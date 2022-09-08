Could Bojan Bogdanovic emerge as a Heat compromise answer to the striker? – Denver Post

Connect with us

Could Bojan Bogdanovic emerge as a Heat compromise answer to the striker?

Gunman Tries To Break Into Fbi Office And Is Injured In A Standoff
News

ASK IRA: Could Bojan Bogdanovic emerge as a Heat compromise answer at forward?

September 8, 2022

Q: Who says no: Bojan Bogdanovic for Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven? – A.T.

A: I would think the Jazz, although it is a permutation that would raise concerns for the Heat, as well. Foremost, while the young players certainly might intrigue Danny Ainge and the Jazz, the Duncan Robinson factor seems like a deal breaker. While Bojan Bogdanovic is entering the final season on his deal, Robinson has this season and three more left. Even with Duncan not fully guaranteed in his final year, that’s still an additional $47 million for Utah to absorb beyond this coming season. From a Heat perspective, the deal would put the Heat into the tax and then further move them in with the need to sign at least one additional player to meet the NBA roster requirement. All of that said, Bogdanovic, 33, would be a decent lineup compromise choice, particularly with the odometer running on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. But it also comes down to what they see in the long-time futures of Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven. Plus, you would lose a salary chip in Robinson for a bigger deal down the road.

Q: How does Philadelphia sign the former Sixth Man of the Year for the minimum in Montrezl Harrell as a back-up to PJ Tucker and we can’t even get a power forward? – Karl, Kappa, Hawaii.

A: By having a free agent who gave up money to facilitate such manipulations below the hard cap, which is what James Harden did for the 76ers. The Heat did not have such leeway with their leading men locked into contracts, with the NBA not allowing restructuring in the midst of a deal. Harden hit an option year at the right time, even if there might be some funny business down the road to recoup what sacrificed.

Q: First the 76ers snipe P.J. Tucker, now they sign Montrezl Harrell? I bet Philly’s next move is to trade for Jae Crowder so they can corner the market in aging, plus defending power forwards and centers. – David.

A: I wouldn’t overstate either, particularly Montrzel Harrell. What the 76ers mostly accomplished was adding enough beef to allow for time off for Joel Embiid, with Harrell also potentially allowing for time off for Tucker.

News

Liverpool v Wolves LIVE commentary: Reds have beaten Wanderers 11 times in a row and under pressure Klopp needs another at Anfield

September 8, 2022

Liverpool will need to dig deep and bounce back from their poor start to the season when they host Wolves in the Premier League this Saturday.

With the exception of Bournemouth’s 9-0, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have had a tough run recently and were hammered by Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Pressure is mounting on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

The pressure is mounting on Klopp and his star players and they must fight back ahead of a turbulent series of fixtures.

Liverpool are already six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and need to start closing that gap as soon as possible.

Wolves, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the campaign against Southampton last weekend and will be eager to build on that.

But they have a dismal record against Liverpool having lost their last 11 league meetings.

Liverpool v Wolves: talkSPORT coverage

This Premier League clash will take place on Saturday, September 10.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 3 p.m.

talkSPORT 2 coverage will begin at 2pm with Dan Windle while commentary will come from Ian Danter and former Arsenal winger Perry Groves.

To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Wolves Beat Southampton Last Weekend But Have A Dismal Record Against Liverpool

Getty

Wolves beat Southampton last weekend but have a dismal record against Liverpool

Liverpool v Wolves: team news

Liverpool have several injury issues to contend with as Jordan Henderson, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain out.

Calvin Ramsay isn’t ready to line up a team for the day just yet, but Curtis Jones could be involved this weekend.

Fabio Carvalho suffered a knock last weekend so could miss.

Wolves signing Sasa Kalajdzic will begin his recovery from an ACL injury.

Fellow striker Raul Jimenez could also miss out.

Bruno Lage faces a race against time to get Diego Coast in time for this weekend’s game.

The former Chelsea striker Costa is set to sign a one-year deal but the relevant paperwork must be submitted to the Premier League on Friday midday for him to play at Anfield.

