deputy mayor of Nice, to AFP. “He was driving without a license on board a stolen vehicle registered in the Var”, added the elected official, who published photos of the damaged vehicles. The passenger in the vehicle, also in his thirties and whose nationality was not specified, was arrested.
Alongside the @PoliceNat06, rue Henri Matisse, who had to open fire on an individual without a permit, aboard a stolen vehicle. The individual refused to comply when leaving the fast lane and drove his vehicle into the police officers.#Nice06pic.twitter.com/TDoo95Yw1O
— Anthony Borre (@anthony_borre) September 7, 2022
The two police officers, slightly injured in the collision between the two vehicles, were taken to hospital. Two investigations have been opened by the Nice prosecutor’s office, deputy prosecutor Maud Marty told AFP: a first, entrusted to the Departmental Security, for attempted homicide on a person holding public authority; a second, by the IGPN (the police force), for manslaughter by the police officer who fired the shot. The latter was taken into custody on September 8, reports France Info.
In a tweet, the mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi said he gave his “full support to the agents” of the national police of the Alpes-Maritimes, “in the face of a driver who deliberately drove into them”. According to Christian Estrosi, “refusals to comply are a crime and are on the increase” and Nice municipal police officers have thus been confronted with two “particularly violent” crimes of this type during the past 24 hours.
In contrast to this version, a video relayed on social networks was taken up by the LFI deputy for Seine-Saint-Denis David Guiraud, who questioned the version of the police. “Which life was in danger at the time of the shooting?” he asked. “When the unions say self-defense, reality says summary execution”, outbid the lawyer Arie Halimijoined by the journalist Marc Endelweld.
Which life was in danger at the time of the shooting? pic.twitter.com/OrSlORWBtb
— David Guiraud (@GuiraudInd) September 7, 2022
In Rennes, an anti-drug operation
The case came just hours after a 22-year-old woman was killed and a 26-year-old man injured in Rennes on September 7, again by a police officer’s single shot, this time during an interception conducted as part of an anti-drug operation.
Around 1 a.m., a police officer allegedly used his service weapon “once” while colleagues from the Rennes judicial police and the Nantes Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) were carrying out the interception of a vehicle “as part of an investigation for an offense against the legislation on narcotics”, reported the prosecutor of Rennes, Philippe Astruc.
The driver, known to the police for drug trafficking, was shot in the arm. Arrested and placed in police custody, the man was briefly examined at the hospital for his injury and had already been released on the morning of September 7. Hit by ricochet, his passenger, on the other hand, died despite the intervention of the emergency services. Resident in Rouen, the 22-year-old woman, companion of the driver, was unknown to the judicial services.
According to Yoann Leandri, deputy regional secretary of the western zone of the UNSA Police union, “the offender came deliberately to hit the police device by using the vehicle at very high speed as a weapon by destination”. “By rushing into the police, the driver put their lives in danger, said to the Parisian David Leveau, of the SGP-Police Bretagne union, saw it as “self-defense” against “a dangerous individual who had nothing to lose”.
In addition, “a quantity of narcotics of 111 grams of cocaine was found near the scene”, in a bag that a police officer saw “being thrown from the vehicle” following an initial intervention by a police officer inviting, gun in hand, the driver to get out of his vehicle, said the prosecutor of Rennes. In addition to the initial proceedings for drug trafficking, two investigations were opened in this case: one by the IGPN, for intentional violence resulting in death without the intention of giving it, another by the judicial police of Rennes, for attempted of homicide against a person holding public authority.
Police face rise in refusals to comply
Questioned on France Info on September 8, the director general of the national police Frédéric Veaux affirmed that “it is never the police who are at the origin of what is happening”, adding that the French police “is confronted more and more with situations during which it is obliged to implement means to protect itself, defend itself or put an end to a certain number of offences”. The controversy continued on the subject between the deputy Nupes of Essonne Antoine Léaument, according to whom “no refusal to comply deserves death”, and the policeman Abdoulaye Kanté, accusing him of being “like habit […] quick to accuse the police” and to encourage “hatred of the police”.
