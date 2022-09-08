News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ Noah Igbinoghene ready to take next step — or the first step — to being an NFL starter
As Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene sat at his locker Wednesday afternoon, everything was cool, and life was good. He smiled, he was introspective, and seemed committed to making a change after the sluggish two-year start to his career.
“I believe I had a very, very good training camp, a very good offseason,” said Igbinoghene, the 2020 first-round pick from Auburn, “and I’m ready for my opportunity, whenever that comes.”
There aren’t many 22-year-olds seeking redemption, which puts Igbinoghene in a rare class. His personal Redemption Tour starts Sunday.
“I’m looking forward to the future, and I’m forgetting the past,” he said.
Igbinoghene, who started all three preseason games and started throughout training camp, is the likely starter Sunday when Miami hosts New England in the season opener at Hard Rock Stadium. Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones, the usual starter, is on the physically-unable-to-perform list, meaning he’ll miss at least four weeks.
Of course, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel could pull the okey doke and start veteran cornerback Keion Crossen, a special teams standout, or cornerback Kader Kohou, an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M-Commerce, a Division II school, opposite Xavien Howard.
But it’s likely Igbinoghene, who is teetering on the brink of getting the dreaded “bust” label, gets the start.
“I put in that work in training camp and in the offseason so I can turn into the player I want to be,” he said.
Igbinoghene has a chance to make an impression on Dolphins coaches, a group that includes former Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerbacks Sam Madison and Pat Surtain, and the entire NFL while proving he’s worthy of his draft status.
“I think he himself, when it’s all said and done, wants there to be no conversation about whether or not he’s a starter or not,” McDaniel said. “That’s his goal.”
Considering the recent past, that’s a lofty goal. Igbinoghene has played in 23 games, mostly on special teams, and he’s totaled 19 tackles, two passes defended and one recovered fumble. That’s it.
Being this is just his third season, his goal of being considered a starting-caliber player remains within reach. But he’s got to bring it this year.
“It’s crazy how bad stuff happens to you, or stuff happens that you don’t expect, it leads you to go deeper into your craft and go deeper into that grind, and maybe even go deeper into your head,” Igbinoghene said.
“Like coach said, pressure is going to build diamonds, and that pressure, whatever you say it is, it’s going to turn into something beautiful.”
Igbinoghene, who started two games as a rookie, was a healthy scratch in four of his first five games last season, a huge disappointment for a first-round pick. Cornerback Trill Williams, an undrafted rookie in 2021, was active over Igbonoghene for some of those games.
Igbinoghene started against Jacksonville in London, his first start of the 2021 season, and had a couple of hiccups against Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones, including a 28-yard touchdown pass shortly before halftime, but he played OK overall, according to Miami coaches.
The next step is playing well.
Igbinoghene expects Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to throw his way early and often Sunday. It makes sense. Igbinoghene is playing opposite Howard, an All-Pro cornerback . Nobody wants to throw at Howard. Being targeted is definitely on Igbinoghene’s mind.
“I have that in mind because that’s just how the league works,” Igbinoghene said. “X earned that respect and earned that label of guys not wanting to look at him because he’s been great in this league, he’s done a lot of great things.”
Igbinoghene thinks he, too, can do great things in this league. The offseason and training camp gave him that belief.
“I definitely have more confidence and I feel like confidence comes from preparing,” he said. “Anxiety and all that other stuff comes from not preparing. And when you’re training right and eating right, and you take care of your body, and you’re doing everything right, when you come to work every single day, you should have nothing but confidence for the future.”
And, yeah, he has a plan to stop the Patriots from picking on him, if that’s what happens.
“My job would just be to not allow them to catch it,” he said, “and so maybe they’ll stop coming my way after that.”
New Lawsuit Challenges Florida Medicaid Transgender Health Care Exclusion: NPR
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A new federal lawsuit has challenged the state of Florida’s efforts to exclude gender-affirming health care for transgender people from its state Medicaid program, calling the rule illegal, discriminatory and “government action.” dangerous”.
A coalition of legal groups filed the lawsuit on Wednesday on behalf of four Florida Medicaid recipients, who are either transgender or parents of transgender youth, in the Northern District of Florida.
