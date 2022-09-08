BC.GAME Becomes the Global Crypto Casino Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association

- The price increase is 53.02% and trading volume has also surged by 105.6%.
- LUNC has reached $ 0.0005 and has placed in the top 30 cryptocurrencies.
Terra classic’s (LUNC) massive fall because of its stablecoin made investors think that is the end for it in the crypto market. The crypto winter was not very fruitful for the majority of the cryptocurrencies. Some are still recovering from the catastrophic event. Recent updates and happenings in the Terra Classic ecosystem portray the bounce-back circumstance.
Currently, Terra Classic is placed among the top 30 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap. It holds the 26th position in the list as of now.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Retrieval
At the time of writing LUNC is trading at the price of $0.0005384 and with a circulating supply of $6,151.07 LUNC. Currently, the trading volume is $ 3.41 B. The price increase is 53.02% and trading volume has also surged by 105.6%. The market cap is $ 3.43 B.
The major exchanges in which Terra Classic is available for trading are Binance, Bybit, OKX, and much more. The price increase can be viewed as an outcome of the 1.2% burn tax proposal. The final decision will be made on September 10, and if positive the proposed mechanism will be implemented on September 20. The recent support from Binance and KuCoin is an added advantage for the 1.2% burn tax ideation.