Liverpool v Wolves: what has been said?

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk: “We have to stick together, not point fingers. Everyone knows that everyone can do better.

“We are not robots, we are trying to perform and you can have bad times. It’s how you handle them and now we’ll definitely watch what happened together, talk to each other and focus on the match ahead of us.

“It’s good for us that there is a game soon enough after that and I hope [we] achieve excellent performance and result.

“Obviously we all know we can do better. We all want to win games.

“We’ve been through it all, this team has won it all and we have to stick together. We are in a situation where we expect a lot more from ourselves and we have to be with each other.

“We are all human beings, we go through tough times together and the only way to get through it is to get it together and be together, so we will.”

Liverpool Have Been Mediocre So Far This Season

Getty

Liverpool have been mediocre so far this season

Liverpool vs Wolves: Match Facts

  • Liverpool have taken more shots (117) and more shots on target (39) than any other Premier League side this season. They managed eight shots on target in their goalless draw with Everton last time out, their highest in a league game without scoring since May 2017 (8 against Southampton).
  • No team has scored fewer Premier League goals than Wolves so far this season (3), while they also have the worst shot conversion rate so far this season (4%). However, Bruno Lage’s side have conceded the fewest goals so far (4), conceding just 6% of their shots faced.
  • Wolves have not scored in the second half in any of their last seven Premier League games – it is their longest such streak in the competition, while the last team to have a longer streak was Southampton between October and December last season (8).
  • Wolves secured their first win in 13 Premier League games last time out against Southampton, last winning back-to-back league games in March. They have lost five of their last seven away games (D2), although their last road win came on Merseyside (1-0 at Everton in March).
  • Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League games at Anfield (W20 D6), keeping 15 clean sheets in this run. In the 11 games they conceded, they conceded the opening goal eight times, including each of the last six.
  • Wolves have lost 18 of their last 20 away league games against Liverpool, apart from 1-0 wins in January 1984 and December 2010.
  • Liverpool have won each of their last 11 Premier League games against Wolves – in their league history they have won only more consecutively against West Bromwich Albion (12 between 1985 and 2010).
  • Daniel Podence has scored two of Wolves’ three Premier League goals this season, with no team having fewer different goalscorers than Wolves this season (2). In six games this season, Podence have already equaled their Premier League goal tally last season (2 in 26 games).
  • Mohamed Salah has created more chances than any other Premier League player this season (24), while Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold has played at least 20 more passes (including crosses) into the box than any another player this season (95 ).
  • All three of Roberto Firmino’s Premier League goals for Liverpool this season have come in home games, while his five strikes last season were canceled out. He has been directly involved in seven goals in his last three league appearances at Anfield (3 goals, 4 assists).

Sports

News

Kevin Shird: Reparations would acknowledge injustice

September 8, 2022

It’s widely understood that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. evolved significantly on the issue of reparations during his short lifetime. Toward the start of his career, he was a moralist in his thinking, rather than the radical economic thinker he later became. In 2018, I befriended Dr. King’s former barber, Nelson Malden, now in his late 80s, and wrote a book with him titled “The Colored Waiting Room” about Nelson’s life and the American civil rights movement. Nelson relayed an interesting anecdote to me regarding a debate Dr. King had inside his barbershop with a sociology professor.

Nelson told me that King said to the professor, “Morality is one of the strongest forces in the American family.” The professor disagreed with King and said, “I beg your pardon, sir, but I believe that economics is the strongest force in the American family.” The professor went on to say, “When the Europeans came to this country, one of the first things they did was build the top universities in the New England area to educate themselves. When they got oranges in Florida, sugar cane in Louisiana, oil in Texas, grapes in California and tobacco in Virginia, they built Wall Street to control the capital, and then they built West Point to defend it.” He ended by saying, “That is the United States of America.”

Nelson reminded me that just before King was murdered, he began to speak out more publicly about economic injustice and inequality. He famously wrote: “No amount of gold could provide an adequate compensation for the exploitation and humiliation of the Negro in America down through the centuries. Not all the wealth of this affluent society could meet the bill. Yet a price can be placed on unpaid wages.”

