Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom dominate Pirates in doubleheader sweep

The Chicago White Sox’s first seven batters hit Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo.

“I thought it was going to be a long day,” Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo said.

It turned out to be wild.

The Sox rallied from an early hole, lost a lead and found a way to bounce back to beat the Mariners 9-6 on Wednesday in front of 15,264 at T-Mobile Park.

Eloy Jiménez had three hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs to help the Sox take an improbable two-of-three.

“(Castillo) is a very good pitcher, he started well,” said Jiménez. “But we never give up. That was the key. When you face a good guy, never give up. Even if you lose 10-0 in the first set, keep doing it.

With the score tied at 6 and one out in the eighth, Jiménez singled right against reliever Diego Castillo. Pinch runner Leury García stole second and advanced to third when catcher Curt Casali’s throw entered center field.

Gavin Sheets hit a high chopper to stop JP Crawford and García scored to give the Sox the lead. They got a big stoppage inning from Vince Velasquez, who retired the Mariners batters 1-2-3, and the Sox added two more runs in the ninth to recover over .500 at 69-68.

“Teamwork,” said Cairo. “Everyone was part of it: the bullpen, the coaches, the players, the pitching coaches, everyone. It was truly teamwork and a team win. That’s what we’re talking about. It was an incredible game. »

The Sox used seven pitchers, with Michael Kopech starting when he returned from the disabled list. The right-hander, who suffered a left knee injury, allowed four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 3⅔ innings.

“Physically I felt pretty good,” Kopech said. “At some point I got a little tired, which was maybe to be expected. No excuse, I just need to pitch better. Left a few balls too high above the plate and they took advantage of it. It ended up hurting me a bit, but the team did a great job of picking me up.

“The bullpen did the right thing and the offense did a great job. We try to win games. Unfortunately, I didn’t do a great job helping that, but we played a great game. That’s all I can be grateful for.

The Mariners scored four runs in the third, including a two-run homer from Eugenio Suárez.

In the fourth, José Abreu entrenched himself in what was initially thought to be a late-inning double play. But the call was changed after a video review showed Abreu beating the pitch first.

“If I had been playing right now, I would have wanted to be like him,” Cairo said. “I would follow him. I would imitate his way of working, his way of preparing, his way of playing.

Jiménez followed with a two-run homer left, the team’s first hit.

“It was good to see that and it gave me the opportunity to hit in that inning,” Jiménez said of Abreu’s turmoil.

The Sox went ahead with four in the sixth. Abreu had a single RBI and Jiménez a double RBI to tie the game. Abreu scored the go-ahead on a fly sacrificed right by Sheets. Andrew Vaughn hit Jiménez with a brace to make it 6-4.

But there’s a reason the Mariners have been in contention for their first playoff spot since 2001.

They responded with a run in the sixth and tied the game in the seventh on Suárez’s second homer of the day, this one against reliever Aaron Bummer.

The Sox answered with Jiménez’ hit, García’s run and Sheets putting the ball in play. Sheets and Abreu had two RBIs.

The Sox needed a stoppage inning in the eighth, and Velasquez got away with it. Julio Rodríguez was out in third, Ty France was out and Mitch Haniger was out for shortstop Elvis Andrus, who made a great play to end the inning.

“We had pitchers who weren’t available and everyone stepped up and did their job,” Cairo said. “It’s teamwork. It’s a team. Everyone is recovering and that’s what we’ve been doing lately.

Relievers Jose Ruiz, Jake Diekman, Joe Kelly, Bummer, Velasquez and Liam Hendriks combined to allow two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in the final 5⅓ innings.

Hendriks retired the team in the ninth for his 31st save as the Sox won for the sixth time in eight games.

“Those are the games earlier in the year that we couldn’t pull out,” Hendriks said. “That’s one thing we have in this clubhouse right now, we’re not backing down. We’re not afraid to go back and do that kind of stuff. It was a good team effort with Eloy getting those big hits, and pushing those extra insurance runs made it easier for me as well.

“It also helps to play against a team like Seattle, a young, energetic and dynamic team that rubs off on the visiting team as well, and we were able to take advantage of that. Invigorating knowing that the last series was important. We won Game 1 (3-2 Monday) and clawed our way back into this one. It’s huge and I hope to put all that momentum into (the next series in) Oakland.

