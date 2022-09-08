Bitcoin Price Recovery Stalls, Why This Barrier Could Trigger Another Drop

Today, we will be discussing the 3 best crypto miners with the highest profitability in 2022. We have analyzed a variety of factors in order to make this list, including interest rate, safety, longevity, and anti-dumping mechanism. Keep reading to learn more about each miner!

1. LIBERA BUSD MINER

LIBERA BUSD MINER is a reward pool that pays out 3% daily in BUSD to its global users. At LIBERA BUSD MINER, participants are earning one of the market highest stable coins APR 1095% in BUSD, and always earning 3X times of their total deposit.

LIBERA BUSD MINER rewards you with passive income of compounding interest. You can opt to keep your money parked in the system and earn interest on top of your interest, by compounding every day andearn an extra 105% compound bonus a week. All compound processes are run automatically.

Another big difference of LIBERA BUSD MINER is that not only the early players win, the last one gets even bigger earning opportunities! Every day, the highest depositor of the day will be rewarded 1% of total locked value (TVL). At the time of writing, the Daily Biggest Depositor Reward has grown to over $6000 per day thanks to the growth of TVL. This means for the winners that their deposit got multiplied right at the time they enter the miner, by 4, 5 or even 12 times as we can see in the below screenshot.

Furthermore, LIBERA BUSD MINER stakers have the opportunity to win a $20,000 BUSD lottery prize every month, until the end of October 2022. In November of this year, the champion prize Lamborghini Gallardo will be presented to the luckiest staker. Every deposit has multiple chances to win at LIBERA BUSD MINER.

As a result, according to Moonarch.app, LIBERA BUSD MINER now ranks number 1 biggest Total Value Locked Miner across the world of crypto, as you can see right at the top of this screenshot.

2. THOREUM BNB MINER

THOREUM BNB MINER highlighted that its users can deposit BNB to mine high reward of 3% BNB daily. Everything is automated, the compounding is all done for you. This BNB reward is even more attractive considering that the BNB price forecast for 2022 anticipates a significant increase, when the market goes bullish again. That prediction is coming true when you look at the BNB chart in the last month.

What does that mean for you? Here’s what. While other investors are afraid or making loss with other coins, you accumulate and triple your BNB, the coin with strong foundation and potential, with THOREUM BNB MINER. Your BNB rewards from THOREUM BNB MINER will be multiplied as the price of BNB jumps! You will have easily multiplied your assets by 6 to 9 times when the market recovers.

The high & stable passive income is made possible by utilizing THOREUM-BNB LP, because the value of THOREUM-BNB LP tends to be higher in the long term than just BNB, thanks to both THOREUM & BNB price appreciation. THOREUM is the most hyper deflationary token, which has 25% of the tokens burned every sell. That’s the reason THOREUM is one of the only green tokens growing on the bloodiest days in recent crypto history

THOREUM chart from Jul 30 to Aug 29. Source: Coinmarketcap

The issue faced by all current miners is that the users who came in at the very start of the project are making a super profit by rapidly increasing the balance of the contract from zero to the first million. Thoreum BNB Miner is the latest miner game in the industry that has solved this by enhancing anti-dumping and anti-whale measures to ensure the longevity of the project.

These measures include: New deposits incentives, compounding incentives; Daily biggest depositor prize; Maximum deposits limit, maximum withdrawal limit per day, maximum payout; Accumulation cart cutoff time; etc.

Thanks to Daily biggest depositor prize, you won’t have to worry about being the last player. Every day, the highest depositor of the day will be rewarded 1% of total locked value, current value of the prize is now above 10 BNB. The largest deposit on Aug 26 was reported to be around 4.499 BNB. So yes, someone deposited 4.499 BNB and won back 10.417 BNB instantly!

Also the smart contract includes a free bonus. Anyone can get $22 USD worth of miners as a gift at the current rate.

THOREUM BNB MINER now is the World’s first Auto BNB Miner with latest innovations in the mining industry.

3. BAKED BEANS

Baked Beans Miner provides users with an opportunity to earn huge rewards. The Decentralized Application (dApp), created by Bake-House, is a $BNB Miner built on BNB Chain.

The dApp is simple and easy to navigate, with a complex mining mechanism. Users deposit BNB into the mining contract and earn BNB back in daily percentage when they bake BEANS. Additionally, users can also earn a percentage from referrals through the dApp.

Currently, Baked Beans Miner offers users a daily return of 8%, with an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of 2920%. Users would also earn 12% of the BNB used to bake beans from anyone who uses their referral links. Not forgetting the dApp’s fee for withdrawals and deposits is 3%.

Overall, Baked Beans is an innovation by the Bake-House team to create a fair, safe, and profitable venture for investors and users in the DeFi space.