There are ongoing investigations but as usual you are quick to accuse the police whenever you get the chance. Our lives are worth nothing to your party, which has never ceased to instrumentalize people in the detestation of #police.😑#pyromaniac
— Abdoulaye Kante (@AbdoulayeK3) September 8, 2022
According The Parisian, 27,756 cases of refusal to comply were reported by the police in 2021. In these situations, the police used their weapons 157 times and the gendarmes 44 times. According to a Senate report from October 2021, the number of refusals to comply has increased by 28% in the space of five years.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Chef Mik German: Twin Cities is a burgertopia, here’s how to navigate it
It is time that we in the Twin Cities acknowledge that we are living in a burgertopia. There are so many unbelievable burgers here that those of us that are passionate about burgers constantly argue about which are better than others. The truth is there are countless burgers and burger joints that deserve that top spot. It is just a matter of what you are looking for.
As a person who loves burgers (and when I say love I mean I would eat a burger for all three meals in a day), I have plenty of suggestions. Want a serious smashie? Go to Chips Clubhouse or hit up the Angry Line Cook’s food truck. Need a big thick patty? Come see me at 328 Grill. Shameless plug, I know, but to be honest, I clearly love burgers and love feeding people with the same passion for burgers that I have.
Want a basic cheeseburger? Go to Lion’s Tap. Want our iconic juicy lucy? Get to the Nook for a Juicy Nookie or to Boomin BBQ for their new smoked juicy lucy. Want something upscale? Check out Parlour or Baldamar. If you are like me, you might want a bunch of options where you can eat your way through an entire burger menu. If that is the case, I suggest King’s Place in Miesville or one of the Northern Tap Houses (Lakeville or Plymouth).
The point here is that you can find the burger you crave anytime you want it, you just have to know where to look. Social media can be a wonderful tool — there are some pretty fantastic local burger-indulgent Facebook groups that you should go find (MSP Burgers, for instance, has almost 14,000 members).
There are so many good burgers in the Twin Cities that I could try a new burger every day for a month and not run out of exceptional options and that is truly the point of this all.
For me, there are five things that every good burger needs, and this applies to restaurant- or home-cooked burgers.
1. By far the most important, and my biggest complaint when I go out for a burger: Season your meat! If all you want to use is salt and pepper that is OK, but it had better not be regular, old table salt. Kosher is my go-to but any coarse salt will get the job done. Season your burger then season it a little more, trust me it needs more than you are using. Also, there are a lot of locally made seasoning companies out there that could enhance your burger game at home. Ask your butcher what they use.
2. Use good quality beef. No frozen patties, honestly not even pre-pattied burgers (unless from a local butcher shop who makes them in-house) if you want to be taken seriously. At the minimum, use an 80/20 grind but I prefer 75/25, because fat is flavor, people! Again, buy local. Tim and Tom’s Speedy Market in St. Paul is my go-to butcher shop — their gourmet burger blend is exceptional.
3. Every burger needs a proper vessel. Find a local bakery (do you see a theme here?) — you will smell the fresh bread before you are even through the door. I have long been a fan of Grandma’s Bakery in White Bear Lake — their brioche bun is delightful.
4. Cheese! Cheese is what really brings a burger together for me. For burgers, straight-up American cheese is where it is at. It melts so well, it is gooey, it is what I want on a burger. If you decide on a different cheese make sure that it is serving a purpose. Please do not put gouda on a burger just because you like it, or worse because it sounds like a cool cheese for a burger. If you do not understand what I am talking about, go to the El Norte Kitchen food truck when they have burgers on the menu and check out their house-made
pepper jack. That stuff is what dreams are made of.