The more I think about it, particularly in today’s post Breonna Taylor and post George Floyd worlds, the more I come to the same conclusion. Reparations — that is to say, compensation today for historic injustice — would be a major step forward in correcting these enormous infringements on civil liberties.

Why aren’t more people educating themselves on the idea of reparations to the African American descendants of slaves? We know the U.S. can afford it, since they spend trillions of dollars every few years to offer tax breaks and bailouts to billionaires and corporations. This country benefited significantly from the American slave trade. Those who enslaved people grew rich from free labor. They paid taxes, and those tax dollars were used to fund the construction of roads, bridges, towns and more. Building that infrastructure helped to grow and establish this place we call America. Our government is a co-conspirator in this matter, not just some passive onlooker who watched from the sideline.

And the old racist trope that tells us that some people who receive reparation payments would just “blow” the money on meaningless things has been shot to pieces. Economists have informed us that stimulus payments to Americans during the pandemic would “stimulate” the economy, and their advice won over members of both houses of Congress. So, the argument that reparation recipients would mismanage their money is not a valid argument.

Economic disparities in the Black community are a real problem, and reparation payments could help level the playing field, even bridge the gap in disparities in health, education, and access to capital for entrepreneurs and homeownership. Governments have made reparations payments before to specific groups who suffered enormous injustices. This is not new.

But reparations for me means more than just a check in my hand.

Reparations for me means more than just a down payment on my children’s education. Reparations for me means more than just a down payment on a home. Reparations for me means more than just an acknowledgment by America that atrocities were committed for hundreds of years on the same soil where we live today.

Reparations means that the life of my great-great-grandmother, Hana Washington, who was sexually assaulted in 1883 in Mississippi by a white man, is acknowledged. Reparations for me means that the life of my great-grandmother, Mary Washington, who was born into this world as a misbegotten child after a crime was committed against her 20-year-old mother, is acknowledged.

If history matters to white Southerners who cherish their Confederate flags and statues of treasonous generals who lost the Civil War, then the history of the injustices committed against Black people over centuries should matter just as much to the rest of America.

Reparations would show that it does.

Kevin Shird ([email protected]) is an author and activist. He wrote this column for the Baltimore Sun.

News

European Central Bank set to join US Fed in giant rate hikes

September 8, 2022

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank is set to join the US Federal Reserve in making a huge interest rate hike on Thursday as it tries to stamp out record inflation – although it risks worsening a recession which, according to economists, is weighing on Europe.

The bank’s board of governors meeting isn’t about whether to raise its main benchmark for the 19 countries that use the euro, but by how much: between half a percentage point or three-quarters of a point. unprecedented, analysts said. The bank made its first hike in 11 years at its last meeting in July, raising rates by half a point when they usually only change by a quarter of a point.

The ECB, which once expected no rate hikes this year, tore up its roadmap in the face of record inflation of 9.1% last month, which was driven by soaring natural gas prices and lasted a long time. longer than expected. Inflation is well above the bank’s 2% target considered the healthiest for the economy.

The central bank’s rationale for a three-quarter point increase would be that “failure to act today would lead to bigger moves and higher costs in the future,” said Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management.

The price of natural gas – used to generate electricity, heat homes and run factories – has risen more than tenfold as Russia slowed deliveries as tensions mount over war in Ukraine. European politicians call it blackmailing their support for Kyiv.

The resulting inflation is making everything from groceries to utility bills more expensive, creating a cost of living crisis that will only get worse as many economists predict the euro zone will slide into recession at the end of this year and in 2023.

During her last press conference in July, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that according to the bank’s basic economic forecast, “there is no recession, neither this year nor next year. . Is the horizon darkened? Of course it is.

Raising interest rates is the typical central bank antidote for higher inflation. Higher rates influence the cost of credit throughout the economy, making it more expensive to borrow, consume and invest, which dampens demand for goods. The problem is that inflation comes not so much from the demand side, but from the supply side of the economy – the costs of oil and natural gas – which the ECB can’t do much about directly.

