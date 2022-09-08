They were there to witness a portrait unveiling, but it looked like a college reunion.
News
Backup generators fail at San Jose hospital during blackouts, leaving workers to scramble for hours
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — Parts of a major South Bay hospital were without power for nearly four hours on Tuesday. The outage left patients, healthcare workers and doctors in the dark.
During the PG&E outage, backup generators failed at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC) in San Jose, impacting multiple buildings.
RELATED: Flex Alert: Tracker Shows How Close We Are To Power Grid Overload
This included Building K, which was described by the hospital’s surgeon, Dr. Tiffany Chao, as the center for all emergencies.
She detailed that the emergency room is on the first floor, which includes any trauma that arises. Many surgical patients are in the surgical and trauma intensive care unit on the second floor, she said.
There are additional patients on the fourth floor, with the third floor reserved for women, children and newborns.
“It’s an important building,” Dr. Chao told ABC7 News.
Following an overnight operation on Tuesday, she was alerted to the total power failure at building K.
“As soon as I walked into the intensive care units it was pitch dark. Everyone was pulling out their iPhones like a little flashlight trying to keep an eye on people,” she said. “Normally ICUs are full of, you know, just like beeping sounds and monitor sounds – just like a lot of sounds like that. And it was just silent.”
The silence signaled that something was seriously wrong.
On Wednesday, SCVMC officials released details of the impacted operations. The emergency department had to close for strokes, heart attacks, trauma and ambulance arrivals. Seven patients had to be transferred to other establishments. Nine others had to be moved to different parts of the hospital.
RELATED: Widespread power outages averted but PG&E outages are always possible due to weather-related issues
Dr. Chao described healthcare workers who immediately sprang into action, all very familiar with working under pressure.
“Everyone came in. We had eight trauma surgeons – which is basically our whole ward – in the hospital, in pitch black, in intensive care, just trying to figure out how to help,” she said. .
Dr. Chao detailed the lack of time she and others faced, having to transport patients.
She said the outage meant: “Our patients who are in the surgical ICU and the trauma ICU have no lights, no electricity. Patients on ventilators are on the ventilators running on batteries that only last about 30 minutes. Patients who have running drops for medicine, these will only last about an hour.”
“So we have about 30 minutes to evacuate the entire intensive care unit to another part of the hospital before we have to start ventilating patients by hand,” she continued. “That means someone should stay at the bedside, do the ventilation and the breathing of the patients.”
In response, hospital officials released the following statement:
RELATED: Why 4 Bay Area Cities Had Unnecessary Outages During Triple-Digit Temperatures
“Contingency planning for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and all hospitals is taking place for situations like these. Our contingency plans were put in place immediately and patient safety was never compromised. At no time were patients placed in life-threatening situations.”
SCVMC stated that it was informed that a PGThe failure of the &E substation was the cause of the initial outage.
“Around 6:30 p.m. last night, a PGThe &E outage caused the loss of power to SCVMC and O’Connor Hospital,” the statement said.
He continued to read, “Hospital backup generators were brought online immediately and remained functional at O’Connor and most SCVMCs. However, backup generators failed for a few SCVMC buildings approximately two hours after the initial PG.&E failure.”
SCVMC said generators came back online around 12:30 p.m. with PGPower &E restored to both SCVMC and O’Connor at approximately 1:40 a.m.
On Wednesday, ABC7 News asked if the backup generators that had failed the previous night had been replaced. What steps has the hospital taken to manage the maintenance of the generators to prevent another outage and to obtain specific details of the generators in use. Including a question on how long they have been used and when they were last serviced.
LIVE: Track real-time temperatures amid the Bay Area heatwave
The hospital did not provide answers beyond their initial release.
PG&E said at the time of the outage, more than 30,000 customers were without power in the South Bay. San Jose hit a record high of 109 degrees on Tuesday.
Dr. Chao thanked hospital staff for the team effort it took to maintain intensive care.
“Nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors, of course,” she said. “Even the patients were flexible enough to be moved to a whole new location, so it was one of those times when everyone really came together.”
