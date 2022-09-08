News
Canadian police arrest second suspect in mass stabbing
Canadian police arrested the second and final suspect in a series of stabbings that left 10 dead and 18 injured in a remote Indigenous community on Wednesday, two days after the first suspect was discovered.
“Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody … at approximately 3:30 p.m. today,” Saskatchewan provincial police said. “There is no longer a risk to public safety related to this investigation.”
A massive manhunt for the two brothers suspected of being responsible for Sunday’s murders had spread across the vast prairie region of Canada.
On Monday, the search found the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, in a grassy field in the Cree community.
Authorities said he was likely killed by his brother, Myles Sanderson, 32, who remained at large until his arrest near the Saskatchewan town of Rosthern.
Myles Sanderson is also wanted for violating parole in May after serving part of a sentence for assault and robbery.
– ‘Senseless act’ –
Without a known motive for the attacks, relatives of the victims spoke on Wednesday about their “nightmare” and called on the authorities to respond.
Mark Arcand said the murders which claimed the lives of his sister Bonnie Burns, 48, and son Gregory Burns, 28, were a “horrific and senseless act”.
“We are broken,” he said, describing feelings of anger and sadness. “I still feel like it’s a nightmare. It doesn’t feel real.”
“How did it happen to our family? Why did it happen? We don’t have answers,” he told a news conference. “We just know that our family members were killed in their own homes, in their backyards.”
Arcland recounted how his sister rushed out of her home to help her son, who was bleeding in the driveway of their home after being stabbed multiple times.
“She was stabbed twice and she died right next to him,” he said. “She was trying to protect her son.”
A neighbor ran to try to stop the attackers, but she was also stabbed to death, he said.
Family and community, Arcland added, have “a steep hill to climb, and we will climb it together, united.”
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service has released the names of the deceased victims – six men and four women between the ages of 23 and 78.
All but one were members of the Cree community. The other was a widower who lived with his adult grandson in the nearby town of Weldon.
Several vigils were planned for Wednesday evening.
Those injured in the attack were 17 adults and a young teenager, police said. Among them was another son of Bonnie Burns who was lacerated in the neck.
Several of those who died had been identified by families and friends on social media, including a veteran, an addiction counselor and a mother of two who worked as a security guard at a local casino.
Police believe some of the victims were targeted and others were randomly attacked.
Ten people, some of whom were airlifted on Sunday, remain hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Seven others were released.
Twins lose wild extra-innings game to Yankees in Louie Varland’s big-league pitching debut
NEW YORK — There was a little bit of everything on Wednesday — and that was only in the first game of the Twins’ doubleheader.
There was good defense — a sliding stop and strong throw from Carlos Correa to a stretching Luis Arraez at first base ended the ninth inning and sent the game to extras, and a 3-2-3 double play in the 11th inning helped keep it going.
There was bad defense — the Twins committed four errors in the later innings of the game, making things harder for their pitchers.
There was a major-league debut — one in which Louie Varland turned in a strong performance across 5 1/3 innings but eventually finished with a no-decision when Griffin Jax surrendered a game-tying home run in the sixth.
There was a head-scratching send from third-base coach Tommy Watkins in the 10th inning — one which came on a play that wasn’t even close enough for Gilberto Celestino to bother sliding.
But ultimately, after it all, after a hard-fought, 12- inning game in which the Twins skirted their way out of trouble throughout all the late innings, they tumbled to a 5-4 walk-off loss in the first game of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.
With the score tied since the sixth inning, Celestino finally broke the game open in the top of the 12th, shooting a single up the first base line to plate automatic runner, Jermaine Palacios. The Twins, despite having the bases loaded with one out for Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda, could not pad their lead, which came around to hurt them immediately when the first batter in the bottom of the 12th, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, singled up the middle off Trevor Megill to tie the game up once more.
The Yankees walked the game off later in the inning when Oswaldo Cabrera singled to left.
Megill had entered in a save situation after the Twins’ high leverage arms did all they could to keep the game tied before him. Caleb Thielbar and Jorge López covered the seventh and eighth innings respectively; Jhoan Duran pitched over three errors from his defense in the ninth and 10th and Michael Fulmer worked out of a bases-loaded no-out situation to keep the game tied in the 11th.
