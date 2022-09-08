News
Editorial: The Bears’ youth movement holds a lesson for Chicago
The Chicago Bears cut the team roster to 53 players last week, leaving it with the youngest bunch in memory. Rebuilding under a new management team, the Bears parted with older stars like Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Andy Dalton, all in their 30s, and stocked up on fresh faces born when the 1990s were giving way to a new millennium.
A team that had the second-oldest Week One roster in the NFL last year had 13 rookies and seven second-year players after its initial wave of cuts this year. As Tribune sports columnist Brad Biggs reported at the time, “The Bears have so many rookies on the roster, three first-year Joneses made it: left tackle Braxton, cornerback Jaylon and wide receiver Velus. Yes, they’re unrelated.”
The Bears have kept shaking things up, adding more young players who were cut from other teams and, as the season progresses, maybe they’ll add another Jones or two. We’re encouraged: The older guys weren’t getting the job done, and a youth movement could be just the ticket to reboot a struggling team.
Could the same approach also be just the ticket for Chicago as a whole?
Downtown Chicago continues to recover from a COVID-19 pandemic that left it awash in unwanted office space, vacant storefronts and underutilized transit lines. Tourism has made a comeback this summer, but, like the Bears, the city needs reinvention.
Our advice: Do like the Bears, and double down on youth.
Cities always have appealed to young people seeking to build careers and social networks, meet potential mates and take advantage of nightlife, arts and entertainment. Yet young adults never have influenced Midwestern urban planning to the same extent as, say, suburban commuters who traveled to downtown offices every day. That much is clear from archaic transit schedules alone.
Working from home during the pandemic revealed the inefficiency of the traditional commuting routine, and for many former cubicle denizens, there’s no going back, at least not five days a week. To get ahead of what comes next, the city needs to do a better job giving the young what they want. Hint: It’s not more surface parking lots nor another head-scratcher of a branding campaign.
Chicago needs to empower the young to work with city authorities to make its urban core healthier and more livable. That could mean changes that some would find unwelcome, such as eliminating parking spots, repurposing public space for bike lanes and providing stronger incentives for using public transit, assuming the city can make it safer and more efficient.
Similarly, the city would be more welcoming to newer generations if it added pet- and pedestrian-friendly green spaces and tended more closely to its valuable tree canopy. It also needs to cut red tape and otherwise assist downtown landlords converting now-obsolete office space into residences that young people could afford.
Chicago already has a leg up attracting the young, as its downtown has become ground zero for thousands of college students, especially in the South Loop. To keep its workforce up to date, the city also needs to better attract top young college graduates — and diverse ones, too, not least to stabilize its shrinking Black population.
People need to think differently about the relationship between downtown and work. As urban planning expert Richard Florida puts it, “The office is no longer a building …The neighborhood, the city, the downtown itself has become the new office.”
One way to successfully transition from old downtown to new, he says, is to make the outdoors more attractive (weather permitting) for activities typically done indoors, sidewalk dining being an obvious example and struggling Michigan Avenue a prime potential location.
Also obvious: the need for public safety. The recent spike in street crime is likely to dominate the upcoming mayoral election, and no one, young or old, wants to live in fear.
But the attitudes of younger generations to crime fighting need to be accounted for as well. Many young people are deeply committed to social justice, and they can be partners in developing new ways to make the city safer, better integrated and less divided between haves and have-nots.
Chicago already has more than 10 candidates vying for mayor in the 2023 election, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, and a slew of aldermen have announced their departures from the City Council. The future of the city is as wide open today as it has been in decades. This is a rare opportunity to usher in new ways of doing things.
At the same time, in just a few days, the Bears are expected to start their regular season led by 23-year-old quarterback Justin Fields, his blind side protected by 23-year-old left tackle Braxton Jones and with 24-year-old receiver Darnell Mooney ready to snag touchdown throws.
Chicago, take stock of your young talent: Give them the ball.
Disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes seeks new trial
Eight months after his conviction for fraud linked to his management of the blood test start-up Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes requested a repair.
The disgraced former CEO asked a federal judge in California for a new trial, saying a key prosecution witness came to see her and expressed regret. A new document filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California recounts that former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff came to Holmes’ house unannounced on August 8 and said “he feels guilty for his part in convicting Holmes. Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The new filing claims that Rosendorff spoke with Holmes’ partner Billy Evans, who answered the door and told him he felt his statements on the stand were distorted and exaggerated by prosecutors in US v. Holmes.
Holmes initially faced 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy. She was found guilty on four of the counts related to lying to investors about Theranos technology that she said would revolutionize the blood testing industry.
During the trial, Rosendorff was questioned over several days by attorneys for the federal government and Holmes about concerns he had about the effectiveness of the company’s technology while working for Theranos. He testified that he raised his concerns directly with Holmes at the time.
Rosendorff could not be reached for comment and declined to comment for the Journal.
The court has yet to respond to Holmes’ request.
Holmes’ sentencing in January was followed by the conviction for fraud of his former business partner and lover Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani in July in a separate trial.
A sentencing hearing for Holmes is scheduled for October 17. She faces up to 80 years in prison.
Dolphins’ McDaniel expresses willingness to use stars on kick, punt returns; first injury report released
As the regular-season opener approaches, it’s becoming more apparent that Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel may indeed be willing to use some of his top, most valuable offensive and defensive players in the return game.
“Special teams plays, they account for yards and points and can change the game as much as any offensive and defensive play,” McDaniel said on Wednesday as it remains mysterious who will actually be handling those kick and punt returns in Sunday’s opener against the New England Patriots.
“That being said, the plan is to be very strategic with regard to the flow of the game, how much wind people have, where the ball’s at, the score. But I plan on using — and I know [special teams coach Danny] Crossman feels the same — I plan on using our best players in the best situations for the team.”
The Dolphins currently list star receiver Tyreek Hill as the first-team punt returner and speedy 30-year-old running back Raheem Mostert as the top kick returner on the depth chart. Standout second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle is second at both spots. Safety Jevon Holland is the third punt returner, and running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene are also listed as kick return options.
At Wednesday’s practice, Hill and Holland were among those seen fielding punts during a brief media viewing portion of practice. Holland muffed one punt that came his way with live punt coverage coming at him.
“Hey, this just in: Every single play, people are trying to tackle you,” McDaniel replied, ahead of Wednesday’s drills, to a question about weighing injury risk for star players. “Why are special teams any different from throwing a screen?”
It appears McDaniel may decide to rotate returners based on what will be required of them elsewhere in the game plan.
“You also have to weigh, on both sides, how they’re being used the upcoming series or the series that we just had, and you have to be mindful of all of that,” he said. “But, if I sat and worried, if I made decisions based upon safety in football, that would be a process where I’m going to fail, I feel like. Every time they’re on the field, it’s a risk. If there’s situations where now maybe there’s a punt team that is very, very, very hard to block and makes a ton of plays in punt coverage, that’s a different story.
“Every single play, every single snap, there’s a huge risk for injury. That’s the nature of the beast.”
McDaniel also reflected on the start of his NFL assistant coaching career when former University of Miami standout Devin Hester took the league by storm with his impact in the return game.
“Devin Hester took over the playoffs and then had all that buildup going into the Super Bowl and made a huge impact on a team’s entire journey,” McDaniel said. “And I don’t think there’s an asterisk that it was special teams, so we’ll be very strategic with that. … We’re fortunate to have some highly skilled players that we’ll use when appropriate and accordingly.”
Waddle sleeve-less
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was officially listed as limited with a quad injury on the team’s first injury report Wednesday, shed the compression sleeve he had been wearing on his right leg for weeks when seen at Wednesday’s practice.
“I mean, he is limited, but my confidence hasn’t changed.” McDaniel said of Waddle after previously saying “very” three times ahead of “confident” last time he spoke about his availability for the opener.
Miami, which will be without starting cornerback Byron Jones for the first four weeks of the season while he’s on the physically-unable-to-perform list, had perfect attendance from the 53-man active roster on Wednesday.