Dr Chao said this was not the first power outage she had faced.
“I went to medical school at Mount Sinai in New York,” Dr. Chao explained. “And we actually had a blackout in New York which at the time affected the hospital. And I was a freshman or sophomore medical student and it was the same situation, the whole everyone on deck, do the right thing.”
She described working in developing countries, “Where a lot of times the electricity goes out. So I’ve been running light from an iPhone before. So it was eerily familiar.”
Adding: “I think as doctors and also as trauma surgeons in particular, we often run into issues like everyone else on deck. When I was a resident in Boston, I was there during the Boston Marathon bombing, which was another situation where everyone comes together.”
RELATED: When Will The Bay Area Heat Wave, Flex Alerts Be Over? It depends on 2 weather systems
Of the team of health workers who rallied to respond on Tuesday, she said: “You’re doing everything that needs to be done. Everyone is helping you fill roles you never thought you’d fill in, and as long as everyone is participating, I think people are really capable of achieving very heroic feats.”
PG&E told ABC7 News in part:
“Although hospitals are required by state law to have backup generators in case of emergency and backup generation is activated at SCVMC as soon as power has been interrupted, we We moved teams quickly to support the restoration of power to the hospital and allocated additional resources and personnel to get SCVMC back on the grid as quickly as possible.We know how dependent our customers are on electrical service and recognize that critical facilities such as hospitals need extra assistance to stay powered because they are critical to public safety. We remain committed to providing safe and reliable power to SCVMC and appreciate the efforts of our teams who prioritized restoring the hospital while dealing with a historic heat event that blanketed the West and submerged the electrical network. »
On Wednesday, the SCVMC said some elective procedures scheduled for the day had been canceled due to uncertainty over the duration of the PG&E the power failure would last. There was no significant impact on the blood bank or the hospital blood supply.
For a better experience, click here to see the full map in a new window
RELATED PG&E FAILURE STORIES AND VIDEOS:
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Sarah Palin embraces Trumpworld strategy of claiming possible voter fraud after losing her Alaska home race
-
Sarah Palin looks at a common Trumpworld tactic of alleging voter fraud after a defeat.
-
Palin called ranked voting a “new and naughty system.”
-
She then alleged without evidence that he was “very, very potentially fraught” with fraud.
Sarah Palin, former GOP vice-presidential candidate and former Republican governor of Alaska, has delved into a popular Trumpworld tactic — baselessly alleging fraud after an election defeat.
During an appearance on Podcast “War Room: Pandemic” by Steve BannonPalin complained about preferential voting in the state, claiming without justification that there could have been voter fraud.
Preferential voting involves voters ranking candidates on ballots by preference. The system was used in the recent state special election in which Palin lost to Mary Peltola, a Democrat.
During Bannon’s podcast, Palin called ranked choice voting a “cockamamie system” and railed at how “complicated” it was. She also said the system could prevent “the most popular or qualified” candidates from winning elections.
“This first-of-its-kind experiment with priority voting will split votes and allow liberals to take the leap,” Palin said. “It’s a very, very potentially very fraudulent system.”
Palin too suggested that “the whole country should be angry” and “outraged” by the preferential vote.
Following her loss to Peltola, Palin was seen ranting at her campaign headquarters. “Really? Alaskans want Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi?” Palin was heard telling those present.
Other Republicans attacked ranked voting after Palin’s defeat. Republican Senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton tweeted last week, making baseless claims that the system was a “scam to rig elections”.
Allegations of voter fraud by lawmakers have become commonplace — even in the GOP primaries.
In June, former President Donald Trump’s PAC baselessly suggested that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s 52-point victory in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary was due to voter fraud. In August, Laura Loomer, a far-right GOP candidate in Florida, also broke down and made baseless allegations of voter fraud after losing her race.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Long Covid, scientists warn of surprising new crisis
Chicago/London:
Scott Taylor could never quit COVID-19.