“This exclusion is outright discrimination,” said Carl Charles, lead attorney for Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ civil rights organization that is leading the lawsuit and has litigated similar issues nationwide. “Transgender Medicaid beneficiaries deserve health care coverage without discrimination, just like any other Medicaid beneficiary in Florida.”
One of the four plaintiffs in the lawsuit, a 20-year-old transgender man named Brit Rothstein, was pre-cleared by Florida’s Medicaid program on August 11 for chest surgery scheduled for December, the complaint says.
The next day, according to the lawsuit, Rothstein learned that Florida had decided to remove Medicaid coverage for the procedure.
Jade Ladue, another plaintiff, said she and her husband began seeking medical care for her son, who is identified in the lawsuit as KF, after he came out as transgender at age 7. year.
KF’s doctor recommended puberty blockers, a common treatment for young transgender people that helps delay the effects of puberty, which he later received via an implant. Due to Ladue’s limited family income, the lawsuit says, the costs were covered by Medicaid.
In the future, KF may need monthly shoots that could cost more than $1,000 out of pocket, the lawsuit says. “For our family, it would be super stressful,” Ladue said. “Potentially, if it’s something we can’t afford, eventually we’ll have to consider leaving the state.”
About 5 million Floridians — nearly a quarter of state residents — rely on the state’s taxpayer-funded Medicaid program. More than half of the state’s children are covered by Medicaid, and most adult beneficiaries are either low-income parents or people with disabilities.
For years, the program covered the cost of gender-affirming health care for transgender people, including hormone prescriptions and surgeries. Advocacy groups estimate that 9,000 transgender people in Florida are currently using Medicaid for treatment.
In June, the state’s Medicaid regulator, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, released a report claiming that health care for gender dysphoria – the medical term for feelings of discomfort caused by a mismatch between gender identity and sex assigned at birth – are “experimental and experimental” and that studies showing mental health benefit are “of very poor quality and rely on unreliable methods”. The state’s report has been criticized by medical experts.
Then, last month, the agency implemented a new rule prohibiting health care providers from billing the Medicaid program for such treatments for transgender patients. These treatments are still covered for patients who are not transgender, the lawsuit says. (For example, cisgender children may be prescribed hormone blockers for a condition called “precocious puberty,” in which the body begins puberty too soon.)
The abrupt end of Medicaid coverage “will have immediate physical, emotional and psychological consequences for transgender Medicaid recipients,” the complaint states. The challengers called for the rule to be permanently imposed.
A handful of other states have similar exclusions. Lambda Legal has filed challenges in several cases, including in Alaska and West Virginia, where a federal judge ruled in August that the state’s Medicaid agency cannot exclude transgender healthcare from coverage.
Minneapolis man arrested in St. Paul shootings that killed 3, wounded 2 others
Police said Wednesday that a man is under arrest in a St. Paul shooting that killed three people and wounded two others.
St. Paul police and the FBI arrested Antonio Wright, 41, in Chicago on Wednesday morning.
The triple homicide happened Sunday afternoon in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Angelica Gonzales, 33, Cory Freeman, 42, and Maisha Spaulding, 44, died in the 900 block of Case Avenue.
Police said Wednesday they continue to investigate and can’t release further details at this time, including the circumstances of the shootings. Wright is a Minneapolis resident.
“I applaud our St. Paul officers’ diligent pursuit of those responsible for the nightmare we endured this weekend,” said Mayor Melvin Carter in a statement. “Thanks to their swift work, we can begin to heal and move forward.”
On Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call about 4:30 p.m. and found Gonzales, Freeman and Spaulding dead inside a residence. They discovered a man and a woman wounded outside. Paramedics took the two surviving victims to a hospital for treatment.
Interim St. Paul Police Chief Jeremy Ellison said Monday that investigators believed they knew who is responsible.
Canadian police arrest second stabbing suspect – The Denver Post
By ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED
JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the second suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the province of Saskatchewan has been located and is in custody.
Myles Sanderson was near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan around 3:30 p.m. local time, according to an RCMP statement.
Police previously issued a warning about a knife-wielding man driving a stolen white Chevy Suburban.
