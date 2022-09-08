News
Canadian rampage suspect died by his own hand
ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — The latest suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed 10 people on and around a Canadian Indigenous reservation has died of self-inflicted injuries after his car was pulled off the road by Police Wednesday following a three-day manhunt, officials said.
Myles Sanderson, 32, was found near the town of Rosthern as officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle driven by a man armed with a knife, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
Officers pulled Sanderson’s vehicle off the road, said an official familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly.
The official said the fugitive’s injuries were self-inflicted, but he had no further details on when the injuries were inflicted or when he died. Video and photos from the scene showed a white SUV on the side of the road with police cars all around. Air bags had deployed in the SUV.
Myles Sanderson’s death comes two days after the body of his brother, Damien Sanderson, 30, was found in a field near the scene of their rampage, which also injured 18 people. The police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother.
Some family members of the victims arrived at the scene on Wednesday, including Brian Burns, whose wife and son were killed.
“Now we can start to heal. Healing starts today, now,” he said.
Another of Burns’ sons was injured and “hopefully I can sleep at night now knowing he’s behind bars,” Burns said.
The stabbing rampage raised questions about why Myles Sanderson – an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence – was on the streets in the first place.
He was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of more than four years for assault and robbery charges. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for breaching the conditions of his release, although the details were not immediately clear.
His long and sinister rap sheet also showed that seven years ago he attacked and stabbed one of the victims killed during the weekend rampage, according to court records.
Canada’s Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said there would be an investigation into the parole board’s assessment of Sanderson.
“I want to know the reasons for the decision” to release him, Mendicino said. “I am extremely concerned about what happened here. A community was left in shock.
Investigators gave no reason for the bloodshed.
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said nine of those killed were from James Smith’s Cree Nation: Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; and Robert Sanderson, 49, One was from Weldon, Wesley Patterson, 78.
Authorities would not say how the victims might be related.
Mark Arcand said his half-sister Bonnie and son Gregory were killed.
“His son was lying there already deceased. My sister came out and tried to help her son, and she was stabbed twice, and she died right next to him,” he said. “Right outside her home, she was killed by senseless acts. She was protecting her son. She was protecting three little boys. That’s why she’s a hero.
Arcand rushed into the reserve on the morning of the looting. After that, he said, “I woke up in the middle of the night screaming and screaming. What I saw that day, I can’t get out of my head.
As for what sparked the violence, Arcand said, “We are all looking for the same answers. We don’t know what happened. Perhaps we will never know. This is the hardest part of it all.
Court documents say Sanderson attacked his in-laws Earl Burns and Joyce Burns in 2015, stabbing Earl Jones multiple times and injuring Joyce Burns. He later pleaded guilty to assault and threatening the life of Earl Burns.
Many of Sanderson’s crimes were committed while intoxicated, according to court records. He at one point told parole officials that substance use drove him crazy. Records showed he repeatedly violated court orders prohibiting him from drinking or using drugs.
Many Aboriginal communities in Canada are plagued by drugs and alcohol.
“The drug problem and the alcohol problem on these reservations are out of control,” said Ivor Wayne Burns, whose sister was killed in the weekend bombings. “We have deaths, and we asked before anything was done.”
Myles Sanderson’s childhood was marked by abuse, neglect and substance abuse, according to court records. Sanderson, who is Indigenous and grew up on the Cree reservation, population of 1,900, started drinking and smoking marijuana around age 12, and cocaine followed soon after.
In 2017, he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, punched a hole in a bathroom door while his two children were hiding in a bathtub and threw a block of cement at a vehicle parked outside, according to parole documents.
He got into a fight days later at a store, threatening to kill an employee and burn down his parents’ house, documents show.
In November, he threatened an accomplice to rob a fast food restaurant by bludgeoning him with a gun and stomping on his head. He then stood guard during the heist.
In 2018 he stabbed two men with a fork while drinking and knocked someone unconscious.
When he was released in February, the parole board placed conditions on his contact with his partner and children and also said he should not have relations with women without the written permission of his parole officer.
In granting Sanderson “statutory release,” parole authorities said, “It is the opinion of the Board that you will not pose an undue risk to society.”
Canadian law grants prisoners statutory release after they have served two-thirds of their sentence. But the parole board can impose conditions on that freedom, and inmates who violate them — as Sanderson has done more than once — can be sent back to prison.
