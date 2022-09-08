News
Asian Paints, Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac rise as crude oil prices slide from 7-month lows
The paint is made from a significant amount of petroleum-based raw materials. The price of crude oil is proportionally related to the cost of manufacturing paint, and the price of paint has an inverse relationship with margins. The higher the crude oil prices, the higher the manufacturing costs and the lower the margins.
Shares of Asian Paints and Indigo Paints are trading up 1.09% from the previous BSE close. Kansai Nerolac is up 2.64%,
Oil prices fell on Wednesday on fears of recession and worries about global demand. Brent crude futures fell $4.83 to $88 a barrel, falling below $90 for the first time since Feb. 8. The price of WTI crude settled at $81.94, its lowest since January, down $4.94, or 5.7%.
The paint is made from a significant amount of petroleum-based raw materials. The price of crude oil is proportionally related to the cost of manufacturing paint, and the price of paint has an inverse relationship with margins. The higher the crude oil prices, the higher the manufacturing costs and the lower the margins.
In terms of financial performance, Berger Paints had a strong performance in the first quarter, but its volume growth was lower than that of Asian Paints.
“In terms of earnings growth, we were actually ahead of them because we deliberately adopted the strategy of staying away from price, which hurt overall volume and value growth. That was one of the reasons,” Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO of Berger Paints, told CNBC-TV18.
The company reported an 80.60% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 253.71 crore for the April-June period. Asian Paints, on the other hand, recorded an 80.4% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit to Rs 1,036 crore for the quarter ended June 2022.
While Kansai Nerolac announced a 36.51% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 152.05 crore for the April-June quarter.
First post: Sep 08, 2022, 2:06 PM STI
US moves to keep advanced semiconductor technology out of China
Companies that accept U.S. funding as part of a plan to boost U.S. computer chip manufacturing capacity will be banned from establishing advanced manufacturing facilities in China for 10 years, the administration announced this week. President Joe Biden.
The Commerce Department rolled out its $50 billion CHIPS distribution plan, which Biden signed into law last month. During an appearance at the White House on Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the rules include specific language on transferring technology to China.
“Companies that receive CHIP funds cannot build state-of-the-art or advanced technology facilities in China for a period of 10 years,” she said. “Companies that receive the money can only expand their mature node factories in China to serve the Chinese market.”
Mature node factories refer to semiconductor manufacturing facilities that only produce older technologies that are already widely available.
Raimondo reminded his audience of the shortage of semiconductor supplies during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, “We have seen the impact of the chip shortage on American families when prices cars drove a third of inflation due to lack of chips, factory workers were on leave, appliances were often unavailable, all due to a lack of semiconductors.”
“With this funding, we will ensure that the United States will never again be in a position where our national security interests are compromised or key industries are grounded due to our inability to produce critical semiconductors here at home. “, she said.
Weak American capacity
The CHIPS Act is a response not only to the shortage of computer chips that has hampered global supply chains during the pandemic, but also to the perceived threat to national security posed by a lack of domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.
According to the Commerce Department, the United States consumes 25% of the world’s most advanced computer chips, but produces none. As for less advanced chips, the United States consumes 30% but manufactures only 13%.
Since advanced chips are used not only in consumer goods, but also in weapons systems and other technologies important to national security, the federal government is concerned that global adversaries will stock up in the event of a conflict.
For example, a large percentage of chips imported by the United States come from Taiwan, which is increasingly under threat from China, whose government claims the island nation as part of its country.
“Unusual” policy
James A. Lewis, senior vice president and director of the strategic technologies program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told VOA that the 10-year deadline is an “unusual” policy for the United States, and it likely represents an effort to find common ground between tech companies and Chinese hawks in the federal government.
“I can’t think of any other instance where we’ve put such a deadline. … It’s not how we usually do things internationally,” he said.
The Commerce Department, Lewis said, found itself between tech companies reluctant to be completely cut off from one of the world’s biggest markets on one side, and Congress and the White House on the other. Lawmakers and President Biden are both keen to stop China from producing advanced semiconductors.
Technological restrictions are not new
Although a decade-long ban on the manufacture of advanced semiconductor technologies in China may be stricter than expected, American companies are used to facing restrictions on the export of critical technologies.
“US companies will follow US law. They will continue to sell chips to Chinese buyers in accordance with applicable law,” Doug Barry, vice president of the US-China Business Council, told VOA in an email exchange. “They have long been required to apply for export licenses to sell certain types of chips and have halted sales to specific Chinese entities when required by US law to do so.”
