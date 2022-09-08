News
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ opener vs. Patriots
1. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa vs. Patriots QB Mac Jones: The battle of two former Alabama first-round picks should be interesting. Jones (22 TDs, 13 INTs in 2021), a Pro Bowl selection, will likely look to get the ball out quickly to avoid Miami’s blitzes and pass rush.
Watch for Jones picking on CB Noah Igbinoghene, the replacement for Byron Jones (leg). Tagoavailoa (16 TDs, 10 INTs in 2021) must take advantage of WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to strike fear and confusion into the Patriots defense. Don’t focus on Tagovailoa’s deep throws, look for efficiency, decision-making and accuracy.
2. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel vs. Patriots coach Bill Belichick: This is New England’s biggest advantage and fortunately for Miami, it’s not an on-field advantage so its effect is limited. Still, we’re talking about the possible GOAT so his presence matters. Watch how Belichick defends Hill and see if he tries to take him out of the offense.
But it’s possible Belichick could focus on taking away the run game and forcing Tagovailoa to win it with his left arm. McDaniel, the rookie head coach, packs offensive creativity with talented, speedy players and a defense that seems to have play-making potential. Offensively, he’ll likely look to get the run game going and use it to throw off of play-action, and defensively expect lots of blitzes and heavy pressure on Jones. This should be a fun one to watch.
3. Patriots vs. Heat/humidity: Belichick brought his team down on Tuesday evening to practice in South Florida’s heat and humidity. We’ll see whether it helps. Hard Rock Stadium’s design puts the visiting sideline in oppressive, energy-draining sunlight the entire game during early afternoon matchups.
But perhaps Belichick is over-thinking the situation. During the past five years the Dolphins are 2-5 in September home games and have been outscored, 172-75. Interestingly, the majority of teams that have beaten Miami during that stretch — Buffalo (twice), Baltimore, New England and the Los Angeles Chargers — aren’t used to the heat and humidity, and didn’t arrive early for the game.
4. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill vs. Patriots secondary: Hill, who can take the top off of a defense in the blink of an eye, will be a focal point for both teams. Miami will mostly try to get him the ball in space so he can use his quickness, then his speed. But the Dolphins will take some deep shots, too.
New England will almost certainly double-cover Hill, a six-time Pro Bowl selection. But the Patriots’ starting CBs, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones, seem vulnerable vs. Hill. New England’s best counterpunches to Hill might be its pass rush and FS Devin McCourty. Whether or not Hill has a big day statistically, he’ll have an impact on the game.
5. Dolphins rushing defense vs. Patriots rushing offense: New England lost twice to Miami last year, but the Patriots had over 100 yards rushing in each game. If the Patriots are able to play a ball control offense led by their running game it’ll give Jones a huge break and possibly pressure Miami’s offense to pass more than it desires.
It also minimizes the role of Miami’s pass defense and pass rush, possibly the strongest aspects of the team. Miami’s run defense, led by DL Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, and LBs Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker, needs to be good.
News
WNBA 2022 playoffs – Will Chicago Sky or Connecticut Sun win semi-finals plagued by inconsistencies?
The Chicago Sky hosts the Connecticut Sun in only one win-win game remaining in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs, and one question remains: Will the real best team in this semi-final series please rise?
The two teams meet on Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2) in a decisive fifth game in a series that many did not expect to go this far. Chicago beat Connecticut 3-1 in the semifinals last season en route to the WNBA title, then won all four regular season matchups between the teams this year. If the Sun couldn’t beat the Sky once all season, could they really do it three times in the playoffs? We are about to find out.
Beginning in 2016, the league moved away from the WNBA Finals pitting the winners of the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs and changed to a format in which the top eight teams are seeded regardless of conference. But this year, the semi-finals ended in de facto clashes between East and West.
The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Seattle Storm 3-1 on Tuesday and await the winner of the Sky-Sun as the final opens in Vegas on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC). This semi-final had its ups and downs for both teams over the course of the series, but it all turned out in an exciting way. As good as the No. 4 seed Storm was, the No. 1 seed Aces was just a bit better.
