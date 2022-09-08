B2Broker & Its Innovative White Label cTrader Solution: What’s New?

B2Broker, a market leader in providing liquidity and technological solutions for the Forex and crypto industry, is proud to announce the release of its new White Label cTrader platform. The new solution was developed with the intention of giving brokers access to one of the most well-liked multi-asset trading platforms currently available on the market. cTrader provides an intuitive and comfortable interface that will make online trading accessible to everyone. With this new platform, B2Broker is committed to providing the best possible experience for its clients.

The cTrader platform is ideal for professional traders who want cutting-edge capabilities and complex trading tools. Brokerage businesses may now provide their consumers with a comprehensive cTrader trading environment thanks to B2Broker’s White Label solution. As a result, cTrader is the obvious choice for anyone seeking first-rate trading experience.

Description of White Label cTrader Solution By B2Broker

Do you want to start your own Forex, cryptocurrency, or multi-asset brokerage? Are you looking to scale your existing brokerage to increase your reach and attract more customers? B2Broker’s White Label cTrader solution makes it simple to do so. Institutional and retail organizations may brand the platform in whatever design style they choose thanks to its powerful user interface, making it simple to provide tailored services to their clients.

“cTrader is a well-known platform with a proven track record of success, and it is used by all the market’s top brokers. A quick search on the Appstore for cTrader will reveal all the major companies that use this platform.

We believe that in today’s ultra competitive markets, every broker must offer a wide variety of trading platforms to its clients. Otherwise, the broker would lose clients who wish to trade on the cTrader platform. In addition to the traditional trading capabilities provided by the MT platform, cTrader will almost certainly attract a new category of traders and investors.

When it comes to managing your crypto brokerage, and its algo capabilities, cTrader is one of the top solutions on the market.

Since 2021, we have been seeing a growing demand for cTrader among cryptocurrency brokers. Since many cTrader brokers use our liquidity offering, we decided to open a whole new world for brokers that want to grow more sophisticated and cater to traders’ needs, rather than requiring them to use a single platform,” B2Broker CEO Arthur Azizov.

The White Label cTrader platform is ideal for brokerages who want all of cTrader’s features and capabilities without the headache of setting up and maintaining their own server. The White Label cTrader platform eliminates the need to purchase a license, set up a backup system, or pay people to run the server, and it includes everything you need to start from scratch.

Unique Functionality

This solution includes the entire ecosystem, with solutions from trading platforms, trader’s room, payment systems to IB programs and liquidity solutions. Combining cTrader’s sophisticated trading features with B2Broker’s aggregated liquidity pool and constant customer support creates a compelling offering for your business. With full environment integration, the White Label cTrader is the perfect solution for your brokerage firm.

Your brokerage team will be given a thorough overview of the user interface and functionality of WL cTrader and cBroker. The training session will include an introduction to the cTrader platform as well as an overview of the functions and features accessible to traders. With cTrader, you’ll have everything you need to take your trading to the next level.

You’ll have access to Tier 1 banks’ and other significant financial institutions’ liquidity. This means you may offer your clients narrow spreads with minimal latency and fast execution. All of this contributes to a more smooth and pleasurable experience for all parties involved.

B2Broker’s customer support assistance is dependable and quick, with multilingual services available at all times. So, whatever occurs, your problem will be resolved swiftly! With B2Broker, you can always expect prompt and helpful assistance when you need it.

If you’re looking for a C#-based algorithmic trading solution that is both simple to use and customizable, B2Broker has you covered with the White Label cTrader. With this platform, you can easily offer your clients the ability to trade using custom indicators and bots – all without having to worry about any technical complexities.

As a business, it’s important to have all the correct licenses and permits in order to keep everything running smoothly. That’s why B2broker took care of all the legal necessities during setup, so you can focus on what’s important – growing your brokerage. This way, you can have peace of mind knowing that everything is taken care of and you can simply focus on running your business.

Aside from a demo environment, you’ll also get access to third-party integrations, STP, straightforward pricing, a contemporary UI, and more, as well as proxy servers placed all over the world for a consistent connection with nearly no time delay.

Finally

White Label cTrader from B2Broker is the ideal solution for brokers wishing to provide their clients with a world-class trading experience. Your clients may trade successfully and confidently with access to all the required features and tools. Furthermore, with B2Broker’s customer support assistance available around the clock, you can be confident that any issues will be remedied swiftly and efficiently. So, if you’re seeking a dependable and complete trading solution for your brokerage, B2Broker’s White Label cTrader is the way to go!