The 56-year-old, who caught the disease in the spring of 2020, had still not recovered about 18 months later when he took his own life at his home near Dallas, having lost his health, memory and ‘silver.
“No one cares. No one wants to take the time to listen,” Taylor wrote in a final text to a friend, speaking about the plight of millions of people suffering from long COVID, a debilitating illness that can last for months. and years after the initial infection.
“I can barely do laundry without complete exhaustion, pain, fatigue, pain up and down my spine. The world is spinning, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. It seems like I’m saying stuff and I have no idea what I’m saying,” Taylor added.
Long COVID is a complex medical condition that can be difficult to diagnose as it has a range of more than 200 symptoms – some of which may resemble other illnesses – from exhaustion and cognitive impairment to pain, fever and heart palpitations, according to the World Health Organization.
There are no authoritative data on the frequency of suicides among patients. Several scientists from organizations such as the US National Institutes of Health and the UK data collection agency are beginning to investigate a potential link following evidence of an increase in cases of depression and suicidal thoughts among sufferers. long Coivd, as well as an increasing number of known deaths.
“I’m sure that for a long time Covid has been associated with suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts, suicide plans and risk of death by suicide. We just don’t have epidemiological data,” said Leo Sher , a psychiatrist at Mount Sinai Health System in New York who studies mood disorders and suicidal behavior.
Among the key questions currently being examined by researchers: is suicide risk potentially increased in patients because the virus alters brain biology? Or does the loss of their ability to function as they once did push people to the brink, as can happen with other long-term health issues?
Sher said pain disorders in general were a very strong predictor of suicide, as was inflammation in the brain, which several studies have linked to the long Covid.
“We should take this seriously,” he added.
Analysis for Reuters by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long-term Covid were nearly twice as likely to receive a first antidepressant prescription within 90 days. their initial diagnosis of Covid compared to people diagnosed with Covid alone.
The analysis was based on data from 20 major US hospital systems, including more than 1.3 million adults with a Covid diagnosis and 19,000 with a long Covid diagnosis between May 2020 and July 2022.
“We don’t know to what extent”
The potential long-term effects of COVID-19 are poorly understood, with governments and scientists only now beginning to systematically study the region as they emerge from a pandemic that has itself blindsided much of the world.
While many long-term Covid patients recover over time, about 15% still have symptoms after 12 months, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington. There is no proven treatment, and the debilitating symptoms can prevent sufferers from working.
The implications of a long Covid potentially linked to an increased risk of mental illness and suicide are serious; In America alone, the disease has affected up to 23 million people, the US Government Accountability Office estimated in March.
Long Covid has also pushed about 4.5 million people out of work, or about 2.4% of the U.S. workforce, Brookings Institution jobs expert Katie Bach told Congress in July.
Worldwide, nearly 150 million people are estimated to have developed long Covid in the first two years of the pandemic, according to IHME.
In many developing countries, a lack of surveillance of the long Covid makes the picture even murkier, said Murad Khan, professor of psychiatry at the Aga Khan University in Karachi, Pakistan, who is part of an international group of experts researching suicide risk from COVID -19.
“We have a huge problem, but we don’t know the extent of the problem,” he said.
Reach the breaking point
Time is a scarce commodity for a growing number of long-time Covid sufferers who say they lack hope and money, according to Reuters interviews with several dozen patients, family members and health experts. sickness.
For Taylor, who lost her job selling genomic tests to doctors in a series of layoffs in the summer of 2020, the breaking point came when her insurance coverage through her former employer had to expire and that her application for Social Security benefits has been denied, her family says.
“It was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said his older brother Mark Taylor.
Heidi Ferrer, a 50-year-old TV screenwriter from Kansas, took her own life in May 2021 to escape the tremors and excruciating pain that left her unable to walk or sleep after contracting Covid more than a year ago. early, her husband Nick Guthe said.
Guthe, a filmmaker who has become an advocate for the long sick with Covid since the death of his wife, said until last winter he had not heard of any other suicides within the long sick network of Covid.
“They now come every week,” he added.