Sharna Sugarman, who ran a GoFundMe for victims, questioned the parole board for releasing him and wondered why Sanderson was still at large so many months after he was found to be “unlawfully at large”.
“It’s just glaring to me,” said Sugarman, a counselor who counted one of the stabbing victims as a client. “If they claim they were looking for it, well, you weren’t looking that hard.”
Associated Press writer Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City contributed to this report.
Vikings’ Esezi Otomewo opts to keep No. 90 despite $30,000 offer from newcomer Ross Blacklock
Ross Blacklock offered a hefty sum to get fellow Vikings defensive lineman Ezesi Otomewo to relinquish his jersey No. 90, but he was rebuffed.
Otomewo, a rookie from the University of Minnesota, said Wednesday that Blacklock offered $30,000 for his number, but he turned it down. Blacklock, who wore No. 90 at Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas, at TCU and in his first two seasons with the Houston Texans, was acquired Aug. 30 and given No. 96. He spoke last week about his hope to again get No. 90 and about negotiations with Otomewo.
“He worked on me pretty hard,’’ said Otomewo, who signed a four-year, $3.97 million contract after being drafted in the fifth round. “But I’ve got number 90 right now. I’m glad I’ve got this number. I like 90.”
Otomewo wore No. 9 with the Gophers. He chose 90 with the Vikings because 9 stands for his college number and 0 for his nickname “The Big O.”
Blacklock said last week he was willing to offer to pay all of Otomewo’s fines as a rookie for No. 90 and was willing to “go more” than the $2,000 in fines he accumulated as a Texans rookie in 2020. As it turned out, he ended up offering way more than that.
COOK FEELS ‘GREAT’
Running back Dalvin Cook, who battled plenty of injuries in his first five NFL seasons, said he’s fully healthy entering Sunday’s opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I’m ready to go,’’ he said. “I feel great.”
Cook hasn’t played in the preseason since 2019. There were no exhibition games in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and he was rested in each of the past two preseasons.
The Vikings rested nearly all of their top starters during the preseason under new coach Kevin O’Connell, and Cook believes that was a good move. The team also was careful not to overwork players in training camp.
“(The medical staff) came together with a great plan for us as a team to keep us where we needed to be for Week 1,’’ Cook said. “I feel great and I know a lot of the guys feel the same way. … (It was) some new science stuff that they put in for us as far as keeping us fresh (in training camp), the days we go, the days we don’t. It was good for us.”
Something else that made Cook feel good was his alma mater, Florida State, defeating LSU 24-23 on Sunday. Cook had bets with receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Patrick Peterson, who both played at LSU and were forced to wear Florida State shirts at the TCO Performance Center on Wednesday.
“(Jefferson) and Pat Pete, they held up their bargain,” Cook said. “They had to put on that Florida State gear. I didn’t get any pictures of them. I didn’t want to put them all over the (internet).”
CAPTAIN KENDRICKS
For the first time in his career, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks is a team captain.
Kendricks on Monday was named one of eight captains in voting by Minnesota players. The other seven are holdovers from last season while Kendricks replaced departed linebacker Anthony Barr.
“It feels good,’’ he said. “I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing, (but) not do too much. My teammates voted for me, so I appreciate that.”
Kendricks, entering his eighth NFL season, will face Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday for the 14th time in his career.
“You know what it’s like facing Aaron Rodgers,’’ Kendricks said. “He makes a bunch of crazy throws that you can’t really plan for.”
SEEKING A SACK
Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson went against Rodgers three times in his first five NFL seasons and didn’t get a sack. He hopes that will change Sunday.
“I always want to get a sack of him,’’ Tomlinson said. “Hopefully, this week. … That’s the game plan.”
Tomlinson, who faced Rodgers with the New York Giants in 2019 and twice last season, said he has “gotten close” to getting to Rodgers a few times.
DEATH OF VIKINGS SCOUT
The Vikings are mourning the loss of longtime college scout Kevin McCabe, who died Sept. 3 after battling leukemia.
“He was with us for over 20 years, college scout for our organization, did an unbelievable job for a long time,” O’Connell said. “Made so many great relations and had an impact on a lot of people. … A lot of people are hurting inside our building. … Everyone obviously mourning the loss of a really great person.”
