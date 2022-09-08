Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision at her residence in Scotland as doctors are ‘concerned’ about her health

Address bulletin
London – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.
“Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remains under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
All of the Queen’s children, as well as her grandson Prince William, have traveled to Scotland to be with her, or are currently on their way, British media reported. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are also visiting Scotland, according to a spokesperson.
The announcement came after the 96 year old monarch on Wednesday, he pulled out of a virtual event and doctors advised him to rest.
The day before, she had met the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral.
“The whole country will be deeply concerned about the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss tweeted upon hearing the news of the Queen’s health. “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our UK – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”
The queen has had health problems since late last year, which the palace says mainly affects her mobility, and has reduce public appearances and commitments.
The event she missed on Wednesday, a virtual meeting of Britain’s Privy Council, would have seen new ministers sworn in and the new Prime Minister sworn in as the first First Lord of the Treasury. It is not a constitutionally required step for the new government, but the fact that she was forced to cancel an event she was only due to attend virtually has raised concerns.
“There is a degree of seriousness that we have never seen before, the very fact that the statement has been released when the Palace is so reluctant to comment on the Queen’s health,” the royal correspondent said. from the BBC, Jonny Dymond.
“We are not going to get great clarity from the Palace as they do not reveal details of the health of senior members of the Royal Family, but the fact that the family is meeting at Balmoral is an indication of the seriousness of the situation. Dymond continued.
Both major political parties face headwinds heading into the 2022 midterms, with Democrats and many independents driven by the abortion issue, while Republicans have the edge on the economy , according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.
President Biden is also seeing a marginal increase in his approval rating, from 36% in July to 41% now, largely due to a 10-point jump with independents.
Democrats also have a marginal advantage when people are asked who they would vote for if the election were held today – 48% said a Democrat, 44% said a Republican. But given that swing districts are in many right-wing areas, Democrats usually need a pretty big lead on the issue.
The survey of 1,236 adults was conducted from August 29 to September 1. It has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points, which means the results could be 4 points higher or lower than stated. There are 1,151 registered voters surveyed with a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points.
According to the survey, voters’ top concern when thinking about the November election is inflation, followed by abortion. This is not surprising given the economic landscape and the reaction of the Democratic base after the Supreme Court’s reversal. Roe v. Wade.
Overall, 30% identified inflation as their biggest problem, but that’s down 7 points from when the question was last asked in July. This was followed by abortion at 22%, up 4 points since July.
For Democrats, abortion was clearly the top issue (35%), followed by January 6 committee hearings (22%), health care (16%) and inflation (13%).
For Republicans, inflation was by far the biggest issue (40%), followed by immigration (22%) and abortion (10%). Nothing else was given double digits.
For independents, inflation also topped the list (37%), but abortion was second (22%) and healthcare after that (12%).
Although inflation was the independents’ biggest problem, 58% also said the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn deer made them more likely to vote.
So the independents, who are so big in swing districts and purple states, say yes, they’re most concerned about inflation, but abortion rights is also a motivating issue. This creates a tricky line for both parties to explain how they are trying to appeal to the group.
Abortion continues to be a key motivator for Democrats, as three-quarters (77%) said the Supreme Court ruling makes them more likely to vote, much as it did immediately after June. Dobbs decision.
Democrats are making abortion a key election target, running millions of dollars in advertising on the issue in an effort to get their voters to the polls.
Republicans, meanwhile, continue to focus on inflation and the economy.
And for good reason :
I recently renewed my home insurance, but before doing so, I asked my agent for a quote from the insurer who holds my auto insurance. Most insurers offer a steep discount when you “bundle” your home and auto insurance (up to 25%), and I wanted to try.
BPDA Q&A: How are you protecting Boston-area homes from climate change?
April showers bring Mayflowers and homeowners with buckets. How to keep your home dry this spring.
But my car insurer refused to give me a quote. Why? Because my house, located a block and a half from an ocean bay, was considered too risky due to its “coastal proximity”, even though flood waters have never reached my house for more than 30 year.
And a friend recently told me she got the same “thanks, but no thanks” treatment when she asked an insurer for a quote, even though her house is on fairly high ground about a mile from the ocean. Why? “Because we are considered coastal,” she told me.
Peak hurricane season is upon us in New England (mid-August through late October) and the National Weather Service predicts above-average hurricane activity this year.
Keep reading at BostonGlobe.com.
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon turned himself in on Thursday to face fresh charges of duping donors who donated money to build a wall on the US border -Mexican.
Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal prosecution that ended abruptly, pre-trial, when Trump pardoned Bannon on his last day in office. Presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes, not state misdemeanors. In Bannon’s case, any double jeopardy argument would likely fall flat because his federal case did not involve an acquittal or conviction.
Bannon, 68, arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. He acknowledged in a statement Tuesday that he would soon be charged.
Bannon said earlier that District Attorney Alvin Bragg “has now decided to lay false charges against me 60 days before the midterm elections,” accusing the Democratic prosecutor of targeting him because Bannon and his radio show are popular among Republican Trump supporters.
Bannon said federal prosecutors “did the exact same thing in August 2020 to try to get me out of office,” referring to his arrest months before Trump’s re-election loss. “This is nothing more than partisan political militarization of the criminal justice system.”
Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James have scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. to announce the charges against Bannon.
Federal agents pulled Bannon from a luxury yacht off the Connecticut coast and arrested him for pocketing more than $1 million in wall donations. Prosecutors alleged that thousands of investors were tricked into believing that all of their donations would go to the border wall project, although Bannon instead paid a campaign official a salary and personal expenses for himself.
While the wall proposed by Bannon’s group was to be built on the southern border of the United States, more than 1,000 miles from the Big Apple, Manhattan prosecutors have jurisdiction to prosecute Bannon because some donors to the effort lived in New York.
Federal prosecutors during the trial of a former Bannon co-defendant noted that some New York area residents had donated to the wall construction project. One witness who testified was an official from the charities office of the New York Attorney General’s office who said a charity supporting the wall project had filed paperwork to accept donations in the state. The Attorney General’s office is also involved in Bannon’s state criminal case.
Bannon, who had pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, was removed from the federal case when Trump pardoned him.
Two other men involved in the “We Build the Wall” project pleaded guilty in April. They were due to be sentenced this week, but that was recently postponed until December.
The trial of a third defendant ended in a mistrial in June after jurors said they could not reach a unanimous verdict.
In another case not covered by Trump’s pardon, Bannon was found in July in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol. He is due in October and faces up to two years in federal prison.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have traveled to Scotland amid reports of the Queen’s deteriorating health.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were due to attend the Wellchild Awards in London tonight, but they have been confirmed to have canceled their appearance.
The prince was due to deliver a speech at tonight’s awards ceremony, which honors the brave actions of seriously ill children.
Prince Charles flew to Balmoral by helicopter from his Scottish home Birkall with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and is now with the Queen, along with his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
It is also said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Royal Highlands estate.
A royal spokesperson said: “Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remains under medical supervision.” The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Düsseldorf Town Hall yesterday
Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards ceremony in 2018
Any statements about the Queen’s health are considered rare and suggest the situation is serious. It is also significant that all of her immediate family are with her or on the way.
Concerned Britons have already gathered outside the gates of Balmoral to pray for and pay their respects to Her Majesty.
Minutes before the statement, new Prime Minister Liz Truss received a memo in the House of Commons informing her of the development as she revealed plans to cap energy bills for the next two years.
The Prime Minister, who was sworn in at Balmoral on Tuesday, tweeted: ‘The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.
“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our UK – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”
Labor leader Keir Starmer said: “Like the rest of the country, I am deeply concerned at the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the UK to hope for his recovery.
The Queen waits in the drawing room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience in Balmoral, Scotland on Tuesday. Today she is under the watch of doctors amid concerns over her health
A statement about the Queen’s health is exceptionally rare and raises serious concerns
A sign indicating the cancellation of today’s changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace
People gather outside Balmoral Castle after Buckingham Palace’s statement
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not expected to visit the Queen on their European tour this month.
They were in Dusseldorf, Germany, yesterday to mark a year to go to the next Invictus Games, where they were greeted by a delighted crowd of royalist enthusiasts, as today’s program was intended to focus on the Wellchild Awards.
The Duke has been the boss of Wellchild since 2007.
The couple’s tour has been the subject of growing speculation over whether they will see other members of the Royal Family, in particular Harry’s father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.
A royal insider said the two brothers had only seen each other twice in 12 months.
Heir to the throne Charles is said to have made regular morning visits to see his mother later in the summer as she continued to struggle with her mobility, with unscheduled visits considered highly unusual.
The Queen missed the annual Highland Games Braemar Gathering, which she usually attends, last weekend.
During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen has only visited Buckingham Palace twice, first for her Trooping the Color balcony appearance and then for a post-contest finale.