NYPD’s top cops celebrate dramatic decrease in murders and shootings, target recidivism that fuels crime
Top New York City Police Department leaders stressed at a press conference on Wednesday that murders and shootings in the city had dropped over the summer months, but condemned the way repeat offenders were responsible for much of the crime.
“One of the things that’s not working is that we keep letting people out who prey on New Yorkers. We’re not talking about first-time offenders here, ladies and gentlemen. We’re talking about people who continue to be arrested,” the chief said. crime-fighting strategies Michael Lipetri said Wednesday. “I’m not talking about what we think they did. These are handcuffed, probable cause, get arrested, come before a judge, walk out the door and commit another crime against New Yorkers. These crimes are fueled by recidivism. Those people are walking the streets of New York City right now.”
NYPD leaders met Wednesday afternoon to discuss initiatives they have taken to reduce killings and shootings in the city.
Data released by the city earlier this week found murders were down 54% in August from August 2021, while shootings were down 30% from the previous August. From May 1 to September 5, shootings decreased by 19% and murders by 13%.
CRIME IN NYC: POLICE DESCRIBE ‘WORST OF THE WORST’ RECIDIVITIES – SOME WITH MORE THAN 95 ARRESTS
Although murders and shootings have declined, other crimes such as burglary, robbery, felony assault, robbery and armed robbery have all increased by 9% to 38% in August compared to the same month in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY ENDS SUMMER WITH DROP IN MURDERS AND SHOOTINGS
The NYPD highlighted its summer violence reduction plan, which increased localized deployments of officers to areas of the city that needed patrolling the most, as well as its increase in gun arrests — which is to a 27-year high this year – for the decline in murders and shootings.
“The NYPD will never stop fighting for the streets, subways and neighborhoods and for all New Yorkers. We will always continue to put victims first,” said Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.
Among their remarks, the leaders denounced the fact that almost a quarter of those arrested with an illegal firearm in the city were previously convicted felons, while 17% of those arrested with an illegal weapon in the city have a open felony. Lipetri said about 80% of people arrested with a gun are “walking around today.”
The same trend was seen among those arrested for robbery.
“We are arresting previously convicted felons on robbery charges who repeatedly attacked New Yorkers prior to our arrests this year,” Lipetri said. “Twenty-six percent of those arrested for robbery this year have an open felony, and 25% are previously convicted felons.”
Lipetri called for consequences in the city on recidivism.
NYC MAYOR ADAMS, POLICE SLAM CAUTION REFORM POLICIES AMID RECIDIVITY ARRESTS: ‘DEFINITION OF MADNESS’
“Arrest data shows that we are arresting individuals more than once for these crimes than ever before. And the vast majority of them, about 80%, are walking the streets of New York now. We’re talking about consequences, there have to be consequences when it comes to recidivism in New York,” he said.
Mayor Eric Adams has previously spoken out against bail reform in the state, which went into effect in 2020 and eliminated cash bail options for most non-violent crimes and misdemeanors.
“They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results,” Adams told reporters earlier this summer. “Our criminal justice system is insane. It’s dangerous, it’s harmful and it destroys the fabric of our city.”
Soldier Field gets a new Bermuda grass surface. The Chicago Bears hope it’s stronger, faster and safer.
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos will feel more than the typical Week 1 excitement when he practices at Soldier Field on Friday.
He’s also eager to examine a new playing surface he hopes will make it easier to kick at home starting in Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
Earlier this week, the Bears resodded Soldier Field with Bermuda grass, replacing the old Kentucky bluegrass.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the change was in the works for some time, though it wasn’t implemented until after Soldier Field hosted German metal band Rammstein’s concert Saturday.
The change comes after field conditions were so bad during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13 that they drew the attention of NFL Players Association President JC Tretter, who tweeted that the league and teams “clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on.”
“We feel it’s going to be a nice surface,” Eberflus said. “It’s going to be a fast surface, which I think lends to help us out. … We want a long, fast, athletic football team. So that lends to our advantage.”
Santos was honest about the field conditions during the Family Fest practice on Aug. 9 and the Chiefs game, the only exhibition at Soldier Field this year. He noted how he walked around before the practice identifying troublesome holes and said he has had to be cautious over the years on long kicks because of how the grass affected his plant foot.
