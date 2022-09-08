News
Blue Jays, Alek Manoah cruise past Orioles in 4-1 win as Baltimore falls 4 1/2 games back of AL wild-card spot
For the third time in their four-game series with Toronto, the Orioles made a day-of change to their pitching plans. But all that mattered Wednesday was that the Blue Jays kept theirs intact.
A series that presented Baltimore the chance to improve its playoff hopes instead did the opposite, with Toronto ace Alek Manoah overcoming an early hiccup to dominate the Orioles over eight innings in a 4-1 victory, his team’s third win of the series. With 25 games left in its season, Baltimore is 4 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays for the American League’s third wild-card spot.
Wednesday, the Orioles (72-65) welcomed right-hander Tyler Wells back to the roster after his left oblique strain, activating him from the injured list after only one rehab start, and immediately thrust him back into their rotation. The club had been determining whether to bring Wells back as a starter or reliever, with the former requiring more time for him to stretch out.
“We decided to build him up as a starter, but build him up as a starter here,” manager Brandon Hyde said before the game.
Dean Kremer was scheduled to start Wednesday, but late after Tuesday’s victory — the only game of the series the Orioles’ original starter actually did so — the club altered its plans. With their bullpen tasked with a doubleheader Monday and covering six high-leverage innings the next night, the Orioles determined they would be best served by activating Wells and letting him work ahead of Kremer in the series finale, a temporary tandem to lighten the relievers’ load.
The plot worked well enough. Wells needed only four pitches in his first inning, but after the Orioles scored off Manoah thanks to Ryan Mountcastle’s two-out double, Baltimore gave the run back. Having thrown 31 pitches Friday for High-A Aberdeen, Wells required 30 to get through Wednesday’s second inning, letting out a yell when a diving stop and throw from third baseman Ramón Urías left the bases loaded and the game tied.
Kremer then came on for his first major league relief appearance. He was originally going to begin the season piggybacking with Wells, only to suffer a left oblique strain himself while warming to replace him in the third game of the season. He returned as a member of Baltimore’s rotation and has largely pitched well, entering Wednesday with a 3.22 ERA. In working 5 1/3 innings, he allowed three runs, two of them earned and all coming in the fifth. They scored on weak contact — a 61.9 mph groundout and a 59.2 mph single — and a throwing error by catcher Adley Rutschman attempting to back pick a runner off first base.
Hyde was adamant the partnership of Wells and Kremer was a one-off, saying the Orioles plan to have both in their rotation going forward and will capitalize on upcoming off days to make that happen.
“This is a little bit of a unique situation,” Hyde said pregame. “Once I knew Dean was OK with this, then I felt good about it, because Dean’s pitched extremely well in the rotation. I’m not bumping him from the rotation in any means. This is more of shortening the game a little bit.”
In a corresponding move for Wells, the Orioles optioned right-handed starter Spenser Watkins, who had a 3.62 ERA since returning from his own IL stint in June, to Triple-A Norfolk, opening a spot in their rotation this weekend against the Boston Red Sox.
It’s possible Jordan Lyles will fill it. The veteran right-hander was scheduled to pitch the first game of Monday’s doubleheader before waking feeling unwell and being bumped to the latter contest. But he continued to feel the effects of what he said Wednesday was a stomach virus as he warmed up to pitch, prompting a last-minute scramble for the Orioles’ pitching staff.
“I was just trying to push through it, try and get a couple of innings,” Lyles said, back in the clubhouse after being away from the team Tuesday. “Just wasn’t myself, and that was visible, so we shut it down.”
Manoah did the same to the Orioles, largely cruising after his first-inning troubles. Gunnar Henderson followed Mountcastle’s double with a walk, then Manoah retired 14 straight Orioles. Rutschman broke that streak with a double in the bottom of the sixth but was stranded at third base as Manoah set down 22 of his final 23 batters. Baltimore was 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position in its three losses this series, going 6-for-11 in Tuesday’s victory.
