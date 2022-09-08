Apple Watch Ultra Getting Started: Everything You Need to Know

This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.

The Apple Watch Ultra, announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 at Apple’s Far Out Product Event, may be the biggest change we’ve seen in the Apple Watch lineup in years. It arrives September 23, a week after Watch Series 8. And it’s certainly not a look (or price) for everyone.

The Apple Watch range has slowly expanded, as has the iPhone range. Apple was only releasing one watch per year, but the Apple Watch SE introduced a more affordable model into the mix. The Apple Watch Ultra goes in the opposite direction: it’s more expensive, but unlike previous fashion-focused Edition watches, the Ultra is all about function… and endurance. Plus, it’s by far the largest Apple Watch in the line.

Scott Stein/CNET



Next to the Apple Watch SE and Watch Series 8, the Ultra is like Apple’s version of a Casio G-Shock. The new design pushes its crown and side button into an elongated side part which, alongside the new Watch’s larger case and curved edges with flat screen, makes James Cameron look more than any Apple Previous watch.

Apple/Dawnthea Lisco/CNET Price Pre-order your Apple Watch Ultra from Apple with prices starting at $799. Devices start shipping on September 23.

The new watch has a titanium case, a flat sapphire crystal, and a 49mm case size with a brighter display (2,000 nits). There’s a new dedicated second button, an improved speakerphone, and a clean, sturdy design. The cell phone is also the only model available. It contains many new features.

The Ultra’s biggest new feature, a much larger battery, is something the Apple Watch hasn’t had since its debut. Typical Apple Watch battery life is about a day and a half; the Ultra promises more: 36 hours to 70 hours.

There’s also a new watch face called Wayfinder with additional readings for outdoor activities.

Wearing it on my big wrist, the Ultra still looks great. It’s not as heavy as I expected, though. The look, especially with its bold and functional straps, is definitely bolder than I’m used to.

Last year, an expected redesign of the Watch never materialized, although Apple increased the size of the Watch screen. The Watch Ultra has a new look, including a flatter front and bumpy side where the crown and side button are, along with a new programmable second button on the other side.

Scott Stein/CNET



The buttons are fairly easy to reach, although I’m not sure how I feel about the bumpy digital crown. I can see why this was done, though: it looks like it will be easier to access when wearing gloves or gear underwater.

New straps include a wavy rubberized ocean band designed to fit over wetsuits, a lightweight, slightly elastic Trail Loop that looks like a refined version of the existing Sport Loop, and an Alpine Loop nylon band with a titanium clasp which can snap into different fittings. All seem designed for specialized sports use. (The Ocean Band is wild in yellow.)

Scott Stein/CNET



The redesigned Compass app looks extremely fun, especially since it zooms out to different scales and allows for waypoints and return directions. The Ultra’s GPS has been upgraded with dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5), which could make it much more accurate than competing GPS smartwatches.

New Apple Watch Series 8Also announced on Wednesday, adds temperature sensing, more advanced motion tracking with car crash detection, and a low-power mode that could extend battery life up to 36 hours on standard models.

Who is the Ultra for? It looks like it’s going for the Garmin watch-wearing market – someone who wants a dedicated running watch or a smartwatch that can last an entire weekend at no cost.

The added cost, however, means this won’t be a watch most people will opt for. Still, like the iPhone Pro and iPad Pro, the Watch Ultra’s features could end up being innovations that carry over to other Watch models over time.

Scott Stein/CNET



The Ultra has additional safety features, including a loud emergency siren that can be set to alert people if you’re down (which I didn’t test in Apple’s demo room). Water resistance is higher: WR100 and EN13319-certified for scuba diving.

There are a few new apps for the Ultra: A new Oceanic Plus dive app is designed specifically for the Watch Ultra that looks at tides and water temperature; it also records depths and dive measurements. Apple has its own depth-sensing app. The side button can work underwater to set waypoints, and it’s also designed to be used while diving.

I’m not a diver or hiker, but the Ultra’s battery life is what I crave the most. I don’t know how it works yet, either, but Multi-day battery life on an Apple Watch is something I’ve wanted for years.

The Apple Watch Ultra isn’t the only device announced at the “Far Out” event. To learn more, read everything else unveiled by Appleincluding the iPhone 14 and Airpods Pro 2.