BRIEFLY
All Minnesota players on the 53-man roster took part in practice. The only one listed on the injury report was starting defensive end Jonathan Bullard, who was limited with a bicep injury. … Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., who suffered a right thumb injury Aug. 1 and had surgery Aug. 2, said Monday he will play against the Packers and wasn’t on Wednesday’s injury report. Smith missed all of last season due to a knee injury. “I miss his energy, miss everything about him at that position,” Cook said. “Just having him back is going to be big.” … O’Connell said offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who split the preseason between on the field and upstairs in the booth, plans to be upstairs during the regular season.
John Fetterman announces he will debate Dr. Oz, but asks for closed captioning to account for ongoing hearing loss from his stroke
John Fetterman said he was ready to debate his Republican counterpart Mehmet Oz.
Fetterman said he would accept debates between mid-October and the end of October.
He asked for closed captioning to be included in the proceedings as he recovers from his stroke.
John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate candidate, has indicated he would be willing to debate his Republican counterpart Mehmet Oz – under certain conditions.
In a statement sent to Insider, Fetterman said, “We will absolutely debate Dr. Oz, and it was really always our intention to do so.”
According to Politico, Oz had called for debates in early September. And at a recent rally alongside former President Donald Trump, Oz criticized Fetterman’s health and accused him of drug use.
Fetterman suffered a stroke in May while on the campaign trail and returned to action in August. He added in his statement that he would like to debate from mid-October to the end of October, consistent with the schedule of previous U.S. Senate debates in his state, and called for some changes related to his health.
“It was just about solving some of the lingering issues with stroke, auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to fix that,” Fetterman said, calling for the use of closed captioning in the proceedings. . “It’s all been about Dr Oz and his team laughing at me for having a stroke because they have nothing else.”
The Democratic candidate told Politico his hearing is still impaired due to the stroke and did not offer any debate logistics, but called for the debate to be held on a ‘major television network’ .
In response, Brittany Yanick, director of communications for Dr. Oz, said “John Fetterman’s campaign embarrasses them”.
“Let’s be clear – the Dr. Oz campaign will not accept a SECRET debate,” added Yannick. “It has to be a REAL one with REAL reporters asking REAL questions. Sorry John – imaginary debates don’t count!”
Read the original article on Business Insider
In new TV ad, Jensen, holding his grandson, seeks to downplay abortion in governor’s race
Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen continues to downplay abortion as an issue in the 2022 election, releasing an advertisement this week insisting his Democratic opponent Tim Walz is “weaponizing” the issue in the campaign.
In the past, Jensen and his running mate, Matt Birk, have both said they oppose abortions in all cases except when a mother’s life is threatened, something the Walz campaign and other Democrats have pounced on after the Supreme Court ended federal abortion protections in June. Incumbent Walz has pledged to protect abortion rights in Minnesota following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
In a video released Wednesday as part of a “nearly seven-figure advertising buy,” Jensen holds his newborn grandson in his arms. He begins by saying he has delivered over 500 babies in his career before turning to call the abortion issue “divisive.”
“In Minnesota, it’s a protected constitutional right, and no governor can change that,” said Jensen, a Chaska family practice physician and former state senator. “And I’m not running to do that. I’m running because we need safe streets, excellent schools, parental rights and more money in the family budget.”
Abortion rights in Minnesota remain protected under the 1995 state Supreme Court decision Doe v. Gomez, limiting possibilities for opponents to pass laws restricting the procedure, although governors can fill Supreme Court vacancies.
Jensen has softened or limited his statements on abortion since earlier this year, before the August primary and the June overturning of Roe. In a Minnesota Public Radio interview this spring, he said he would try to ban abortion and did not support exceptions. On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Birk told an anti-abortion group he did not support abortions for rape victims because “two wrongs won’t make a right.”
But in July, Jensen and Birk appeared in a video in which Jensen described his past comments on his abortion positions as “clumsy” and outlined a plan to support women, including policies like adoption tax credits and support for family and maternity leave.
Jensen’s messaging on abortion provoked a challenge Wednesday from doctors with the Committee to Protect Health Care, a political advocacy group that supports expanding abortion access.