Barry said members of his organization “support the policies of a strong indigenous semiconductor industry and strong national security.”
He added, “The key to preserving U.S. competitiveness in important technologies is to reduce the scope of export and investment controls and to consult regularly with the business community to avoid unintended political consequences.”
The Chinese Embassy Responds
In response to a question from VOA, the Chinese Embassy in Washington emailed a response to spokesperson Liu Pengyu’s measure.
“The Chinese side opposes the intervention and restriction of relevant law in the economic, trade and investment cooperation of the global business community,” Liu said. “The law which includes conditions restricting normal investment and trade of relevant companies in China and normal China-US/scientific cooperation. It would distort global semiconductor supply chains and disrupt international trade. China s strongly oppose it.”
In conclusion, Liu said, “The United States politicizes, instrumentalizes, and militarizes technology and trade issues, and engages in technological blockade and decoupling with the aim of monopolizing global advanced technologies, perpetuating its hegemony in the science-technology sector and undermine the tightly knit global industrial and supply chains. Such measures would harm others without benefiting oneself.”
A bifurcated future
Lewis of CSIS said the 10-year ban heightens the possibility that China will simply go its own way, investing in the ability to produce its own technology, perhaps to standards that would not be compatible with the western technology.
If it did, it could find willing customers in countries like Russia and Iran, which find themselves on the side of US-backed sanctions. China could also begin to compete with the United States in other markets.
“If nothing changes, by 2030 we will see a bifurcated system,” Lewis said. “It’s a new type of competition. There will be Chinese products made to Chinese standards that they want to sell in the global market. And there will be Western products made to Western standards that they want to sell in the global market. global. market.”
News
Hall of Fame just the beginning for New Orleans Pelicans executive Swin Cash
PRESIDENT AND CEO John Doleva was making what has become a routine phone call for him after more than 20 years with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
On the other end of the line was New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations Swin Cash.
Cash had cleared his schedule on March 28 to be available during the window Doleva was supposed to call. But over time, Cash realized his youngest son, Syer, needed a diaper change. So Cash, who had been waiting for this call for years, politely put Doleva on hold.
When the call resumed, Doleva told Cash to let Syer know his mother was a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.
“That literally sums up my life right now,” Cash told ESPN as he recalled the moment. Cash, along with 12 other members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Saturday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Since the end of her playing career, Cash — the two-time NCAA champion and All-American, three-time WNBA champion and four-time All-Star, and member of the WNBA’s 20th and 25th anniversary teams — has worn different hats.
As the mother of 1-year-old Syer and 5-year-old Saint and vice president of basketball operations for the Pelicans, Cash juggled motherhood and burst into the executive world of the NBA.
Throughout his career, Cash has set goals. She set out to achieve those goals as an All-American at McKeesport Area High School in her hometown of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, 15 miles southwest of Pittsburgh. She did that when she won national titles at UConn. And she did it during her 15-year WNBA career that also included a few championship rings.
Along the way, Cash became one of the highest ranked women in the NBA. As she enters her fourth season in the Pelicans front office, her latest focus is to make sure this is just the beginning.
BEFORE HIS PROFESSIONAL playing career, Cash stood out at UConn for coach Geno Auriemma. Cash said Auriemma and her time with the Huskies prepared her for who she is today.
Auriemma, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, said when Cash walked onto campus, her level of competitiveness set her apart from her teammates.
“She tried to win every possession,” Auriemma told ESPN. “It was obvious in high school. It was obvious from the first day of our practices when she arrived in Connecticut as a freshman. Of all the big kids that came in, no one competed. louder or played with more energy than her.”
Cash was part of two national championship teams at UConn, in 2000 and 2002. His 2002 team included Sue Bird, Tamika Williams, Asjha Jones and Diana Taurasi. That team went 39-0, with Cash winning the 2002 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She capped off her college career with a 20-point, 13-rebound performance in the national title game.
Cash was the No. 2 pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft — Bird went No. 1 overall, Jones was No. 4 and Williams No. 6 — and headed for the Detroit Shock.
She led Detroit to WNBA titles in 2003 and 2006 and won her third and final championship with Seattle – and Bird – in 2010. Cash played with Detroit, Seattle, Chicago and Atlanta before ending her career with the New York Liberty in 2016.
It was in New York that Cash began working closely with Teresa Weatherspoon, who is now an assistant coach for the Pelicans. The two had faced each other towards the end of Weatherspoon’s WNBA career, which ended in 2004, but a bond began to form when Weatherspoon was working with the Liberty as director of player development towards the end of the season. Cash game days.