But both the Sky and the Sun have had mediocre games in their series. The worst for Sky came in Game 4 on Tuesday, when they scored 80 points but lost by 24. After the Sun struggled hugely in the paint in their Game 3 loss on Sunday, they didn’t just turned things around, they set a WNBA playoff record for runs in the paint (66), and that has to be about Chicago.
“I’m sure that’s not how we wanted to play,” Chicago coach James Wade said. “But we have to find ways to have that high energy. It’s a knockout game now.”
Wade’s assessment of this semi-final so far? “It’s a messy show, it’s an ugly show, it’s a physical show, it’s a Connecticut show.”
The more this series has been played like this, the more it benefits the Sun. That’s not to say Connecticut can’t move the ball and execute a smooth offense; the Sun proved they could, especially in Game 4.
“The incredible heart and determination of our players to do what they are capable of,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said Tuesday.
The Sun’s Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, has been held to single digits in the past two games, something that hasn’t happened since late July. Still, as a team, the Sun looked as cohesive as any in the playoffs, trailing by 19 points apiece from DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams.
The Sun were 12-6 on the road in the regular season, as were the Sky. Las Vegas (13-5) was the only team with a better road record. Connecticut therefore has confidence in Chicago, especially after winning there in the first game of the series.
Both franchises have a lot at stake. The Sky want a shot at back-to-back championships, last time 20 years ago by the Los Angeles Sparks. Although she hasn’t confirmed any plans to play or retire beyond this season, Sky’s Candace Parker is 36 – the oldest player remaining in the playoffs – and doesn’t want that chance to go away. go away.
While this isn’t the Sun’s last opportunity with its current core to win a title, it’s getting closer to closing this window.
“It’s very thin in this league, the difference between winning and losing,” Miller said. “And it can change in a second.”
In which direction will it switch on Thursday? Will the Sky and Sun have a game as exciting as the four between Las Vegas and Seattle, or will the pendulum swing sharply in one direction?
“The home pitch and the crowd play a role,” Miller said. “But it will depend on who plays better for two hours on Thursday. We feel like we have a team that works hard and has guts, and I think that’s the kind of tenacity you need to win. a road win in a big game.”
News
Staff picks for Week 1 of 2022 NFL season: Bills vs. Rams, Steelers vs. Bengals, Buccaneers vs. Cowboys and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 1:
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bills
Childs Walker: Rams
Ryan McFadden: Rams
Mike Preston: Bills
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Saints
Childs Walker: Saints
Ryan McFadden: Saints
Mike Preston: Saints
San Fransisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: 49ers
Ryan McFadden: 49ers
Mike Preston: 49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bengals
Childs Walker: Bengals
Ryan McFadden: Bengals
Mike Preston: Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Lions
Mike Preston: Eagles
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Dolphins
Childs Walker: Dolphins
Ryan McFadden: Dolphins
Mike Preston: Patriots
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Jaguars
Childs Walker: Jaguars
Ryan McFadden: Commanders
Mike Preston: Commanders
Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers (Sunday 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Panthers
Childs Walker: Panthers
Ryan McFadden: Browns
Mike Preston: Browns
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Colts
Childs Walker: Colts
Ryan McFadden: Colts
Mike Preston: Colts
New York Giants at Tennessee Titans (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Titans
Childs Walker: Titans
Ryan McFadden: Titans
Mike Preston: Titans
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Vikings
Childs Walker: Packers
Ryan McFadden: Packers
Mike Preston: Packers
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs
Childs Walker: Chiefs
Ryan McFadden: Chiefs
Mike Preston: Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chargers
Childs Walker: Chargers
Ryan McFadden: Chargers
Mike Preston: Chargers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Cowboys
Childs Walker: Buccaneers
Ryan McFadden: Buccaneers
Mike Preston: Cowboys
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (Monday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Broncos
Childs Walker: Broncos
Ryan McFadden: Broncos
Mike Preston: Broncos
News
Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speak live during Q&A at the Cato Institute
[The stream is slated to start at 9:10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Thursday morning during a question-and-answer session at the Cato Institute, a Washington, DC-based think tank.
His remarks come as markets widely expect the Fed to make a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point hike in interest rates when it meets again on September 20-21.
In his final public remarks, delivered at the central bank’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell said there was “no need to stop or pause” when it comes to to raise interest rates. On Wednesday, Vice Chairman Lael Brainard backed up the remarks, promising that the Fed is “in this as long as it takes” to successfully bring down inflation.
The Fed has raised its benchmark borrowing rate four times this year, to a target range of 2.25% to 2.5%. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she would like to see the rate climb above 4% by early 2023.
Read more
Market braces for another three-quarter point hike from the Fed this month
Fed’s Williams pushes back on market expectations of rate cut next year
Fed rate hikes won’t bring inflation down as long as government spending stays high, newspaper says
News
Tim Hardaway explains bypassing Pat Riley, Alonzo Mourning as Hall of Fame presenters
When Tim Hardaway is inducted Saturday into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, neither Pat Riley nor Alonzo Mourning will be at his side. The former All-Star point guard says it’s not a not a Miami Heat snub, but rather a show of respect for his playing roots.
While, as previously enshrined members of the Hall, both Riley and Mourning are eligible to serve as presenters, Hardaway instead opted to delegate the ceremonial positions to those who fostered his love of the game from before his career renaissance with the Heat alongside Mourning and under the coaching of Riley.
Hardaway, 56, elected to be presented by Isiah Thomas (Hall Class of 2000), Mitch Richmond (’14), Chris Mullin (’11), Yolanda Griffith (’21) and Nate Archibald (’91).
“There’s one thing I do know I want to tell you, it takes a village to raise a kid, Chicago South Side raised a kid. This is Chicago South Side. This is for them,” Hardaway said of his decision to bypass the option of having Riley, Mourning, or even former Golden State Warriors coach Don Nelson at his side.
“Isiah Thomas, I grew up watching him play, my basketball idol, no question, from the city of Chicago,” Hardaway explained “Nate Archibald, my college assistant coach, came back to his alma mater and coached me [at Texas-El Paso] and helped me understand. Yolanda Griffith, we went to high school together. We graduated in the same class. And I wanted to acknowledge her as being the first, before me, and wanted people to understand that. She was a Hall of Famer before me and she needs to be recognized.”
Then there are Mullin and Richmond, alongside whom Hardaway thrived upon his NBA arrival in the Warriors’ high-octane Run TMC offense (T for Tim. M for Mitch, C for Chris).
Hard choices, Hardaway said.
“I’m sorry, everybody can’t be there,” he said of those standing alongside on stage. “And I’ll tell you this, in my speech I can’t even mention a lot of people that I want to mention, because it’s a lot of us going up this year. So I can’t mention a lot of people I want to mention.”
Hardaway said he insead will make a point of mentioning those from his Heat years during the Hall of Fame’s media session on Friday, whitch, like Saturday’s ceremony, will be televised on NBA TV.
In addition to Hardaway, this year’s Hall class includes four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili, two-time NCAA National Coach of the Year Bob Huggins, NBA sixth-winningest coach George Karl and longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans. On the women’s side, the Hall will welcome five-time WNBA All-Star Lindsay Whalen, four-time WNBA All-Star Swin Cash and NCAA national champion and WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley.
Also be be inducted: Lou Hudson from the Veterans Committee; Larry Costello and Del Harris from the Contributor Committee; Theresa Shank-Grentz from the Women’s Veterans Committee; Radivoj Korac from the International Committee; and Wyatt “Sonny” Boswell, Inman Jackson, and Albert “Runt” Pullins from the Early African American Pioneers Committee.
Among those from the Heat scheduled as of midweek to be in attendance in Springfield, Mass., for Hardaway’s induction are Mourning, now a Heat executive; coach Erik Spoelstra; General Manager Andy Elisburg; Assistant General Manager Adam Simon; Scouting Director Keith Askins, also a former Hardaway teammate; as well as several other members of the team’s front office.
While a scheduling conflict arose for Riley, he was effusive in his praise of Hardaway when interviewed for the event’s program that will be distributed at the Hall of Fame’s ceremony.
“I had just come from New York and we had a team that was noted for defense and things of that nature, you know, rough and tumble. I needed to get a point guard, and Tim was available,” Riley said of acquiring Hardaway for the Heat from the Warriors in 1996.
“He was not the explosive, up-and-down-the-court kind of a player. He could keep a team really organized. He was tough as nails, and we were fortunate to have him.”
