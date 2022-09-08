Center to ensure water supply for Punjab and Haryana, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal also asked the Center not to have the two states fight over the issue.

Chandīgarh:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought the Center’s intervention to secure water supplies for Punjab and Haryana, even as he accused the BJP and Congress of playing politics on the decades-old Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal dispute.

He made the remarks in the Hisar of Haryana, from where he launched his party’s “Make India No. 1” campaign. It came a day after the Center told the Supreme Court that the Punjab government was “not cooperating” to resolve the SYL channel issue.

Mr. Kejriwal also urged the Center not to bring the two states into a fight over the issue.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was accompanying Mr Kejriwal, said he would not hesitate to meet his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, over the dispute over the SYL channel.

Responding to a question on the matter, Delhi’s chief minister also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure water for Punjab and Haryana, saying the two states were facing shortages.

“I want to ask for the position of Punjab Congress and Haryana Congress on the issue of SYL. I also want to ask for the position of BJP Punjab and BJP Haryana on this.

“They go to Punjab and say they will not allow the construction of the SYL canal, and when they come to Haryana they say they will ensure the construction of the canal,” he said.

“This dirty policy has not allowed India to become number one in the last 70 years,” Mr Kejriwal said.

He said that both Punjab and Haryana need water as the ground water level is getting depleted in both states.

“It is the responsibility of the central government to step in and ensure water supply for Haryana and Punjab,” he told reporters in Hisar.

“What is the job of the central government? It is not the job of the Center to make these two states fight each other. If we keep fighting each other, how is India going to move forward,” Kejriwal asked.

He said it is possible for both Haryana and Punjab to get water, adding that the Center will have to take responsibility for it.

“I am appealing to Pradhan Mantri-ji to ensure adequate water supply for Punjab and Haryana. If he does not have the solution then he should call me and I will talk to him about it. It needs to be resolved,” Mr Kejriwal said. .

The row of SYL canals has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for several decades.

Punjab demanded a reassessment of the volume of waters of the Ravi-Beas River while Haryana demanded the completion of the SYL canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre-feet (MAF) of water.

Responding to a question, Mann said that while he had no problem meeting the Chief Minister of Haryana on the issue of SYL, the Center should resolve it.

“As Head of State, I am ready for this (meeting). Haryana Chief Minister can come and hold talks,” he added.

Stating that Haryana is Punjab’s younger brother, Mann said that instead of the two states fighting each other, a solution should be found.

When asked about Kuldeep Bishnoi, Mr Kejriwal said the former Adampur MP had joined the BJP in order to settle the cases against him.

“Why did he (Bishnoi) go there (BJP)? He was facing several cases. He went there to settle them,” the Delhi chief minister alleged.

Mr Bishnoi had recently left Congress for the BJP.