5. Finally, you need balance. Chefs talk about balance in food all the time. Unfortunately, sometimes we forget balance when it comes to our burgers. Salt, fat, acid, and heat make for a great burger. Some examples of acid? Pickles, of course, but also adding vinegar or citrus to a sauce.
Do these things at home, and you will kill the burger game. Otherwise, find locally-owned restaurants and food trucks that follow these guidelines — there are plenty!
News
Memphis shot suspect Ezekiel D. Kelly in custody after police say a man killed 4 people while driving, police say
Memphis, TN — Memphis, Tennessee, police say a man who drove through the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hour-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place on Wednesday, was arrested.
Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder in 2020, was taken into custody around 9 p.m. in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven, the spokeswoman for police, Karen Rudolph. Memphis Police Superintendent Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said charges were pending at a news conference early Thursday.
Four people were killed and three others injured in seven shootings across Memphis, Davis said. The rampage began at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday and continued until around 8:30 p.m.
There were at least eight crime scenes: the seven shootings and the carjacking of a Dodge Challenger in Southaven, Mississippi, Davis said. Kelly was arrested when he crashed during a high-speed chase after the carjacking in Southaven, located south of Memphis.
This was around two hours after police sent out an alert saying a man driving a light blue Infiniti was responsible for several shootings in the city. Police say he later killed a woman in Memphis and took her gray Toyota SUV, which he left behind during the Dodge Challenger hijacking in Southaven. Police said he recorded his actions on Facebook.
As the gunman terrorized Memphis, public bus service was suspended and a downtown stadium where a minor league baseball game was taking place was locked down. Friends and relatives were frantically calling and texting each other to check on everyone’s safety. Television stations interrupted their regular coverage to keep viewers informed.
Police received “a lot of tips” from the public during the ordeal, Davis said.
The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near campus. Rhodes College, which is about 4 miles from the university, has advised students on and off campus to shelter in place.
The area where Kelly was arrested was about 11 miles from the University of Memphis and about 12 miles from Rhodes College.
“If you don’t have to go outside, stay inside until this is resolved,” Memphis police said on Twitter, ahead of the arrest.
Police have not discussed a motive or revealed the identities of those killed or injured. It was too early in the investigation to discuss how the suspect used the weapon or firearms in the shooting, said Ali Roberts, acting assistant special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, the tobacco, firearms and explosives in Memphis.
Memphis has been rocked by several high-profile killings in recent weeks, including the shooting of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in his driveway, the shooting of an activist during a dispute over money and the murder of a woman who was abducted while on a predawn errand.
“I understand it feels like so much violence and hurt in such a short time,” Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle said on Twitter. “We are so much more than that.”
In February 2020, Kelly, then 17, was charged as an adult with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous crime and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, according to court records. The circumstances of the case were not immediately known.
Records show he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced in April 2021 to three years. Kelly was released from prison in March, 11 months after his conviction, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Ravens punter Jordan Stout has pushed Sam Koch into retirement. Their relationship couldn’t be better. – Denver Post
There’s a story Sam Koch tells about the day his eyes were opened to the depth of knowledge required to be an elite NFL punter.
It was the spring of 2008 and the Ravens had just hired a new special teams coach, Jerry Rosburg. Koch had been the starting punter for two years and a pretty good one, he thought. So this unfamiliar coach asked him to quote his numbers. “It’s very impressive and remarkable to suck so badly with the fundamentals,” Rosburg told Koch.
This brutal and potentially awkward exchange planted seeds for the Wolfpack, the detail-obsessed and relentlessly excellent unit that would include Koch, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox.
Now that It is Ravens coach Koch need only think back to his conversation with Rosburg if he wants to sympathize with his pupil and successor, Jordan Stout.
Stout has a leg in 10 million and a confidence to match, but like young Koch, he showed up in Baltimore thinking he knew more about the punt, and especially about keeping kickers. , than he actually knew. Like young Koch, his mind opened up when he understood all that goes into the craft, at least as it is taught and practiced by the Ravens.