Around the horn
- On Sept. 24, the Orioles will host “Thanks Brooks Day,” recognizing the 45th anniversary of franchise icon Brooks Robinson’s retirement. The first 15,000 fans will receive a poster print of the Norman Rockwell painting “Gee, Thanks Brooks,” and Robinson, 85, will be driven around the warning track before the game, an ode to the 1977 ceremony.
- Double-A Bowie second baseman Connor Norby was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for August. Norby, the Orioles’ second-round draft pick in 2021, hit .339/.405/.661 (1.066 OPS) with nine home runs last month.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Liverpool loss to Napoli ‘a tough cookie to accept’
Jurgen Klopp has said he needs to ‘reinvent’ his Liverpool side after suffering a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Napoli in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday.
Asked what was wrong with his team, Klopp replied: “Everything [wrong] is obvious, but why it happened I can’t answer now, let me think about it. It’s a really tough cookie to take, but I have to take it.”
– Liverpool ratings: Salah gets 5/10 for a quiet night against Napoli
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
Liverpool were dominated in the first half and were lucky to be trailing just 3-0 at the break and the German, who won the competition with Liverpool in 2019 and led them to the final last season , said there was a lot to fix.
“A bit, it seems, we have to reinvent ourselves, so a lot of things are really missing, not in every game but now,” Klopp said. “The fun part is we have to do it in the middle of a Premier League season and a Champions League campaign.
“We have to find a setup to be much better at just about everything.”
This season, Liverpool have also lost to Manchester United in the Premier League and drawn with Fulham, Crystal Palace and Everton..
In the heat of southern Italy, however, Liverpool produced their worst performance of the campaign, with even a lack of basic pressure in defense and midfield.
“It’s really hard to take it, it’s not that hard to explain when you watch the game,” Klopp said. “OK, first of all, Napoli played a very good game, we didn’t, that’s the first explanation for the defeat.
“They scored a penalty and missed another, but the next two goals we served on a plate and we should defend better. We weren’t compact defensively or offensively. Until Thiago [Alcantara] entered the field, I don’t remember a counter-pressure situation, we were too wide.”
espn
‘We never give up’: Eloy Jiménez and the Chicago White Sox rally twice for a 9-6 win and take 2 of 3 from the Seattle Mariners
The first seven Chicago White Sox batters struck out against Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo.
“I thought it was going to be a long day,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said.
It turned out to be a wild one.
The Sox rallied from an early hole, lost a lead and found a way to rebound to beat the Mariners 9-6 Wednesday in front of 15,264 at T-Mobile Park.
Eloy Jiménez had three hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs to help the Sox take two of three in improbable fashion.
“(Castillo) is a pretty good pitcher, he started good,” Jiménez said. “But we never give up. That was the key. When you’re facing a good guy, never give up. Even if you’re losing 10-0 in the first inning, just keep doing it.”
With the score tied at 6 and one out in the eighth, Jiménez singled to right against reliever Diego Castillo. Pinch runner Leury García stole second and advanced to third when catcher Curt Casali’s throw went into center field.
Gavin Sheets hit a high chopper to shortstop J.P. Crawford and García scored to put the Sox ahead. They got an important shutdown inning from Vince Velasquez, who retired the Mariners 1-2-3 hitters, and the Sox added two more runs in the ninth to get back over .500 at 69-68.
“Teamwork,” Cairo said. “Everyone was part of that: bullpen, coaches, players, pitching coaches, everyone. It was really teamwork and a team win. That’s what we’re talking about. It was an unbelievable game.”
The Sox used seven pitchers, with Michael Kopech starting in his return from the injured list. The right-hander, who had been out with a left knee strain, allowed four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 3⅔ innings.
“Physically I felt pretty good,” Kopech said. “At a certain point I got a little tired, which was maybe to be expected. Not an excuse, I just have to make better pitches. Left a few balls way too over the plate and they took advantage of them. It ended up hurting me a little, but the team did a great job picking me up.
“The bullpen did what they needed to do, and the offense did a great job. We’re trying to win games. Unfortunately I didn’t do a great job helping that, but we played a great game. That’s all I can be thankful for.”
The Mariners scored four runs in the third, including a two-run homer by Eugenio Suárez.