In 2017, Cash was named director of franchise development at Liberty in a role that gave her the chance to work with both business and basketball operations.
“You knew if she ever got into that leadership position, she knew how to take a team to the next level,” Weatherspoon told ESPN. “Everyone has to fit into this culture. She understood that. And then to convey that to the management level, she does a hell of a job.”
As Cash began her front office role with the Liberty, she also worked for Turner Sports as an on-air analyst. It was there that she met David Griffin, who had left the Cleveland Cavaliers front office in 2017 and was working with Turner as a broadcaster.
While at Turner, Griffin and Cash watched games together in the Green Room. Griffin liked the way Cash saw the game and his ideas of unifying family and team.
“I told him, ‘If I ever get back to it, I’ll call you,’” Griffin said. “And she thought I was joking.”
Griffin was hired by the Pelicans as executive vice president of basketball operations in April 2019. Less than two months later, Cash was officially on board.
“She’s got a really good sense of talent,” Griffin said. “I like the way she thought about the game. She’s a multi-time champion on many levels. She understands what that level of sacrifice looks like. She knows well who’s going to be willing to make that sacrifice.”
FOR MONTHS, WEATHERSPOON told Cash, “This call is coming, this call is coming.” So when Cash finally got the call, she wanted to tell Weatherspoon in person.
She found Weatherspoon located near a row of seats between two practice fields on one of the Pelicans’ rest days.
Cash asked her longtime friend and colleague if she had any plans for September.
Weatherspoon — who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 — didn’t hold back.
“I don’t want to be anywhere but over there,” Weatherspoon said, still thinking her friend’s question was hypothetical.
After a split second, he clicked to Weatherspoon.
She jumped off the bench, threw a basketball across the gym and sprinted towards Cash, who was standing on the court. She wrapped her friend in a hug, a moment Weatherspoon called “real, genuine emotion.”
Weatherspoon continued to scream as she wrapped Cash over the Pelicans’ fleur-de-lis logo that sits in the middle of the practice field.
“That was stupid, I’m not even going to lie,” Cash said.
Weatherspoon will be one of five Hall of Famers on stage with Cash during his presentation on Saturday, along with Auriemma, Isiah Thomas, Tamika Catchings and Tina Thompson. And as she watches her friend continue to grow in the final stage of her basketball career, Weatherspoon knows “bigger things are ahead.”
Cash is now aiming to make history as the first woman to lead an NBA front office.
“That would be the goal,” Cash says.
“Graham Potter’s emotional intelligence is by far the best I have ever seen,” says Steve Sidwell, but the future Chelsea boss will “feel the pressure” at a club that is “not aligned”.
Brighton development manager Steve Sidwell believes Chelsea get a coaching gem if they appoint him as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel.
Tuchel was dismissed following Chelsea’s loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, with Potter the favorite to replace him.
talkSPORT understands the Blues are confident owner Todd Boehly will be able to name the Englishman as his first managerial appointment since taking over the team earlier this year.
Potter, 47, is in his fourth season as Seagulls boss, impressing last term when he secured ninth place in the Premier League, the club’s highest in the football pyramid.
Coming from Swansea in 2019, the former Southampton defender had a fascinating career trajectory in management, taking Swedish side Ostersund from fourth tier to top flight and the Europa League before returning to England .
Now he looks set for another jump at Stamford Bridge, with fellow manager and former Chelsea midfielder Sidwell explaining why Potter is ready to take the plunge.
Speaking about the mental side of his management, Sidwell explained: “It’s more on the level of confidence, a confidence. He listens to his players and the players also trust the process.
“His emotional intelligence is by far the best I’ve ever seen in terms of reacting and interacting with players.
“His tactical awareness in the game and the way his teams have been put together is also phenomenal. I think overall a coach and as a person he fits the bill.
“The emotional intelligence that he has in terms of coaching, but also that little arm around the shoulder, that little walk from the training ground to the pitches, the golden nuggets, the little nuggets that he just to drop. He just picks up players.
“I spoke to Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck the other day after the Leicester game, they just praised him. They said their workload, trusting the process, the days off, it just picked up the players. It makes the players trust the manager. And when you’re confident as a player, you feel like you can go out and do anything.
Sidwell himself made a similar leap to what Potter is likely to make, swapping Reading for Chelsea as a player in 2007.
The former midfielder knows the pressures will be different for Potter, and he’s also going into an environment with a very different management structure above him.
A change in ownership has brought some instability to Chelsea, which Tuchel has often commented on, and Sidwell thinks Potter will have to be careful.