Luckily for Stout, he can turn to the old Koch as his daily guide.
It’s a highly unusual relationship by fierce NFL standards: The 40-year-old who thought he was going to be the Ravens’ punter this year not only happily walked away, but immediately became the player’s adviser 24-year-old who nudged him. retired.
As Koch walked into the lobby of the Ravens’ practice facility for a chat one recent morning, his tense physique and iron handshake still suggested an athlete at his peak, a notion supported by the smart-bomb punts. which he sometimes drops during training exercises. But he described the radiant joy he feels in his new life, with less work stress, more time for his family and the chance to pass on decades of accumulated wisdom to a new generation punter he loves and respect. Koch has played in more games as Raven than anyone else in the franchise’s 26-year history, and no one would have blamed him for resenting Stout’s arrival.
“Not at all,” he said. “I was at my son’s camp. They called me. And I’m like, ‘Great, I’m done with football.’ I’m happier now than I’ve ever been playing football.
Stout was nervous about his first communication with Koch because he assumed they would be competing for the job, much like Tucker and Billy Cundiff fought to be the Ravens’ kicker in the summer of 2012. Instead, Koch’s initial text message couldn’t have been friendlier.
“The attitude he had towards me is just amazing,” Stout said. “He has never been negative. He never rises, never compares us.
Instead of rivals, they would become partners, with Stout learning the diligent routine needed to thrive in the NFL’s toughest kicking unit and Koch learning to teach.
No one has a more intimate view of their dynamic than Tucker, and he said Koch’s value as a coach was evident from day one: “To get that inside experience, now he’s able to taking the view from 10,000 feet and applying all of that to what we’re doing now. The value that Sam has added to our operation has been… it’s immeasurable.
Like most who excel in this position, Stout didn’t grow up knowing that the punt would be his destiny. He was a young football star in Abingdon, Virginia with a dream of becoming the next David Beckham. A coach with international experience told Stout’s parents he had never seen a 12-year-old hit a soccer ball so cleanly. He didn’t think much about football until the Honaker High quarterback stopped by football practice one afternoon looking for kick candidates. The upperclassman asked Stout to go for a field goal from 40 yards. When he kicked the ball through the uprights, a new athletic path opened up. Not only did he kick and punt for the school team, but he and his dad, Rodney, made an eight-hour round trip to Charlottesville most Sundays so he could s training with a specialist named Jimmy Howell.
This speaks to the seriousness of Stout’s goals. Even then, he thought in terms of college scholarships and professional future.
“I remember in seventh grade they had prom, and I gave him the choice: ‘You have a football tournament this weekend or you can go to prom,’” recalls Rodney Stout. “But he always chose to go play. He said, ‘I would like to go to the ball, but I have to go practice.
“That’s all I ever thought of,” Stout said. “If I didn’t have that mindset, I wouldn’t make it.”
His conviction was so strong that it led to friction at Virginia Tech, where he began his college career as an extra, his mother working three jobs to help pay his tuition.
“My goal is to play in the NFL, and I won’t if I don’t start,” he told a coach at the start of his sophomore year. Don’t worry about the pros, the guy replied. “So I got transferred,” Stout recalled with a laugh.
He joined a talent-laden kicking unit at Penn State, eventually earning the kicking and punting positions and rewriting the program’s punting records. When Ravens coach Randy Brown spotted Stout, his mind flashed back nearly two decades to a practice session he conducted at the University of Nebraska with a guy named Sam Koch.
“For me, when you find a bettor, you to listen a punter,” Brown said, referring to the satisfying thud made when connecting with a soccer ball. It didn’t matter that Stout had the flowing mane of a champion surfer rather than the clean-shaven head of Koch; he delivered the goods where it counted.