The Queen (pictured) recently received ‘unusual’ morning visits from the Prince of Wales
Royal experts say unscheduled visits between Prince Charles (pictured) and his mother are unusual and are usually arranged by household staff
The Queen has been staying at Balmoral since July 21, when she traveled to her highland estate for her summer vacation
She secretly spent a night in hospital for tests in October and was ordered by doctors to rest for the next three months, missing the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service and the Cop26 climate change talks.
The Queen caught Covid in February.
After experiencing mild cold symptoms, she said the virus left her “very tired and exhausted”.
The Queen is the only British monarch to have celebrated a Platinum Jubilee.
His rule spanned the post-war years into a new millennium and a radically altered 21st century.
In her twilight era, she got her house in order, using her Jubilee message to endorse her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, once a royal mistress, as the future queen to be crowned alongside the Prince of Wales . when he becomes king.
She also faced a series of royal issues during her jubilee year.
She stripped her son, the Duke of York, of his military roles, with Andrew ditching his HRH style before agreeing to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case.
Her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, to whom she was married for 73 years, died in April 2021.
Representatives for Harry and Meghan have been approached by MailOnline for comment, as has the Wellchild Awards.
The Queen’s other children – Prince Edward and Princess Anne – are traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland or have already arrived, a royal source told CNN on Thursday.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex travel to Balmoral.
The Princess Royal is already at Balmoral, having undertaken engagements in Scotland this week, the royal source said.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is also visiting Balmoral, a source close to the prince told CNN.
Bernard Shaw, the award-winning television journalist who served as CNN’s anchor for two decades, died Wednesday, his family said in a statement to the cable news network.
He was 82 years old.
Shaw was CNN’s first chief anchor when the 24/7 cable news channel launched on June 1, 1980, instantly setting a standard of consummate professionalism and quickly earning the trust of millions of viewers.
A funeral will be held for family members and guests, with a public memorial service scheduled for a later date, Shaw’s family said in the statement.
“In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago,” Shaw’s family said. “The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time.”
Shaw has covered some of the defining stories of the past three decades, including the 1989 Tiananmen Square student uprising, the 1994 California earthquake, the death of Princess Diana in 1997, and the 2000 presidential race.
He was dubbed one of the “Boys of Baghdad”, a group of journalists who reported on the start of the Persian Gulf War from January 16, 1991, from a hotel room in Iraq alongside his colleagues Peter Arnett and John Holliman, according to a biography on CNN’s website.
He was widely respected for delivering important reporting with calm authority and gravity. In social media tributes Thursday, current and former CNN personalities hailed him as a trailblazer and an inspiration to other journalists.
Shaw was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame (1999) and received two lifetime achievement awards, from the Edward R. Murrow Awards (2001) and the National Association of Black Journalists (2007).
Bernard Shaw was born on May 22, 1940 in Chicago to Edgar Shaw, a railroad worker and house painter, and Camilla (Murphy) Shaw, a housekeeper.
He aspired to a career in journalism at a young age. He was an avid newspaper reader and admired the famous World War II newscaster and correspondent Edward R. Murrow.
He attended the University of Illinois at Chicago, earning a bachelor’s degree in history in 1966. He also served in the US Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963, according to his CNN biography.
Shaw’s career as a professional journalist began with a stint as a political reporter at CBS from 1971 to 1977. He then moved to ABC, working as a Latin America correspondent from 1977 to 1979.
But the most important chapter of his career began the following year when he headed to Cable News Network, the nation’s first all-news channel. CNN, as it was known, helped fundamentally change the format and pace of television news.
Shaw was at the forefront of this epochal change in the media industry, delivering news headlines at a speed not traditionally available to 30-day newscasters. minutes during prime time.
He made a special impression on viewers as a presenter at election nights and other major political events. He moderated the second presidential debate between George HW Bush and Michael Dukakis in the run-up to the 1988 general election.
Shaw raised his eyebrows with his first question to Dukakis, who was then the Democratic governor of Massachusetts. Shaw asked Dukakis if he would support the death penalty for someone who “raped and murdered” his wife Kitty.
The governor seemed taken aback by the direct question, and his wife later described the question as “outrageous”, telling a reporter, “It was theater and inappropriate.”
Political analysts believe the Democratic nominee’s seemingly emotionless response helped undermine his campaign for the White House.
Still, many political analysts credited Shaw for her performance as a moderator, and her admirers considered her an example of what the Museum of Broadcast called her “reputation for asking tough questions” of those in power.
Three days after voters went to the polls in the 2000 presidential race, Shaw announced he would be leaving CNN. He officially retired from the company the following year, on February 28, 2001, according to his network bio.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
