Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision at her residence in Scotland as doctors are ‘concerned’ about her health

Bernard Shaw, the award-winning television journalist who served as CNN’s anchor for two decades, died Wednesday, his family said in a statement to the cable news network.

He was 82 years old.

Shaw was CNN’s first chief anchor when the 24/7 cable news channel launched on June 1, 1980, instantly setting a standard of consummate professionalism and quickly earning the trust of millions of viewers.

A funeral will be held for family members and guests, with a public memorial service scheduled for a later date, Shaw’s family said in the statement.

“In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago,” Shaw’s family said. “The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time.”

Shaw has covered some of the defining stories of the past three decades, including the 1989 Tiananmen Square student uprising, the 1994 California earthquake, the death of Princess Diana in 1997, and the 2000 presidential race.

He was dubbed one of the “Boys of Baghdad”, a group of journalists who reported on the start of the Persian Gulf War from January 16, 1991, from a hotel room in Iraq alongside his colleagues Peter Arnett and John Holliman, according to a biography on CNN’s website.

He was widely respected for delivering important reporting with calm authority and gravity. In social media tributes Thursday, current and former CNN personalities hailed him as a trailblazer and an inspiration to other journalists.

Shaw was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame (1999) and received two lifetime achievement awards, from the Edward R. Murrow Awards (2001) and the National Association of Black Journalists (2007).

Bernard Shaw was born on May 22, 1940 in Chicago to Edgar Shaw, a railroad worker and house painter, and Camilla (Murphy) Shaw, a housekeeper.

He aspired to a career in journalism at a young age. He was an avid newspaper reader and admired the famous World War II newscaster and correspondent Edward R. Murrow.

He attended the University of Illinois at Chicago, earning a bachelor’s degree in history in 1966. He also served in the US Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963, according to his CNN biography.

Shaw’s career as a professional journalist began with a stint as a political reporter at CBS from 1971 to 1977. He then moved to ABC, working as a Latin America correspondent from 1977 to 1979.

But the most important chapter of his career began the following year when he headed to Cable News Network, the nation’s first all-news channel. CNN, as it was known, helped fundamentally change the format and pace of television news.

Shaw was at the forefront of this epochal change in the media industry, delivering news headlines at a speed not traditionally available to 30-day newscasters. minutes during prime time.

He made a special impression on viewers as a presenter at election nights and other major political events. He moderated the second presidential debate between George HW Bush and Michael Dukakis in the run-up to the 1988 general election.

Shaw raised his eyebrows with his first question to Dukakis, who was then the Democratic governor of Massachusetts. Shaw asked Dukakis if he would support the death penalty for someone who “raped and murdered” his wife Kitty.

The governor seemed taken aback by the direct question, and his wife later described the question as “outrageous”, telling a reporter, “It was theater and inappropriate.”

Political analysts believe the Democratic nominee’s seemingly emotionless response helped undermine his campaign for the White House.

Still, many political analysts credited Shaw for her performance as a moderator, and her admirers considered her an example of what the Museum of Broadcast called her “reputation for asking tough questions” of those in power.

Three days after voters went to the polls in the 2000 presidential race, Shaw announced he would be leaving CNN. He officially retired from the company the following year, on February 28, 2001, according to his network bio.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.