Survivor Corps, an advocacy group for longtime Covid patients, said it surveyed their members in May and found that 44% of nearly 200 respondents said they had considered suicide.
Lauren Nichols, a board member of longtime support group Body Politic, said through contact with family members on social media, she was aware of more than 50 people with long-term illness. of Covid who had taken their own lives, although Reuters was unable to independently confirm the cases. .
Nichols, 34, a logistics expert for the US Department of Transportation in Boston, says she herself considered suicide several times because of a long Covid, which she has suffered from for more than two years.
Exit International advises English speakers on how to seek assistance for assisted dying in Switzerland, where euthanasia is legal with certain checks. Fiona Stewart, a director, said the organization, which does not track results after providing advice, had received several dozen inquiries from long-term COVID patients during the pandemic and was now receiving about one a week.
Long Covid And Omicron
The US National Institutes of Health is tracking mental health impacts as part of its $470 million long Covid RECOVER study. The first results on anxiety and depression rates are expected in early September, but information on suicide will take longer, said lead researcher Dr Stuart Katz.
“What we do know is that people with chronic illnesses are at risk for suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts, and suicide,” said Richard Gallagher, associate professor of child psychiatry at NYU Langone Health, who is part of RECOVER.
On the question of whether the virus changes the brain, Gallagher said there was evidence that Covid could cause brain inflammation – which has been linked to suicide and depression – even in people with relatively disease. benign.
“There may be direct toxic effects, in some ways, of the virus, and part of that will be inflammation,” he said.
Long Covid reduces overall health by an average of 21% – similar to total deafness or traumatic brain injury, the University of Washington’s IHME found.
Although some experts expected Omicron to be less likely to cause long Covid, official UK data released this month revealed that 34% of the country’s 2 million long Covid patients have developed their symptoms after infection with Omicron.
A UK government advisory group is studying the risk of suicide for long Covid patients compared to the general population while the Office for National Statistics (ONS) studies whether it can assess suicide risk in advance of a long Covid patient as it does for people with other illnesses, like cancer.
“Long-term disabling health conditions can increase the risk of suicide, hence the concern over the long Covid,” said Louis Appleby, professor of psychiatry at the University of Manchester and adviser to the UK government.
Indeed, research in Britain and Spain has found a six-fold increased risk of suicide in patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), another post-viral illness with similar symptoms. to those of the long Covid, compared to the general population.
Britain’s network of long-running Covid treatment centers is also significantly oversubscribed, adding to a sense of hopelessness for some; in June, the last month on record, only a third of patients received an appointment within six weeks of being referred by their local doctor, and another third had to wait more than 15 weeks.
Ruth Oshikanlu, a former midwife and health visitor in London turned pregnancy coach, said her long Covid health issues have combined to push her close to the edge. When her business temporarily closed due to debt issues after she struggled to work, she felt her life was over.
“I was crying at the accountant, and the guy made me wait – I think he didn’t want to be the last person to talk to me,” the 48-year-old recalled.
“What Covid gives you is a lot of time to think,” she said. “I didn’t think about ending it thankfully because of my son. But I know so many people who have had these suicidal thoughts.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
The Obamas return to the White House to unveil their portraits
“Thank you for allowing us to invite some friends to the White House,” Obama told the Bidens. “We’ll try not to tear the place apart.”
The ceremony, delayed for years because President Donald Trump refused to host the traditional event for his predecessor, was punctuated by the reveal of the two portraits – a hyperrealistic painting of the former president standing against a white background and a painting of the former first lady, sitting on a couch in the Red Room, wearing a light blue dress.
The portraits were notably more traditional than the paintings of the Obamas unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in 2018, in keeping with the more majestic location. Previous paintings were more whimsical, including an image of the former president appearing to float amid a sea of leaves.
New images that are more traditional than gallery portraits
The jovial event was mostly filled with praise (“There are few people I’ve ever known with more integrity, decency and moral courage than Barack Obama,” President Biden said) and jokes (Obama said he was still waiting for a former staffer to name their child Barack).