The ECB is lagging behind other central banks in raising interest rates, and analysts say it is now worried about its credibility as an inflation fighter, opening the possibility of rates rising faster than expected, even in a few weeks.

Its benchmark is 0.5% for loans to banks. The Fed’s main benchmark is 2.25% to 2.50% after several large rate hikes, including two by three-quarters of a point. The Bank of England’s key benchmark is 1.75%.

A senior ECB official, Isabel Schnabel, said last month that “determination” is better than “prudence”, which threatens to let inflation become embedded in people’s expectations for prices and wages. This is when it would be much more difficult to control.

Decisive action now offered the chance to stifle excessive inflation “even at the risk of weaker growth and higher unemployment”, said Schnabel, a member of the six-member board that manages the bank. from day to day, on August 27 at a federal conference. Reserve Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Price stability is the bank’s main mandate under the Treaty on European Union.

The ECB’s action would come “even at the cost of inflicting more short-term pain on households, workers and businesses,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank. “However, the ECB has good reason to be more aggressive.”

Otherwise, bringing down entrenched inflation “in the future could be even more costly,” he said.

Higher interest rates would help support the euro’s exchange rate against the dollar by increasing demand for euro-denominated investment assets. The recent drop in the Euro to less than $1 – due to soaring energy costs and deteriorating economic prospects – increases inflation as it makes imported goods more expensive.

Some believe the central bank is overreacting.

“There is a major risk that this determined approach by the ECB will lead not only to weaker growth and employment than today, but also to a level below that necessary to control inflation,” wrote Erik. F. Nielsen, Group Chief Economic Advisor at UniCredit Bank.

“Growing reputational concerns” could lead the ECB – and possibly the Fed as well – to overdo monetary tightening, he added.

“We are still struggling to see how aggressive rate hikes can bring down headline inflation in the eurozone,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief eurozone economist at ING Bank. “The economy is far from overheating and will almost inevitably fall into a winter recession, even without further rate hikes.”

News

Ross Douthat: Does Biden really believe we are in a crisis of democracy?

September 8, 2022

Strip away the weird semi-fascist optics, the creepy crimson lighting and the Marines standing sentinel, and the speech President Joe Biden gave on Thursday night outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall could have been given by other prominent Democrats throughout the Trump era.

The song is always the same: On the one hand, dire warnings about Trumpian authoritarianism and the need for all patriotic Republicans and independents to join the defense of American democracy; on the other, a strictly partisan agenda that offers few grounds for ideological truce, few real concessions to beliefs outside the liberal tent.

In this case, Biden’s speech conflated the refusal to accept election outcomes with opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage — implying that the positions of his own Catholic Church are part of a “MAGA Republican” threat to democracy itself — while touting a State of the Union-style list of policy achievements, a cascade of liberal self-praise.

The speech’s warning against eroding democratic norms was delivered a week after Biden’s own semi-Caesarist announcement of a $500 billion student-loan forgiveness plan without consulting Congress. And it was immediately succeeded by the news that Democrats would be pouring millions in advertising into New Hampshire’s Republican Senate primary, in the hopes of making sure that the Trumpiest candidate wins through — the latest example of liberal strategists deliberately elevating figures their party and president officially consider an existential threat to the Republic.

The ultimate blame for nominating those unfit candidates lies with the GOP electorate, not Democrats. But in the debate about the risks of Republican extremism, the debate the president just joined, it’s still important to judge the leaders of the Democratic Party by their behavior. You may believe that American democracy is threatened as at no point since the Civil War, dear reader, but they do not. They are running a political operation in which the threat to democracy is leverage, used to keep swing voters onside without having to make difficult concessions to the center or the right.

It’s easy to imagine a Biden speech that offered such concessions without giving an inch in its critique of Donald Trump. The president could have acknowledged, for instance, that his own party has played some role in undermining faith in American elections, that the Republicans challenging the 2020 result were making a more dangerous use of tactics deployed by Democrats in 2004 and 2016.