But if the Ravens were to sign Koch’s replacement, Brown needed to be convinced of more than the kick in the leg from Stout. He talked with him again and again, talked to his parents. He needed to know that Stout would fit into the collegial but demanding culture that Tucker, Koch and the long snappers Cox and Nick Moore had created for 10 years together. The newcomer had to be equal parts confident and open to candid coaching. When Brown came to the conclusion that Stout was that guy, he kept Koch, whom he considers one of his closest friends, informed. The outgoing punter wasn’t surprised when the Ravens called Stout’s name in the fourth round of the draft.
Koch only had to watch a few punts from Stout’s college board to be convinced of his successor’s competence.
“He brought a lot of the same punting abilities that I did. The way he approached a soccer ball and kicked a soccer ball was very similar,” Koch said. “He had a great base.”
Now the former punter had to figure out how to become a coach. Koch doesn’t like to leave anything to chance. Whether it’s mowing the lawn at his Carroll County home, playing cornhole in the Ravens’ locker room or giving a retirement speech, he needs to be prepared to do it right. He wanted to mix that brutal honesty he’d learned from Rosburg with the encouraging tone he’d adopted coaching his children. He always calculates when to step in and when to give Stout room to find a solution independently.
The student believes that his teacher judged this dance well: “I have the impression that it would be difficult to become a coach after 16 years of practice, but for him, it is going well. … Let’s say I make a mistake, or I constantly make a mistake that he wouldn’t have made, he never once says, ‘Oh, well, if I was there, I would do that. ” He’s always like, ‘Hey, Jordan, that’s what you did; let’s fix it next time. He’s not trying to turn me into him, which is amazing.
As the regular season approaches, all parties seem convinced that they have found the ideal working arrangement.
“I never stood on that ground at Heinz Field, when the wind was just ridiculous in Pittsburgh,” Brown said when asked what unique element Koch brought to Stout’s practice. “Sam can communicate with him, ‘Hey, that was the pre-game punt count, that’s how I feel on second down and third down.’ Jordan having so much information, there is no price for it.
Stout shot brilliantly for much of training camp and preseason, his balls hovering majestically and then falling just yards from the goal line. Any punt that does not pin their opponent inside the 10-yard line that they consider less than ideal. So the 50 yards he hit to trap the Arizona Cardinals on their 3-yard line in the Ravens’ second preseason game was basically his idea of an ice cream sundae.
Holding out for Tucker turned out to be more of an adventure. Stout thought he had worked hard to perfect this more mysterious element of the job before he arrived in Baltimore (and Brown agrees he was above the typical NFL standard). What does he think now?
“I wasn’t good at holding on,” he said, laughing again. “I went back and watched a movie and god I was bad. I kept missing the place.
Tucker is often called the greatest kicker in league history, but he’s said many times that he couldn’t have set his standard without Koch putting the ball in exactly the way he wanted in attempt after attempt. , regardless of terrain or weather conditions. Rosburg called Koch the greatest starter in NFL history. In other words, there’s real pressure on Stout not to derail this exquisite machine.
“You’re expected to be perfect every time,” he said. “Receivers drop the ball, but if a starter drops the ball, the world is going to end.”
He already sounds like Tucker, describing how he needs to put that big picture aside and break the contraption down into its component parts, each replicable in any context.
“You just do your job,” Stout said, “and you know he’s going to get that kick.”
Week 1
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
()
denverpost sports
News
Ravens punter Jordan Stout nudged Sam Koch into retirement. Their relationship couldn’t be any better.
There’s a story Sam Koch tells about the day when his eyes opened to the depth of knowledge required to be an elite NFL punter.
It was the spring of 2008, and the Ravens had just brought in a new special teams coach, Jerry Rosburg. Koch had been the starting punter for two years and a pretty good one, he thought. So this unfamiliar coach asked him to quote his numbers. “That is very impressive and remarkable for sucking so bad with fundamentals,” Rosburg told Koch.
This blunt, potentially awkward exchange planted seeds for the Wolfpack, the detail-obsessed, relentlessly excellent unit that would include Koch, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox.