“We trusted him, all of you in this room,” Biden said of the man who elevated him to vice president. “We believed in him. We relied on him, and I still do. Mr President, this is why the country elected you twice. This is why you will be considered one of the most important presidents in our history.
In her remarks, Michelle Obama took a darker tone, pointing out that traditions play a central role in a democracy, a clear swipe at Trump and the norms he has shunned.
“Even though all of this is still a little awkward for me, I recognize why times like these are important, why all of this is absolutely necessary,” she said. “Traditions like this matter, not just to those of us who hold these positions, but to everyone who participates in and watches our democracy.”
She followed up with veiled criticism of Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election and his repeated false claims that he was the real winner.
“Once our time is up, we move on,” the former first lady said of the White House occupants, “and all that’s left in this hallowed place is our good efforts — and these portraits, portraits that connect our history to the present day, portraits that hang here as history continues to be made.
What to know about today’s reveal
In his remarks, Barack Obama also reflected on presidential succession and his hope that the portraits convey to future generations that “if we could do it here, maybe they can too.”
He compared the presidency to a relay race. “You take over from someone, you run your leg as hard and as well as you can, and then you pass it on to someone else, knowing your job will be incomplete,” Obama said. “The portraits hanging in the White House chronicle the runners in this race, each of us charged with trying to bring the country we love closer to its highest aspirations.”
The event also took on a more serious mood as several attendees noted that because Obama was the first black president, it was the first time an African-American couple had been honored with portraits in the presidential mansion, joining a chain that goes back to a famous painting. of George Washington.
Obama praised the artist who painted his portrait, explaining why he chose Robert McCurdy, who is known for creating portraits that look like photographs.
“Presidents are so often airbrushed, they even take on mythical status, especially after you’re gone and people forget about everything they didn’t like about you,” he said. “But what you realize when you’re sitting behind that desk — and what I want people to remember about Michelle and me — is that presidents and first ladies are human beings like everyone else.”
He also complimented the artist who painted his wife.
“I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle – her grace, her intelligence and the fact that she’s doing well,” he said.
Michelle Obama blushed, laughing as she stood next to him, then opened her remarks by thanking her husband for “such spicy remarks.” The former president laughed, threw up his hands and said, “I’m not running again.”
Barack Obama and Biden have a complex relationship but a genuine friendship, aides say. When Obama selected the Delaware senator as his running mate in 2008, it made Biden a true national figure and arguably set him on the path to the presidency after two failed bids. Biden, meanwhile, had the experience and gravity to support the campaign of a young politician who spent less than four years in the Senate.
The artists, whose identities were kept secret with the portraits until Wednesday, joined the Obamas at the White House. By the end of the day, Barack Obama’s portrait was already hanging in the Grand Foyer of the White House, where portraits of other recent presidents are traditionally displayed, and Michelle Obama’s portrait was hanging downstairs. of the building, along with other recent first ladies.
The East Room event also featured a who’s who of the Obama years. Valerie Jarrett, the Obamas’ longtime senior adviser, sat in the front row next to Michelle Obama’s mother. Behind them was a row of former cabinet members: Eric Holder, the former attorney general; Tom Perez, the former Secretary of Labor; Shaun Donovan, who headed the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Former top Obama officials, including David Axelrod, Cody Keenan and Jennifer Palmieri, attended, as did many of the current top White House officials who have served in both administrations.
“I am honored to welcome you and so many friends who have been part of this incredible journey,” Biden told Obama. “This includes members of your staff, some of whom have been crazy enough to come and work with me.”
Before Trump skipped a ceremony for Obama, nearly every sitting president had held a portrait unveiling event for his immediate predecessor, regardless of party, since Jimmy Carter invited Gerald Ford back to the White House in 1978.
Meanwhile, Biden remains unlikely to host an event for Trump, who has repeatedly ridiculed him and questioned his legitimacy, while Biden has excoriated Trump and his “MAGA Republicans” as a threat to democracy. . Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, deferred questions about a ceremony for Trump to the White House Historical Association.