“Dr. Scott Jensen repeatedly said he supports banning abortions and would not make exceptions for rape or incest, including during a radio interview in May of 2022,” said Dr. Dawn Ellison, a retired emergency room physician. “Minnesotans deserve to hear what Dr. Scott Jensen’s stance on abortion where he stands on abortion and they have a right to get the health care they need without political interference.”
Along with crime and public safety, abortion is shaping to be a core issue for many voters in the 2022 elections. Following the overturning of Roe in June and the slowing of inflation, one major poll shows fortunes turning against Jensen.
A KSTP-TV and SurveyUSA poll released Tuesday showed Walz had expanded to a double-digit lead over Scott Jensen — 51% to 33%. A May survey from the Twin Cities news broadcaster had Walz at 44% and Jensen at 39%. The poll of more than 500 likely voters was conducted Aug. 30-Sept. 4, with 35% identifying as Democrats, 35% as Republicans and 26% as independents.
Jensen’s campaign also trails significantly behind Walz in fundraising, according to Minnesota Campaign Finance Board reports made public July 25. Those filings showed Walz had nearly $5 million cash on hand compared to Jensen’s roughly $580,000.
Jensen’s campaign, which has focused more on its social media presence to get its message out, this week announced the multi-platform ad buy for the month of September, though that amount is still overshadowed by the resources of the Walz campaign. Alliance for a Better Minnesota, an independent group that backs Walz, has spent more than $1 million in ads against Jensen.
Trump SPAC deal under threat as merger deadline nears
Former US President Donald Trump announced on October 20 that he plans to launch his own social networking platform called “TRUTH Social”, which is expected to begin its beta launch for “guest guests” next month.
chris delmas | AFP | Getty Images
The fate of the planned merger between former President Donald Trump’s media company and the shell company to take it public – and give it a cash injection – has grown murkier as a crucial deadline nears. .
Digital World Acquisition Corp. has a Thursday deadline to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, the owner of Truth Social. DWAC, a special-purpose acquisition company, has spent the past week scrambling to garner enough shareholder votes to extend the deal’s deadline. The companies failed to complete the merger, and federal investigations surrounding the deal and Trump piled up.
The result of the shareholder vote will be announced Thursday at noon ET.
DWAC was supposed to publicly announce the result at a special meeting on Tuesday, but CEO Patrick Orlando adjourned the meeting within two minutes to give more time to vote. Earlier in the day, Reuters reported the vote fell through, citing sources familiar with the matter.
DWAC has previously warned that a failure to approve the extension could result in its liquidation, which would pay approximately the original share price of $10 per share. DWAC on Wednesday was trading around $22; the stock was around $97 in March.
Trump Media and Technology Group also faces hurdles. His Truth Social app, which was created by the former president after he was banned from Twitter following the January 6, 2021 uprising, has been removed from the Google Play Store.
The company said it is still working on the deal.
“TMTG will continue to cooperate with all stakeholders in connection with its planned merger, and expects SEC staff to expeditiously conclude its review without political interference,” the company told CNBC on Tuesday.
But Trump, in a Truth Social article on Saturday, said the problem was being worked out and he didn’t need DWAC or the infusion of deal money to keep the platform going. – running form.
“Google is doing well (I think?). The SEC is trying to hurt corporate finance (SPAC),” the former president wrote to his 4 million followers on Truth Social on Saturday. “Who knows? Anyway, I don’t need financing, ‘I’m really rich!’ Private company anyone???”
The failure of the DWAC merger could burn retail investors who dabbled in SPAC investing because of the president.
Orlando may be able to delay the liquidation of DWAC, according to a filing Wednesday with the SEC. Orlando company and SPAC sponsor, ARC Global Investments II, plans to contribute $2.8 million of its own money to launch a three-month extension.
DWAC, however, may not be out of the woods. The company is facing federal investigations into possible securities violations by DWAC and Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump also faces multiple investigations regarding the removal of sensitive White House documents and his role in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.
DWAC also warned in an SEC filing that Trump’s waning popularity could pose a risk to the deal.
Representatives for DWAC and Trump Media did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.
Influencer Mikaela Testa mocked deaf TikTok on Los Angeles’ Skid Row
An Australian influencer has been mocked for saying she wouldn’t get out of her vehicle because she was crying.
Mikaela Testa traveled the world after her split from Atis Paul, whom she dated for three years, and documented her European and American travels online.
Recently, the 22-year-old filmed a “day in the life” video while in Los Angeles, California with a friend.
The couple rented a Tesla and spent $130 on salads before heading to the infamous Cecil Hotel, an affordable housing complex that 10,000 people call home,
The building – also known as the most haunted building in town – is located on Skid Row, an area notorious for poverty and homelessness.
Testa said she was “obsessed” with Hotel Cecil, which was the subject of a Netflix documentary, but on her way there she broke down crying.
“Driving through these streets was very heartbreaking, I couldn’t stop crying,” Ms Testa said.
“I couldn’t even pass, I wasn’t going to get out of the car, so I missed.”
Immediately afterwards, she asked which silver was better – “Australian washable silver or American silver with bloodstains on it”.
Also in the clip, she gave kids selling lemonade $20 for two cups.
But the young influencer’s actions were mocked online by other social media users.
“Homelessness makes me cry…what money is the prettiest,” one person commented on the clip.
Another said: “Are you coming across Skid Row with a Tesla?”
A third added: “LMFAOOOO she can’t be serious.”
One person went so far as to make their own video response, asking if she wasn’t crying, would Ms Testa get out of the car.
“Be for real though, if you weren’t crying were you going to get out of your car,” the TikTok user asked.
“Were you going to get out of your Tesla on Skid Row? Would you even roll down your window on Skid Row? »
The content creator added in the comments section, “I’m not saying she’s a bad person in any way. I don’t think that’s appropriate. I’m a person.
“Making a joke but actually this video was sad to see from someone I respect.”
But others defended Ms Testa.
“Welcome to LA. There is good and bad and it can happen to anyone,” one person said.
Another praised Testa, who makes her money from an explicit adult membership site, for traveling to “America’s most dangerous block”.
A third added: “People don’t realize what LA or even Hollywood is like, how sad and insane the number of homeless people is. Cali (fornia) is very expensive to live there.”
A final comment read, “As a Californian, thank you for showing the true side of Los Angeles…it’s not all glitz and glamour!” It makes me sad to see how homeless people there are.
Angry reaction, police complaints of excessive force to San Rafael City Council after violent police arrest of gardener with beer
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) — An emotional San Rafael city council meeting continued late into the night on Tuesday, with large crowds protesting the abrupt removal of a gardener who had an open beer.
It comes five days after ABC7 I-Team’s Dan Noyes obtained body camera footage of the incident, in which the man suffered a broken nose and concussion.
The San Rafael City Council saw the largest audience since the pandemic began – standing room only, people with signs in their hands and glued to the wall, urging “Justice for Mateo”.
There were tears, a woman telling the council, “Our community needs respect.
There was the anger of a young man: “Abused by the police? Unfairly handcuffed? I won’t put up with this anymore.
And solve.
EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown
Brenda Camarena said: “And I hope you understand the level of damage that has happened and continues to happen.”
They came because of the I-Team report five days ago, to protest the treatment of the gardener we called Mateo on July 27 in the canal district. He admitted to drinking beer on the sidewalk with his friends after a long day at work, and explained in Spanish and English that he had to get up to collect his ID card. But officers Brandon Nail and Daizy Mazariegos acted quickly.
The crowd was particularly upset by the smiles of the two officers afterwards, with Officer Nail telling his colleagues that Mateo “had a bad day”.
Mayor Kate Colin announced tonight that she has hired an outside, independent investigator to look into the conduct of officers and their supervisors that day: “We will also continue to work with our community partners to determine how we begin to build trust with each other. “
RELATED: San Rafael Police Officers Placed on Paid Leave After Gardener’s Bloody Takedown With Open Beer
And after days of refusing our interview requests, I-Team’s Dan Noyes finally confronted Chief of Police David Spiller.
Dan Noies: “Hey boss, I’m Dan Noyes from Channel 7, what are you telling the people of San Rafael about what happened?”
San Rafael Police Chief David Spiller: “We are very concerned about this incident, obviously, as we have shared and our spokesperson has shared. We are conducting a full and thorough investigation and our people are going to be held accountable. You can be sure of that.”
The council listened to complaints late into the night, promising not to move on to other business until everyone was heard.
EXCLUSIVE: Couple celebrating Tased’s birthday beaten by San Jose police after hotel noise complaint
Take a look at other articles from the ABC7 News I-Team.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