The manhunt for the two brothers had entered its third day. The fugitive’s brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson, 30, was found dead on Monday near the stabbing sites. Police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson, 32, killed his brother.
THIS IS THE BREAKING NEWS: Below is the previous story
As the manhunt dragged on for one of two brothers in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in Saskatchewan, the rampage raised questions on Wednesday about why the suspect – an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence – was on the streets in the first place.
Myles Sanderson, 32, was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of more than four years for assault and robbery charges. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for breaching the conditions of his release, although the details were not immediately clear.
His long and sinister rap sheet also showed that seven years ago he attacked and stabbed one of the victims killed during the weekend rampage, according to court records.
Canada’s Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said there would be an investigation into the parole board’s assessment of Sanderson.
“I want to know the reasons for the decision” to release him, Mendicino said. “I am extremely concerned about what happened here. A community was left in shock.
Sanderson and his brother Damien, 30, are accused of killing 10 people and injuring 18 in a series of attacks on an indigenous reservation and in the nearby town of Weldon. Damien was found dead on Monday and police are investigating whether his own brother killed him.
Investigators gave no reason for the bloodshed.
Authorities, meanwhile, issued an emergency alert Wednesday afternoon for a person with a knife traveling in a reportedly stolen white Chevy Avalanche. People are told to shelter in place.
The alert to phones said it could be linked to the stabbing rampage. Authorities sent the alerts to phones saying a vehicle with license 953 LPL had been stolen in Wakaw, Saskatchewan, about 66 miles southwest of where the massacre took place. He said the direction of travel is not known.
Police sent an alert on Tuesday which turned out to be a false alert.
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said nine of those killed were from James Smith’s Cree Nation: Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; and Robert Sanderson, 49, One was from Weldon, Wesley Patterson, 78. Authorities would not say how the victims might be related.
Mark Arcand said his half-sister Bonnie and son Gregory were killed.
“His son was lying there already deceased. My sister came out and tried to help her son, and she was stabbed twice, and she died right next to him,” he said. “Right outside her home, she was killed by senseless acts. She was protecting her son. She was protecting three little boys. That’s why she’s a hero.
Arcand rushed into the reserve on the morning of the looting. After that, he said, “I woke up in the middle of the night screaming and screaming. What I saw that day, I can’t get out of my head.
As for what sparked the violence, Arcand said, “We are all looking for the same answers. We don’t know what happened. Perhaps we will never know. This is the hardest part of it all.
Court documents say Sanderson attacked his in-laws Earl Burns and Joyce Burns in 2015, stabbing Earl Jones multiple times and injuring Joyce Burns. He later pleaded guilty to assault and threatening the life of Earl Burns.
Many of Sanderson’s crimes were committed while intoxicated, according to court records. He at one point told parole officials that substance use drove him crazy. Records showed he repeatedly violated court orders prohibiting him from drinking or using drugs.
Indigenous communities in Canada are plagued by drugs and alcohol.
“The drug problem and the alcohol problem on these reservations are out of control,” said Ivor Wayne Burns, whose sister was killed in the weekend bombings. “We have deaths and we asked before anything was done.”
Myles Sanderson’s childhood was marked by abuse, neglect and substance abuse, according to court records. Sanderson, who is Indigenous and grew up on the Cree reservation, population of 1,900, started drinking and smoking marijuana around age 12, and cocaine followed soon after.
In 2017, he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, punched a hole in a bathroom door while his two children were hiding in a bathtub and threw a block of cement at a vehicle parked outside, according to parole documents.
He got into a fight days later at a store, threatening to kill an employee and burn down his parents’ house, documents show.
In November, he threatened an accomplice to rob a fast food restaurant by bludgeoning him with a gun and stomping on his head. He then stood guard during the heist.
In 2018 he stabbed two men with a fork while drinking and knocked someone unconscious.
When he was released in February, the parole board placed conditions on his contact with his partner and children and also said he should not have relations with women without the written permission of his parole officer.
In granting Sanderson “statutory release,” parole authorities said, “It is the opinion of the Board that you will not pose an undue risk to society.”
Canadian law grants prisoners statutory release after they have served two-thirds of their sentence. But the parole board can impose conditions on that freedom, and inmates who violate them — as Sanderson has done more than once — can be sent back to prison.