Stewart McLaurin, the association’s president, said there was no “prescribed process” for portrait unveilings.
“It’s really up to the current president of the White House and the former president depicted in the portrait to determine the right time, but there’s no set timeline,” McLaurin said in a statement.
washingtonpost
News
FDA panel backs highly controversial ALS drug in rare second review
A panel of federal health advisers voted Wednesday to recommend approval of an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease, a remarkable turnaround for the highly controversial drug that was previously rejected by the same group.
Food and Drug Administration advisers voted 7 to 2 that Amylyx Pharma’s data warranted approval, despite lingering concerns about the strength and reliability of the company’s only study. The vote is non-binding and the FDA will make its final decision by the end of the month.
Despite a negative review posted by internal FDA scientists ahead of the meeting, the majority of outside panelists said Amylyx presented enough evidence to suggest the drug likely helps patients live longer.
“Depriving ALS patients of a drug that might work is probably not something I would feel very comfortable with,” said Dr Liana Apostolova of the University of Indiana, which voted for its approval. “In the previous meeting it wasn’t so clear and it’s still debatable.”
Amylyx also appeared to benefit from an unusual exchange in which a company executive – at the request of the FDA – pledged to pull the drug from the market if its benefits are not confirmed by a large ongoing study.
“I’m somewhat assured that if an approval is issued, it can be withdrawn in the future,” Apostolova noted.
Wednesday’s vote concluded a rare second meeting to review several new statistical analyzes submitted by Amylyx in support of the treatment’s benefits for slowing disease and extending life. The same group of neurology experts narrowly voted against the drug in March, due to concerns about missing data and implementation errors in the company’s study.
The FDA has only approved two therapies for the disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which destroys nerve cells needed for basic functions like walking, talking and swallowing.
ALS the patients and their families rallied behind the Amylyx drug, launching an aggressive lobbying campaign and enlisting members of Congress to push the FDA to grant its approval.
The review of ALS drugs is closely watched as an indicator of the FDA’s flexibility in reviewing experimental drugs for the terminally ill and its ability to withstand outside pressure.
Dr. Billy Dunn, FDA neurology review leader, opened the meeting by detailing the “concerns and limitations” of the Amylyx data, while emphasizing the need for new treatment options.
“We are very sensitive to the urgent need to develop new treatments for ALS,” Dunn said.
Dunn also noted that a larger Amylyx study conducted in the United States and Europe could provide “more definitive results” by 2024.
In a highly unusual move, Dunn suggested the agency might be more willing to approve the drug if Amylyx committed to withdrawing its drug if the ongoing 600-patient trial did not show benefit. He then called on the company’s co-founders to publicly commit to the move, and Amylyx co-CEO Justin Klee said the company would voluntarily withdraw its drug in this scenario.
The FDA has the power to force companies to pull drugs off the market, though it’s usually faster if drugmakers voluntarily take this step. In cases where companies resist withdrawal, the regulatory process can drag on for years.
“I think the FDA – with all due respect – is grossly underestimating the complexity and the likelihood of them removing the product from the market,” said Dr. Caleb Alexander of Johns Hopkins University, the one of two panelists who voted against the drug.
Amylyx conducted a small, mid-stage trial of its drug that showed some benefit in slowing the disease, but it was plagued with missing data and other issues, according to FDA reviewers.
“The end result – for a single study – is borderline and not very convincing statistically,” FDA statistician Tristan Massie told panelists.
The Cambridge, Mass.-based company says follow-up data collected after the study ended showed that the drug’s lifespan was extended. Patients who continued taking the drug survived around 10 months longer than patients who never took the drug, according to a new analysis from the company.
Panelists in favor of the drug cited this data, along with the drug’s mild side effects, to suggest there would be little harm to patients, even if it ultimately does not slow ALS.
“The drug is not harmful – it appears to have a benefit – there is no safety signal here,” said Dean Follmann, a biostatistician at the National Institutes of Health.