In the fourth, José Abreu grounded into what initially was ruled an inning-ending double play. But the call was changed after a video review showed Abreu beat the throw to first.
“If I would have been playing right now, I’d want to be like him,” Cairo said. “I would follow him. I would be imitating the way he works, the way he prepares himself, the way he plays the game.”
Jiménez followed with a two-run homer to left, the team’s first hit.
“It was good to see that and gave me the opportunity to hit in that inning,” Jiménez said of Abreu’s hustle.
The Sox went ahead with four in the sixth. Abreu had an RBI single and Jiménez an RBI double to tie the game. Abreu scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to right by Sheets. Andrew Vaughn knocked in Jiménez with a double to make it 6-4.
But there’s a reason the Mariners are in contention for their first playoff berth since 2001.
They responded with a run in the sixth and tied the game in the seventh on Suárez’s second homer of the day, this one off reliever Aaron Bummer.
The Sox answered with Jiménez’s hit, García’s running and Sheets putting the ball in play. Sheets and Abreu had two RBIs.
The Sox needed a shutdown inning in the eighth, and Velasquez came through. Julio Rodríguez grounded out to third, Ty France struck out and Mitch Haniger grounded out to shortstop Elvis Andrus, who made a nice play to end the inning.
“We had some pitchers that were not available and everyone stepped up and did their job,” Cairo said. “That’s teamwork. That’s a team. Everyone is picking each other up and that’s what we’ve been doing lately.”
Relievers José Ruiz, Jake Diekman, Joe Kelly, Bummer, Velasquez and Liam Hendriks combined to allow two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in the final 5⅓ innings.
Hendriks struck out the side in the ninth for his 31st save as the Sox won for the sixth time in eight games.
“These were the games earlier in the year we weren’t able to pull out,” Hendriks said. “That’s one thing we’ve got going in this clubhouse right now, we’re not backing down. We’re not afraid to claw our way back and do that sort of stuff. It was a good team effort with Eloy getting those big hits, and pushing those extra insurance runs over made it a little easier on me as well.
“It also helps playing a team like Seattle, a young, energetic, bouncy team that rubs off on the visiting team as well, and we were able to take advantage of that. Reinvigorating knowing the last series have been big. We won Game 1 (3-2 on Monday) and clawed our way back in this one. It’s huge and hopefully put all this momentum into (the next series in) Oakland.”
()
NXgenPort Wins TechCrunch Live Minneapolis Contest • TechCrunch
Today TechCrunch hosted a special TechCrunch Live event focused on the great city of Minneapolis. Three local businesses participated in a pitch-off, and I’m happy to announce the winner.
NXgenPort won the pitch competition and will be accelerated into Battlefield 200 where the company will get free exhibit space at TechCrunch Disrupt next October.
NXgenPort is in the early stages of building an implantable chemo port with additional sensors and remote connectivity features. The company says this will provide patients and physicians with a new level of care through early infection detection and remote patient monitoring, leading to unparalleled peace of mind. The judges were impressed with NXgenPort CEO and co-founder Cathy Skinner, saying her pitch was partly well-polished and made it easy to understand the complex nature of the device and the company’s business model.
The company has a small but impressive team with Skinner at the helm, and Rosanne Welcher, Ph.D., as COO, and M Ali Mohamed, MD, Ph.D., engineering and research leader.
Two other companies participated in the Minneapolis launch: Axon Athletics, which is building a mental health platform for student athletes, and Kyros Care, a digital platform for substance recovery services.
Editor’s Note: This event has just ended. The pitch-off video was not available in time for publication but will be added later.
techcrunch
Inflation and the scariest economic paper of 2022
Scariest economic paper of 2022 says labor markets remain extremely tight, core inflation is high and possibly rising, and several years of very high unemployment could be needed to get inflation under control . The paper is a careful empirical exploration by Johns Hopkins macroeconomist Larry Ball with co-authors Daniel Leigh and Prachi Mishra of the International Monetary Fund published by the Brookings Papers on Economic Activity. This shows why the Federal Reserve will likely have to maintain its war on inflation, even if unemployment continues to rise.