“I’ve seen better,” he said after the practice. “It’s just what we have to deal with.”
Now he’s hopeful the new grass will be stronger and cause fewer problems.
“The Bermuda has always been a shorter grass. It’s not that long one, the crabgrass that it’s been in the past,” Santos said. “You can see more of the ball. The plant foot is tighter.
“The other one, the grass got ripped out too easily. They just came at halftime and put sand down. It just becomes a sandy field that they spray painted green. So (now) it becomes a surface that’s used in a lot of places.”
Bermuda grass is known to be better for warmer climates, but Soldier Field spokesman Luca Serra said its success at colder-weather stadiums, including in Kansas City and Baltimore, helped to sway stadium and Bears decision-makers, who used Carolina Green Corporation to sod.
Eberflus said the Indianapolis Colts had Bermuda grass in their practice facility. Santos kicked on it in Kansas City, where Bears general manager Ryan Poles spent his previous 13 seasons.
“(The Chiefs) are in similar weather,” Santos said. “They had a heating system underneath the field to keep it warm. So I’ve been familiar with that, and the Bermuda is a better grass to kick. It’s just in this cold, if you can grow it and protect it, then it’s a great thing.”
Soldier Field’s Kentucky bluegrass surface typically was resodded one to three times per season, and it will be a feeling-out process for the Bears and Soldier Field crews how often and when resodding will be done this season.
Rye seed first is added as the weather gets colder so the grass becomes a bit of a hybrid. A later winter would help the Bermuda grass last longer at Soldier Field, which also has a heating system to help maintain the grass.
Serra said Carolina Green took acres of grass and grew it on plastic trays, a tactic that helped strengthen the grass before it was brought to Chicago. Resodding less than a week before the opener is fairly typical, Serra said, and the Bears were pleased with how it turned out.
Santos said he will check out Friday how it turned out. He isn’t the only Bears player excited about the change.
“I bring like five pairs of cleats every week, so maybe I can just stick to the one pair,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “I’m glad to hear we’re switching it up a little bit. And I think that will benefit the players for sure and in a safety sense as well.”
Cabinet Approves Policy on Long Term Leasing of Railway Land for Pm Gati Shakti Program
The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-term railway land lease policy for the PM Gati Shakti scheme, which the government says will help set up 300 cargo terminals and generate 1.25 lakh of revenue. jobs.
The new policy will help provide land leases for a longer period of up to 35 years from the current five years, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told the media after the cabinet meeting.
With a job creation potential of about 1.25 lakh, the policy will also bring more revenue to the railways; 300 freight terminals will be developed in five years.
Read also :
The new policy will allow integrated infrastructure development and more cargo terminals. It also cut land rental fees from 6% to 1.5%, the railways said in a statement.
The proposed changes will pave the way for the privatization of the Container Corporation of India (Concor) as they will help strategic buyers pay significantly less than land leases to the railways for a longer period, the officials explained.
This was one of the main suggestions put forward by Concor’s investment advisers. The development is believed to be in line with NITI Aayog’s recommendation to keep rail land rental charges for containers below 3%.
Concor, under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways, is engaged in the transport and handling of containers, the officials said. The Company is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private cargo terminals.
It has 61 container depots, 26 of which are on railway land leased on a license fee per container basis.
In November 2019, the Cabinet had approved the sale of the government’s 30.8% stake in the company as well as the transfer of management control.
The new policy will help attract more freight to the railways, increase the modal share of the railways in freight transport, thereby reducing the industry’s logistics costs and thereby generating more revenue, the officials said. railroads.
This will simplify approvals for public services, as planned in the PM Gati Shakti program. This will contribute to the development of utilities such as electricity, gas, water supply, telecommunications cables, sewage disposal, drains, optical fiber cables (OFC), pipelines, roads, overflights, but also terminals, regional rail transport, urban transport in an integrated framework. way, the statement said.
In addition, the policy will also allow the railway lands to be used at a nominal cost for the installation of solar power plants on the railway lands.
The policy also encourages the development of social infrastructure (such as hospitals through PPPs and schools through Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan) on railway lands at a nominal annual fee of Re 1 per square meter per year, adds the press release.