Earlier Wednesday, more than 20 ALS researchers, patients and family members told advisers they supported approval. The agency also received more than 1,200 written comments, largely from ALS patient advocates.
“I’m asking you to endorse it because I know it works. It prolongs my life and I want it for others,” said Greg Canter, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and participated in the study. of Amylyx. He credits the drug with improving his lung capacity and slowing his functional decline.
Amylyx’s drug comes in a powder form that combines two older drugs: a prescription drug for liver disorders and a dietary supplement used in traditional Chinese medicine.
Hooked on the exam is Controversial FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm last year, which was reviewed by the same agency scientists and outside advisers.
In this case, the FDA ignored the overwhelming negative vote of its outside advisers, three of whom resigned over the decision. The agency’s approval — which followed irregular meetings with drugmaker Biogen — is being investigated by Congress and federal inspectors.
Grub5
News
Investors waive collision insurance in the options market
Traders recoil from bets on a stock market crash.
The Nations SkewDex, an index that tracks demand for market downside protection, fell to 57.82 on Tuesday, near its lowest levels since the Covid-19 pandemic spiked volatility.
wsj
News
Police say Memphis shooting suspect killed 4 people during Rampage – NBC Chicago
Memphis, Tennessee police say a man driving through the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hour-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter on the spot Wednesday, was arrested.
Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested after 9 p.m. in the Whitehaven neighborhood.
Four people have been killed and three others injured in seven shootings across Memphis, Police Superintendent Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said at a news conference early Thursday. The rampage began at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday and continued until around 8:30 p.m.
There were at least eight crime scenes: the seven shootings and a carjacking in Southaven, Davis said.
This was around two hours after police sent out an alert saying a man driving a light blue Infiniti was responsible for several shootings in the city. Police said he then changed vehicles to a gray Toyota SUV. Police said he recorded his actions on Facebook.
As the shooter terrorized the city, public bus service was suspended and a downtown stadium where a minor league baseball game was taking place was locked down. Friends and relatives were frantically calling and texting each other to check on everyone’s safety. Television stations interrupted their regular coverage to keep viewers informed.
The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near campus. Rhodes College, which is about 4 miles from the university, has advised students on and off campus to shelter in place.
The area where Kelly was arrested was about 11 miles from the University of Memphis and about 12 miles from Rhodes College. Police in Southaven, Mississippi, located south of Memphis just over the state line, said Kelly stole a car from a gas station there before being arrested in Memphis.
“If you don’t have to go outside, stay inside until this is resolved,” Memphis police said on Twitter, ahead of the arrest.
Rudolph told WMC-TV that police do not know the motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information has been asked to call 911.
Memphis has recently been rocked by several high-profile killings in recent weeks, including the shooting of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in his driveway, the shooting of an activist during a row over money and the murder of a woman who was kidnapped while she was on a run before dawn.
“I understand it feels like so much violence and hurt in such a short time,” Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle said on Twitter. “We are SO much more than that.”
Memphis police took a man into custody Wednesday night after searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for multiple shootings that may have been posted on Facebook.
Court records show that in February 2020 Kelly, then 17, was charged as an adult with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, use of a firearm to commit dangerous crime and reckless endangerment with deadly weapon. The circumstances of the case were not immediately known.
Records show he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in prison. It was not immediately clear how much of the sentence he had served.
NBC Chicago
Backup generators fail at San Jose hospital during blackouts, leaving workers to scramble for hours
Sarah Palin embraces Trumpworld strategy of claiming possible voter fraud after losing her Alaska home race
Materium (MTRM) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Long Covid, scientists warn of surprising new crisis
The Obamas return to the White House to unveil their portraits
FDA panel backs highly controversial ALS drug in rare second review
Investors waive collision insurance in the options market
Police say Memphis shooting suspect killed 4 people during Rampage – NBC Chicago
Apple Watch Ultra Getting Started: Everything You Need to Know
Poor Champions League start sees Mohamed Salah calm 5/10 at Napoli
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops