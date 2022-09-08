Dappradar X Bga Blockchain Games Report #7 Released

To illustrate how blockchain gaming has emerged as the frontrunner of the next web3, DappRadar, the global app store for decentralized applications has released its Blockchain Games Report #7, which focuses on the most noteworthy recent advancements in the space.
As per the report, the average number of Unique Active Wallets (UAW) engaging with blockchain games in August was 847,000; this was a decrease of 11% month over month, but still represented more than 50% of UAW engagement overall.
The leading protocol Wax saw a monthly decline of 8% in the average daily number of unique active wallets. Nonetheless, Wax hosts 40% of all gaming action. There was a monthly gain of 12% in daily UAWs on Hive, the second largest gaming blockchain and home to Splinterlands (MoM).
Additionally, the average daily volume of UAW transactions on the BNB Chain has increased to almost 92,000, a rise of 8% month over month. Furthermore, the monthly growth rate for Solana is 21%.
In addition, the overall trading volume of connected NFT games climbed by 13.25% month over month, and the number of sales increased by 83.36%, with over 1.3 million NFTs related to games being exchanged.
In the protocol market, Ethereum lost 14.40% of its value, to $11 million, while Solana gained over 171%, to $1.7 million. Ronin’s total trading volume has hit $8.2 million, representing a 27.64% MoM growth.
Key Takeaways
Despite the sluggish economy, over $750 million has been raised for Web3 games and metaverse projects since August 1.
Within its first two weeks of release, the new Flow-based game, Trickshot Blitz, attracted more than 400,000 unique active wallets (UAW) and processed 4.6 million transactions.
After a comprehensive reform of the game’s economy in June, Splinterlands has seen three consecutive months of growth.
With over $4 billion in cumulative NFT purchases and an average of over 36,000 gamers logging in each day over the last three months, Axie Infinity is clearly going smooth.
In August, $25 million was made through NFTs in virtual world games, an annual low; the Sandbox launches Alpha Season 3.
In light of the fact that just 1 in 12 blockchain games are mobile-friendly, Xterio was able to get $40 million in funding for mobile web3 games.
We have just entered a very formative period with enormous expansion possibilities. Some things might be better, yet innovation and progress are constants in this field. The road ahead for GameFi is paved with success, and the sector is well on its way to taking the web3 lead.
The new whale has acquired 3.37 trillion in a single transaction.
At the time of writing the SHIB is trading with a price of $ 0.00001212.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) experiences lots of whales in its daily routine. In reality, large whale wallets hold the majority of the SHIB in use. A new Shiba Inu whale, meanwhile, has just been born. In one transaction, the new whale acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB. The tokens have a breathtaking $42.76 million worth.
According to Etherscan.io the newborn whale wallet is mysterious and born a day ago and collected a massive amount of Shiba Inu in the last 24 hours, surpassing 3,370,315,050,342 (3.37T) and worth $42,769,297 ($42.76M).
And about this whale, nothing is known that will be an exchange, institution, or individual and has accumulated the massive tokens. But one thing is clear: unknown whales have known something about the forthcoming Shiba Inu event or market price that prompted them to snatch such huge Shibha Inu tokens.
At the time of writing, SHIBA is trading with a price of $ 0.00001212 and with an increase of 0.81%, and with a circulating supply of 549,063.28B SHIB
The Bitcoin price is hanging by a thread as it retraces its gains from yesterday’s trading session. Once again, macroeconomic forces seem to be taking over the price action as the number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization looks into the abyss of a potential fresh leg down.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price trades at $19,077 with a 5% loss and a 1% profit in the last 7 days and 24 hours, respectively. BTC is looking at two potential support levels in short timeframes to prevent further downside.
Bitcoin Price Reacts Bearish To ECB Interest Rates Hikes
Today was poised to be a volatile day as the Chairmans of two of the world’s largest central banks, the European Central Bank (ECB) led by Cristine Lagarde and the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) led by Jerome Powell, made important announcements.
The ECB announced a 75-basis point interest rate hike, the biggest in its history. In the coming months, the financial institution will continue to hike as they aim to “dampen demand and guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations”.
In addition to stopping inflation, the same target as the U.S. Fed, the ECB is looking to slow the Euro from crashing against the U.S. dollar. In light of the current macroeconomic uncertainty and the spike in global energy, people have been fleeting to the dollar.
This has led to a crash in the European currency, legacy financial markets, the Bitcoin price, and crypto markets. As Lagarde announced their measures, the Euro saw a small spike which could hint at a positive perception from the market.
Sell Liquidity Increases, Can Bitcoin Overcome It?
Both Lagarde and Powell agreed that the short term is hinting at more pain for the financial world. Initially, the Bitcoin price reacted to the downside but is still sitting at critical support and might be able to bounce from $19,000.
This level and $18,600 are operating as key support and bulls must maintain them to prevent further downside. As NewsBTC reported yesterday, it is critical that bulls reclaim upper levels at $19,000 and north of $20,500.
However, data from Material Indicators hints at short-term headwinds as the Bitcoin orderbook is seeing a spike in ask (sell) liquidity. $19,400 seems like critical low timeframe overhead resistance with around $10 million in ask orders.
BTC’s sell-off on Binance has reached the second-highest mark.
The miner-to-exchange transaction rate is also at its peak.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surge below $20K seems to have a negative impact on certain investors. The moment of BTC’s sell-off on Binance has reached the second highest mark. And the volume is expected to increase for some more time.
Recent incidents report the decline in market cap as well as in the price too. The miner-to-exchange transaction rate is also at its peak. This process specifies the transfer of coins from mining pools to exchange wallets.
At the time of writing, the price of BTC is at $ 19,248 and the trading volume is $ 34.68 B. In the last 24 hrs, the price traveled in the $18 K range but moved to $19 K by the day’s end. Though as per the variables, the Bitcoin is in the buy zone, the attitudes of the investors are different.
Bake token (BAKE) has struggled to break above the key resistance level of $0.29 as the price has remained in a range. For weeks, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fluctuated between $19,500 and $20,000, with the price stalling on the next movement. Most altcoins, including Bake token (BAKE), have struggled to break out of a downtrend as a result of this choppy movement. (Data from Binance)
Bake Token (BAKE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
BAKE has struggled to replicate the bullish move that saw the price rally to $2 in recent months, creating the excitement of a bull run.
After falling from an all-time high of $9, BAKE has struggled to stay afloat as the price keeps dwindling with no sign of a major bounce. With the current indicators, BAKE could be poised to rally from its weekly low of $0.2 to around $0.4.
The price of BAKE is facing resistance at $0.29; if the price of BAKE flips this region, we may see the price surge higher.
If the price of BAKE maintains this bullish structure, we could see the price of BAKE breaking off of its first resistance at $0.29 with more buy volumes.
Weekly resistance for the price of BAKE – $0.29-$0.4.
Weekly support for the price of BAKE – $0.2.
Price Analysis Of BAKE On The Daily (1D) Chart
Following the formation of a bullish pattern, the price of BAKE struggled to break above the symmetric triangle formed, as it broke below the bullish pattern, sending the price of BAKE to its daily support.
BAKE has since struggled to regain the bullish pattern, trading below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on a daily basis. The price levels of $0.285 and $0.56 correspond to the 50 and 200 EMAs, which act as resistance to the BAKE price.
Daily resistance for the BAKE price – $0.285.
Daily support for the BAKE price – $0.2.
BAKE Price Analysis On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of BAKE in the 4H timeframe continues to look bullish after forming a bullish divergence, with the price bouncing off from its downtrend line, rallying from $0.22 to $0.27.
BAKE price trades above the 50 EMA but below the 200 EMA. The price at 50 EMA, which correspond to $0.25, acts as support while the 200 EMA acts as resistance with the price at $0.275.
The price of BAKE needs to break above the 200 EMA price with good volume and have a chance to trend higher to a price of $0.4.
On the 4H chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for BAKE is below 50, indicating a moderate buy order.
Four-Hourly resistance for the BAKE price – $0.275-$0.4.
Buenos Aires, Argentina, 8th September, 2022, Chainwire
BC.GAME, the award-winning crypto casino, and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have entered into a global sponsorship agreement. The deal will open an international pathway for both brands to reach a broader audience and drive synergies between the organizations and casino players.
Fans and players from around the world will be able to enjoy the varied entertainment that BC.GAME has to offer. The crypto casino will support the Argentine national team during the coming months including its Qatar World Cup games. Famous players like Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, and Angel Di Maria will connect and engage with BC.GAME players.
The partnership is designed to build an international gateway for the AFA and BC.GAME to add new revenue streams through diverse verticals. For six months, both brands will collaborate and focus on capitalizing on the partnership to the fullest extent possible.
Chris Butler, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BC.GAME, said: “From a business perspective, the Argentine Football Association has proven to be a highly intuitive organization. At BC.GAME, we’re thrilled to find that many of our long-term goals are in perfect alignment with the AFA’s plans to form partnerships with the top companies in the blockchain industry.
“Moving forward, our aim is to introduce mutually beneficial revenue streams as well as providing unhindered access to our massive community of gamers, punters, and football fans who frequent the BC.GAME Casino and social channels.”
Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, added: “We are very happy to present this new agreement with BC.GAME. At AFA, we are always looking for opportunities to harness emerging technologies to improve the experience of our National Team and League fans. This agreement allows us to create new digital products and by this generate a new revenue stream. We welcome BC.GAME as a new commercial partner of our Association.”
About BC.GAME
BC.GAME is a community-based crypto casino that offers players the best online casino experience. Launched in 2017, BC.GAME is among the first casinos to support Lightning Network, not only revolutionizing the casino industry but also the blockchain space. With the recent addition of sports betting, users can enjoy more than 10,000 games including sports, slots, live table games, and even the famous bitcoin crash game. BC.GAME has won multiple industry awards making it the Crypto Casino of the Year (PR News Wire, 2022). The platform accepts many leading cryptocurrencies and recently started accepting fiat payments. Learn more: https://bcgame.com/
BC.GAME is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.
The price increase is 53.02% and trading volume has also surged by 105.6%.
LUNC has reached $ 0.0005 and has placed in the top 30 cryptocurrencies.
Terra classic’s (LUNC) massive fall because of its stablecoin made investors think that is the end for it in the crypto market. The crypto winter was not very fruitful for the majority of the cryptocurrencies. Some are still recovering from the catastrophic event. Recent updates and happenings in the Terra Classic ecosystem portray the bounce-back circumstance.
Currently, Terra Classic is placed among the top 30 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap. It holds the 26th position in the list as of now.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Retrieval
At the time of writing LUNC is trading at the price of $0.0005384 and with a circulating supply of $6,151.07 LUNC. Currently, the trading volume is $ 3.41 B. The price increase is 53.02% and trading volume has also surged by 105.6%. The market cap is $ 3.43 B.
The major exchanges in which Terra Classic is available for trading are Binance, Bybit, OKX, and much more. The price increase can be viewed as an outcome of the 1.2% burn tax proposal. The final decision will be made on September 10, and if positive the proposed mechanism will be implemented on September 20. The recent support from Binance and KuCoin is an added advantage for the 1.2% burn tax ideation.