Now that he’s a Ravens coach, Koch needs only think back to his conversation with Rosburg if he wants to empathize with his pupil and successor, Jordan Stout.
Stout has a one-in-10-million leg and breezy confidence to go with it, but like the younger Koch, he showed up in Baltimore thinking he knew more about punting, and especially holding for kickers, than he actually did. Like the younger Koch, his mind blew wide-open when he understood how much goes into the craft, at least as it’s taught and practiced by the Ravens.
Fortunately for Stout, he can turn to the older Koch as a daily guide.
It’s a highly unusual relationship by the NFL’s cutthroat standards: the 40-year-old who thought he was going to be the Ravens’ punter this year not only stepped aside gladly, he immediately became counselor to the 24-year-old who nudged him into retirement.
As Koch strode into the lobby of the Ravens’ training facility to chat on a recent morning, his taut physique and iron handshake still suggested an athlete in his prime, a notion backed up by the smart-bomb punts he occasionally drops during practice drills. But he described the radiating joy he feels in his new life, with less professional stress, more time for his family and the chance to pass decades of accumulated wisdom to a new-generation punter whom he likes and respects. Koch played in more games as a Raven than anyone in the 26-year history of the franchise, and no one would have blamed him for resenting Stout’s arrival.
“Not at all,” he said. “I was down at my son’s camp. They gave me a call. And I’m like, ‘Perfect, I’m done with football.’ I’m more happy now than I ever was playing football.”
Stout was nervous about his first communication with Koch because he assumed they would compete for the job, much as Tucker and Billy Cundiff dueled to be the Ravens’ kicker in the summer of 2012. Instead, Koch’s initial text message could not have been friendlier.
“The attitude he’s had toward me has just been unbelievable,” Stout said. “He’s never once been negative. He never brings himself up, never compares us.”
Instead of rivals, they would become partners, Stout learning the diligent routine necessary to thrive in the NFL’s most rigorous kicking unit and Koch learning to teach.
No one has a more intimate view of their dynamic than Tucker, and he said Koch’s worth as a coach was apparent from Day 1: “To have that experience from the inside out, now he’s able to take the 10,000-foot view and apply all of that to what we’re doing now. The value that Sam has added to our operation has been … it’s immeasurable.”
Like most who excel at the position, Stout did not grow up knowing punting would be his destiny. He was a youth soccer star in Abingdon, Virginia, with dreams of becoming the next David Beckham. A coach with international experience told Stout’s parents he had never seen a 12-year-old strike a soccer ball so cleanly. He did not give football much thought until the quarterback at Honaker High stopped by soccer practice one afternoon in search of kicking candidates. The upperclassman asked Stout to attempt a 40-yard field goal. When he pounded the ball through the uprights, a new athletic path opened. Not only did he kick and punt for the school team, he and his dad, Rodney, made an eight-hour round trip to Charlottesville almost every Sunday so he could train with a specialist named Jimmy Howell.
This spoke to the seriousness of Stout’s goals. Even then, he thought in terms of college scholarships and a professional future.
“I remember in seventh grade, they were having prom, and I gave him the choice: ‘You have a soccer tournament this weekend or you can go to prom,’” Rodney Stout recalled. “But he always chose to go play. He would say, ‘I’d like to go to prom, but I have to go train.’”
“It’s all I ever thought about,” Stout said. “If I didn’t have that mindset, I wouldn’t make it.”
His belief was so strong that it led to friction at Virginia Tech, where he started his college career as a walk-on, with his mother working three jobs to help pay his tuition.
“My goal is to play in the NFL, and I’m not going to do that if I’m not starting,” he told a coach at the start of his sophomore year. Don’t worry about the pros, the guy responded. “So I transferred,” Stout recalled, laughing.
