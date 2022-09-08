Binance U.S Introduces ETH Staking Ahead of The Merge

- The annual percentage yield (APY) for staking Ether is 6%.
A number of platforms have begun ETH staking as the Ethereum network transitions from proof-of-work (PoW) consensus to proof-of-stake (PoS). According to a recent release, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has implemented Ethereum staking to its U.S subsidiary.
Attractive APY of 6% Offered
The announcement comes as the Ethereum Merge prepares for its introduction in the coming weeks. Ethereum will switch from a PoW mining algorithm to a PoS one between September 15 and September 20. The corresponding improvement will have a positive impact on the planet’s ecosystem.
The development team stated:
“By launching staking for ETH – one of the world’s most widely held tokens – Binance.US is furthering its commitment to always provide customers with the best products and services,”
Direct staking on the Ethereum network requires 32 ETH. To compete, however, Binance.US allows customers to stake with as little as 0.001 ETH. The annual percentage yield for Ether is 6%.
Brian Shroder, Chief Executive Officer of Binance.US stated:
“ETH plays a critical role in the broader Web3 ecosystem, and as the Ethereum network continues to transition towards The Merge, we are thrilled to now offer ETH staking with some of the highest APY rewards in the industry. We continue to build out a comprehensive staking offering that will provide the most value for our customers.”
Staking on Binance was implemented in June of 2022. There are now twice as many digital assets to stake, with ADA, DOT, BNB, BAND, and MATIC joining the ranks. According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $1,539.32 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,688,654,841 USD. Ethereum is down 7.12% in the last 24 hours.