News
Chicago police release photos of suspects in attempted robbery and fatal stabbings on loop – NBC Chicago
Police are still looking for suspects believed to be responsible for a violent armed robbery and fatal stabbing Tuesday night in Chicago’s Loop neighborhood.
The fatal stabbing, which police say took place just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, occurred in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street, not far from the Chicago Board of Trade.
Authorities say two suspects approached the 41-year-old victim, stabbed, punched and kicked him repeatedly while trying to take his belongings. The suspects then fled.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
“It’s very upsetting for me and other people who work in the area,” said one resident. “You can’t walk on the sidewalk. It’s not even midnight yet, and you have to fend for your life.”
Police released photos and descriptions of the suspects on Wednesday and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them. Authorities say a suspect is wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, a baseball-style cap, blue jeans and dark shoes. The other is believed to be wearing a gray hooded jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and a white cast or wrap on his right hand or arm.
Authorities are asking the public to walk in pairs and report to the police any “suspicious person hanging around the area”.
News
Soldier Field replaces Kentucky bluegrass with Bermuda grass in hopes that it’s stronger, faster and safer.
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos will feel more than the typical Week 1 excitement when he practices at Soldier Field on Friday.
He’s also eager to examine a new playing surface he hopes will make it easier to kick at home starting in Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
Earlier this week, the Bears resodded Soldier Field with Bermuda grass, replacing the old Kentucky bluegrass.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the change was in the works for some time, though it wasn’t implemented until after Soldier Field hosted German metal band Rammstein’s concert Saturday.
The change comes after field conditions were so bad during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13 that they drew the attention of NFL Players Association President JC Tretter, who tweeted that the league and teams “clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on.”
“We feel it’s going to be a nice surface,” Eberflus said. “It’s going to be a fast surface, which I think lends to help us out. … We want a long, fast, athletic football team. So that lends to our advantage.”
Santos was honest about the field conditions during the Family Fest practice on Aug. 9 and the Chiefs game, the only exhibition at Soldier Field this year. He noted how he walked around before the practice identifying troublesome holes and said he has had to be cautious over the years on long kicks because of how the grass affected his plant foot.
“I’ve seen better,” he said after the practice. “It’s just what we have to deal with.”
Now he’s hopeful the new grass will be stronger and cause fewer problems.
“The Bermuda has always been a shorter grass. It’s not that long one, the crabgrass that it’s been in the past,” Santos said. “You can see more of the ball. The plant foot is tighter.
“The other one, the grass got ripped out too easily. They just came at halftime and put sand down. It just becomes a sandy field that they spray painted green. So (now) it becomes a surface that’s used in a lot of places.”
Bermuda grass is known to be better for warmer climates, but Soldier Field spokesman Luca Serra said its success at colder-weather stadiums, including in Kansas City and Baltimore, helped to sway stadium and Bears decision-makers, who used Carolina Green Corporation to sod.
Eberflus said the Indianapolis Colts had Bermuda grass in their practice facility. Santos kicked on it in Kansas City, where Bears general manager Ryan Poles spent his previous 13 seasons.
“(The Chiefs) are in similar weather,” Santos said. “They had a heating system underneath the field to keep it warm. So I’ve been familiar with that, and the Bermuda is a better grass to kick. It’s just in this cold, if you can grow it and protect it, then it’s a great thing.”
Soldier Field’s Kentucky bluegrass surface typically was resodded one to three times per season, and it will be a feeling-out process for the Bears and Soldier Field crews how often and when resodding will be done this season.
Rye seed first is added as the weather gets colder so the grass becomes a bit of a hybrid. A later winter would help the Bermuda grass last longer at Soldier Field, which also has a heating system to help maintain the grass.
Serra said Carolina Green took acres of grass and grew it on plastic trays, a tactic that helped strengthen the grass before it was brought to Chicago. Resodding less than a week before the opener is fairly typical, Serra said, and the Bears were pleased with how it turned out.
Santos said he will check out Friday how it turned out. He isn’t the only Bears player excited about the change.
“I bring like five pairs of cleats every week, so maybe I can just stick to the one pair,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “I’m glad to hear we’re switching it up a little bit. And I think that will benefit the players for sure and in a safety sense as well.”