He joined a talent-laden kicking unit at Penn State, eventually winning both the kicker and punter jobs and rewriting the program’s punting records. When Ravens kicking coach Randy Brown scouted Stout, his mind flashed back almost two decades to a workout he conducted at the University of Nebraska with a guy named Sam Koch.
“For me, when you find a punter, you hear a punter,” Brown said, referring to the satisfying thud made when connecting with a football. It didn’t matter that Stout had the flowing mane of a surfing champion rather than Koch’s closely shaved pate; he delivered the goods where it mattered.
But if the Ravens were going to draft Koch’s replacement, Brown had to be convinced of more than the thump in Stout’s leg. He talked with him again and again, spoke to his parents. He needed to know Stout would fit into the collegial but exacting culture Tucker, Koch and long snappers Cox and Nick Moore had created over 10 years together. The newcomer had to be equal parts confident and open to blunt coaching. As Brown came to the conclusion Stout was this guy, he kept Koch, whom he considers one of his closest friends, in the loop. The incumbent punter was not surprised when the Ravens called Stout’s name in the fourth round of the draft.
Koch only needed to watch a few punts from Stout’s college tape to be convinced of his successor’s skill.
“He brought a lot of the same punting abilities that I did. The way he approached a football and struck a football was very similar,” Koch said. “He had a great foundation.”
Now, the former punter had to figure out how to be a coach. Koch doesn’t like leaving anything to chance. Whether it’s mowing the lawn at his home in Carroll County, playing cornhole in the Ravens’ locker room or delivering a retirement speech, he must prepare to do the thing well. He wanted to mix that brutal honesty he learned from Rosburg with the encouraging tone he had adopted while coaching his kids. He’s still calculating when to interject and when to give Stout room to find a solution independently.
The pupil feels his teacher has judged this dance well: “I feel like it would be hard to just pick up coaching after you’ve been playing 16 years, but it’s seamless for him. … Let’s say I make a mistake, or I consistently make a mistake that he wouldn’t have made, he never once says, ‘Oh, well, if I was out there, I would be doing this.’ He’s always like, ‘Hey, Jordan, this is what you did; let’s fix it next time.’ He’s not trying to turn me into him, which is unbelievable.”
With the regular season looming, all parties seem convinced they have found the ideal working arrangement.
“I never stood on that field at Heinz Field, when the wind was just ridiculous in Pittsburgh,” Brown said when asked what unique element Koch brings to coaching Stout. “Sam can communicate with him, ‘Hey, these were the number of pregame punts, this is how I feel on second down and third down.’ Jordan having that much information, there is no price tag for that.”
Stout punted brilliantly for much of training camp and the preseason, his balls soaring majestically and then dropping dead a few yards from the goal line. Any punt that does not pin his opponent inside the 10-yard line he considers less than ideal. So the 50-yarder he hit to trap the Arizona Cardinals on their 3-yard line in the Ravens’ second preseason game was basically his idea of an ice-cream sundae.
Holding for Tucker proved to be more of an adventure. Stout thought he’d worked hard to perfect this more arcane element of the job before he arrived in Baltimore (and Brown agrees he was above the typical NFL standard). What does he think now?
“I was not good at holding,” he said, laughing again. “I went back and watched film and god I was bad. I kept missing the spot.”
Tucker is often called the greatest kicker in league history, but he has said repeatedly that he could not have set his standard without Koch placing the ball exactly as he wanted it on attempt after attempt, no matter the field or weather conditions. Rosburg has called Koch the greatest holder in NFL history. In other words, there’s real pressure on Stout not to derail this exquisite machine.
“You’re expected to be perfect every time,” he said. “Receivers drop the ball, but if a holder drops the ball, the world is going to end.”
He already sounds like Tucker, describing how he has to set that big picture aside and break the craft down to its component parts, each repeatable in any context.
“You just do your job,” Stout said, “and you know he’s going to make that kick.”