Or his condemnations of political violence could have encompassed the worst of the May and June 2020 rioting, the recent wave of vandalism at crisis pregnancy centers or the assassination plot against Justice Brett Kavanaugh as well as MAGA threats.

Or instead of trying to simply exploit the opportunities that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision has created for his party, he could have played the statesman, invoked his own Catholic faith and moderate past, praised the sincerity of opponents of abortion and called for a national compromise on abortion — a culture war truce, if you will, for the greater good of saving democracy itself.

You can make a case for Biden refusing these gestures (or a different set pegged to different non-liberal concerns). But that case requires private beliefs that diverge from Biden’s public statements: In particular, a belief that Trumpism is actually too weak to credibly threaten the democratic order, and that it’s therefore safe to accept a small risk of, say, a Trump-instigated crisis around the vote count in 2024 if elevating Trumpists increases the odds of liberal victories overall.

For actual evidence supporting such a belief, I recommend reading Julian G. Waller’s essay “Authoritarianism Here?” in the spring 2022 issue of the journal American Affairs. Surveying the literature on so-called democratic backsliding toward authoritarianism around the world, Waller argues that the models almost always involve a popular leader and a dominant party winning sweeping majorities in multiple elections, gaining the ground required to entrench their position and capture cultural institutions, all the while claiming the mantle of practicality and common sense.

As you may note, this does not sound like a description of the current Republican Party — a minority coalition led by an unpopular chancer that consistently passes up opportunities to seize the political center, a party that enjoys structural advantages in the Senate and the Electoral College but consistently self-sabotages by nominating zany or incompetent candidates, a movement whose influence in most cultural institutions collapsed in the Trump era.

If Jan. 6 and its aftermath made it easier to imagine a Trumpian GOP precipitating a constitutional crisis, they did not make it more imaginable that it could consolidate power thereafter, in the style of Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Venezuela’s Hugo Chávez or any other example. Which in turn makes it relatively safe for the Democratic Party to continue using crisis-of-democracy rhetoric instrumentally, and even tacitly boost Trump within the GOP, instead of making the moves toward conciliation and cultural truce that a real crisis would require.

Such is an implication, at least, of Waller’s analysis, and it’s my own longstanding read on Trumpism as well.

That reading may well be too sanguine. But in their hearts, Joe Biden and the leaders of his party clearly think I’m right.

Ross Douthat writes a column for the New York Times.

News

Apple Watch Ultra pre-order: Apple's first rugged smartwatch starts at $799

September 8, 2022

This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.

Apple unveiled a brand new Apple Watch lineup: Apple Watch Ultra. The device is now available for pre-order and will ship on September 23.

Revealed alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Ultra offers a more robust Apple Watch experience with several features aimed at elite athletes, hikers and divers. The Ultra offers the largest and brightest Apple Watch display yet with a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire crystal. The device is more durable than ever with MIL-STD-810H certification for altitude, temperature and dust, as well as a higher water resistance rating up to EN13319 for diving. There’s also a new customizable action button that provides instant access to a range of features to suit your needs.

A main feature of the Apple Watch Ultra for outdoor types is increased battery life, now up to 36 hours per charge – double that of regular Apple Watch models – and which can be extended up to 60 hours with a new low – power setting.

The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799 (£849, AU$1,299). We’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any Apple Watch Ultra deals as they appear.

Best Apple Watch Ultra pre-order deals

Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Order: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts At $799Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Order: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts At $799

Apple/Dawnthea Lisco/CNET Price

Pre-order your Apple Watch Ultra from Apple to be among the first to try out its first rugged smartwatch. All configurations are $799 and will start shipping September 23

Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Order: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts At $799Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Order: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts At $799

Apple

Place your Apple Watch Ultra pre-order on Amazon and receive yours on September 23.

Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Order: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts At $799Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Order: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts At $799

Apple

Best Buy now has all Apple Watch Ultra configurations up for preorder with release day shipping still available. You’ll also get four months free of Apple Fitness Plus, in addition to six months of Apple Music and four months of Apple News Plus for new or returning subscribers.