First post: Sep 07, 2022, 10:53 PM STI
Vikings’ Jalen Reagor ran back a punt for a touchdown last time he faced Packers
The last time Jalen Reagor faced Green Bay, he had perhaps the highlight of his NFL career.
On Dec. 6, 2020, Reagor, then a rookie wide receiver for Philadelphia, ran back a punt 73 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. The score cut the deficit to 23-16 in a games the Eagles ended up losing 30-16.
Last week, Reagor was traded to the Vikings for a 2024 conditional fourth- or fifth-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round selection. His first game for Minnesota will be Sunday’s opener against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“They will, for sure,” Reagor said when asked if the Packers might remember his touchdown return.
Reagor is listed as first on the depth chart and is expected to return punts for the Vikings on Sunday. He was asked if he has set his sights on another punt return for a score against Green Bay.
“I’d like to do it every week, for sure,” he said.
Before being selected with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft, Reagor averaged 20.8 yards on 15 punt returns for TCU in 2019, returning two for touchdowns. But his NFL career returning punts has been uneven.
Reagor, who returned four punts as a rookie and 31 last season, has a career average of 9.2 yards per return. But take away his only touchdown return, and his average drops to 7.3.
Reagor also has had a number of muffs. However, he is confident he can develop into an NFL punt returner good enough that teams will try to kick away from him.
“I haven’t returned enough to be kicked away from, so I still got to earn respect,” he said. “So I’m going to just try to make it happen and just keep doing it every week. Just showing them that eventually they’ll have to kick away from me.”
After the Vikings traded for Reagor, they waived receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had been the first-string punt returner and was claimed by Chicago. Reagor doesn’t foresee an issue returning punts Sunday with just one week of practice for Minnesota.
“A punt return is a punt return really because throughout your career, you’re going against different punters anyway,” Reagor said. “I’ve been returning punts my whole life, so it’s kind of like one of those things you just adapt to. It’s a feel thing. … (I have the) ability with the ball in my hands. Any time I have the ball in my hands, it’s bound for something good to happen.”
Something very good happened two years ago when he scored on the return.
“It was crazy,” he sad. “When I scored, I didn’t even know what to do.”
Now, Reagor only can imagine what it would be like to return a punt for a touchdown for the Vikings, especially in a game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“(It would mean) everything,” he said. “It’s the home crowd, my family. Just anything to help the team and give the fans a reason to cheer, I’m ready to do it.”
RBI issues ‘alert list’ on entities not authorized to trade Forex
Mumbai:
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday issued an “alert list” containing the names of 34 entities, including OctaFX, Alpari, HotForex and Olymp Trade, which are prohibited from trading currencies and operating electronic trading platforms in the country.
In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said resident persons may only engage in foreign exchange transactions with authorized persons and for permitted purposes, under the terms of FEMA.
Resident persons who engage in foreign exchange transactions for purposes other than those authorized by FEMA or on electronic trading platforms (ETPs) not authorized by the RBI will be subject to legal action under FEMA The central bank has reported receiving referrals requesting clarification on the clearance status of certain FTEs.
“It has therefore been decided to place on the RBI website an ‘alert list’ of entities which are neither permitted to deal in foreign exchange under the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999 (FEMA) nor licensed to operate electronic trading platforms for currency trading,” it said.
The alert list contains the names of entities that are neither authorized to trade in forex nor permitted to ETP for forex transactions under the 2018 Guidelines on Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) .
Some of the other names on the alert list include Forex4money, eToro, FXCM, NTS Forex Trading, Urban Forex, and XM.
The RBI further stated that the list is not exhaustive and is based on what it knew at the time of publication.
“An entity not on the list should not be considered authorized by the RBI,” the central bank said.
Although permitted foreign exchange transactions can be executed electronically, they should only be conducted on ETPs licensed for such purpose by the RBI or on recognized exchanges – National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Ltd. and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
“Members of the public are once again cautioned not to engage in unauthorized ETP foreign exchange transactions or remit/deposit money for such unauthorized transactions,” the RBI said.
The RBI has also provided the list of authorized persons and FTEs on its website. PTI NKD CS MR
ndtv