Week 1
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Californians may no longer be able to avoid air conditioning
But! In every misattributed saying, there is a grain of truth. And the grit here is that San Francisco summers are, in fact, mild. In the morning you may need a jacket – something that may surprise visitors.
Or at least it is usually what summers are like in the Bay Area. This week, that’s really not what they are.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
“This week has been something I would call psychedelic heat. Everything slowed down. Reality has been questioned.
That’s the assessment of my friend Michael Elliott, who lives in San Jose, a city experiencing an excessive heat warning. I lived there too, in an apartment which, like his house, had no air conditioning. You didn’t really need it often. Even when it was hot, it cooled off at night, the daytime heat dissipating into the cloudless sky.
This week, this summer, has been different. The heat seen across California was exceptional.
In 2020, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the percentage of Bay Area homes with air conditioning had risen from 36% in 2015 to 47% just four years later. The increase has been attributed to “changing weather patterns” – which, of course, is largely a euphemism for climate change. No individual weather event can be easily linked to climate change, but the recent heat seen in the west is consistent with a warming world.
According to 2020 data compiled by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), there are approximately 18.5 million homes in the Pacific Rim: California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Hawaii. Only 12.6 million have some form of air conditioning – the lowest of any census region.
One would expect Alaska to have fewer air-conditioned homes. But California accounts for a disproportionate percentage of the region’s total. In 2019, California was the state with the highest percentage of homes without air conditioning in the continental United States.
The increase in the number of households equipped with air conditioning solves the problem of the comfort and safety of people during heat peaks. But this introduces a new problem: electricity consumption. This Chronicle article cited a climate change assessment, which noted the increased demand for electricity caused by increased use of air conditioners.
This week, California sent a text message calling on residents to save energy as the heat increased usage. It worked. But notice the key line in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) call to action: keep your thermostats set high.
CALIFORNIA: We are now on flexible alert.
What does that mean? We all need to save as much energy as possible during this record heat wave.
Here’s what to do until 9 p.m. tonight:
– Set the thermostats to 78
– Turn off unnecessary lights
– Avoid using large household appliances
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 7, 2022
California is exceptional in that its temperate climate has made air conditioning less necessary. (According to the EIA, only about half of households in “marine” climates have air conditioning, compared to 88% of homes in “cold” or “very cold” climates.) But in much of the country, the lack of air conditioning is more closely correlated with income.
In 2020, about a quarter of households with an annual income of less than $5,000 had air conditioning. About 16% of households with incomes below $40,000 had no air conditioning (representing about 7 million households out of 43 million total). Only 7% of households with an income of $100,000 or more (about 2.5 million out of 33 million nationally) do not have air conditioning.
The effects of climate change continue to spread. A new report estimates that, within 30 years, a third of the country could experience at least one day a year with a heat index – i.e. how hot it is feels — more than 125 degrees.
This probably means more air conditioning, which means more electricity consumption (and higher electricity bills). It also means, for now, often more release of carbon dioxide or methane into the atmosphere where the molecules can trap escaping planetary heat.
By 2050, San Francisco could experience average summer temperatures 3 degrees warmer than 20 years ago. Of course, in a warming world, this can still be called winter frigidity.
washingtonpost
After a miserable ending to 2021, Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson prepare to begin a pivotal season
Looking Back Over Bitcoin’s 14 Year Journey
In Nice and Rennes, two people killed by the police after refusing to comply: what do we know?
Chef Mik German: Twin Cities is a burgertopia, here’s how to navigate it
Two Months before World Cup, Fan Tokens Soar on MEXC Exchange
Memphis shot suspect Ezekiel D. Kelly in custody after police say a man killed 4 people while driving, police say
Ravens punter Jordan Stout has pushed Sam Koch into retirement. Their relationship couldn’t be better. – Denver Post
Ravens punter Jordan Stout nudged Sam Koch into retirement. Their relationship couldn’t be any better.
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies by Volume
Californians may no longer be able to avoid air conditioning
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops