Btc’s Sell-Off Increases, Is It Something To Be Worried About?

BTC’s sell-off on Binance has reached the second-highest mark.
The miner-to-exchange transaction rate is also at its peak.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surge below $20K seems to have a negative impact on certain investors. The moment of BTC’s sell-off on Binance has reached the second highest mark. And the volume is expected to increase for some more time.
Recent incidents report the decline in market cap as well as in the price too. The miner-to-exchange transaction rate is also at its peak. This process specifies the transfer of coins from mining pools to exchange wallets.
At the time of writing, the price of BTC is at $ 19,248 and the trading volume is $ 34.68 B. In the last 24 hrs, the price traveled in the $18 K range but moved to $19 K by the day’s end. Though as per the variables, the Bitcoin is in the buy zone, the attitudes of the investors are different.
Bake token (BAKE) has struggled to break above the key resistance level of $0.29 as the price has remained in a range. For weeks, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fluctuated between $19,500 and $20,000, with the price stalling on the next movement. Most altcoins, including Bake token (BAKE), have struggled to break out of a downtrend as a result of this choppy movement. (Data from Binance)
Bake Token (BAKE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
BAKE has struggled to replicate the bullish move that saw the price rally to $2 in recent months, creating the excitement of a bull run.
After falling from an all-time high of $9, BAKE has struggled to stay afloat as the price keeps dwindling with no sign of a major bounce. With the current indicators, BAKE could be poised to rally from its weekly low of $0.2 to around $0.4.
The price of BAKE is facing resistance at $0.29; if the price of BAKE flips this region, we may see the price surge higher.
If the price of BAKE maintains this bullish structure, we could see the price of BAKE breaking off of its first resistance at $0.29 with more buy volumes.
Weekly resistance for the price of BAKE – $0.29-$0.4.
Weekly support for the price of BAKE – $0.2.
Price Analysis Of BAKE On The Daily (1D) Chart
Following the formation of a bullish pattern, the price of BAKE struggled to break above the symmetric triangle formed, as it broke below the bullish pattern, sending the price of BAKE to its daily support.
BAKE has since struggled to regain the bullish pattern, trading below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on a daily basis. The price levels of $0.285 and $0.56 correspond to the 50 and 200 EMAs, which act as resistance to the BAKE price.
Daily resistance for the BAKE price – $0.285.
Daily support for the BAKE price – $0.2.
BAKE Price Analysis On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of BAKE in the 4H timeframe continues to look bullish after forming a bullish divergence, with the price bouncing off from its downtrend line, rallying from $0.22 to $0.27.
BAKE price trades above the 50 EMA but below the 200 EMA. The price at 50 EMA, which correspond to $0.25, acts as support while the 200 EMA acts as resistance with the price at $0.275.
The price of BAKE needs to break above the 200 EMA price with good volume and have a chance to trend higher to a price of $0.4.
On the 4H chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for BAKE is below 50, indicating a moderate buy order.
Four-Hourly resistance for the BAKE price – $0.275-$0.4.
Buenos Aires, Argentina, 8th September, 2022, Chainwire
BC.GAME, the award-winning crypto casino, and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have entered into a global sponsorship agreement. The deal will open an international pathway for both brands to reach a broader audience and drive synergies between the organizations and casino players.
Fans and players from around the world will be able to enjoy the varied entertainment that BC.GAME has to offer. The crypto casino will support the Argentine national team during the coming months including its Qatar World Cup games. Famous players like Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, and Angel Di Maria will connect and engage with BC.GAME players.
The partnership is designed to build an international gateway for the AFA and BC.GAME to add new revenue streams through diverse verticals. For six months, both brands will collaborate and focus on capitalizing on the partnership to the fullest extent possible.
Chris Butler, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BC.GAME, said: “From a business perspective, the Argentine Football Association has proven to be a highly intuitive organization. At BC.GAME, we’re thrilled to find that many of our long-term goals are in perfect alignment with the AFA’s plans to form partnerships with the top companies in the blockchain industry.
“Moving forward, our aim is to introduce mutually beneficial revenue streams as well as providing unhindered access to our massive community of gamers, punters, and football fans who frequent the BC.GAME Casino and social channels.”
Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, added: “We are very happy to present this new agreement with BC.GAME. At AFA, we are always looking for opportunities to harness emerging technologies to improve the experience of our National Team and League fans. This agreement allows us to create new digital products and by this generate a new revenue stream. We welcome BC.GAME as a new commercial partner of our Association.”
About BC.GAME
BC.GAME is a community-based crypto casino that offers players the best online casino experience. Launched in 2017, BC.GAME is among the first casinos to support Lightning Network, not only revolutionizing the casino industry but also the blockchain space. With the recent addition of sports betting, users can enjoy more than 10,000 games including sports, slots, live table games, and even the famous bitcoin crash game. BC.GAME has won multiple industry awards making it the Crypto Casino of the Year (PR News Wire, 2022). The platform accepts many leading cryptocurrencies and recently started accepting fiat payments. Learn more: https://bcgame.com/
BC.GAME is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.
The price increase is 53.02% and trading volume has also surged by 105.6%.
LUNC has reached $ 0.0005 and has placed in the top 30 cryptocurrencies.
Terra classic’s (LUNC) massive fall because of its stablecoin made investors think that is the end for it in the crypto market. The crypto winter was not very fruitful for the majority of the cryptocurrencies. Some are still recovering from the catastrophic event. Recent updates and happenings in the Terra Classic ecosystem portray the bounce-back circumstance.
Currently, Terra Classic is placed among the top 30 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap. It holds the 26th position in the list as of now.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Retrieval
At the time of writing LUNC is trading at the price of $0.0005384 and with a circulating supply of $6,151.07 LUNC. Currently, the trading volume is $ 3.41 B. The price increase is 53.02% and trading volume has also surged by 105.6%. The market cap is $ 3.43 B.
The major exchanges in which Terra Classic is available for trading are Binance, Bybit, OKX, and much more. The price increase can be viewed as an outcome of the 1.2% burn tax proposal. The final decision will be made on September 10, and if positive the proposed mechanism will be implemented on September 20. The recent support from Binance and KuCoin is an added advantage for the 1.2% burn tax ideation.
Fantom (FTM) has been moving on a brisk bullish pace at a particular range for four months now following a sharp descent in May.
FTM price is up 2.21%
Token moving bullish but has slipped mid-range in the past couple of days
Bears poised to dominate, buying spree not advisable at this point
However, it seems the price has abated and moved below the range’s mid-point as seen in the past couple of days. FTM is now bracing for a potential 20% drop in the next few days.
September also looks generally bearish for Bitcoin as it ebbs and could go further down in the coming days. With Bitcoin slipping below its fail-safe range, Fantom is likely to follow through and shave off some value.
According to CoinMarketCap, FTM price is trading at $0.2519 or a spike of 2.21% as of press time.
FTM Shifting From Support To Resistance
On the daily chart, Fantom’s midpoint was spotted at $0.32 with its range going from $0.45 to $0.2. In August, FTM was seen to be slackening with level shifting from support to the resistance zone.
Evidently, the mid-point was also breached and the RSI also dropped below the 50-mark showing a bearish movement.
Chart: TradingView.com
On the hourly chart, it seems that FTM’s volatility has weakened. The price gripped the $0.28 key support zone as it jumped off the same level. At this point, the bulls look weakened with FTM drawing a huge candle tilted downwards.
Meanwhile, Fibonacci retracement levels are pegged at $0.256 and $0.261; respectively. The two levels were spotted right under the demand zone.
Bears Poised To Tighten Clutch
Notably, OBV has also nosedived showing the spike in selling volume. More so, RSI is also looking extremely bullish as its shoots above the 30 level.
The daily chart showed that hovering towards the $0.2 level provides a good buying opportunity.
It looks like a jump aiming at the $0.26 zone is possible. With that move, it would definitely be better to sell as opposed to buying. At this point, the bears are poised to dominate and it’s not advisable to go for a buying or shopping spree.
Fantom is a crypto network that boasts speedy payments, secure exchanges, and incredibly low gas fees that allow DApps on its network with the aid of smart contracts in executing transactions free from any middleman.
With Fantom, traders can freely exchange or convert tokens from other blockchains like Ethereum and vice versa.
Fantom’s native token FTM is used for paying gas fees when making transactions within the networks. Staking FTM allows you to earn roughly 13% annually in Fantom’s yield program.
FTM total market cap at $645 million on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from DataDrivenInvestor, chart from TradingView.com
Fans may gain points for these NFT souvenirs depending on the actual results.
Sorare and the NBA plan to release the free-to-play game this autumn.
With their new agreement with Sorare, the NBA hopes to cash in on the sports NFT trend. There has been a recent uptick in the involvement of major corporations and celebrities in sports NFTs. Rap superstars Snoop Dogg and Eminem performed a BAYC MTV video, and now the NBA has started paying attention to NFTs.
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced on Wednesday a new relationship with Sorare, developer of the digital collectable fantasy football game. The collaboration’s overarching goal is to create a basketball-themed fantasy game that uses NFT technology.
Opportunity For Fans
Sports NFTs, digital likenesses of players and teams, will be available for players to craft in the game. Fans may gain points for these NFT souvenirs depending on the actual results of their favorite players and teams. As part of the deal, Sorare will also be able to utilize NBA franchise logos on its merchandise.
According to the press release, Sorare and the NBA plan to release the free-to-play game this autumn, in time for the 2022–23 season. CEO and co-founder of Sorare, Nicolas Julia, commented on the partnership’s relevance to NBA and basketball enthusiasts. Julia remarked that the event would strengthen the bonds between basketball fans and their favorite teams and players.
In 2018, Adrien Montfort and Nicolas Julia established Sorare. This endeavor is a blockchain-based football trading card game where players and teams are represented by digital collectibles. It utilizes the blockchain technology of Ethereum. The idea is gaining traction in the sports world, as seen by the latest NBA agreement.
The world’s top cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin, has hit the $18,000 mark and is still dropping. The crypto has dipped by 6% within the last 24 hours and more in the previous week.
BTC/USD breached the $19,000 triple bottom support when it crashed from $20,000 to $18,000, signaling a major selling sentiment among Investors.
Bitcoin Hits $18,000
There are several reasons for Bitcoin’s bearish run, but most refer back to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive approach to inflation.
Rising Bond Yields: the US 10-year bond yield has risen 3.25% since June, as sell-offs continue to increase. Investors are playing it safe as a result. Thus they are avoiding the more volatile assets like Bitcoin, which is putting more downward pressure on the digital asset’s price.
Fed’s Hawkish Policies: Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserves, is staying true to his predecessor’s aggressive approach to inflation, raising interest rates. It appears he is not about to slack off as he reiterated his goal of strengthening the dollar to fight inflation. At writing, the dollar has hit a 20-year high, adversely affecting the price of Bitcoin as well. And finally:
Nord Stream 1 Shutdown: Since Russia closed off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, gas flow to Europe is on hold. This has scared the market and is causing Bitcoin trading to the tank.
Tech Equities Are Equally Dropping
As the Fed continues to increase interest rates in hopes of building the dollar’s strength, tech equities are equally affected. Both NASDAQ 100 and S&P 500 are dropping in this general bear market. All stock options and Bitcoin are becoming off-limits as investors prepare to weather the interest rate spike by opting out of riskier investments.
Bitcoin’s Bearish Trend is likely to Continue
There is a question of whether Bitcoin can recover to $20,000. At this rate, it would have to break across the $19,500 mark, which might be difficult. Analysts believe it is possible if demand for the coin soars.
However, crypto influencer Richard Heart is of a different opinion. According to him, Bitcoin still has a long way to drop before rallying. He predicts that the top crypto will at least hit $11,000 before it begins to climb back. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is hovering around $19,000, up 1.31%.
Meanwhile, anticipation continues to increase from the inflation report scheduled for publication on September 13th and the Ethereum mainnet merge slated for the same day.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com