Economists use the slowdown in the labor market to help predict inflation. Typically, they look at the unemployment rate, but using the vacancy-to-unemployment ratio to measure the labor market downturn provides a clearer picture. Analysts who focused only on the unemployment rate mistakenly believed that the labor market still had a substantial slowdown in 2021 and deemed wage and price inflation transitory. The big surge in inflation that followed left them perplexed. MM. Ball, Leigh and Mishra find that the tight labor market itself added 3.4 percentage points to core inflation in July 2022.
wsj
What is Prop 30? The High Net Worth Income Tax Measure for Electric Vehicles Explained
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Should taxes be raised on the wealthiest Californians to fund new climate projects, including subsidies for electric vehicles? This is the question at the heart of Proposition 30.
The measure would raise taxes by 1.75% on people earning more than $2 million. These revenues would go to funding electric vehicles, charging stations and other infrastructure, as well as forest fire prevention.
Opponents say it’s a ploy by ride-sharing company Lyft, which backs the accessory. Proponents say it would help California transition to clean energy and meet climate goals like banning gas-powered cars by 2035.
“The hope is that we can really be on track to meet our climate goals,” said Nick Josefowitz, the policy chief of Bay Area think tank SPUR, which backs Prop 30. “It’s investing $100 billion over the next 20 years in making electric vehicles accessible to all Californians and small businesses by making charging these electric vehicles as easy as filling up your gas-powered car.”
RELATED: Sports Betting in California: What’s the Difference Between Prop 26 and Prop 27?
The measure is backed by the California Democratic Party, as well as environmental voters in California.
The biggest financial contributor is Lyft. The ride-sharing company paid around $15 million for the accessory.
The group’s involvement has created a split among Democrats.
Governor Gavin Newsom is vehemently against the measure. In a statement, it said, “Prop. 30 is a special interest exclusion – a cynical ploy devised by one corporation to funnel state tax revenue into its business.”
“The question, more than anything, is not whether the rich should pay their fair share. The question is whether the money should go to Lyft?” Matthew Rodriguez, who leads the group No on Prop 30, said.
RELATED: In Favor of Zero Emissions, California Bans Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035
Rodriguez said the measure is a ploy by Lyft to get taxpayers to help it fulfill its state mandate to electrify their fleet of vehicles. He also argued that the state had already invested heavily in similar climate initiatives and that the measure was too limited in scope.
“There are a lot of priorities that we have in the state,” he said, “and we can’t go to the ballot every time to raise taxes on one company, as opposed to the whole of State.”
The California Teachers Association is also opposed to the measure.
Lyft said in a statement that environmental groups have approached the company about a measurement partnership. “We were excited about this prospect,” said Lyft spokesperson CJ Macklin. “The recent heat wave and the increasing number of wildfires across the state remind us how urgent it is for us to act on the climate crisis and how we are all going to have to do our part.”
RELATED: Debate Continues As SJ Considers Allowing Non-Citizens To Vote In Local Elections
Newsom’s opposition has intrigued some Prop 30 supporters, who believe it would help fund the governor’s own climate goals. Jeremy White, California political reporter at Politico, says there could be more behind Newsom’s fierce opposition.
“It has been made clear that this is the same governor touting his order requiring all new California-made cars to be zero or low-emissions by 2035,” White told ABC7 News. “But I understand there is also a broader reluctance on the part of the Governor to consider tax increases at this time, particularly given inflation and some of the harbingers of recession that we saw on the horizon.”
ABC7
Marcos Gutierrez sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend
A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend during an acid trip.
An Adams County District Court judge announced the sentencing on Wednesday after Marcos Gutierrez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court on June 24.
“It was a horrific, horrific crime,” Brian Mason, the 17th Judicial District Attorney, said in a news release. “Our hearts go out to the victim and his family. I hope this sentence today will give them some measure of closure and peace.
In April 2020, Gutierrez was high on LSD – a hallucinogen – in an apartment in Aurora when he started looking for weapons, according to witnesses. After finding a knife in the kitchen, he slit his girlfriend’s throat when she left the bathroom.
A witness reports that she asked him: “Why did you do that? What did you do?” She fell to the ground, then later died in a hospital.
denverpost