Fullback Alec Ingold (limited, hamstring) and cornerback Nik Needham (limited, quad) were seen working out on the side during the early portion of drills.
Other Dolphins listed as limited due to injury were running backs Chase Edmonds (groin), Myles Gaskin (neck) and Salvon Ahmed (heel), safety Eric Rowe (pectoral) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee). Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was said to be limited with an illness. He returned this week from having his appendix removed. Tackle Terron Armstead and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram were limited, receiving a veteran rest day.
20 units affected when lightning strikes Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
ORANGE COUNTY, Florida. – A lightning strike set fire to an Orange County apartment building Tuesday night, impacting 20 units and displacing five families, firefighters said.
Orange County Fire Rescue said flames were streaming through the roof and eaves of a building at Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters said eight adults and five children from the five families were being assisted by the Red Cross.
It was initially reported that 20 families were affected by the fire.
News
Arlington Heights trustees hire consultants for financial, traffic studies of Chicago Bears’ stadium plans
The Arlington Heights Village Board Tuesday approved two resolutions for consulting contracts to analyze the economic and traffic impacts of redeveloping Arlington Park International Racecourse into a new Chicago Bears stadium.
Though no deal has been finalized, the Bears have entered into a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs, owners of the racecourse, to buy the property.
Hiring the consultants is a distinct step forward in the village’s tenuous back-and-forth with the football team, which on Tuesday released new plans for an entertainment, retail, housing and sporting district it would develop on the 326-acre property.
The two resolutions approved Tuesday allow for agreements between the village and, individually, Hunden Strategic Partners and Sam Schwartz Consulting LLC. The village would pay Hunden about $118,000 to conduct an economic impact study, and Schwartz would receive about $85,000 to look at transportation impacts. Each of the studies is related to redeveloping the property. Though the resolutions stipulate that the consultants are being hired by and will work for the village, money to pay for the students will come from the Bears.
Village Trustee Jim Tinaglia said the consulting agreement was a “belt and suspenders to help protect all of us here.” He said any redevelopment of a site as large as Arlington International Racecourse would merit a similar consulting contract.
“This is a big enough project that we would absolutely do this, whether it were the Lions or the Tigers or the Bears,” he said. “And the funds that are being used are being used out of the escrow funds of the petitioners. So there is no tax money being used.”
The village finance director explained that Arlington Heights will pay the consultants from the village’s capital projects fund but be reimbursed by the football team.
According to the memo outlining the request for a consultant, village staff want Hunden Strategic Partners, which has offices in Chicago, to evaluate the financial analysis of the Bears’ redevelopment proposal, do the consultant’s own analysis of the plan and evaluate “all project components to ensure the proposed redevelopment results in a net positive fiscal impact upon Arlington Heights.”
The traffic consulting agreement calls for Schwartz, a Chicago-based planning, engineering and design firm, to evaluate public transit options for the site, on- and off-site parking possibilities, the capacity of the site and its immediate surroundings, and to make recommendations.
In a statement accompanying the plans and renderings, team officials say construction would create at least 48,000 jobs and have a $9.4 billion economic impact on the region. Once completed, the team says the project would create almost 10,000 permanent jobs and have a $1.4 billion financial impact on Chicagoland.
Per its website, Hunden Strategic Partners, which is led by CEO Rob Hunden, has consulted on racecourse-based projects in Baltimore and on the Chicago White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field.
Tinaglia asked Planning and Development Director Charles Perkins to “take the Bears out of this equation,” as he asked if the village would still engage a consultant for a different prospective redeveloper.
Perkins said yes.
Trustee Mary Beth Canty said she would remain “agnostic” on whether the Bears should come to the village until officials answered two questions: “Who is paying for this and how are we moving the people around?”
But Canty said she welcomed the traffic consulting contract as a way to get more information about the potential transit impact of a stadium.
“This is visceral for me,” she said, noting that she lives about a mile and a half from the proposed stadium location. “I, myself, am worried.”
Village Manager Randy Recklaus said the consulting agreements were meant to ensure that if the Bears do move forward with redeveloping the site, which is under a purchase agreement, that the village would see a real benefit to hosting them.
“There have been unsuccessful stadium contracts,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re one of the ones that is successful.”
The Bears are scheduled to hold a community meeting at John Hersey High School Thursday at 7 p.m. to answer residents’ questions about their recently released plans.
San Leandro Kaiser locked out after shooting and armored car theft, suspect at large, police say
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro is currently closed and one person is in critical condition after a shooting on Wednesday.
San Leandro police said the shooting occurred at 11:40 a.m. while an armored car guard was picking up or dropping off cash in a parking lot.
They say the suspect grabbed a bag of cash and fled, and is still at large.
This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Jason Collins on Tim Hardaway’s evolution into LGBTQ ally: ‘The really cool thing about life is you continue to learn and continue to grow and change’
Not long after Jason Collins came out publicly in 2013, becoming the first openly gay player in the NBA, he received a call from an unlikely voice of support.
Tim Hardaway was on the other line.
“I was just surprised. I didn’t know he was going to call me. And I think that was intentional. He didn’t want to get publicity,” Collins said in an interview with the Daily News.
The call came about six years after the point guard’s homophobic and hateful comments in a radio interview. Hardaway’s words were over the top in their vitriol – “I hate gay people … I don’t want to be around them … It shouldn’t be in our world” – and became yet another reason for gay athletes to keep their sexuality a secret.
Hardaway, now a scout with the Knicks, felt immediate and prolonged backlash. He was banned from All-Star weekend that year by then-commissioner David Stern. Nearly 20 years after his retirement as a player, Hardaway alleged that “some organizations” don’t want to give him job opportunities. As recently as 2019, Hardaway claimed his homophobic comments kept him out of the Hall of Fame, adding “I understand that.”
But at least some of those circumstances have changed.
This weekend, Hardaway, now a scout with the Knicks, is headed to Springfield as not only a marquee member of the 2022 Naismith Hall of Fame class, but also a public ally of the gay community. It was a transformation familiar to Collins.
“It’s something that many people in the LGBTQ community are very familiar with, as far as having a family member who is negative when you make your announcement. They might start off on one end of the spectrum as far as not being supportive and being homophobic,” Collins said. “But then over time of having more exposure and more education, then they become an ally and next thing you know they’re at the Pride parade celebrating. That’s literally how it happened with Tim.
“It’s a transformation and the really cool thing about life is you continue to learn and continue to grow and change.”
Hardaway, 56, who will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday with Isiah Thomas among his presenters, attended the Pride parade in 2019 with his wife and daughter. Before that, he worked with gay-rights groups in Miami and signed a petition calling for Florida to legalize same-sex marriage.
It came after a shakeup of his belief system.
In a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Hardaway said his upbringing in the church led to the fear and hate that came out during the infamous radio interview.
“That’s the way churches were — they instilled in you that [homosexuality] wasn’t the way you should be,” Hardaway said. “I was just taught differently. Don’t talk to them, don’t mess with them, leave them alone.”
Collins said he understands that ministers often promote divisiveness in their sermons, but hopes individuals, like his own grandmother, interpret religion with more compassion.
“The person I was most afraid to come out to was my grandmother because she was the most religious. She was all about being in church multiple times per week. Coming from the south,” Collins said. “But when I did come out her, she was like, ‘I love you.’
“To her, religion is about love. And when I got into this discussion with her about when people use religion as a way to divide and exclude, that really angered her. And I think a lot of people in the church and in particular some ministers who give different sermons over the years, there’s that conversation when I feel like I’m less than. And there are many people who grew up in churches like that. Thankfully, my grandmother, even though she grew up in the Black church, she understood a deeper meaning that Jesus is about love. I think that’s the message folks in the church should definitely embrace.”
Now, with the benefit of time and reformation and a surprise phone call nearly a decade ago, Collins is excited for Hardaway’s induction into the Hall of Fame.
“Extremely happy for him,” Collins said. “He’s definitely a Hall of Famer. His crossover is legendary.”