“It’s literally about winning,” he explained. “That’s what Chelsea is about. It’s about winning titles, winning games week after week.
“He doesn’t have that pressure on the heads of Brighton owners, even though he would demand that of himself to win games week in and week out.
“He will feel the pressure and when you feel the pressure, you might make decisions that you normally couldn’t make in a more comfortable environment.
“If he goes, he will get tested. It will be tested to the point where it is probably spinning more plates currently than it is doing.
“You look at his work at Brighton and everything is lined up at Brighton. You have Tony Bloom, fantastic owner, Paul Barber under him, Dan Ashworth, when he was there recruiting.
“It let Potts really focus and do his training and just focus on preparing for games.
“Now going to Chelsea where it has to be said at the moment it’s not lined up, from owners to technical directors, football directors, recruitment, even the academies are a different kettle fish.”
Upcoming Weather: WBZ Forecast – CBS Boston
South Korea Proposes Meeting With North Over Family Reunions: NPR
Lee Jin-man/AP
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s new government on Thursday proposed a reunion with North Korea to resume reunions of families separated since the 1950-1953 Korean War, despite longstanding ties between the rivals on the North’s nuclear weapons program.
Family reunions are a very moving humanitarian issue, as they involve people aged 80 and over who are desperate to find their long-lost loved ones before they die. But North Korea, which often uses such meetings as a bargaining chip in its relations with South Korea, is unlikely to accept the offer as it firmly rejects offers from Seoul and Washington to resume talks. on its nuclear program and other issues while focusing instead on perfecting its weapons. Technology.
“The South and the North have to face the painful parts of reality. We have to solve the problem before the term ‘separated families’ disappears,” Unification Minister Kwon Youngse said during a briefing. TV press. “We must use all possible means immediately to come up with quick and fundamental measures.”
Kwon said South Korea hopes officials from the two Koreas will meet in person as soon as possible for a frank discussion.
His offer came two days before Chuseok, the Thanksgiving holiday celebrated in both Koreas.
Exchange programs between the Koreas have stalled since the collapse in 2019 of broader US-led diplomacy aimed at convincing North Korea to abandon its nuclear program in return for economic benefits and policies. Washington has urged Pyongyang to resume talks without any conditions, but said it would not do so unless the United States first abandoned its hostile policies toward the North.
Since taking office in May, South Korea’s new conservative government under President Yoon Suk Yeol has offered a massive support package in exchange for denuclearization, but North Korea has rejected it outright. Yoon also offered to send COVID-19 relief items, but North Korea also ignored them. Last month, North Korea blamed its recent COVID-19 outbreak on balloons from South Korea and warned of deadly retaliation.
North Korea is also maintaining more than 2.5 years of pandemic-related border closures, another possible obstacle to reviving family reunifications.
Some South Korean watchers might try to use the family reunion talks as a way to find a breakthrough in ties with North Korea. Kwon told reporters he believed an offer of dialogue for family reunions could help resolve other issues between the two Koreas.
Since the Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, the two Koreas have banned millions of people separated by war from visiting loved ones across the border. the most fortified in the world. Decades later, most don’t know if their loved ones are still alive.
Lee Jin-man/AP
The Koreas have occasionally allowed separated families to reunite temporarily, but such a reunion has not taken place since 2018. According to the Unification Ministry, about 133,650 people in South Korea have requested reunions, but nearly 70% of them died.
In past meetings, participants usually had three days to meet their loved ones and no one had a second chance to see them again. These reunions brought together parents and children, brothers and sisters and others who sobbed, hugged and wondered about their lives.
South Korea uses a computerized lottery system to select participants. Observers say North Korea chooses citizens loyal to its authoritarian government and is reluctant to expand meetings because it fears its citizens’ contact with wealthier South Koreans will weaken its power.
During a previous “Sunshine” era of inter-Korean detente from 1998 to 2008, liberal South Korean governments often supplied North Korea with rice and fertilizer to hold meetings. Kwon said the new government does not see any incentive to resume meetings.
He said the government was seeking to send an official message to North Korea about its offer of talks. said Kwon.
Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Says He’s Looking at Foreign Exchange Movements with a Great Sense of Urgency
- Strong FX swings are undesirable
- It is important that the currency moves in a stable manner, reflecting the economic fundamentals
- Concerned about rapid and one-sided currency fluctuations
- Doesn’t want to comment on details (when asked about the intervention)
Well, you can pretty much copy and paste those comments for later after the MOF, FSA, and BOJ meeting, as shown here. It’s pretty much a rehash of what they said previously and I would expect the statement to further bolster the narrative.