Sharna Sugarman, who ran a GoFundMe for victims, questioned the parole board for releasing him and wondered why Sanderson was still at large so many months after he was found to be “unlawfully at large”.
“It’s just glaring to me,” said Sugarman, a counselor who counted one of the stabbing victims as a client. “If they claim they were looking for it, well, you weren’t looking that hard.”
Mendicino, the public security minister, said authorities must ensure nothing like this happens again.
“It is extremely important that when a person is at large and there is a warrant for their arrest, and they have a serious criminal history, that all the resources are there to be able to apprehend this person as quickly as possible. quickly as possible,” he said. “We have to look very carefully at what happened.”
AP writer Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City contributed to this report.
Repeat offender gets 56 months in prison for child pornography
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to an additional 56 months in prison for his second conviction on child pornography charges.
Ronald Leonard Koepke, 55, first was convicted in 2009 and sentenced to 43 months in prison for child pornography possession.
In February 2021, while staying at the Dorothy Day Center in St. Paul, he stopped making contact with police and was placed on probation with a stayed prison sentence for failing to register as a predatory offender.
Then, in January, he was sent back to prison for 18 months for violating the terms of his probation by possessing child pornography. He also had new criminal charges filed against him, which led to his latest prison sentence of 56 months last week.
The latest charges stem from an investigation that began in April 2020 when West St. Paul police received multiple reports from the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center concerning the well-being of a vulnerable adult. Koepke reportedly had been living with the person on and off and had been using meth and viewing child porn on his tablet.
Police obtained Koepke’s tablet and found “a substantial amount” of suspected child abuse material. The images were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, whose team late last year identified 327 images and two videos of child pornography.
Koepke pleaded guilty in July to three felony counts of child pornography possession. Ramsey County District Judge Paul Yang last week sentenced him to four years and eight months in prison, to be followed by 15 years of conditional release.
Koepke also must register as a predatory offender until 2036. Minnesota’s corrections system has classified him as a Level 3 predatory offender, indicating he presents a high risk of reoffending.
Koepke also has prior convictions for drunken driving, burglary, domestic assault, making terroristic threats, theft, check forgery, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Discarded bottles, flares used as riot police and stewards broadcast fan violence during and after Tottenham’s Champions League win over Marseille
There were some unsavory scenes at the end of Tottenham’s Champions League clash against Marseille with fans seen battling it out in the stands.
Spurs marked their return to Europe’s premier club competition with a 2-0 victory against the French side.
However, the match was marred by scenes in the stands with bottles and missiles being thrown between the two groups of supporters, with stewards and riot police having to intervene.
Sam Matterface said in a commentary for talkSPORT in the final moments of the game: “Look at the Marseille fans on the other side, they’re trying to get to the Tottenham fans.
“They throw things at Tottenham fans and they charge towards the segregation net.
“Inappropriate scenes. There is a horde of stewards and riot police now getting involved as bottles are thrown either side of the divide.
“It’s an absolutely disgraceful way to end the match… the police are trying to form a line between the two groups of supporters to prevent the missiles from being launched between the two groups of supporters.
“There has been an outbreak and Marseille supporters are being chased away.
DIRECT
Napoli 4 Liverpool 1 LIVE: Hosts go wild in brutal display as Reds are crushed
Legend
Joey Barton joins Marseille ultras away at Tottenham
shock
Tottenham v Marseille LIVE: Spurs kick off UCL campaign and face old foe Arsenal
new
Chelsea confident of appointing Potter as new manager after Tuchel sacking, UCL live
in talks
Chelsea confident of appointing Potter as new manager as he talks to Boehly
HUGE
Keira Walsh achieves world record transfer from Man City to Barcelona
Oops
Spurs and Arsenal trailing for social media and PR mistakes ahead of European ties
shock
Tuchel’s ax ‘too soon’, says Murphy as Jordan claims Chelsea already have replacement
“I don’t know what started because we weren’t aware of it, but it escalated very quickly.”
After the game, Adrian Durham added: “There are still things, it looked like bottles were thrown mainly from Marseille supporters towards Spurs supporters.
