Canadian police arrest second suspect in mass stabbing

Knife attacks in Canada: Myles Sanderson has been located and taken into custody, police say.

Outaouais:

Canadian police arrested the second and final suspect in a series of stabbings that left 10 dead and 18 injured in a remote Indigenous community on Wednesday, two days after the first suspect was discovered.

“Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody … at approximately 3:30 p.m. today,” Saskatchewan provincial police said. “There is no longer a risk to public safety related to this investigation.”

A massive manhunt for the two brothers suspected of being responsible for Sunday’s murders had spread across the vast prairie region of Canada.

On Monday, the search found the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, in a grassy field in the Cree community.

Authorities said he was likely killed by his brother, Myles Sanderson, 32, who remained at large until his arrest near the Saskatchewan town of Rosthern.

Myles Sanderson is also wanted for violating parole in May after serving part of a sentence for assault and robbery.

– ‘Senseless act’ –

Without a known motive for the attacks, relatives of the victims spoke on Wednesday about their “nightmare” and called on the authorities to respond.

Mark Arcand said the murders which claimed the lives of his sister Bonnie Burns, 48, and son Gregory Burns, 28, were a “horrific and senseless act”.

“We are broken,” he said, describing feelings of anger and sadness. “I still feel like it’s a nightmare. It doesn’t feel real.”

“How did it happen to our family? Why did it happen? We don’t have answers,” he told a news conference. “We just know that our family members were killed in their own homes, in their backyards.”

Arcland recounted how his sister rushed out of her home to help her son, who was bleeding in the driveway of their home after being stabbed multiple times.

“She was stabbed twice and she died right next to him,” he said. “She was trying to protect her son.”

A neighbor ran to try to stop the attackers, but she was also stabbed to death, he said.

Family and community, Arcland added, have “a steep hill to climb, and we will climb it together, united.”

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service has released the names of the deceased victims – six men and four women between the ages of 23 and 78.

All but one were members of the Cree community. The other was a widower who lived with his adult grandson in the nearby town of Weldon.

Several vigils were planned for Wednesday evening.

Those injured in the attack were 17 adults and a young teenager, police said. Among them was another son of Bonnie Burns who was lacerated in the neck.

Several of those who died had been identified by families and friends on social media, including a veteran, an addiction counselor and a mother of two who worked as a security guard at a local casino.

Police believe some of the victims were targeted and others were randomly attacked.

Ten people, some of whom were airlifted on Sunday, remain hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Seven others were released.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)