“Every now and then something will be sent back angry by the Spurs fans, but there’s no doubt from what we saw towards the end of the game that the Marseille fans were the aggressors.
“They were the ones who made their way to the cordon approaching and confronting the Spurs fans and then launching various missiles at them.
“Towards the end of the game it was very, very ugly and I’m sure there will be repercussions.
“Spurs fans mostly had their arms outstretched not saying ‘come on, let’s go’ but ‘what’s going on? “”
The situation then seemed to calm down, but further problems in the stands were spotted a few minutes later.
Matterface added: “There are other issues, a flare has been dropped or thrown from the Spurs side of this end to our left, there are seats billowing with smoke and stewards are rushing to keep people away of some sort of incendiary device. They’ve fixed it now.
“It’s a truly devastating night for a return to Champions League football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins shrugs off MVP predictions, prefers to focus on Sunday’s opener vs. Packers
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins woke up Wednesday morning to find out that not one but two NFL Network analysts have predicted he will be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player this season.
It all started late Tuesday night when NFL Network sent out a graphic that showed who some analysts picked for MVP. There were the typical predictions of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, but hall of fame wide receiver Michael Irvin selected Cousins.
Then on Wednesday morning, analyst Kyle Brandt said on “Good Morning Football” that Cousins is his MVP choice, as well. Brant pulled off a sweatshirt to unveil a Cousins No. 8 jersey when announcing his selection.
“It’s … good content on a Wednesday morning when they’re trying to fill a segment,” Cousins said about the predictions.
For what it’s worth, Brandt said he wanted to pick a “totally unforeseen, head-scratcher type of MVP.” He pointed to 2002, when former Vikings quarterback Rich Gannon came out of nowhere to be named MVP for the Oakland Raiders.
Brandt said Cousins “has the weapons, he has the experience, he has the new coach” to win the award. The new coach is offensive-minded Kevin O’Connell, and Cousins made note of some of the other top Vikings players when asked about the MVP predictions.
“It’s about the Vikings as a team being in a good place (and) they’re excited about (running back) Dalvin Cook and (wide receivers) Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson and (edge rushers) Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter,” Cousins said. “I know that, for me, team is how I’m able to have success at the quarterback position.
“(Winning the MVP is) the farthest thing from our minds. The Green Bay Packers and finding a way to beat them is really all that we’re focused on.”
The Vikings open the season against the Packers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cousins is fired up about going against the rival that has won four straight NFC North titles.
“It sure (would be) great to get out with a win, to get the wind at your back, especially at home, a divisional opponent,” he said. “It’s a good challenge for us.”
With the exception of 2020, when the preseason was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, this will mark the first time in his 11-year NFL career that Cousins has entered a regular season without getting a single exhibition game snap. The Vikings, wanting to keep players healthy, rested a number of top starters in the preseason.
“(Cousins has) gotten a month-plus of reps against a similar defensive structure,” O’Connell said about both the Vikings and the Packers playing a 3-4 scheme. “Obviously, I think if you could tell me right now that we’d be able to get him out there in all of the preseason games and get him safely off the field after getting some snaps, we’d all sign up for that.
“But I think the way we’ve challenged Kirk to practice, the way we’ve got the 80-plus reps against (San Francisco in joint practices), I think the way we’ve gotten a lot of scrimmage-esque type of routes (has helped). … And then obviously Kirk’s played a lot of football at this point in his career. … Will there be some butterflies and things early in the game for all of us?’ Probably. But I think Kirk will be just fine.”
Cousins also looked at the advantages and disadvantages of not playing in the preseason.
“The pros are obviously you’re standing here healthy,” he said. “The con would be that you don’t get that rep and that experience.”
In 2020, Cousins completed 19 of 25 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 43-34 loss to Green Bay in Week 1. Cousins said it wasn’t a “a big sticking point” not having any preseason action then and that he mostly remembers the eeriness of the game played before no fans at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In that game, Rodgers didn’t miss a beat, completing 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards with four touchdowns. He went on to win his third of four NFL MVP awards that season.
In 2021, Rodgers again didn’t play in the preseason and he won his latest MVP. But that time he didn’t tear it up in Week 1, completing just 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards with two interceptions in a 38-3 loss to New Orleans.
